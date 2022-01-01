Main picView gallery

Dolly Olive

review star

No reviews yet

527 SW 12th Ave.

Portland, OR 97205

Order Again

Focaccia

Dolly Focaccia

$7.00

roasted garlic. olive oil

Focaccia of the Day

$8.00

Antipasti

Marinated Olives

$9.00

orange peel. chili flake. garlic

Farm Greens Salad

$13.00

radishes. castelvetrano olives. tarragon vinaigrette

Grilled Carrots

$14.00

toasted hazelnuts. lemon

Little Gem & Radicchio Caesar

$13.00

pecorino. breadcrumbs. lemon. olive oil

Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

farro, pine nuts. golden raisins. parsley

Charred Beets

$13.00

Sides

Herbed Frites

$9.00

aioli

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Lamb Meatballs

$13.00

tomato. pecorino

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Grilled Bread

$2.00

Ketchup

Side Parmesan

$3.00

Side Aioli

$2.00

Side Olive Oil

$2.00

Side Balsamic

$2.00

Side Calabrian Chile

$1.00

Side Chile Flakes

Pasta

Tagliatelle al Burro

$18.00

parmigiano extra vecchio. cracked pepper.

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$18.00

sunday sauce, pecorino

Bolognese

$22.00

Roasted Squash Ravioli

$22.00

House Red Sauce

$16.00

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Mains

Sicilian Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

parmesan with grilled bread

Crispy Chicken Confit

$26.00

Spanish Octopus

$24.00

olives. salsa verde

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

tomato. mozzarella. breadcrumbs

Grilled Pork Chop

$38.00

Ribeye Steak

$55.00

fennel pollen. onion agrodolce

Polenta with Fried Mushrooms

$13.00

fried mushrooms. jus

Sweets

Cannoli

$8.00

Affogato

$10.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Plum Upside Down Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Baked Alaska

$10.00Out of stock

Bomboloni

$10.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

$15 Discount

-$15.00

To Go Box

.

Sodas

House Soda

$7.00

Stappi Chinotto

$5.00

A' Siciliana

$5.00

Bitters & Soda

$3.00

Fiuggi Sparkling Liter

$9.00Out of stock

Club Soda

$3.00

Refill Club Soda

Side of Lemons

Side of Limes

Side of Ice

Carafe Soda Water

$4.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$25.00

Plating Fee

Plating Fee

$3.00

Reservation Cancellation

Reservation Cancellation

$25.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Mediterranean from Sesame Collective

Location

527 SW 12th Ave., Portland, OR 97205

Directions

Main pic

