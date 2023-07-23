Dominic’s Italian Restaurant 268 Harbor Dr S
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Dominic's opened in the harbor in 2000 as just a little hole in the wall pizza place, and now how to become a full-service Italian Restaurant with plenty of indoor dining as well as a large harbor view patio.
Location
268 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside, CA 92054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rockin Baja Lobster Cantina and Grill--Oceanside
No Reviews
258 South Harbor Drive South Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurant
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
No Reviews
262 Harbor Drive South Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurant