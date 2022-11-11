- Home
Mom & Pop by Dolcezza
No reviews yet
2909 District Avenue
Fairfax, VA 22031
Mom&Pop Food
Breakfast Croissant
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
Egg & Cheese Croissant
egg and cheese on a croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
country ham, extra sharp cheddar cheese, black pepper, chives
Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
shaved ham and egg scramble, extra sharp cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, sriracha mayo, chives
Avocado Toast
multigrain bread, soft-boiled egg, avocado mash, sesame seeds, pickled red onions, herbs
BLT Sandwich
mulitgrain bread, duke's mayo, fresh greens, bacon, tomato
Egg & Toast
multigrain bread, scrambled egg, chives, hot sauce on the side
Smoked Salmon Tartine
multigrain bread, herb cream cheese spread, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled red onions, capers
Biscuit Jam & Butter
Biscuit Egg & Honey
Biscuit Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Yogurt Parfait
whipped yogurt, fresh fruit, fruit jam, granola
Alfajores
Bluebird Pastries
Butter Croissant
Almond Croissant
Valrhona Chocolate Croissant
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Savory Tart
Sweet Scone
Buckwheat Cake
Gianduia Chocolate Chip Cookie
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Savory Scone
Sweet Danish
Panorama Pastries
Almond Croissant
Almond Croissant SUNDAY
Apple Croissant
Blueberry Muffin
Butter Croissant
Butter Croissant SUNDAY
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Croissant SUNDAY
Chocolate Muffin
Cinnamon Bun
Gianduja Chocolate Chip Cookie SUNDAY (Copy)
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Palmier
Seasonal Savory Tart SUNDAY
Sweet Danish
Hot Espresso Drinks
Espresso
2 shots of espresso hailing from the mountains of Brazil.
Macchiato
Macchiatto means marked in Italian. Here we’re marking 2 shots of espresso with a splash of toasted milk foam.
Americano
Rumor has it we couldn’t handle espresso some decades back and solved the problem by adding a little water. 2 shots of espresso diluted with 8oz of hot water. American exceptionalism at its finest.
Large Americano
The Dolcezza crew was stuck. We were working for 3 months trying to improve the humble Americano — to reimagine this classic drink and irrevocably reshape the speciality coffee industry forever. Our morale was in tatters — fresh out of ideas, no good answers, no good choices — consigning ourselves to despair and years of financial insolvency. But from our darkest moments, a hero emerged. Dylan, our Manager of Retail Operations, procured a 16oz cup and proceeded to pour 2 shots of espresso into that cup and top it off with hot water to the brim. He handed the drink to the group and with triumph proclaimed, “Behold! The large americano!” Unsure what to think, we slowly passed the cup around — each of us taking a sip. With each sip, our eyes widened, our countenance relaxed, the burden of our failure had been lifted. Dylan had done it. He solved the impossible. On that day we made a solemn promise to honor Dylan by making up a story about the origins of the large americano.
Gibraltar
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
Cappuccino
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Latte
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely