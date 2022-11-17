Domenics - Fort Collins imageView gallery
American

Domenics - Fort Collins

review star

No reviews yet

931 E. Harmony Rd

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Order Again

Popular Items

Bolognese
House Salad
Chicken Franchaise

Appetizers

Antipasto

$21.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Crab Cakes

$13.00

Elk Ssg

$13.00

Mussels

$17.00

Pork Belly

$14.00

Prosciutto Mac

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$14.00

Entrees

Arrabiata

$19.00

Bolognese

$20.00

Braciole

$26.00

Chicken Franchaise

$21.00

Lasagna

$19.00

Meatloaf

$25.00

Pork Saltimbocca

$29.00

Ravioli

$33.00

Salmon

$27.00

Scallops

$39.00

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Sorrento

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Chicken Bacon Date Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$7.00+

Mediterranean Salad

$7.00+

Spring Green

$14.00

Panzanella

$14.00

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Sides

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$7.00

Fresh Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Side Meatball And Marinara

$7.00

Sd Flatbread

$2.00

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Dessert

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$9.00

Small Plates

Bruschetta

$9.00

Mussels

$17.00

Antipasto

$21.00

Elk Ssg

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$13.00

Pork Belly

$14.00

Classic Caprese

$10.00

Entrees

Ravioli

$33.00

Sorrento

$18.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.00

Bolognese

$20.00

Lasagna

$19.00

Arrabiata

$19.00

Tortelloni

$22.00

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Mediterranean Salad

$7.00+

House Salad

$7.00+

Panzanella

$14.00

Spring Green

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Date Salad

$17.00

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Sides

Side Spaghetti Marinara

$7.00

Fresh Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Dessert

Mascarpone Cheesecake

$9.00

Wine

GL-Cabernet Franc (Mary Taylor)

$12.00

GL-Cabernet (Justin

$17.00

GL-Cabernet (Ministry)

$12.00

GL-Cotes Du Rhone (Trios Currones)

$10.00

GL-Grignolino (La Miraja)

$14.00

GL-Locations

$13.00

GL-Malbec (Catena)

$10.00

GL-Merlot (Canoe Ridge)

$11.00

GL- Pinot Noir (Benton Lane)

$15.00

GL-Pinot Noir (Sea Sun)

$10.00

GL-Sangiovese (Selvapiana)

$12.00

GL-Super Tuscan (Baracchi "O'Lillo!")

$12.00

GL-Tempranillo (Bodegas Cepa 21)

$12.00

GL-Valpolicella (Lenotti)

$10.00

GL-Zinfandel (Lava Cap)

$15.00

GL -50+ Garnacha

$10.00

Barbaresco (Paitin)

$85.00

Barbera d"Alba (Ettore Germano)

$48.00

Barolo (Conterno)

$100.00

Beaujolais (Dupeuble)

$40.00Out of stock

Blend (Shiraz, Cab) (Penfolds)

$45.00

BTL Pessimist

$60.00

BTL Cabernet (Justin)

$68.00

BTL Cabernet (The Stag)

$52.00

Bordeaux

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Cotes Du Rhone (Trios Courrones)

$40.00

BTL Malbec (Catena)

$40.00

BTL Merlot (Canoe Ridge)

$44.00

BTL Pinot Noir (Sea Sun)

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir (Elouan)

$48.00

BTL Super Tuscan (Baracchi O'Lillo)

$48.00

BTL Tempranillo (Bodegas Cepa 21)

$48.00

BTL Sangiovese (Selvapiana)

$48.00

BTL Valpolicella (Lenotti)

$40.00

BTL Zinfandel (Lava Cap)

$60.00

Cabernet (Caymus)

$160.00

Cabernet (DAOU)

$60.00

Cabernet (Faust)

$120.00

Cabernet (Turnbull)

$100.00Out of stock

Garnacha (La Cartuja)

$40.00

Malbec (Bonfanti Gran Reserva)

$50.00

Nebbiolo (Paitin, Ca Veja)

$60.00

Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley Vineyards)

$75.00

Pinot Noir (Failla)

$100.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Noir Benton

$60.00

Pinotage (Painted Wolf)

$40.00

Super Tuscan (Baracchi "Ardito")

