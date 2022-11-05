Dolce Pizzeria & Restaurant
432 New Brunswick Avenue
Fords, NJ 08863
Popular Items
Appetizers & Sides
Broccoli Bites
Broccoli Rabe
Bruschetta
Chicken Fingers (6)
served with side of honey mustard
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Fried Calamari
served with a side of marinara sauce
Fried Zucchini
served with a side of marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Garlic Bread 9"
Garlic Bread 9" with cheese
Cold Antipasto
fresh mozzarella, sharp provolone, prosciutto, roasted peppers
Buffalo Wings (6)
served with side of bleu cheese
Buffalo Wings (12)
served with side of bleu cheese
BBQ Wings (6)
served with side of ranch
BBQ Wings (12)
served with side of ranch
Garlic Knots (6)
served with side of marinara
Garlic Knots (12)
served with side of marinara
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
served with side of marinara
Side Meatballs (2)
Side Sausage
Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Broccoli
String Beans & Potatoes
Mixed Vegetables
Mussels Marinara
Mozzarella en Carrozza
Specialty Pizzas
Calzones, Strombolis, Rolls
Calzone
mozzarella & ricotta cheese with marinara sauce on side
Stromboli
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onions, light sauce with marinara on the side
Buffalo Chicken Roll
served with a side of bleu cheese
BBQ Chicken Roll
served with a side of ranch
Broccoli Roll
with mozzarella and american cheese and a side of marinara sauce
Cheesesteak Roll
with mozzarella and american cheese and a side of marinara sauce
Chicken Roll
choice of breaded or grilled chicken with mozzarella, served with a side of marinara sauce
Sausage Roll
with mozzarella, peppers, and onions, served with a side of marinara sauce
Pepperoni Roll
with mozzarella, served with a side of marinara sauce
Veggie Roll
broccoli, eggplant, black olives, roasted peppers, mozzarella, served with a side of marinara sauce
Salads
House Salad
lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, onions, roasted peppers, served with bread
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ croutons and shaved parmesan, served with bread
Antipasto Salad
ham, salami and provolone over a house salad, served with bread
Tuna over House Salad
tuna fish over a house salad with your choice of dressing, served with bread
Dolce Salad
strawberries, walnuts & goat cheese over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, served with bread
Chef Salad
turkey, roast beef, provolone over a house salad, served with bread
Gianna Salad
baby spinach, quinoa, sun dried tomatoes & fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette, served with bread
Gio Salad
string beans, grape tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, sliced almonds tossed in light balsamic, served with bread
Buffalo Chicken Salad
grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce over a house salad topped w/ fresh mozzarella with bleu cheese, served with bread
Mozzarella Caprese
fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, roasted peppers & basil, drizzled with olive oil
Hot Subs
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
served on a 9" roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
served on a 9" roll
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
served on a 9" roll
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
served on a 9" roll
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub
served on a 9" roll
Veal Parmigiana Sub
served on a 9" roll
Pepper and Egg Sub
served on a 9" roll
Cheesesteak Sub
steak and cheese served on a 9" roll
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
served on a 9
Cheesesteak Special Sub
with peppers, onions, mushrooms served on a 9" roll
Chicken Cutlet LTM Sub
with lettuce, tomato, onion, served on a 9" roll
Grilled Chicken RP Fr Mozz Sub
with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella, served on a 9" roll
Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sub
served on a 9
Cheeseburger w/ fries
on a kaiser roll with fries
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella, lettuce
Cheesesteak Wrap
peppers, onion, american cheese
Grilled Chicken Spinach Wrap
grilled chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Grilled Chicken RP Wrap
grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
Tuna Wrap
with lettuce, tomato, onion
Veggie Wrap
broccoli, eggplant, spinach, olives, roasted peppers
Grilled Chicken Artichoke Wrap
grilled chicken, artichokes, spinach, fresh mozzarella
Paninis
Buffalo Chicken Panini
chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella, lettuce
Cheesesteak Panini
peppers, onion, american cheese
Grilled Chicken Spinach Panini
grilled chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Grilled Chicken RP Panini
grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Panini
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese
Tuna Panini
with lettuce, tomato, onion
Veggie Panini
broccoli, eggplant, spinach, olives, roasted peppers
Grilled Chicken Artichoke Panini
grilled chicken, artichokes, spinach, fresh mozzarella
Cold Subs
Tuna Sub
subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano
Ham & Cheese Sub
subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano
Turkey & Cheese Sub
subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano
Roast Beef Sub
subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano
Italian Sub
subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers Sub (Copy)
subs served on a 9" roll
Build Your Own Cold Sub
subs served on a 9" bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano
Pitas
Chicken Murphy Pita
grilled chicken, hot peppers, potatoes, onions
Grilled Chicken RP Fr Mozz Pita
grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Caesar Pita
grilled chicken, romaine, caesar, parmesan
Sausage Broc Rabe & Fr Mozz Pita
sausage, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella
Italian Hot Dog Pita
hot dog, potatoes, peppers, onions
Pastas & Baked Dishes
Pasta in Garlic & Oil
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Pasta Marinara
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Pasta Bolognese
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Penne Vodka
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Gnocchi Vodka
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Baked Ziti
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Cavatelli & Broccoli
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Pasta with Meatballs
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Pasta with Sausage
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Tortellini Alfredo
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Fettuccini Alfredo
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Pasta in Red Clam Sauce
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Pasta in White Clam Sauce
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Pasta Artichoke
with grilled chicken, artichokes, and sun-dried tomatoes, served with a side salad & garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli (in red sauce)
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli (in vodka sauce)
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Stuffed Shells
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Manicotti
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Lasagna
served with a side salad & garlic bread
Entrees & Main Dishes
Chicken Parmigiana
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Chicken Francese
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Chicken Marsala
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Chicken Milanese
Served with a side of vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Chicken Scarpiello
Served with a side salad & garlic bread
Veal Parmigiana
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Veal Francese
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Veal Marsala
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Veal Milanese
Served with a side of vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Eggplant Parmigiana
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Eggplant Rollitini
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Shrimp Parmigiana
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Shrimp Francese
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Shrimp Scampi
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Calamari Marinara
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Tilapia Francese
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Zuppa Di Pesce
Served over pasta or with vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Grilled Salmon
Served with a side of vegetables. Comes with a side salad & garlic bread
Childrens Menu
Offering dine in, takeout, and delivery services. Come in or place an order to go to try our tasty pizza and delicious Italian specialties!
432 New Brunswick Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863