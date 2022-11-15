Dolce & Salato
1101 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Popular Items
Coffee
American Coffee
Illy Espresso Beans
Americano
Illy Espresso Beans
Cappuccino
Illy Espresso Beans
Double Espresso
Illy Espresso Beans
Espresso
Illy Espresso Beans
Flat White
Illy Espresso Beans
Latte
Illy Espresso Beans
Macchiato
Illy Espresso Beans
Matcha Latte
Mocha
Illy Espresso Beans
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Illy Espresso Beans
Iced Americano
Illy Espresso Beans
Iced Cappuccino
Illy Espresso Beans
Ice Coffee
Illy Espresso Beans
Iced Double Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Nestle
Iced Latte
Illy Espresso Beans
Iced Macchiato
Illy Espresso Beans
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Mocha
Illy Espresso Beans
Assaggini
Arancine
Rice, Spinach, Mozzeralla, provolone cheese
Cheesey Garlic Bread
Garlic infused Butter, herbs, House Cheese Blend and marinarra dipping sauce
Focaccia
French Fries
Fried Mozzarella
House made fresh Mozzarella, Breaded and served with Marinara dipping sauce
Fried Tortelloni
Panko Parmigiano crust, Marinara dipping sauce
Lettuce Cups
Chicken Salad With seedless Grapes Toasted wallnut, Crips romaine Lettuce cups
Panzerotto
Stuffed Bread
Buffalo Chicken Focaccia
Chicken Parm Focaccia
Wings
Panini
Annamaria
Grilled chicken, grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic glaze, baguette
Buon santo
Grilled Chicken, Roasted red peppers, house made fresh mozzarella, pesto aiolo, baguette
Cheesesteak Hero
Sliced ribeye. bell pepper, onion, provolone,
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
House breaded breast of chicken, marinara, with house cheese blend
D&S Croissant
Hoboken
House made chicken salad with toasted walnuts and seedless grapes, served on a fresh baked croissant or baguette
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami, mayo, provolone, dijon mustard, mozzarella
Italian Sausage & Peppers Hero
House made sausage, bell peppers, onion
Meatball Sliders
4 pieces of House made all beef meatballs,marinara, mozzarella, on hawaiin roll
Meatball Parmigiana Hero
House made all beef meatballs, marinara, with house cheese blend
Molfetta
Prosciutto, slame, roasted red pepers, house made fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, pesto aioli, balsamic glaze, focaccia
Parma
Prosciutto, house made fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, EVOO, focaccia
Palermo
House made fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, EVOO, baguette
Salmone Panini
Smoked salmon, tomato, baby arugula, EVOO, baguette
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
breaded shrimp, marinara sauce, with house cheese blend
Vegetariano
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, onion, roasted red peppers, house made fresh mozzarella, EVOO, pesto aiolo, focaccia
Crabcake Sliders
Insalate
Caprese
Tomato, house made mozzarella, pesto
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, house made caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons
Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine salad, crumbled blue cheese, egg, red onion, tomato, bacon, avocado, chicken, house made lemon vinaigrette
Emily
Organic mixed greens, potato, egg, tomato, parmigiano, EVOO
Farro Salad
Farro, butternut squash, arugula, radish, pistachio, cherry tomato, shaved parmigiano, citrus dressing
Fried Calamari Salad
Fried calamari tossed with arugula, peperoncini, Kalamata olives, tomato, pecorino, fresh lemon squeeze
Makayla
Organic baby arugula, tomato, artichokes, parmigiano, EVOO
Mediterranea
Quinoa, feta cheese, chick peas, kale, gaeta olives, tomato, fresh herbs, lemon vinaigrette
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad
Organic mixed greens, tomato, candied walnuts, fig vinaigrette
Summer Salad
nectarines, blue cheese, spinach, mix greens, shaved almonds, citrus dressing
Shrimp Avocado cups
Shrimp and crab meat salad. Served in the center of 2 half avocado. Served with arugla and beat side salad
Verde
Organic mixed greens, herbs, tomato, EVOO
Italian Pasta Salad
Summer Pasta Salad
Primi Piatti
Chicken Parmigiana Platter
Lightly breaded chicken breast, smothered with our house made marinara sauce and melted house cheese blend, served linguine pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, house made mozzarella, marinara sauce, garlic, basil, grana padano
House Made Meat Lasagana
All beef, house made mozzarella, house made marinara, parsley, parmigiano, bechamel
House Made Vegetable Lasagna
Spinach, mushroom, bechamel, house made mozzarella, parmigiano
Lemon Chicken Linguine
Tender chicken, lemon, white wine, capers, sun dried tomatoes, linguine pasta
Linguine with Meatballs
Linguine pasta, house made all beef meatballs, house made marinara sauce
Penne
House made marinana sauce and house made mozzarella
Tortelloni
Cheese filled, vodka sauce
Shrimp Penne Vodka Sauce
Marinara, Capers, Saute Vodka Sauce
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe
orecchiette pasta, house-made sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, EVOO, parmigiano
Avocado Toast
Wraps
Italian Tomato Wrap
Salame, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy Lettuce, Croutons, Chicken, Parmigiano, house made casear dressing
Tuna Wrap
Italian Tuna, Mayo, Crispy Lettuce, Tomato, Corn
Cali Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle AIoli,
Protein Spinach Wrap
Grilled chicken, guacamole, black beans, lettuce, tomato, monterey jack cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Crumble Blue Cheese,
Beverage
Gelato
Kids Menu
Breakfast Pastry
Mini Pastry
Caprese Chocolate
FLourless almond chocolate cake with dollop of nutella
Carrot Cake
Carrot Cinannmon Sponge Cake filled and topped with cream cheese frosting
Cannoli
cannoli shell filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
Cheesecake
NYC style cheesecake
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Strawberries dipped in chocolate ganache
Chocolate Cream Puff
cream puff filled with chocolate cream
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate mousse coated in a chocolate glaze and decorated with chocolate pieces and fresh fruit
Cream Puff
cream puff filled with custard cream
Eclair
cream puff filled with custard cream and glazed in a chocolate ganache]
Fruit Tart
Shortbread tart filled with fresh custard and topped with fresh fruit
Tiramisu
coffee soaked sponge cake layered with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
Napolean
layered puff pastry with chantilly cream and chocolate suagr coating
Tricolor
seven layer almond cake, raspberry filling and chocolate coating
Lobster tail
sfoglia shell filled with chantilly cream and dipped in chocolate ganache
Pistachio Mousse
Pistachio mousse coated in pistachio glaze and decorated with pistacio pieces
Hazelnut Mousse
Hazelnut mousse coated in a hazelnut glaze and decorated with hazelnut pieces
Nutella Boat
Pastry shell filled with nutella
Sfogiatella
Strawberry And Vanilla Mousse
Cannoli And Pistachio Mousse
Chocolate And Coconut Mousse
Mango Mousse
Hazelnut and Chocolate
Mini Saint Joseph Zeppole
Raspberry And Chocolate Mousse
Pistachio Cream Puff
Hazelnut Cream Puff
Italian Napolean
Zabione Cream Puff
Large Pastry
Saint Joseph Zeppole
Cream puff filled with chantilly cream, cannoli cream, custard cream
Strawberry and Chocolate Mousse
chococlate and strawberry mousse coated in a chocolate glaze and topped with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze
Torta Della Nonna
Pie filled with lemon custard and covered with pignoli nuts
Pasticiotto
shortbread filled with custard and black cherry
Red Velvet
Chestnut Crostata Slice
Sfogiatella
Fererro Rocher Slice
Mini Pie
Chocolate Caprese
Tiramisu Bar
Apple Turnover
Apple Crumb Pie
Red Velvet Cake Slice
Pumpkin Pie
Pie Slice
Chocolate/ Lemon Caprese Slice
FLourless almond cake dusted with powdered sugar
Nutella/ Apricot Pie Slice
Ricotta Cheesecake Slice
Ricotta cheesecake with chocolate chip and a hint of orange flavor
Nut Pie Slice
Ricotta and Pear
shortbread base covered with ricotta and pear mousse and decorated with candied pear
Cookies
Marinara Sauce
House made with garlic, onion, basil, seasoning
Meatballs
Ground Beef, Bread Crumbs, Garlic
Salmon
Pan Roasted Salmon, House Mustard Glaze, Baby Carrots, Haricot Vert, Fingerling Potatoes
Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed with Garlic and EVOO
Penne with Marinara
Penne pasta, house made marinara sauce, house made mozzarella
Rosemary Potatoes
Roasted potatoes
Family Salad
Caprese Family
House fresh mozzarella topped with roasted cherry tomato, EVOO, and no nuts basil pesto
Casear Salad Family
Crisp Romaine, House made casear dressing, parmigiano, croutons
Meditteranea Salad Family
Kale, quinoa, feta cheese, chick peas, gaeta olives, tomato, fresh herbs, house made vinaigrette
Emily Salad Family
Baby arugual, tomato, artichoke, parmigiano, EVOO
Green Salad Family
Mixed Greens, Herbs, Tomato, shredded carrot, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Family Entree
Chicken Francaise (6 pieces)
Egg Battered chicken Scaloppini, Lemon white wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana (6 pieces)
Lightly Breaded chicken scaloppini, mozzarella, marinara, parmigiano
Sausage & Peppers (Half tray Shallow)
House made with pork, provolone, bell peppers, salt, pepper
House made Meatballs (12 pieces)
All beef parmigiano, herbs
Eggplant Parmigiana (half tray shallow)
Thin Slices of fresh eggplant, mozzarella parmigiano, marinara
Family Pasta
Baked Ziti Family
Penne mixed with ricotta and marinara, topped with mozzarella
Meat Lasagna Family
Fresh sheets of pasta layered with beef, herbs, mozarella, and marinara
Orecchiette Family
Broccoli rabe, house made sausage, EVOO, crushed red pepper
Tortelloni Family
Cheese filled, house made vodka sauce
Family Sides
Family Kids
Family dessert
Prosciutto di parma, ham, salame, house made fresh mozzarella, sharp provolone, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, gaeta olives
Caprese
tomato, house fresh mozzarella, no nut pesto, EVOO
Verde Salad
Organic mixed greens, herbs, tomato, EVOO
Makayla salad
Organic Baby Arugula, artichoke, parmigiano, EVOO
Emily Salad
Organic mixed greens, potato, egg, tomato, parmigiano, Evoo
Mediterranea
Kale, quiona, feta cheese, chick pas, gaeta olives, tomato, fresh herbs, house made lemon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp romain. house made caesar dressing, parmigiano. croutons
Pasta
House Made Vegetable Lasagna
Spinach, mushroom, bechamel, house made mozzarella, parmigiano
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, house made mozzarella, marinara sauce, garlic, basil, grana padano
Tortelloni
Cheese filled, vodka sauce
House Made Meat Lasagana
All beef, house made mozzarella, house made marinara, parsley, parmigiano, bechamel
Baked Ziti
Penne mixed with ricotta and marinara, topped with mozzarella