Dolche Espresso 217 3rd Avenue
217 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Cafe/Te
Iced Coffee
- Iced Coffee Amaretto$6.95
- Iced Coffee Butter Pecan$6.95
- Iced Coffee Cajeta$6.95
- Iced Coffee Chai$6.95
- Iced Coffee Chai Vanilla$6.95
- Iced Coffee Cookie Butter$6.95
- Iced Coffee Hazelnut$6.95
- Iced Coffee Honey$6.95
- Iced Coffee Irish Cream$6.95
- Iced Coffee Lavender$6.95
- Iced Coffee Maple$6.95
- Iced Coffee Mexican Mocha$6.95
- Iced Coffee Pistachio$6.95
- Iced Coffee Rose$6.95
- Iced Coffee Salted Caramel$6.95
- Iced Coffee Tiramisu$6.95
- Iced Coffee Toasted Marshmallow$6.95
- Iced Coffee Toffeenut$6.95
- Iced Coffee Turmeric$6.95
- Iced Coffee Ube$6.95
- Iced Coffee White Chocolate$6.95
Coffee
Latte
- Almond Joy
Coconut, chocolate, almond, coconut flakes$6.95
- Cherry on Top
Mocha, cherry, cold foam$6.95
- Churro Latte
Cinnamon & vanilla & cold foam$6.95
- Cinnamon Roll
Vanilla, cinnamon, cold foam$6.95
- Coconut Latte
Coconut water, latte foam$6.95
- Coconut Matcha
Coconut water, matcha foam$6.95
- Coconut Thai
Coconut water, thai foam$6.95
- Coconut Ube
Coconut water, ube foam$6.95
- Dirty Matcha
Strawberry or vanilla cold foam$6.95
- Duvalin
Chocolate, strawberry, & cold foam$6.95
- Fairyland
Horchata & matcha$6.95
- Ferrero Latte
Hazelnut, nutella, chocolate & cold foam$6.95
- Hello Kitty
Strawberry, horchata &, cold foam$6.95
- Horchata Latte
Horchata & cold foam$6.95
- Lava Mocha
Chocolate & more chocolate$6.95
- Leche De Los Mayas
Chai & horchata$6.95
- Matcha in Heaven
Lavender, matcha & vanilla, cold foam$6.95
- Mazapan
Mazapan, vanilla, cold foam$6.95
- Milky Way
Cookie, almond, chocolate, caramel, cold foam$6.95
- Orange Latte
Orange & vanilla cold foam$6.95
- Raspberry Matcha
Vanilla matcha, raspberry cold foam$6.95
- Reese's
Chocolate, peanuts, peanut butter$6.95
- Skye
Vanilla & blue curacao$6.95
- Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry, cheesecake cold foam$6.95
- Strawberry Matcha Yakult
Strawberries, yakult, matcha$6.95
- Tangled
Taro & coconut & cold foam$6.95
- Tres Leches
Lechera, cinnamon & cold foam$6.95
- Twix
Caramel, cookie, & chocolate$6.95
Cold Brew
Shaken Espresso
Frappe
Bebidas
Smoothies
Refreshers
Italian Sodas & Red Bull
Aguas Frescas
Jugos Naturales
Comida
Light Breakfast
- Hawaiian Acai Bowl
Load with pineapples, strawberries, blueberries, kiwis, bananas, granola and coconut$11.95
- Sunrise Bowl
Vanilla low fat yogurt load with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and granola$11.95
- Cottage Cheese Bowl
Cottage cheese load with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola and honey$11.95
- Summer Papaya Bowl
Fresh and sweet papaya with honey and granola on the side$12.45
- Oatmeal Bowl
Load with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, brown sugar and cinnamon$9.95
- Fruit Bowl
Load with seasonal fruit$9.95
- Rainbow Chia Pudding
Chia pudding mixture with strawberries, blueberries, banana, pineapple, kiwi and walnuts on top$10.95
Avocado Toast
- La Buchona Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast topped with herb cream cheese, forked avocado, smoked salmon, grape tomatoes, red onions, cappers and drizzle balsamic glaze$13.95
- Blue Machine Spirulina Toast
Multigrain toast topped with blue spirulina, cream cheese, strawberries, bananas, kiwis, blueberries and powdered sugar$12.95
- Peach Honey Toast
Honey peach toast served with cottage cheese, blueberries and honey on top$12.95
- Mango Honey Toast
Honey mango toast served with cottage cheese, blueberries and honey on top$12.95
- Peanut Butter Toast
Multigrain toast topped with peanut butter, strawberries, bananas, blueberries and powdered sugar$11.95
- Deluxe Bagel
Cream cheese, tomato slices, red onion slices, capers, smoked salmon$10.95
- Ham & Cheese Bagel
Ham slices, Swiss American cheese, mayo pesto spread$9.95
- Capresse Toast
Baby spinach, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, olive oil and balsamic glaze$9.95
- bagel and cream cheese$5.05
Croissants
- Bombom Croissant
Nutella, bananas, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar on a toasted croissant$10.95
- Dulce Croissant
Almond butter, bananas, strawberries and powdered sugar on a toasted croissant$9.95
- Desayuno Croissant
Hard boiled eggs, crispy bacon, tomato slices, swiss American cheese, mayo pesto spread in a toasted croissant$10.95
Waffles
- Plain Waffle
Belgium waffle with powdered sugar, whipped cream$9.95
- Nutella
Belgium waffle with Nutella, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream$11.95
- Cajeta
Belgium waffle with cajeta, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream$11.95
- Churro
Belgium waffle with sugar cinnamon mix, cream cheese frosting, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream$11.95
Las Tortas
- La Torta Del Chavo Del Ocho
Sliced ham, turkey breast, melted Swiss American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, red onions, avocado in a toasted telera bread with mayo pesto spread$12.95
- La Fit
Crispy lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, jalapeños, chipotle and panela cheese$12.95
- Ham & Cheese
Ham slices, Swiss American, lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, jalapeños, avocado in a toasted telera with chipotle spread$12.95
- Lomo
Roasted pork loin, lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, jalapeños, avocado in a toasted telera with chipotle spread$12.95
Sandwiches
- BLTA
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato slices, grilled chicken breast and avocado in a toasted multigrain or sourdough with chipotle spread$12.75
- Turkey Club
Turkey breast, sugar-spiced bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, jalapeños, Swiss American cheese, avocado in a toasted multigrain or sourdough with mayo pesto spread$12.75
- Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, tomato slices, avocado in a toasted multigrain or sourdough with mayo pesto spread$11.95
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Chicken breast, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, baby spinach in a toast multigrain or sourdough with basil pesto$12.75
Salads
El Jardin De Fus Crepas
- Nutella, Strawberry & Banana$15.25
- Cajeta & Walnuts
Choice of strawberry or banana$15.25
- Dolche Tentation
Walnuts, strawberry, banana with cream cheese and topped with cajeta or nutella$15.25
- OREO Crepe
Filled with cream cheese and OREO crumbles$15.25
- Frutos Rojos Cream Cheese$15.25
- Peach Crepe
Cream cheese & peach$15.25
- Mango Mango
Cream cheese & mango$15.25
- Mazapan Caramel
Cream cheese and Mazapan crumbles and caramel on top$15.25
- Tropical Fruit Crepe
Filled with vanilla yogurt with strawberries, kiwi, mango, blueberries on top$15.25
- Piña-Coco Crepe
Filled with cream cheese and pineapple chunks with shredded coconut on top$15.25
- M&M Crepe
Filled with cream cheese and M&M on top$15.25
217 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910