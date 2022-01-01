Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Brickell

2,662 Reviews

$$

1000 S. Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese Pizza
Star Luca

Traditional & Special Pizza 13 inch

Bahamas

Bahamas

$14.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Pineapple

Bella Margherita

Bella Margherita

$14.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Cantina 27

Cantina 27

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Tuna, Onions

Daniele

Daniele

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Fabio

Fabio

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Federica

Federica

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Ham

Ham

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Hawaiana

Hawaiana

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Maria

Maria

$18.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Meat lovers

Meat lovers

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Chorizo Sausage, Spicy Salami

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$14.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Riccardo

Riccardo

$16.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Spinach, Roasted Peppers

Roberto

Roberto

$14.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions

Scott

Scott

$15.99

Mozzarella, Lemon Chicken, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes

Extraordinary Pizza 13 inch

Claudio

Claudio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Fresh Basil. Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Coffee Paolo

Coffee Paolo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami

Ginger Lilliam

Ginger Lilliam

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella, Black Pepper, Organic Ginger Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Marco

Marco

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Side

Piero

Piero

$18.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Star Beckham

Star Beckham

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing And Basil

Star Carlos

Star Carlos

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Chorizo ​​Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce

Star Luca

Star Luca

$18.99

Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Spicy Salami, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil

Star Michele

Star Michele

$18.99

🌱 Star Shaped Pizza Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Roasted Peppers

Antipasti & Burrata Bar

Burrata

Burrata

$14.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Tomatoes

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

Burrata & Italian Balsamic Glaze

$15.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Glaze

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

Burrata & White Truffle Oil

$16.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, White Truffle Oil

Burrata e Crudo

Burrata e Crudo

$17.99

Fresh Burrata Cheese, Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma

Caprese

Caprese

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Calzones

Calzone Giorgio

Calzone Giorgio

$18.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Eggplant, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Calzone Lorenzo

Calzone Lorenzo

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Calzone Onju

Calzone Onju

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Salads

Azzurra Salad

Azzurra Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix Greens, Romaine, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Italian Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons, Caesar dressing

Greta Salad

Greta Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Laura Salad

Laura Salad

$14.99

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Fresh Burrata Stracciatella Cheese, Italian Parmesan Stracciatella Cheese Comes On The Salad

Sabrina Salad

Sabrina Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Italian Parmesan

Sonia Salad

Sonia Salad

$12.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Black Olives

Veronica Salad

Veronica Salad

$10.99

Spring Mix Greens, Spinach, Cucumbers, Fresh Tomatoes, Grilled Eggplant

Create Your Own Salad

Arugula Base

$4.99

Romaine Base

$4.99

Spinach Base

$4.99

Spring Mix Base

$4.99

Small Pizzas 8 Inch

Small Calzone Lorenzo

Small Calzone Lorenzo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Giorgio

Small Calzone Giorgio

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Eggplant, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fresh Basil

Small Calzone Onju

Small Calzone Onju

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Fresh Basil

Small Bahamas

Small Bahamas

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Pineapple

Small Bella Margherita

Small Bella Margherita

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Fresh Basil

Small Cantina 27

Small Cantina 27

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Tuna, Onions

Small Coffee Paolo

Small Coffee Paolo

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Natural Honey, Coffee, Spicy Salami

Small Daniele

Small Daniele

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fior Di Latte, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Basil

Small Fabio

Small Fabio

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Bleu Cheese, Speck, White Truffle Oil

Small Federica

Small Federica

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Small Ham

Small Ham

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham

Small Hawaiana

Small Hawaiana

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Small Maria

Small Maria

$9.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan

Small Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Spicy Salami

Small Mushrooms

Small Mushrooms

$7.99

🌱Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Small Piero

Small Piero

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Speck, Truffle Oil

Small Riccardo

Small Riccardo

$9.99

🌱 Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Spinach, Roasted Peppers

Small Roberto

Small Roberto

$9.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Onions

Small Scott

Small Scott

$9.99

Mozzarella, Lemon Chicken, Onions, Fresh Tomatoes

Small Nutella

Small Nutella

$7.99

Dessert

Small Nutella

Small Nutella

$7.99
Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.99
Nutella & Banana Calzone

Nutella & Banana Calzone

$13.99

Beverage

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.99
Fanta

Fanta

$2.99
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99
Organic Green Tea

Organic Green Tea

$3.99
Organic Peach Tea

Organic Peach Tea

$3.99
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.59
Water Flat

Water Flat

$1.99

Red Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon Volo BTL

Cabernet Sauvignon Volo BTL

$39.00

Full-Bodied And Well-Balanced With Spicy Notes

Chianti Grati BTL

Chianti Grati BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Cherry And Red Fruit With Herbal Undertones

Montepulciano Paradosso BTL

Montepulciano Paradosso BTL

$39.00

Deep Ruby Red

Pinot Noir Paradoso BTL

Pinot Noir Paradoso BTL

$39.00

Fruity Fullness And A Tannic Structure

Super Tuscan Ottava BTL

Super Tuscan Ottava BTL

$39.00

Fresh With A Soft Finish

Italian Beers

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Peroni Nastro Azzurro

$5.95

Sparkling Bottle

Extra dry sparkling wine
Proscecco Clara C BTL

Proscecco Clara C BTL

$40.00

White Bottle

Chardonnay Sensale BTL

Chardonnay Sensale BTL

$39.00

Fresh And Soft

Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali BTL

Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali BTL

$39.00

Fresh And Smooth

Sauvignon Blanc Russolo BTL

Sauvignon Blanc Russolo BTL

$39.00

Good Structure And Acidity

MisterO1

MisterO1 Truffle Oil 100ML

MisterO1 Truffle Oil 100ML

$15.99
MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML

MisterO1 Spicy Oil 250ML

$14.99
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250 ml

$11.99
Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml

Balsamic Vinegar 250 ml

$11.99
Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

Combo - Truffle Oil & Spicy Oil

$24.99
Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

Combo - Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

$18.99
Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$9.99

Fresh Buratta Stracciatella Cheese. Ingredients: Pasteurized Whole Milk, Rennet, Cream, Salt - No Preservatives

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1000 S. Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fourteen Eatery- Brickell
orange star3.9 • 54
1401 Brickell Ave. Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Sproutz - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
60 SW 10 ST. Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Pilo's Street Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,062
28 SW 11th St Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Dimitrios Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 55
1414 Brickell Ave Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
50 SW 10th Street Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Paperfish Sushi Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307 MIAMI, FL 33130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita
orange star4.0 • 3,361
1000 S Miami Ave MIAMI, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Novecento - 900 - Brickell
orange star4.3 • 2,828
1414 BRICKELL AVENUE Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
PM Fish & Steak House - 1453 S Miami Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,816
1453 S. MIAMI AVENUE Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
My Ceviche - Brickell
orange star4.2 • 2,634
1250 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
American Social - Miami
orange star4.1 • 2,556
690 SW 1st Court Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Toasted Bagelry & Deli - Brickell
orange star4.1 • 1,513
83 SW 8st Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 3.4 (5 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Little Haiti
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston