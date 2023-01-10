Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Dolci Paradiso

220 Reviews

$

10740 S May Ave

116

Oklahoma City, OK 73170

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GF/Vegan Cupcakes
Cupcakes
Cream Puff

Pastries, Brownies & Sugar Cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$5.50

Decadent brownie topped with our house buttercream and toppings!

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Crisp cannoli shell dipped in chocolate filled with authentic ricotta cannoli filling, just like Nonna!

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.00

Decadent 4" cheesecake freshly baked in house. Choose your flavor of choice, we promise you won't regret it!

Cream Puff

Cream Puff

$5.50

Light and fluffy pate choux pastry filled with our house made pastry cream, topped with whipped cream and a gentle snow of powder sugar on top. Choose your flavor of choice.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.50

Sweet Vanilla Custard with Crackling Sugar Crust on top!

Eclair

Eclair

$6.00

Light airy pate choux dough filled with pastry cream and dipped in chocolate!

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.50

Espresso soaked house made sponge cake with rich mascarpone cheese mousse topped with cocoa powder.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.50

Layers of vanilla wafers and banana pudding into a trifle style cup for one to two serving.

Tarts

Tarts

$5.99

Our 3.5" tart shell filled with decadent flavors and toppings.

Frosted Sugar Cookies

Frosted Sugar Cookies

$3.50

Fresh baked cookies topped with our house flavored buttercream.

Pastry & Cupcake Assortment Box

Assorted Pastry Box (Total value: $100)

Assorted Pastry Box (Total value: $100)

$85.00

Handcrafted assortment of pastries: 2 cheesecakes, 2 creme brulee, 2 cream puffs, 2 tarts, 2 cannoli and 6 macarons.

Assorted Cupcake, Cake Pop & Frosted Sugar Cookie Box (Total Value $50)

Assorted Cupcake, Cake Pop & Frosted Sugar Cookie Box (Total Value $50)

$40.00

Assorted Box: 6 Cupcakes, 3 Frosted Sugar Cookies, & 4 Cake Pops

All Macarons

Macarons

Macarons

$2.75

Light airy french cookies sandwiched with decadent flavors of assorted fillings.

6 Pack Assorted Macaron Box

6 Pack Assorted Macaron Box

$15.00

6 Assorted Macaron Flavors

12 Pack Assorted Macaron Flavors

12 Pack Assorted Macaron Flavors

$30.00

12 Assorted Macarons: 2x of each flavor

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$3.50

Decadent cupcake topped with our house made buttercream! All you have to do is select your flavor!

Cake Pops

Vanilla Cake Pop

Vanilla Cake Pop

$3.00

Bite Size Cakes

Chocolate Cake Pop

Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.00

Bite Size Cakes

Gluten Free & Vegan

GF/ Vegan Brownie

GF/ Vegan Brownie

$6.00
6" Gluten-Free/Vegan Cake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

6" Gluten-Free/Vegan Cake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

$49.99

Chocolate or Vanilla? You pick the flavor!

8" Gluten-Free/Vegan Cake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

8" Gluten-Free/Vegan Cake (Gluten-Free Friendly)

$60.00

Chocolate or Vanilla? You pick the flavor!

GF/Vegan Cupcakes

GF/Vegan Cupcakes

$3.75

Gluten free and vegan cupcakes topped with gf/vegan buttercream!

Gelato & Affogato

Pint of Gelato

Pint of Gelato

$12.99

Choose up to 2 flavors of our gelato and sorbet!

Quart of Gelato

Quart of Gelato

$18.99

Choose up to 3 flavors of our house made gelato and sorbet flavors.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boutique dessert shop serving handcrafted gelato, sorbet, pastries, and cupcakes!

Website

Location

10740 S May Ave, 116, Oklahoma City, OK 73170

Directions

Gallery
Dolci Paradiso image
Banner pic
BG pic
Dolci Paradiso image

Similar restaurants in your area

SPARK
orange starNo Reviews
300 Oklahoma City Blvd. Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Venn Pizza on Britton - 915 W. Britton
orange starNo Reviews
915 W. Britton Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0461 - Yukon, OK
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Garth Brooks Blvd #120 Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0044 - Oklahoma City, OK
orange starNo Reviews
2520 W. Memorial Road Oklahoma City, OK 73134
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston