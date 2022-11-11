Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mom & Pop by Dolcezza

2909 District Avenue

Fairfax, VA 22031

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Croissant
Cappuccino

Mom&Pop Food

Breakfast Croissant

$11.00

scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.75

egg and cheese on a croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.50

country ham, extra sharp cheddar cheese, black pepper, chives

Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.50

shaved ham and egg scramble, extra sharp cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, sriracha mayo, chives

Avocado Toast

$12.00

multigrain bread, soft-boiled egg, avocado mash, sesame seeds, pickled red onions, herbs

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

mulitgrain bread, duke's mayo, fresh greens, bacon, tomato

Egg & Toast

$7.00

multigrain bread, scrambled egg, chives, hot sauce on the side

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$13.00

multigrain bread, herb cream cheese spread, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled red onions, capers

Biscuit Jam & Butter

$6.25
Biscuit Egg & Honey

$9.00
Biscuit Egg & Cheese

$9.00
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$10.50
Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

whipped yogurt, fresh fruit, fruit jam, granola

Alfajores

Dulce De Leche Alfajor

$2.50

a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.

Quince Alfajor

$2.50Out of stock

a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a quince jam filling, coated in a glossy blood orange glaze.

Bluebird Pastries

Butter Croissant

$4.70

Almond Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Valrhona Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Savory Tart

$5.50Out of stock

Sweet Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Buckwheat Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Gianduia Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

Savory Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Sweet Danish

$5.00

Panorama Pastries

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Almond Croissant SUNDAY

$5.50Out of stock

Apple Croissant

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$4.70

Butter Croissant SUNDAY

$4.70Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant SUNDAY

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Gianduja Chocolate Chip Cookie SUNDAY (Copy)

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$4.00

Palmier

$4.50

Seasonal Savory Tart SUNDAY

$5.50Out of stock

Sweet Danish

$5.00

Hot Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.65

2 shots of espresso hailing from the mountains of Brazil.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.20

Macchiatto means marked in Italian. Here we’re marking 2 shots of espresso with a splash of toasted milk foam.

Americano

Americano

$4.20

Rumor has it we couldn’t handle espresso some decades back and solved the problem by adding a little water. 2 shots of espresso diluted with 8oz of hot water. American exceptionalism at its finest.

Large Americano

Large Americano

$4.20

$4.20

The Dolcezza crew was stuck. We were working for 3 months trying to improve the humble Americano — to reimagine this classic drink and irrevocably reshape the speciality coffee industry forever. Our morale was in tatters — fresh out of ideas, no good answers, no good choices — consigning ourselves to despair and years of financial insolvency. But from our darkest moments, a hero emerged. Dylan, our Manager of Retail Operations, procured a 16oz cup and proceeded to pour 2 shots of espresso into that cup and top it off with hot water to the brim. He handed the drink to the group and with triumph proclaimed, “Behold! The large americano!” Unsure what to think, we slowly passed the cup around — each of us taking a sip. With each sip, our eyes widened, our countenance relaxed, the burden of our failure had been lifted. Dylan had done it. He solved the impossible. On that day we made a solemn promise to honor Dylan by making up a story about the origins of the large americano.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar

$4.20

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.

Latte

Latte

$5.05

2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely