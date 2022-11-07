Dolcezza Gelato
No reviews yet
7111 Bethesda Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Popular Items
Alfajores
Bluebird Pastries
Butter Croissant
Almond Croissant
Valrhona Chocolate Croissant
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Savory Tart
Sweet Scone
Buckwheat Cake
Gianduia Chocolate Chip Cookie
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Savory Scone
Sweet Danish
Hot Espresso Drinks
Espresso
2 shots of espresso hailing from the mountains of Brazil.
Macchiato
Macchiatto means marked in Italian. Here we’re marking 2 shots of espresso with a splash of toasted milk foam.
Americano
Rumor has it we couldn’t handle espresso some decades back and solved the problem by adding a little water. 2 shots of espresso diluted with 8oz of hot water. American exceptionalism at its finest.
Large Americano
The Dolcezza crew was stuck. We were working for 3 months trying to improve the humble Americano — to reimagine this classic drink and irrevocably reshape the speciality coffee industry forever. Our morale was in tatters — fresh out of ideas, no good answers, no good choices — consigning ourselves to despair and years of financial insolvency. But from our darkest moments, a hero emerged. Dylan, our Manager of Retail Operations, procured a 16oz cup and proceeded to pour 2 shots of espresso into that cup and top it off with hot water to the brim. He handed the drink to the group and with triumph proclaimed, “Behold! The large americano!” Unsure what to think, we slowly passed the cup around — each of us taking a sip. With each sip, our eyes widened, our countenance relaxed, the burden of our failure had been lifted. Dylan had done it. He solved the impossible. On that day we made a solemn promise to honor Dylan by making up a story about the origins of the large americano.
Gibraltar
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
Cappuccino
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Latte
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
Large Latte
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
Mocha Latte
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
Large Mocha Latte
This is a 16 ounce drink. I probably should have mentioned earlier that we make this syrup in-house with Valrhona dark chocolate.
Dulce De Leche Latte
Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.
Large Dulce De Leche Latte
Vanilla Bean Latte
If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe. Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.
Large Vanilla Bean Latte
Hazelnut Latte
Large Hazelnut Latte
Iced Espresso Drinks
Iced Espresso
Inspired by Sylvester Stallone’s Oscar nominating performance in Rocky. A drink that feels like sparring in a meatpacking facility.
Iced Americano
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
Large Iced Americano
Iced Latte
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
Large Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Large Iced Mocha
Iced DDL Latte
At some point in your life you’ll be asked to do something that at face value seems fairly easy but for some reason you can never get around to getting it done. Whenever that happens, I want you to remember this description.
Large Iced DDL Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.” — The Stranger, Albert Camus
Large Iced Vanilla Latte
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Large Iced Hazelnut Latte
Coffee of the Day
Regular Coffee
10 ounces of our coffee of the day. Puts the regular in irregular.
Cafe Au Lait
Large Cafe Au Lait
Large Coffee
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
joe 2 go
Cold Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lord Bergamot (black tea)
(Earl Grey) Fragrant ceylon dimbula and uva with select Indian assam tea scented with essence of Italian bergamot fruit
Bungalow (black tea)
Darjeeling tea grown in the foothills of the Himalayas with the aroma and taste of nuts, fruits, and flowers.
British Brunch (black tea)
A rich blend of full-bodied Indian assam paired with Ceylon tea and a touch of Chinese Keenum. Delicious any time of day.
Kandy (black tea)
Blends three unique ceylon teas that create a floral character with balanced astringency with hints of fruit and minerality.
Masala Chai (black tea)
Indian assam black teas enlivened by sweet and aromatic spices.
Fez (green tea)
Rare spring harvested green tea from China combined with aromatic spearmint and lemon myrtle.
Jasmine Silver Tip (green tea)
Tender green leaves wedded with freshly picked jasmine buds from Fujian province in China.
Peppermint (caffeine free)
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
Meadow (caffeine free)
Golden chamomile flowers from Egypt with mildly stimulating fragrant hyssop, rooibos, pink rose petals, and linden flowers.
Red Nectar (caffeine free)
A unique infusion of South-African rooibos and the peachy taste of honeybush, lightly sweet and medium-bodied.
Mao Feng Shui (green tea)
Spring-harvested mao feng tea from Zhejian province in China that has a light, sweet, fresh flavor, and aroma.
White Petal (White Tea)
Lover's Leap
Iced Tea
Matcha
Matcha Gibraltar
The Matcha Gibraltar is a great balance between acceptability and punchiness. There’s less milk to dilute the flavor which means more umami. The cooler temperature of the steamed milk also promotes better mouthfeel. Take this in a few big gulps to overwhelm your palate with the vegetal smoothness.
Matcha Latte
The Matcha Latte is the best way to experience matcha for the uninitiated. The milk helps mute some of the bitter umami flavors of the matcha valuing approachability over funk.
Large Matcha Latte
Matcha Americano
The Matcha Americano is best for the purist at heart. No pesky milk to smoothen the flavor of the matcha. Embrace the ocean! Become one with the umami.