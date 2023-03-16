Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dolly Donuts Bar & Grill 3245 S State St

review star

No reviews yet

3245 S State St

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch/Dinner

Burgers

Dolly Burger

Dolly Burger

$7.95

Infamous Smash Burger w/ American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Sweet Pickles, Grilled Onions w/ Dolly Sauce

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$8.95

Classic Cheeseburger - Cheddar Cheese, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Mustard, Mayo on a warm Sesame Bun

Juicy Lucy Burger

Juicy Lucy Burger

$10.95

Stuffed Cheeseburger - American Cheese, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Mustard, Mayo on a warm Brioche Bun

Bison Burger

$11.95

Cheddar Cheese, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Mustard, Mayo

Black Bean Burger

$8.95

Vegetarian Burger - Cheddar Cheese, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Mustard, Mayo

Donut Burger

$8.95

Classic Cheeseburger on a Donut

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Romaine, Tomato, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Crispy Chicken w/ Choice of Dressing

Garden Salad

$9.95

Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Zucchini, Yellow Squash w/ Choice of Dressing

Sandwiches

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Coleslaw, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Pepperjack, Avocado, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$8.95

White Cranberry, Pepperjack, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

French Roll, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Onion

Ham & Havarti Sandwich

$8.95

Whole Wheat, Tomato, Red Onion, Stoneground Mustard

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.95

Triple Stack Whole Wheat, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Romaine, Mayo

Other

Chicken Wings

$3.95

Four, Eight or Twleve

Grown Up Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Poutine

$6.95

A Canadian Classic - Brown Gravy, Burrata Cheese

Sirloin Steak Burrito

$10.95

Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Monteray Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Large Flour Tortilla

Ham Burrito

$10.95

Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Monteray Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Large Flour Tortilla

Breakfast Combo

$8.00

Lunch/Dinner Combo

$12.00

Sides

2 Eggs

$3.95

Bacon

$3.95

3 Strips of Bacon

French Fries

$4.95

Ham

$3.95

2 Slices of Ham

Hash Browns

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

2 Sausage Patties

Tater Tots

$3.95

Toast

$2.95

Breakfast

Waffles

Chicken Jalapeño Waffle

$12.95

Thick and Fluffy Belgian Style Jalapeño, 2 Fried Eggs, Crispy Chicken, Avocado, Salsa, Sour Cream

Classic Waffle

$8.95

Thick and Fluffy Belgian Style

Strawberry Cinnamon Waffle

$10.95

Thick and Fluffy Belgian Style Cinnamon, Strawberry Coulee, Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar

Omelettes

Canadian Omelet

$10.95

Ham, Bacon, Green Pepper, Mushroom

Denver Omelet

$10.95

Ham, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper

Spanish Omelet

$10.95

Pico De Gallo, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper

Veggie Omelet

$9.95

Zuchinni, Yellow Squash, Mushroom, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Yellow Pepper

Breakfast sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.95

Homemade Sausage Gravy

French Toast

$7.95

Strawberries, Blueberries, Powdered Sugar

Ham , Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Lox Bagel

$6.95

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Capers

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Egg and Cheese

$5.50

Sides

Bacon

$3.95

3 Strips of Bacon

Sausage

$3.95

2 Sausage Patties

Ham

$3.95

2 Slices of Ham

Toast

$2.95

2 Eggs

$3.95

French Fries

$4.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Hash Browns

$3.95

Donuts/Pastries

1/2 Dozen Classic Donuts

$8.50

1/2 Dozen Cake Donuts

$9.50

1/2 Dozen Bismarcks

$12.50

Dolly 1/2 Dozen

1/2 Dozen Donut Holes

$1.25

1 Dozen Classic Donuts

$15.95

1 Dozen Cake Donuts

$17.95

1 Dozen Bismarcks

$23.95

Dolly Dozen

$17.95

4 Classics, 4 Cakes, 4 Bismarcks or Pastries

Single Classic Donut

$1.60

Single Cake Donut

$1.85

Single Bismarck

$2.25

Single Pastry

$1.95+

NA Beverages

Coffee

Local Drip

$2.25

Millcreek Coffee Roasters

Latte

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Chai Latte

$3.75

London Fog

$3.75

Flat White

$4.00

Mocha

$4.25

White Mocha

$4.25

Americano

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Tea

Chai Tea

$2.50

English Breakfast

$2.50

Earl Grey

$2.50

Chamomile

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Mint

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Other Beverages

Apple Juice Box

$1.95

Bottled Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bottled Milk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Kombucha

$2.95

La Croix Fizzy Water

$2.50

Milkshakes

$4.95

Orange Juice

$2.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

World's Greatest Donut Bar

Location

3245 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
3490 S State St South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Apollo Burger - South Salt Lake
orange starNo Reviews
256 West 3300 South South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3600 S State St South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Pat's Barbecue - 2929 S. State Street
orange starNo Reviews
2929 S. State Street South Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
orange starNo Reviews
733 East 3300 South Salt Lake City, UT 84129
View restaurantnext
TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮
orange starNo Reviews
499 E 2700 S South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston