Dolina 402 N Guadalupe St

review star

No reviews yet

402 N Guadalupe St

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Croissant
Ricotta Pancakes

Breakfast

Nutty Granola

$13.00

House made gluten-free granola contains almonds, pecans, pine nuts, coconut, pistachios and pumpkin seeds. Layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit - strawberries, blueberries and bananas.

Simple Breakfast

$13.00
$13.00

Breakfast Croissant

$13.00

Croissant sandwich with organic scrambled eggs, asadero cheese, crispy bacon, avocado and sprouts.

$15.00

Baked Eggs

$15.00

Two eggs baked in a tomato sauce, garlic confit, served with Charmoula and sourdough toast

$14.00

Ricotta Pancakes

$14.00

3 ricotta pancakes served with fresh berries, maple syrup and whipped cream.

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Organic Eggs, Hashbrowns, Asadero cheese, Red, Green or Christmas chile Bacon, Sausage or Avocado add $1.50 Handheld, Smothered or in the Jar (no tortilla GF)

French Toast

$15.00

House made Orechovnik (walnut swirl bread) french toast, warm blueberries and maple syrup.

$14.00

Pesto Omelet

$14.00

Organic eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, served with hash browns and English muffin.

$15.00

Santa Fe Omelet

$15.00

Organic eggs, ham, mushrooms, sour cream, caramelized onions, asadero cheese, choice of red or green chile, hash browns and English muffin.

$12.00

Quiche w/salad

$12.00

Slice of deep dish Caramelized onion & spinach quiche with baby green salad.

$16.00

Waffles + Chicken

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, light corneal waffle with green apple and fennel slaw, maple syrup.

Salmon Tartine

$16.00

House cured salmon, creme fraiche, hard cooked egg, capers, radish and sprouts on Wild Leaven quinoa sourdough with side salad.

Breakfast Grains

$16.00

Organic farro, roasted golden beets, maple pecans, feta, fried egg, sage vinaigrette.

Lunch

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Organic grilled chicken breast, roasted poblanos, caramelized onions, asadero cheese, chipotle aioli, romaine lettuce, heirloom tomato on Ciabatta with side salad.

$15.00

Langos

$15.00

Hungarian street food fried bread, topped with garlic butter, arugula, tomato confit and warm burrata.

One for David

$16.00

Panko breaded Colorado tilapia on Ciabatta with tartar sauce, heirloom tomatoes and romaine with side salad.

$18.00

Paprikash

$18.00

Organic chicken things cooked in browned butter, white onions, Hungarian paprika, finished with sour cream, served with Halushki (Slovakian dumplings).

Schnitzle

$19.00

Organic chicken breast schnitzel Panko breaded and fried, Slovakian potato salad and green slaw.

$17.00

Tuna Conserva

$17.00

House poached Albacore tuna in olive oil, capers, pesto, heirloom tomato and pickled red onions on Ciabatta, side salad.

Soups

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$15.00

Organic chicken, house made chicken bone broth, carrots, kohlrabi, parsley root and halushki (Slovakian dumplings) Available GF without the dumplings.

Cream of Mushroom

$14.00

Shitake & crimini mushrooms cooked in vegetable stock with rosemary and sage, touch of butter and cream + sourdough toast.

Goulash

$15.00

Stew made with NM beef, potatoes, onions, poblano peppers, Hungarian paprika, sourdough toast.

$14.00

Borscht

$14.00

Slovakian Christmas stew made with Sauerkraut, mushrooms, Klobasa (Slovakian sausage), Hungarian paprika, potatoes with sourdough

Morning Soup

$14.00

Organic NM lamb bone broth, wild rice, caramelized onions, poached egg, chives with sourdough toast.

Bone Broth 16oz.

$9.00

Organic NM lamb bone broth

Salads

Baby Mixed Greens

$12.00

Organic baby mixed greens, watermelon radish, carrots, avocado with lemon vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Organic Romain lettuce, avocado, croutons, caesar vinaigrette.

Small Plates

$8.00

Waffle + Berries

$8.00

Hashbrowns

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Side of greens

$7.00
$7.00

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Chicken

$7.00

Avocado

$3.00

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$6.00

1 Pancake

$4.00

1/2 French toast

$9.00

Extra Maple Syrup

$1.00

Chile Green

$1.00

Chile Red

$1.00

Salmon

$7.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Tuna 6oz.

$9.00

Chile Xmas

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Coffee and Tea

Coffee 12 oz.

$4.00

Coffee 16 oz.

$4.50

Espresso

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Mexican Mocha

$6.00

Chai

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cortado

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Cold

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

MS Sparkling

$4.00

MS Still Water

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

SP Aranciata

$4.00

Turmeric Lemonade

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Modern American brunch with Slovakian influence.

Location

402 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