$100.00

Montepulciano (Avignonesi)

$60.00

BTL Amarone (Domini Veneti)

$100.00

BTL Barolo (Domailano Lecinquevigne)

$125.00

BTL Bordeaux (Chateau De Fontenille)

$52.00

Burgundy (Domaine Lucien Boillot)

$120.00

BTL Garnacha (50+)

$40.00

BTL Locations

$52.00

BTL Nero D'Avola

$48.00

Rioja (Obalo)

$45.00

GL-Albarino (Columna)

$11.00

Alsace Blend (Hugel Gentil)

$10.00

GL-Blanc de Blanc Rose (Fleuraison)

$10.00

GL-Chardonnay (Fess Parker)

$10.00

GL-Chardonnay (Oaked) (Mer Soleil)

$12.00

GL-Chardonnay (Rombauer)

$19.00

GL-Chardonnay (Vigilance)

$10.00

GL-Gavi (Picollo Ernesto)

$11.00

GL-Gruner Veltliner (Zantho)

$12.00

GL-Moscato (Marenco)

$9.00

GL-Pinot Grigio (KRIS)

$10.00

GL-Prosecco (Domanda)

$9.00

GL-Riesling

$10.00

GL-Rose (Rotating)

$10.00

GL-Sauvignon Blanc (Babich)

$11.00

GL-Viognier (Yalumba)

$9.00

Cava

$9.00

BTL Albarino (Columna)

$44.00

BTL Blanc de Blancs (Le Grand Courtage)

$36.00

BTL Cava (Paul Cheneau)

$30.00

BTL Champagne (Nicolas Feuillatte)

$80.00

BTL Chardonnay (Domaine Jean Touzot)

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay (Hanna)

$45.00

BTL Chardonnay (Oaked) (Mer Soleil)

$48.00

BTL Chardonnay (Rombauer)

$100.00

BTL Chardonnay (Vigilance)

$40.00

BTL Gavi (Picollo Ernesto)

$44.00

BTL Zantho Gruner Veltliner

$44.00

BTL Alsace

$40.00

BTL Moscato (Marenco)

$36.00

BTL Pinot Grigio (KRIS)

$40.00

BTL Prosecco (Domanda)

$36.00

BTL Riesling (Gunther)

$40.00

BTL Rose (Maison L'Envoye)

$40.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc (Babich)

$44.00

BTL Blanc De Blanc Rose (Fleuraison)

$40.00

BTL Tokaji (Chateau Pajzos)

$32.00

BTL Viognier (Yalumba)

$36.00

BTL Cava (Biutiful)

$36.00

Fonseca

$9.00

Taylor 10Yr

$12.00

Taylor 20Yr

$15.00

Carcavelos

$10.00

Dow Vintage

$20.00

Barbera (Moletto)

$7.00

Nebbiolo (Moletto)

$7.00

Liquor

Absolute

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Chopin

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Kettle One Citrus

$7.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Spring 44 Vodka

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Magellan

$8.00

Spring 44 Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray 10

$7.50

Monkey 47

$10.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan

$5.00

Kirk & Sweeney

$6.50

Kraken

$6.00

Balvenie Double Wood

$12.00Out of stock

Dewers

$6.00

GlenFiddich

$9.00

Glenlivit 12

$9.00

Glenmorangie 10

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Korbel

$5.50

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Laphroaig 10

$11.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$50.00

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

Oban 14

$15.00

Oban 18

$22.00

Prunier Cognac VSOP

$8.00

Remy martin VSOP

$10.00

Talisker

$14.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$10.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$12.00

Codigo Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Herradura Reposado

$7.00

Maestro

$21.00

Milagro Reposado

$7.00

Milagro Silver

$6.50

Pasote Anejo

$10.00

Patron

$9.00

Sauza Blue

$5.00

Tequila Ocho

$9.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Belle Meade

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

CC

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Kavalan

$15.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark 46

$12.00

Redbreast 12

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Aspen Rye

$12.00

Bardstown

$20.00

Breckridge Burdon

$11.00

Bullet

$7.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jefferson's At Sea

$15.00

Locke Co

$13.00

Makers Mark Select

$16.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Old Elk

$12.00

Stranahans

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Whistle Pig 10

$20.00

Baileys

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fernet-Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Limoncello

