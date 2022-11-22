Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dolci Paradiso Edmond, OK

review star

No reviews yet

17 East 5th St

101

Edmond, OK 73034

Pastries, Brownies & Sugar Cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$5.50

Decadent brownie topped with our house buttercream and toppings!

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Crisp cannoli shell dipped in chocolate filled with authentic ricotta cannoli filling, just like Nonna!

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

Decadent 4" cheesecake freshly baked in house. Choose your flavor of choice, we promise you won't regret it!

Cream Puff

Cream Puff

$5.50

Light and fluffy pate choux pastry filled with our house made pastry cream, topped with whipped cream and a gentle snow of powder sugar on top. Choose your flavor of choice.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.50

Sweet Vanilla Custard with Crackling Sugar Crust on top!

Eclair

Eclair

$6.00

Light airy pate choux dough filled with pastry cream and dipped in chocolate!

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.50

Espresso soaked house made sponge cake with rich mascarpone cheese mousse topped with cocoa powder.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.50

Layers of vanilla wafers and banana pudding into a trifle style cup for one to two serving.

Tarts

Tarts

$5.99

Our 3.5" tart shell filled with decadent flavors and toppings.

Frosted Sugar Cookies

Frosted Sugar Cookies

$3.50

Fresh baked cookies topped with our house flavored buttercream.

Pastry & Cupcake Assortment Box

Assorted Pastry Box (Total value: $100)

Assorted Pastry Box (Total value: $100)

$85.00

Handcrafted assortment of pastries: 2 cheesecakes, 2 creme brulee, 2 cream puffs, 2 tarts, 2 cannoli and 6 macarons.

Assorted Cupcake, Cake Pop & Frosted Sugar Cookie Box (Total Value $50)

Assorted Cupcake, Cake Pop & Frosted Sugar Cookie Box (Total Value $50)

$40.00

Assorted Box: 6 Cupcakes, 3 Frosted Sugar Cookies, & 4 Cake Pops

All Macarons

Macarons

Macarons

$2.75

Light airy french cookies sandwiched with decadent flavors of assorted fillings.

6 Pack Assorted Macaron Box

6 Pack Assorted Macaron Box

$15.00

6 Assorted Macaron Flavors

12 Pack Assorted Macaron Flavors

12 Pack Assorted Macaron Flavors

$30.00

12 Assorted Macarons: 2x of each flavor

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$3.50

Decadent cupcake topped with our house made buttercream! All you have to do is select your flavor!

Cake Pops

Vanilla Cake Pop

Vanilla Cake Pop

$3.00

Bite Size Cakes

Chocolate Cake Pop

Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.00

Bite Size Cake

Gelato & Affogato

Pint of Gelato

Pint of Gelato

$12.99

Choose up to 2 flavors of our gelato and sorbet!

Quart of Gelato

Quart of Gelato

$18.99

Choose up to 3 flavors of our house made gelato and sorbet flavors.

Gluten Free & Vegan

GF/ Vegan Brownie

GF/ Vegan Brownie

$6.00
6" Gluten-Free/Vegan Cake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

6" Gluten-Free/Vegan Cake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

$49.99

Chocolate or Vanilla? You pick the flavor!

8" Gluten-Free/Vegan Cake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

8" Gluten-Free/Vegan Cake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

$60.00

Chocolate or Vanilla? You pick the flavor!

Gluten - Free/Vegan Cupcake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

Gluten - Free/Vegan Cupcake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

$3.75

Gluten free and vegan cupcakes topped with gf/vegan buttercream!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Boutique dessert shop serving handcrafted gelato, sorbet, pastries, and cupcakes!

17 East 5th St, 101, Edmond, OK 73034

Directions

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

