Pizza
Italian
Salad

Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant

17 Reviews

$$

432 New Brunswick Avenue

Fords, NJ 08863

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Large 16"

Appetizers & Sides

Broccoli Bites

$7.95Out of stock

Broccoli Rabe

$8.95

Bruschetta

$6.95

Chicken Fingers (6)

$7.95

served with side of honey mustard

Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Fried Calamari

$14.95

served with a side of marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

$6.95

served with a side of marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.95

Garlic Bread 9"

$2.95

Garlic Bread 9" with cheese

$3.95

Cold Antipasto

$10.95

fresh mozzarella, sharp provolone, prosciutto, roasted peppers

Buffalo Wings (6)

$7.95

served with side of bleu cheese

Buffalo Wings (12)

$14.95

served with side of bleu cheese

BBQ Wings (6)

$7.95

served with side of ranch

BBQ Wings (12)

$14.95

served with side of ranch

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.95

served with side of marinara

Garlic Knots (12)

$5.95

served with side of marinara

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.95

served with side of marinara

Side Meatballs (2)

$5.95

Side Sausage

$5.95

Sauteed Spinach

$6.95

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.95

String Beans & Potatoes

$7.95

Mixed Vegetables

$7.95

Mussels Marinara

$11.95

Mozzarella en Carrozza

$9.95

Pizzas

Personal 10"

$8.95

Large 16"

$14.95

Sicilian 16"

$16.95

Gluten Free 10"

$13.95

Cauliflower 10"

$13.95

Specialty Pizzas

Large 16"

$19.95

click to select specialty pizza style

Sicilian 16"

$21.95

click to select specialty pizza style

Personal 10"

$11.95

click to select specialty pizza style

Calzones, Strombolis, Rolls

Calzone

$9.95

mozzarella & ricotta cheese with marinara sauce on side

Stromboli

$9.95

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onions, light sauce with marinara on the side

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.95

served with a side of bleu cheese

BBQ Chicken Roll

$8.95

served with a side of ranch

Broccoli Roll

$8.95

with mozzarella and american cheese and a side of marinara sauce

Cheesesteak Roll

$8.95

with mozzarella and american cheese and a side of marinara sauce

Chicken Roll

$8.95

choice of breaded or grilled chicken with mozzarella, served with a side of marinara sauce

Sausage Roll

$8.95

with mozzarella, peppers, and onions, served with a side of marinara sauce

Pepperoni Roll

$8.95

with mozzarella, served with a side of marinara sauce

Veggie Roll

$8.95

broccoli, eggplant, black olives, roasted peppers, mozzarella, served with a side of marinara sauce

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, onions, roasted peppers, served with bread

Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ croutons and shaved parmesan, served with bread

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

ham, salami and provolone over a house salad, served with bread

Tuna over House Salad

$10.95

tuna fish over a house salad with your choice of dressing, served with bread

Dolce Salad

$12.95

strawberries, walnuts & goat cheese over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, served with bread

Chef Salad

$10.95

turkey, roast beef, provolone over a house salad, served with bread

Gianna Salad

$12.95

baby spinach, quinoa, sun dried tomatoes & fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette, served with bread

Gio Salad

$12.95

string beans, grape tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, sliced almonds tossed in light balsamic, served with bread

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over a house salad topped w/ fresh mozzarella with bleu cheese, served with bread

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.95

fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, roasted peppers & basil, drizzled with olive oil

Soups

(12 oz)

Pasta Fagioli

$4.95

12 oz

Chicken Noodle

$4.95

12 oz

Minestrone

$4.95

12 oz

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

served on a 9" roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

served on a 9" roll

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

served on a 9" roll

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

served on a 9" roll

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

served on a 9" roll

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$9.95

served on a 9" roll

Pepper and Egg Sub

$7.95

served on a 9" roll

Cheesesteak Sub

$7.95

steak and cheese served on a 9" roll

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$7.95

served on a 9

Cheesesteak Special Sub

$8.95

with peppers, onions, mushrooms served on a 9" roll

Chicken Cutlet LTM Sub

$7.95

with lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a 9" roll

Grilled Chicken RP Fr Mozz Sub

$9.95

with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella, served on a 9" roll

Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sub

$8.95

served on a 9

Cheeseburger w/ fries

$8.95

on a kaiser roll with fries

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella, lettuce

Cheesesteak Wrap

$8.95

peppers, onion, american cheese

Grilled Chicken Spinach Wrap

$8.95

grilled chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Grilled Chicken RP Wrap

$8.95

grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Tuna Wrap

$8.95

with lettuce, tomato, onion

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

broccoli, eggplant, spinach, olives, roasted peppers

Grilled Chicken Artichoke Wrap

$8.95

grilled chicken, artichokes, spinach, fresh mozzarella

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$8.95

chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella, lettuce

Cheesesteak Panini

$8.95

peppers, onion, american cheese

Grilled Chicken Spinach Panini

$8.95

grilled chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella

Grilled Chicken RP Panini

$8.95

grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Panini

$8.95

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Tuna Panini

$8.95

with lettuce, tomato, onion

Veggie Panini

$8.95

broccoli, eggplant, spinach, olives, roasted peppers

Grilled Chicken Artichoke Panini

$8.95

grilled chicken, artichokes, spinach, fresh mozzarella

Cold Subs

all subs served on a 9" roll

Tuna Sub

$8.95

subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.95

subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.95

subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano

Roast Beef Sub

$8.95

subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano

Italian Sub

$8.95

subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers Sub (Copy)

$9.95

subs served on a 9" roll

Build Your Own Cold Sub

$6.95

subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano

Pitas

Chicken Murphy Pita

$9.95

grilled chicken, hot peppers, potatoes, onions

Grilled Chicken RP Fr Mozz Pita

$9.95

grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pita

$9.95

grilled chicken, romaine, caesar, parmesan

Sausage Broc Rabe & Fr Mozz Pita

$9.95

sausage, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella

Italian Hot Dog Pita

$9.95

hot dog, potatoes, peppers, onions

Pastas & Baked Dishes

Pasta in Garlic & Oil

$12.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Pasta Marinara

$12.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Pasta Bolognese

$12.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Penne Vodka

$14.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Gnocchi Vodka

$14.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Baked Ziti

$13.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$13.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Pasta with Meatballs

$12.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Pasta with Sausage

$12.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Tortellini Alfredo

$13.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Pasta in Red Clam Sauce

$15.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Pasta in White Clam Sauce

$15.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Pasta Artichoke

$17.95

with grilled chicken, artichokes, and sun-dried tomatoes, served with a side salad & garlic bread

Cheese Ravioli (in red sauce)

$13.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Cheese Ravioli (in vodka sauce)

$13.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Stuffed Shells

$12.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Manicotti

$12.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Lasagna

$12.95

served with a side salad & garlic bread

Entrees & Main Dishes

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Chicken Francese

$17.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Chicken Milanese

$17.95

Served with a side of vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Chicken Scarpiello

$17.95

Served with a side salad & garlic bread

Veal Parmigiana

$18.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Veal Francese

$18.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Veal Marsala

$18.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Veal Milanese

$18.95

Served with a side of vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Eggplant Rollitini

$16.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Shrimp Parmigiana

$19.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Shrimp Francese

$19.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Calamari Marinara

$19.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Tilapia Francese

$19.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Zuppa Di Pesce

$20.95

Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

Served with a side of vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread

Childrens Menu

Kids Penne w/ Butter

$7.95

Kids Penne w/ Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.95Out of stock

Kids Cheese Ravioli (3)

$6.95

Family Special

Family Special

$49.95

Chicken, Pasta, Salad, Garlic Bread to serve 4-5 people

Bottled Beverages

Beverages - 20 oz Bottles

Beverages - 2 Liter Bottles

$1.30

Pellegrino Water

$3.95

Desserts & Coffees

Cannoli

$3.25

Tartufo

$6.95

Lemon Sorbet

$6.95Out of stock

Orange Sorbet

$6.95Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Zeppolis (6)

$5.95

Nutella Zeppolis (6)

$8.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering dine in, takeout, and delivery services. Come in or place an order to go to try our tasty pizza and delicious Italian specialties!

Website

Location

432 New Brunswick Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863

Directions

Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant image
Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant image
Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant image

