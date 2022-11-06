Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dolma 5 Kendall Street

5 Kendall Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Popular Items

1 Por. Manti (Turkish Dumpling)
Baklava (Nut)
Garlic Oregano Chicken (Gf.)

Special Of the Day

Authentic Stewed Navy Beans (Kuru Fasulye),Rice,Yogurt

$19.95Out of stock

Authentic Stewed Navy Beans, Rice Pilaf, Yogurt and Pickles

Zucchini Dolma

$19.95Out of stock

Zuccini with Ground beef, rice and special sauce

Soups

Chicken Lemon Soup (Gf.)

$8.95

it is an illness fighter with fresh lemon and flavorful take on the classic chicken orzo soup and creamy sauce

Chicken Lentil Soup (Gf.)

$8.95

it is an illness fighter with fresh lemon and flavorful take on the classic chicken soup and Red Lentil, Onion, Spices

Green Lentil Soup (Tutmac) (Veg.)

$8.95

Yogurt Soup with Garlic Green Lentils and Turkish Noodle