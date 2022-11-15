Dolcezza - Hirshhorn

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Large Vanilla Bean Latte
Large Dirty Chai
Large Iced Vanilla Latte

Alfajores

Dulce De Leche Alfajor

Dulce De Leche Alfajor

$3.75

a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.

Quince Alfajor

Quince Alfajor

$3.75

a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a quince jam filling, coated in a glossy blood orange glaze.

Bluebird Pastries

Butter Croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$7.50

Valrhona Chocolate Croissant

$7.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Savory Tart

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Scone

$6.00

Buckwheat Cake

$5.00

Gianduia Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00

Savory Scone

$6.00

Sweet Danish

$5.00

Hot Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$4.75

2 shots of espresso hailing from the mountains of Brazil.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$5.00

Macchiatto means marked in Italian. Here we’re marking 2 shots of espresso with a splash of toasted milk foam.

Americano

Americano

$4.75

Rumor has it we couldn’t handle espresso some decades back and solved the problem by adding a little water. 2 shots of espresso diluted with 8oz of hot water. American exceptionalism at its finest.

Large Americano

Large Americano

$4.75

The Dolcezza crew was stuck. We were working for 3 months trying to improve the humble Americano — to reimagine this classic drink and irrevocably reshape the speciality coffee industry forever. Our morale was in tatters — fresh out of ideas, no good answers, no good choices — consigning ourselves to despair and years of financial insolvency. But from our darkest moments, a hero emerged. Dylan, our Manager of Retail Operations, procured a 16oz cup and proceeded to pour 2 shots of espresso into that cup and top it off with hot water to the brim. He handed the drink to the group and with triumph proclaimed, “Behold! The large americano!” Unsure what to think, we slowly passed the cup around — each of us taking a sip. With each sip, our eyes widened, our countenance relaxed, the burden of our failure had been lifted. Dylan had done it. He solved the impossible. On that day we made a solemn promise to honor Dylan by making up a story about the origins of the large americano.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar

$5.25

Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.25

6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.

Latte

Latte

$5.75

2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.

Large Latte

Large Latte

$6.75

2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.75

In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.

Large Mocha Latte

Large Mocha Latte

$7.75

This is a 16 ounce drink. I probably should have mentioned earlier that we make this syrup in-house with Valrhona dark chocolate.

Dulce De Leche Latte

Dulce De Leche Latte

$6.75

Dulce de leche is a confection created from the caramelization of milk and sugar. It’s amazingly complex and rich. You can eat it on toast like peanut butter. And we made our own for this amazing drink. It’s the most popular flavored drink we make, and it’s the best caramel latte you’ll ever have.

Large Dulce De Leche Latte

Large Dulce De Leche Latte
$7.75

$7.75
Vanilla Bean Latte

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.75

If you can find a better vanilla latte than this, I’ll eat my shoe. Made in-house. We cook our own vanilla syrup using single origin extract from Madagascar. Then steep vanilla beans from Papau New Guinea in our syrup and age until time has extracted the wisdom of a millennia of flora, fauna, and mycelia . We know we’re done when the ancients of yore awake from their restless slumber to tell us we really need to stop listening to Lana Del Rey on repeat.

Large Vanilla Bean Latte

Large Vanilla Bean Latte
$7.75

$7.75

Hazelnut Latte

$6.75

Large Hazelnut Latte

$7.75

Iced Espresso Drinks

Iced Espresso

$4.75

Inspired by Sylvester Stallone’s Oscar nominating performance in Rocky. A drink that feels like sparring in a meatpacking facility.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.75

Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)

Large Iced Americano

$4.75
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.75

Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.

Large Iced Latte

$6.75
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.75

Large Iced Mocha

$7.75
Iced DDL Latte

Iced DDL Latte

$6.75

At some point in your life you’ll be asked to do something that at face value seems fairly easy but for some reason you can never get around to getting it done. Whenever that happens, I want you to remember this description.

Large Iced DDL Latte

$7.75
Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.75

“At that time, I often thought that if I had had to live in the trunk of a dead tree, with nothing to do but look up at the sky flowing overhead, little by little, I would have gotten used to it.” — The Stranger, Albert Camus

Large Iced Vanilla Latte

$7.75
Iced Hazelnut Latte

Iced Hazelnut Latte
$6.75

$6.75
Large Iced Hazelnut Latte

Large Iced Hazelnut Latte
$7.75

$7.75

Coffee of the Day

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$4.00

10 ounces of our coffee of the day. Puts the regular in irregular.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait
$5.00

$5.00
Large Cafe Au Lait

Large Cafe Au Lait
$6.00

$6.00
Large Coffee

Large Coffee

$4.50

16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.

joe 2 go

$21.00

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee
$5.25

$5.25
Large Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Large Cold Brew Iced Coffee
$6.50

$6.50
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew
$5.25

$5.25Out of stock

Large Nitro Cold Brew

$6.75

Nitro and Cream

$6.40Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

Barista Hot Chocolate

Barista Hot Chocolate
$5.50

$5.50
Large Barista Hot Chocolate

Large Barista Hot Chocolate
$6.50

$6.50

Seasonal Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Large Seasonal Hot Chocolate

$8.25

Hot Tea

Lord Bergamot (black tea)

Lord Bergamot (black tea)

$4.25

(Earl Grey) Fragrant ceylon dimbula and uva with select Indian assam tea scented with essence of Italian bergamot fruit

Bungalow (black tea)

Bungalow (black tea)

$4.25

Darjeeling tea grown in the foothills of the Himalayas with the aroma and taste of nuts, fruits, and flowers.

British Brunch (black tea)

British Brunch (black tea)

$4.25

A rich blend of full-bodied Indian assam paired with Ceylon tea and a touch of Chinese Keenum. Delicious any time of day.

Kandy (black tea)

Kandy (black tea)

$4.25

Blends three unique ceylon teas that create a floral character with balanced astringency with hints of fruit and minerality.

Masala Chai (black tea)

Masala Chai (black tea)

$4.25

Indian assam black teas enlivened by sweet and aromatic spices.

Fez (green tea)

Fez (green tea)

$4.25

Rare spring harvested green tea from China combined with aromatic spearmint and lemon myrtle.

Jasmine Silver Tip (green tea)

Jasmine Silver Tip (green tea)

$4.25

Tender green leaves wedded with freshly picked jasmine buds from Fujian province in China.

Peppermint (caffeine free)

Peppermint (caffeine free)

$4.25

Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.

Meadow (caffeine free)

Meadow (caffeine free)

$4.25

Golden chamomile flowers from Egypt with mildly stimulating fragrant hyssop, rooibos, pink rose petals, and linden flowers.

Red Nectar (caffeine free)

Red Nectar (caffeine free)

$4.25

A unique infusion of South-African rooibos and the peachy taste of honeybush, lightly sweet and medium-bodied.

Mao Feng Shui (green tea)

Mao Feng Shui (green tea)

$4.25

Spring-harvested mao feng tea from Zhejian province in China that has a light, sweet, fresh flavor, and aroma.

White Petal (White Tea)

$4.25

Lover's Leap

$4.25Out of stock

Iced Tea

Exceptional Iced Tea

Exceptional Iced Tea
$4.25

$4.25
Large Exceptional Iced Tea

Large Exceptional Iced Tea
$5.50

$5.50

Tahitian Green Iced Tea

$4.25

Large Tahitian Green Iced Tea

$5.50

Matcha

Matcha Gibraltar

$5.25

The Matcha Gibraltar is a great balance between acceptability and punchiness. There’s less milk to dilute the flavor which means more umami. The cooler temperature of the steamed milk also promotes better mouthfeel. Take this in a few big gulps to overwhelm your palate with the vegetal smoothness.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

The Matcha Latte is the best way to experience matcha for the uninitiated. The milk helps mute some of the bitter umami flavors of the matcha valuing approachability over funk.

Large Matcha Latte

Large Matcha Latte
$6.75

$6.75
Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$4.75

The Matcha Americano is best for the purist at heart. No pesky milk to smoothen the flavor of the matcha. Embrace the ocean! Become one with the umami.

Large Matcha Americano

Large Matcha Americano
$4.75

$4.75

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

Large Iced Matcha Latte

$6.75

Large Iced Matcha Americano

$4.75

Iced Matcha Americano

$4.75

Chai

Chai

Chai

$5.00
Large Chai

Large Chai

$6.75

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Large Dirty Chai

$7.75
Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$2.50

Iced Chai

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Large Iced Chai Latte

$6.75

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Large Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$7.75

Black Sesame Latte

Black Sesame Latte
$6.75

$6.75

Large Black Sesame Latte

$8.00

Iced Black Sesame Latte

Iced Black Sesame Latte
$6.75

$6.75

Large Iced Black Sesame Latte

$8.00

Gelato

Small Gelato

Small Gelato
$6.05

$6.05
Large Gelato

Large Gelato
$6.70

$6.70Out of stock
Small Affogato

Small Affogato
$7.50

$7.50
Large Affogato

Large Affogato
$8.50

$8.50Out of stock
Custom Pint

Custom Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Your choice of up to 3-flavors scooped from our daily menu!

Gelato Pints

Peanut Butter Mash

$7.00Out of stock
Stracciatella Pint

Stracciatella Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Stracciatella is the elevated gelato version of the classic chocolate chip ice cream. It differs by way of how the chocolate is added. Instead of throwing in waxy preformed pieces of chocolate as you would in the standard fare, stracciatella uses compound chocolate that is added in liquid form and hardens instantly upon contact with the gelato. The gelato is then massaged breaking the chocolate into delectable shards, nuggets, and bombs.

Peanut Butter Stracciatella Pint

Peanut Butter Stracciatella Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy natural peanut butter with dark chocolate chips — a peanut butter cup for the yearning masses.

Orange Honey Cardamom Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Maple & Cinnamon Walnut Pestro

$7.00Out of stock

Mascarpone & Fig

$7.00
Vanilla Bean Pint

Vanilla Bean Pint

$7.00Out of stock

This vanilla is all about body and warmth. We use both vanilla extract and vanilla beans from Madagascar which has a profile that is earthy, round, and slightly sweet. Amazing on its own — even better on a slice of apple pie. Pair it with any baked item to attain hero status.

Hazelnut Crackle Pint

$7.00Out of stock
Coffee and Cookies Pint

Coffee and Cookies Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Espresso gelato with generous portions of chocolate-covered biscoff cookies folded in. The classic airline cookie has gone supersonic.

Roasted Strawberry Pint

Roasted Strawberry Pint

$7.00Out of stock

so much depends upon a red wheel barrow glazed with rain water beside the white chickens. — william carlos williams

Dark Chocolate Pint

Dark Chocolate Pint
$7.00

$7.00Out of stock
Mascarpone & Berries Pint

Mascarpone & Berries Pint
$7.00

$7.00Out of stock

Black & White Cookie Batter

$7.00
Swiss Chocolate Pint

Swiss Chocolate Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate gelato with chocolate chips and ribbons of dulce de leche. Think of it as a deconstructed candy bar except this one will have you chatting the night away with your favorite demon, Mephistopheles.

Coconut With Dulce De Leche Pint

Coconut With Dulce De Leche Pint
$7.00

$7.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Pistachio Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Pints

$7.00

Paint Bucket Pint

$7.00

Paint Bucket Gelato is a limited edition flavor for our friend Kelly Towies and his celebration of street art and artists at the DC Walls Festival. Clean mascarpone gelato tagged with icy concord grape jam and scribbles of neon lemon curd

Dulce de Leche & Cookies

$7.00

Dulce de Leche & Cookies is a uniquely Argentine gelato flavor. The flavor itself is cream base with ribbons of dulce de leche and chocolate pearls folded in. It’s a love song to the great milk and dulce de leche of Argentina and a staple of gelato parlors in Argentina.

Honeycrisp Apple Pint

$7.00

Spice Cake Batter

$7.00

Sweet Potato Pecan Praline

$7.00

Pushpop

Milk Chocolate Pushpop

Milk Chocolate Pushpop
$4.50

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Pushpop

$4.50Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$3.50

Olipop Orange Squeeze

$3.50Out of stock

JUST Water - Box Water

$3.00

Blueberry Pomegranate Sparkling Water

$3.50

Watermelon Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$4.00

Hirshhorn Dasani Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.50

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

Retail Coffee

Red Tail (Espresso)

$18.00

House Blend

$18.00

Night Owl (Decaf)

$18.00

Holiday Blend

$20.00Out of stock

Retail Box of Tea

Lord Bergamot

$17.50

Snacks

Tate’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Lenka Gluten Free Peanut Bar

$4.25

Green Island Irish Shortbread

$10.00

Tony's Dark Chocolate Almond

$4.00

Tony's Milk Chocolate

$4.00

Lenka Nuts&Berries Granola Bar

$4.25

Green Island Chocolate Chip Shortbread

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Independence Ave SW & 7th St SW, Washington, DC 20560

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Dolcezza - Logan Circle image

