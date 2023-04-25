  • Home
  • Dolci Amori - Gold Coast - 2 West Elm Street
A map showing the location of Dolci Amori - Gold Coast 2 West Elm StreetView gallery

Dolci Amori - Gold Coast 2 West Elm Street

No reviews yet

2 West Elm Street

Chicago, IL 60610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

BEVERAGES

Espressos

Singolo Espresso

$3.50

Singolo Macchiato

$4.00

Small Caffe Latte

$4.50

Small Americano

$3.50

Small Caffe Mocha

$5.00

Doppio Espresso

$4.00

Doppio Macchiato

$4.50

Medium Caffe Latte

$5.00

Medium Americano

$4.00

Medium Caffe Mocha

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Small Cappuccino al Cacao

$4.00

Large Caffe Latte

$5.25

Large Americano

$4.50

Large Caffe Mocha

$5.75

Small Cappuccino

$4.50

Medium Cappuccino

$5.00

Large Cappuccino

$5.50

Iced - Medium Caffe Latte

$5.00

Iced - Medium Americano

$4.00

Iced - Medium Caffe Mocha

$5.50

Medium Cappuccino al Cacao

$4.50

Iced - Large Caffe Latte

$5.25

Iced - Large Americano

$4.00

Iced - Large Caffe Mocha

$5.75

Large Cappuccino al Cacao

$4.75

Drip Coffee

Small Coffee

$3.50

Medium Coffee

$3.75

Large Coffee

$4.00

Small Au Lait

$4.00

Medium Au Lait

$4.25

Large Au Lait

$4.50

Drip Refill

$1.00

Cold Brews & Iced Coffee

Medium Cold Brew

$4.25

Large Cold Brew

$4.75

Nitro Cold Brew Can

$4.25

Teas / Matcha / Hot Chocolate

Small Chai Tea Latte

$3.75

Small Matcha Latte

$4.00

Small Hot Tea

$3.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Medium Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Medium Matcha Latte

$4.50

Medium Hot Tea

$3.75

Medium Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Large Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Large Matcha Latte

$5.00

Large Hot Tea

$4.25

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Iced - Medium Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Iced - Large Matcha Latte

$5.00

Medium Iced Tea

$3.25

Iced - Large Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Iced - Medium Matcha Latte

$4.50

Large Iced Tea

$3.75

Refrigerated

Coco5

$5.25

Culture Pop

$5.00

Espresso Spritz

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Harney Lemonade & Tea

$5.50

Horizon Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Joe Tea

$4.00

Joe's Lemonade

$6.00

Jumex

$2.50

Ooh La Lemin

$3.50

Mynd Elixir

$4.00

OOH LA Lemin

$3.50

Orange Sunraysa

$4.00

S. Pellegrino Water

$3.00

San Benedetto Tea

$4.00

Smeraldina Water

$3.00

Sparkling Botanical

$3.00

Tropicana

$2.50

Umbria Coffee Concentrate

$7.00

Umbria Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25

Wyld CBD

$8.00

Yoga Juice

$3.00

Fresh Ginger by Bruce

$5.75

Sprecher Cans

$4.25

Mela Cans

$6.75

Open Water

$4.25

Reed's Brew

$4.25

Johnnie Ryan Cola

$4.00

FOOD

PASTRIES

Sweet Cornetto

$6.00

Savory Cornetto

$6.00

Bombolone

$6.00

Coda D'Aragosta

$6.00

Medium Pastry

$5.00

Cannoli - Small

$2.50

Cannoli - Large

$5.00

Single Mingon

$2.00

Fiocco

$2.00

Truffle

$2.50

Torta Sofice

$3.00

Profiterole - Small

$6.00

Profiterole - Large

$12.00

Zuppetta - Large

$4.00

Prussiano - Small

$2.00

Prussiano - Large

$4.00

Sfogliatella - Frolla

$4.00

Large Tart

$6.00

Fruta Tarta

$5.00

Panino Napoletano

$6.00

Rustico

$4.00

Panna Cotta

$4.00

Biscotti

Pasta Frolla - Each

$1.50

Pasta Frolla - 12

$15.00

Pasta Frolla - 24

$30.00

Occhio Di Bue

$4.00

Pasta Di Mandorla - Each

$2.00

Pasta Di Mandorla - 12

$20.00

Pasta Di Mandorla - 24

$40.00

Biscotti Pack

$8.00

Cake

Mousse

$5.00

Semifreddo

$30.00

Torta Di Mandorla

$30.00

Golosa - Slice

$4.00

Chocolate Torte

$5.00

Plain Baba

$5.00

Baba In A Cup

$5.00

Valentine’s Cake

$6.00

Cake Slice

$6.00

Tiramisu Tray

$15.00

New Cheesecake/Cake Slice

$6.00

Sandwich

Salami

$10.00

Prosciuto

$10.00

Caprese

$10.00

RETAIL

Coffee Bag (12oz)

$14.95

Biscuits

$3.99

Wafers

$3.99

Olive Oil

$13.00

Giardiniera

$14.99

Piccolo Balsamico

$25.00

Barbera Carreto

$16.00

Nutella Biscuits

$10.00

Nutella Jar

$7.00

Golden Cannoli Chips

$6.00

San Carlo Classic Chips

$1.99

San Carlo Wavy Chips

$1.99

San Carlo Tomato Chips

$1.99

San Carlo Paprika Chips

$1.99

San Carlo Grissini Garlic & Herbs

$3.50

San Carlo Classic Grissini

$3.50

San Carlo Taralli Onion & Black Olives Crostini

$3.50

San Carlo Taralli Rosemary Crostini

$3.50

San Carlo Taralli Classic Crostini

$3.50

San Carlo Classic Bruschetti Crostini

$3.50

Santal Peach & Mango Juice

$5.00

Santal Pear Juice

$5.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 West Elm Street, Chicago, IL 60610

Directions

