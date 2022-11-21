- Home
Dolcezza - City Center DC
904 Palmer Alley NW
Washington, DC 20001
Popular Items
Alfajores
Bluebird Pastries
Hot Espresso Drinks
Espresso
2 shots of espresso hailing from the mountains of Brazil.
Macchiato
Macchiatto means marked in Italian. Here we’re marking 2 shots of espresso with a splash of toasted milk foam.
Americano
Rumor has it we couldn’t handle espresso some decades back and solved the problem by adding a little water. 2 shots of espresso diluted with 8oz of hot water. American exceptionalism at its finest.
Large Americano
The Dolcezza crew was stuck. We were working for 3 months trying to improve the humble Americano — to reimagine this classic drink and irrevocably reshape the speciality coffee industry forever. Our morale was in tatters — fresh out of ideas, no good answers, no good choices — consigning ourselves to despair and years of financial insolvency. But from our darkest moments, a hero emerged. Dylan, our Manager of Retail Operations, procured a 16oz cup and proceeded to pour 2 shots of espresso into that cup and top it off with hot water to the brim. He handed the drink to the group and with triumph proclaimed, “Behold! The large americano!” Unsure what to think, we slowly passed the cup around — each of us taking a sip. With each sip, our eyes widened, our countenance relaxed, the burden of our failure had been lifted. Dylan had done it. He solved the impossible. On that day we made a solemn promise to honor Dylan by making up a story about the origins of the large americano.
Gibraltar
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
Cappuccino
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Latte
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
Large Latte
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
Mocha Latte
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.