$6.00

Orangecello

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Disarano

$7.00

Cocktails

Baja

$9.00

Bittercup

$12.00

Brandy Crusta

$12.00

Champagne Poetry

$11.00

Elderflower Breeze

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Hot n' Dirty

$10.00

Lavender Breeze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mint Royale

$11.00

Pomegranatini

$10.00

Purple Haze

$10.00

Salted Caramel

$10.00

The D3

$10.00

The Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Gingertini

$11.00

Tijuana Brass

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Blackberry Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Blackberry Mint Mule

$9.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

D-Plan Manhattan

$12.00

Doms Sour

$12.00

Hazy Margarita

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Proper Old-Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Goes Manhatten

$13.00

Sangria A La Megggg

$10.00

Sangria "Catalina Wine Mixer"

$10.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Spicy Mango Jalepeno Marg

$9.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

BTs Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Cucumber Basil Collins

$11.00

Lilith

$12.00

Gin & Juice

$9.00

Moon Elixir

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Poppy's Special

$11.00

Salty Botanist

$9.00

The Vesper

$12.00

Basil-bourbon Lemonade

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Grand Spiritus Fermunenti

$12.00

"Let's Get Tropical"

$9.00

Mango Lime Bellini

$9.00

Maple-bourbon Old Fashioned

$11.00

Salty Apollo

$8.00

Saratoga

$12.00

The Godfather

$10.00

Long Island

$9.00

Blackberry Mint Cooler

$5.00

Cucumber Mint Fauxito

$5.00

Ginger Julip

$5.00

Lavender Lemon Fizz

$5.00

Mango Mule

$5.00

Apple Brandy Toddy

$8.00

Bianchi

$8.00

Doctor Mocha

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Absolute Martini

$11.00

Beefeater Martini

$11.00

Belvedere Martini

$14.00

Bombay Martini

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$12.00

Chopin Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose Martini

$13.00

Hendricks Martini

$14.00

Kettle One Martini

$12.00

Magellan Martini

$14.00

Smirnoff Martini

$10.00

Spring 44 Gin Martini

$10.00

Spring 44 Vodka Martini

$10.00

Stoli Martini

$10.00

Tangueray Martini

$12.00

Tanq 10 Martini

$13.00

Titos Martini

$12.00

Empress Tini

$14.00

NA Beverages

Cappucino

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cucumber Lemonade N/A

$5.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Espresso

$2.50

Ginger Julip N/A

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Blackberry Mint Cooler N/A

$5.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Cucumber Fauxjito N/A

$5.00

Mango Mule N/A

$5.00

Milk

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Draft Beer

Mythmaker Pils

$7.00

HD Hazy

$7.50

H&D Brown Nitro

$7.00Out of stock

Moose Drool

$7.00

Zwei Dunkel

$7.00Out of stock

Zwei Weiss

$6.50

Stella 50ml

$7.50Out of stock

Guinness

$7.00Out of stock

Duchess

$13.00

Odell Ipa

$7.00Out of stock

Odell Isolation Ale

$7.00

Bottle Beer

Gose

$6.50

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Cider

$7.00

Coors

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.50

NB 1554

$5.50

NB Fat Tire

$5.50

New Castle

$5.00

New Planet

$6.00Out of stock

Peroni

$5.50

FW

$6.00Out of stock

Athletic N\A IPA

$6.50

Promotions

St. Patrick’s Day Guinness

$4.00

St. Patrick’s Day Jameson Shot

$3.00

St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Sour

$5.00

Food

HH Bruschetta

$7.00

HH Crab Cake

$7.00

HH Smoked Salmon

$7.00

HH Prosciutto Wrapped Dates

$7.00

HH Meatballs and Marinara

$7.00

apps

pork belly

$15.00

oysters

$18.00

Prosciutto mac

$15.00

salad

Mixed greens

$9.00

Caesar

$9.00

Bisque

$10.00

entree

Filet Oscar

$53.00

Prawns

$41.00

Parm Chicken

$29.00

Snapper

$31.00

Ravioli

$32.00

Short Rib

$39.00

dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Crème brulee

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Directions

Gallery
Domenics - Fort Collins image

