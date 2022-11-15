Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dolce & Salato

review star

No reviews yet

1101 Grand St

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Buon santo
Iced Latte
Molfetta

Coffee

American Coffee

$2.75

Illy Espresso Beans

Americano

$3.00

Illy Espresso Beans

Cappuccino

$4.00

Illy Espresso Beans

Double Espresso

$3.50

Illy Espresso Beans

Espresso

$2.50

Illy Espresso Beans

Flat White

$4.00

Illy Espresso Beans

Latte

$3.75

Illy Espresso Beans

Macchiato

$2.75

Illy Espresso Beans

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.25

Illy Espresso Beans

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.75

Illy Espresso Beans

Iced Americano

$3.00

Illy Espresso Beans

Iced Cappuccino

$4.00

Illy Espresso Beans

Ice Coffee

$2.50

Illy Espresso Beans

Iced Double Espresso

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Nestle

Iced Latte

$3.75

Illy Espresso Beans

Iced Macchiato

$2.70

Illy Espresso Beans

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.25

Illy Espresso Beans

Teas

Hot Teas

$3.00

assorted varieties

Iced Teas

$3.00

Adaigo Teas

zuppe

Daily Soup

$6.50

Homade house soup

Tomato Soup

$5.99

Assaggini

Arancine

$4.25

Rice, Spinach, Mozzeralla, provolone cheese

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$7.50

Garlic infused Butter, herbs, House Cheese Blend and marinarra dipping sauce

Focaccia

$5.50

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00Out of stock

House made fresh Mozzarella, Breaded and served with Marinara dipping sauce

Fried Tortelloni

$7.00

Panko Parmigiano crust, Marinara dipping sauce

Lettuce Cups

$11.00

Chicken Salad With seedless Grapes Toasted wallnut, Crips romaine Lettuce cups

Panzerotto

$6.00Out of stock

Stuffed Bread

$6.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Focaccia

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken Parm Focaccia

$6.50Out of stock

Wings

$12.49+

Panini

Annamaria

$13.00

Grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic glaze, baguette

Buon santo

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted red peppers, house made fresh mozzarella, pesto aiolo, baguette

Cheesesteak Hero

$13.50Out of stock

Sliced ribeye. bell pepper, onion, provolone,

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$11.00

House breaded breast of chicken, marinara, with house cheese blend

D&S Croissant

$12.00Out of stock

Hoboken

$12.00

House made chicken salad with toasted walnuts and seedless grapes, served on a fresh baked croissant or baguette

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Pastrami, mayo, provolone, dijon mustard, mozzarella

Italian Sausage & Peppers Hero

$12.00

House made sausage, bell peppers, onion

Meatball Sliders

$11.50

4 pieces of House made all beef meatballs,marinara, mozzarella, on hawaiin roll

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$11.00

House made all beef meatballs, marinara, with house cheese blend

Molfetta

$14.00

Prosciutto, slame, roasted red pepers, house made fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, pesto aioli, balsamic glaze, focaccia

Parma

$13.00

Prosciutto, house made fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, EVOO, focaccia

Palermo

$11.00

House made fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, EVOO, baguette

Salmone Panini

$14.00

Smoked salmon, tomato, baby arugula, EVOO, baguette

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$12.00Out of stock

breaded shrimp, marinara sauce, with house cheese blend

Vegetariano

$13.00

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, onion, roasted red peppers, house made fresh mozzarella, EVOO, pesto aiolo, focaccia

Crabcake Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Insalate

Fusilli, chicken, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese

Caprese

$9.00

Tomato, house made mozzarella, pesto

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine salad, crumbled blue cheese, egg, red onion, tomato, bacon, avocado, chicken, house made lemon vinaigrette

Emily

$11.00

Organic mixed greens, potato, egg, tomato, parmigiano, EVOO

Farro Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Farro, butternut squash, arugula, radish, pistachio, cherry tomato, shaved parmigiano, citrus dressing

Fried Calamari Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Fried calamari tossed with arugula, peperoncini, Kalamata olives, tomato, pecorino, fresh lemon squeeze

Makayla

$10.00

Organic baby arugula, tomato, artichokes, parmigiano, EVOO

Mediterranea

$13.00

Quinoa, feta cheese, chick peas, kale, gaeta olives, tomato, fresh herbs, lemon vinaigrette

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Organic mixed greens, tomato, candied walnuts, fig vinaigrette

Summer Salad

$14.00Out of stock

nectarines, blue cheese, spinach, mix greens, shaved almonds, citrus dressing

Shrimp Avocado cups

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp and crab meat salad. Served in the center of 2 half avocado. Served with arugla and beat side salad

Verde

$8.00

Organic mixed greens, herbs, tomato, EVOO

Italian Pasta Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Summer Pasta Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Primi Piatti

Chicken Parmigiana Platter

$15.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, smothered with our house made marinara sauce and melted house cheese blend, served linguine pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Breaded eggplant, house made mozzarella, marinara sauce, garlic, basil, grana padano

House Made Meat Lasagana

$16.00

All beef, house made mozzarella, house made marinara, parsley, parmigiano, bechamel

House Made Vegetable Lasagna

$14.00Out of stock

Spinach, mushroom, bechamel, house made mozzarella, parmigiano

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

Pastrami, mayo, provolone, dijon mustard, mozzarella

Lemon Chicken Linguine

$16.00Out of stock

Tender chicken, lemon, white wine, capers, sun dried tomatoes, linguine pasta

Linguine with Meatballs

$15.00

Linguine pasta, house made all beef meatballs, house made marinara sauce

Penne

$13.00

House made marinana sauce and house made mozzarella

Tortelloni

$10.00

Cheese filled, vodka sauce

Shrimp Penne Vodka Sauce

$16.00Out of stock

Marinara, Capers, Saute Vodka Sauce

Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe

$15.00Out of stock

orecchiette pasta, house-made sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, EVOO, parmigiano

Avocado Toast

Pico De Gallo Avo Toast

$8.50

Tomato, Avocado, Onion

Italiano Avo Toast

$11.50

Prosciutto, Avocado, Roasted Pine Nuts, House Made Mozzarella, Arugula

Salmone Avo Toast

$13.50Out of stock

Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Capers

Wraps

Italian Tomato Wrap

$14.00

Salame, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Lettuce, Croutons, Chicken, Parmigiano, house made casear dressing

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Italian Tuna, Mayo, Crispy Lettuce, Tomato, Corn

Cali Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle AIoli,

Protein Spinach Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, guacamole, black beans, lettuce, tomato, monterey jack cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Crumble Blue Cheese,

Beverage

Poland water

$2.50

Coke

$3.29

Diet coke

$3.29

ginger ale

$3.29

naked jucie

$5.50Out of stock

Pellegrino water

$3.29

Lemondae

$3.50

Bee Drink

$3.49Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pellegrino Sparkling Soda

$3.39

Gelato

Gelato

$4.75+Out of stock

Kids Menu

Penne Butter kids

$6.00

Penne Marinara kids

$8.00

Chicken Fingers kids

$9.00

Meatball sliders kids

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken parm kids

$10.00

Breakfast Pastry

Apricot Croissant

$3.50

Apricot

Bombolone

$3.50

Cream or Nutella FIlled Donut

Ciambella

$3.00Out of stock

Sugared Donut

Croissant

$3.00

Plain Croissant

Custard Cream Croissant

$3.50

Custard Cream

Nutella Croissant

$3.50

Nutella

Quiche

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Mini Pastry

Caprese Chocolate

$2.80Out of stock

FLourless almond chocolate cake with dollop of nutella

Carrot Cake

$2.80Out of stock

Carrot Cinannmon Sponge Cake filled and topped with cream cheese frosting

Cannoli

$2.80

cannoli shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

Cheesecake

$2.80Out of stock

NYC style cheesecake

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$2.80Out of stock

Strawberries dipped in chocolate ganache

Chocolate Cream Puff

$2.80Out of stock

cream puff filled with chocolate cream

Chocolate Mousse

$2.80

Chocolate mousse coated in a chocolate glaze and decorated with chocolate pieces and fresh fruit

Cream Puff

$2.80Out of stock

cream puff filled with custard cream

Eclair

$2.80Out of stock

cream puff filled with custard cream and glazed in a chocolate ganache]

Fruit Tart

$2.80Out of stock

Shortbread tart filled with fresh custard and topped with fresh fruit

Tiramisu

$2.80

coffee soaked sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder

Napolean

$2.80Out of stock

layered puff pastry with chantilly cream and chocolate suagr coating

Tricolor

$2.80Out of stock

seven layer almond cake, raspberry filling and chocolate coating

Lobster tail

$5.25Out of stock

sfoglia shell filled with chantilly cream and dipped in chocolate ganache

Pistachio Mousse

$2.80Out of stock

Pistachio mousse coated in pistachio glaze and decorated with pistacio pieces

Hazelnut Mousse

$2.80Out of stock

Hazelnut mousse coated in a hazelnut glaze and decorated with hazelnut pieces

Nutella Boat

$2.80Out of stock

Pastry shell filled with nutella

Sfogiatella

$2.80Out of stock

Strawberry And Vanilla Mousse

$2.80Out of stock

Cannoli And Pistachio Mousse

$2.80Out of stock

Chocolate And Coconut Mousse

$2.80Out of stock

Mango Mousse

$2.80Out of stock

Hazelnut and Chocolate

$2.80Out of stock

Mini Saint Joseph Zeppole

$2.80Out of stock

Raspberry And Chocolate Mousse

$2.80Out of stock

Pistachio Cream Puff

$2.80Out of stock

Hazelnut Cream Puff

$3.10Out of stock

Italian Napolean

$2.80Out of stock

Zabione Cream Puff

$2.80Out of stock

Large Pastry

Fruit Tart

$6.50Out of stock

Shortbread tart filled with fresh custard and topped with fresh fruit

Saint Joseph Zeppole

$6.25

Cream puff filled with chantilly cream, cannoli cream, custard cream

Chocolate Mousse

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate mousse coated in a chocolate glaze and decorated with chocolate pieces and fresh fruit

Strawberry and Chocolate Mousse

$6.50Out of stock

chococlate and strawberry mousse coated in a chocolate glaze and topped with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze

Torta Della Nonna

$6.00

Pie filled with lemon custard and covered with pignoli nuts

Pasticiotto

$6.00Out of stock

shortbread filled with custard and black cherry

Red Velvet

$6.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Carrot Cinannmon Sponge Cake filled and topped with cream cheese frosting

Chestnut Crostata Slice

$6.50

Sfogiatella

$5.75

Fererro Rocher Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Mini Pie

$5.95

Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Caprese

$6.50Out of stock

Tiramisu Bar

$6.50Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Crumb Pie

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Pie Slice

Chocolate/ Lemon Caprese Slice

$6.75

FLourless almond cake dusted with powdered sugar

Nutella/ Apricot Pie Slice

$6.75

Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$6.75

Ricotta cheesecake with chocolate chip and a hint of orange flavor

Nut Pie Slice

$6.75Out of stock

Ricotta and Pear

$6.75Out of stock

shortbread base covered with ricotta and pear mousse and decorated with candied pear

Cookies

Individual Butter Cookie

$1.25

Individual Pignoli Cookie

$3.50

Indvidual Almond Cookie

$2.00

Pumpkin Sugar Cookie

$4.25Out of stock

$7.99

extra Avacado

$2.00

extra Bacon

$2.00

extra Cheese

$1.00

extra Chicken

$4.00

extra Dressing

$1.00

extra Egg

$0.75

extra Prosciutto

$3.50

Extra Shrimp

$7.00Out of stock

Extra Tomato

$0.35

Extra Mozzerrella

$3.00

Multi Grain

$1.50

Side Marinara 4oz

$1.50

Sourdough bread

$0.50

Family Salad

Caprese Family

$26.00

House fresh mozzarella topped with roasted cherry tomato, EVOO, and no nuts basil pesto

Casear Salad Family

$23.00

Crisp Romaine, House made casear dressing, parmigiano, croutons

Meditteranea Salad Family

$25.00

Kale, quinoa, feta cheese, chick peas, gaeta olives, tomato, fresh herbs, house made vinaigrette

Emily Salad Family

$25.00

Baby arugual, tomato, artichoke, parmigiano, EVOO

Green Salad Family

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Herbs, Tomato, shredded carrot, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Family Entree

Chicken Francaise (6 pieces)

$28.00

Egg Battered chicken Scaloppini, Lemon white wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana (6 pieces)

$28.00

Lightly Breaded chicken scaloppini, mozzarella, marinara, parmigiano

Sausage & Peppers (Half tray Shallow)

$30.00

House made with pork, provolone, bell peppers, salt, pepper

House made Meatballs (12 pieces)

$20.00

All beef parmigiano, herbs

Eggplant Parmigiana (half tray shallow)

$27.00

Thin Slices of fresh eggplant, mozzarella parmigiano, marinara

Family Pasta

Baked Ziti Family

$30.00

Penne mixed with ricotta and marinara, topped with mozzarella

Meat Lasagna Family

$35.00

Fresh sheets of pasta layered with beef, herbs, mozarella, and marinara

Orecchiette Family

$33.00

Broccoli rabe, house made sausage, EVOO, crushed red pepper

Tortelloni Family

$29.00

Cheese filled, house made vodka sauce

Family Sides

Arancine (Rice Balls)

$24.00

Deep fried sicilian arancine fileed with rice, spinach, mozarella, provolone

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes Family

$23.00

Garlic, onion, EVOO

Broccoli Rabe Family

$28.00

Garlic, EVOO

Family Kids

Chicken Tenders (12 pieces)

$23.00

Golden fried crispy and delicious with our honey mustard dipping sauce

Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Classic house made cheesensauce with shell pasta

Penne Pasta

$25.00

Simply tossed with butter or marinara sauce

Family dessert

Half Dozen Cannoli

$14.00

Cannoli shells filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

Salads

Antipasto

$65.00

Prosciutto di parma, ham, salame, house made fresh mozzarella, sharp provolone, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives

Caprese

$50.00

tomato, house fresh mozzarella, no nut pesto, EVOO

Verde Salad

$35.00

Organic mixed greens, herbs, tomato, EVOO

Makayla salad

$50.00

Organic Baby Arugula, artichoke, parmigiano, EVOO

Emily Salad

$50.00

Organic mixed greens, potato, egg, tomato, parmigiano, Evoo

Mediterranea

$50.00

Kale, quiona, feta cheese, chick pas, gaeta olives, tomato, fresh herbs, house made lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$45.00

Crisp romain. house made caesar dressing, parmigiano. croutons

Pasta

House Made Vegetable Lasagna

$55.00

Spinach, mushroom, bechamel, house made mozzarella, parmigiano

Eggplant Parmigiana

$50.00

Breaded eggplant, house made mozzarella, marinara sauce, garlic, basil, grana padano

Tortelloni

$60.00

Cheese filled, vodka sauce

House Made Meat Lasagana

$55.00

All beef, house made mozzarella, house made marinara, parsley, parmigiano, bechamel

Baked Ziti

$40.00

Penne mixed with ricotta and marinara, topped with mozzarella

Platter

Meatballs (pieces)

$1.50

Ground Beef, Bread Crumbs, Garlic

Chicken Francaise

$55.00

Egg Battered chicken Scaloppini, Lemon white wine sauce

Sweet Italian Sausage