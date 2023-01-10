Dessert & Ice Cream
Dolci Paradiso
220 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Boutique dessert shop serving handcrafted gelato, sorbet, pastries, and cupcakes!
10740 S May Ave, 116, Oklahoma City, OK 73170
