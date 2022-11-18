Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dominic's Santos Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

21467 Lorain Road

Fairview Park, OH 44116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

Cavatellis w/ Marinara

$16.00

Cavatellis w/ Meatballs

$16.00

Cavatellis w/ Sausage

$16.00

Chasmondo - Chicken

$21.00

Chasmondo - Shrimp and Scallops

$22.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$15.00

Francaise - Chicken

$20.00

Francaise - Veal

$22.00

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$16.00

Milanese - Chicken

$17.00

Milanese - Veal

$18.00

Parmesan - Chicken

$18.00

Parmesan - Eggplant

$15.00

Parmesan - Veal

$19.00

Pasta w/ Marinara

$12.00

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$12.00

Pasta w/ Sausage

$12.00

Pasta with Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Add Salad to Entree

$4.00

Sides

Meatball

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Pasta with Red Sauce

$8.00

Red Pepper Pasta

$10.00

Ravioli Meat

$9.00

Ravioli Cheese

$9.00

Ravioli Mix

$9.00

Cavatelli with Red

$10.00

Vermicelli AO

$8.00

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$10.00

Loaf of Bread

$4.00

Cheese

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Steamed Spinach

$4.00

Kids

Penny's Penne

$7.00

Kid Spaghetti

$7.00

Kid Toni's

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid Chicken Parm

$10.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Beer

Miller Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

GL Dortmunder

$6.00

GL Hazecraft

$5.00

GL Burning River

$5.00

Platform Haze Jude

$5.00

VooDoo Ranger

$6.00

High Noon

$5.00

Vizzy

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Liquor

Jim Beam

Jim Beam DBL

Maker's Mark DBL

Maker’s Mark

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve DBL

Bombay Sapphire

Bombay Sapphire DBL

Tanqueray

Tanqueray DBL

Bacardi

Captain Morgan's

Captain Morgan's DBL

Bacardi DBL

Dewar’s

Johnny Walker Black

Johnny Walker Blue

Dewar's DBL

Johnny Walker Black DBL

Johnny Walker Blue DBL

Jose Cuervo

Patron

Jose Cuervo DBL

Patron DBL

Grey Goose

Grey Goose DBL

Ketel One

Ketel One DBL

Tito's DBL

Tito’s

Canadian Club

Crown Royale

Jack Daniels

Jameson

Seagram’s 7

Canadian Club DBL

Crown Royale DBL

Jack Daniels DBL

Jameson DBL

Seagram's 7 DBL

Amaretto

Campari

Frangelico

Grand Marnier

Pernod

Amaretto DBL

Campari DBL

Frangelico DBL

Grand Marnier DBL

Pernod DBL

Cosmo

Martini

Margarita

Well Bourbon

Well Bourbon DBL

Well Gin

Well Gin DBL

Well Rum

Well Rum DBL

Well Tequila

Well Tequila DBL

Well Vodka

Well Vodka DBL

Well Whiskey

Well Whiskey DBL

Reds

G-Cabernet Buehler

$12.00

G-Chianti Classico

$10.00

G-Merlot Seven Hills

$10.00

G-Pinot Noir Argyle

$10.00

G-Zinfandel Seghesio

$9.00

B-Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$50.00

B-Bocelli Sangiovese

$30.00

B-Caymus Cab

$95.00

B-Chianti Classico

$30.00

B-Damilano Barolo

$60.00

B-Grgich Hills Zinfandel

$45.00

B-Merlot Seven Hills

$30.00

B-Owen Roe Abbotts Table

$45.00

B-Pinto Noir Argyle

$30.00

B-Produttutori Nebbiolo

$60.00

B-Silver Oak Cab

$99.00

B-Tedeschi Amarone

$75.00

B-Zinfandel Seghesio

$27.00

B-Schug Pinot Noir

$35.00

B-Buehler Cabernet

$40.00

Whites

G-Chardonnay Mer Soleil

$8.00

G-Pinot Grigio Filadonna

$8.00

G-Riesling Zeppelin

$8.00

G-Rose

$8.00

G-Sauv Blanc Marlborough

$8.00

G-Sparkling Canella

$9.00

B-Chardonnay Met Soleil

$24.00

B-Far Niente Chardonnay

$60.00

B-Felluga Pinot Grigio

$50.00

B-Pinot Grigio Filadonna

$24.00

B-Riesling Zeppelin

$24.00

B-Rose

$24.00

B-Sauv Blanc Marlborough

$24.00

B-Sparkling Canella

$25.00

Appetizers

Fried Provolone

$10.00

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$13.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Sandwiches

Melt - Meatball

$15.00

Melt - Sausage

$15.00

Italian Sub

$13.00

Parm Sandwich - Chicken

$15.00

Parm Sandwich - Eggplant

$12.00

Parm Sandwich - Veal

$16.00

Pasta

Pasta JJ

$18.00

Pasta Dominic

$20.00

Pasta with Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Add Salad to Entree

$4.00

Sides

Meatball

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Pasta with Red Sauce

$8.00

Red Pepper Pasta

$10.00

Ravioli Meat

$9.00

Ravioli Cheese

$9.00

Ravioli Mix

$9.00

Cavatelli with Red

$10.00

Vermicelli AO

$8.00

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$10.00

Loaf of Bread

$4.00

Cheese

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Steamed Spinach

$4.00

Entrees

Parmesan - Chicken

$18.00

Parmesan - Eggplant

$15.00

Parmesan - Veal

$19.00

Milanese - Chicken

$17.00

Milanese - Veal

$18.00

Francaise - Chicken

$20.00

Francaise - Veal

$22.00

Chasmondo - Chicken

$21.00

Chasmondo - Shrimp and Scallops

$22.00

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$16.00

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$12.00

Pasta w/ Sausage

$12.00

Pasta w/ Marinara

$12.00

Pasta with Vodka Sauce

$18.00

Cavatellis w/ Meatballs

$16.00

Cavatellis w/ Sausage

$16.00

Cavatellis w/ Marinara

$16.00

Add Salad to Entree

$4.00

Daily Specials

Wine Dinner

$60.00

Fish Fry

$17.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$18.00

Small Pizzas

Small Pizza

$9.00

Stromboli SM

$14.00

White Pizza SM

$13.00

Meatball Sandwich Pizza SM

$14.00

Tuscan Pizza SM

$14.00

Bianco Pizza SM

$15.00

Pizza Rossa SM

$14.00

Deluxe SM

$19.00

Large Pizzas

Large Pizza

$12.00

Stromboli LG

$18.00

White Pizza LG

$15.00

Meatball Sandwich Pizza LG

$16.00

Tuscan Pizza LG

$16.00

Bianco Pizza LG

$17.00

Pizza Rossa LG

$16.00

Deluxe LG

$24.50

XL Pizzas

Extra Large Pizza

$16.00

White Pizza XL

$19.00

Meatball Sandwich Pizza XL

$20.00

Tuscan Pizza XL

$20.00

Bianco Pizza XL

$21.00

Deluxe XL

$31.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

21467 Lorain Road, Fairview Park, OH 44116

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
21984 Lorain Road Fairview Pk, OH 44126
View restaurantnext
Gunselman’s Tavern - 21490 Lorain Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
21490 Lorain Rd. Fairview Park, OH 44126
View restaurantnext
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.3 • 431
22250 Lorain Rd Fairview Park, OH 44126
View restaurantnext
Grayton Road Tavern
orange star4.4 • 760
4760 Grayton Rd. Cleveland, OH 44135
View restaurantnext
Gunselmans To>Go
orange starNo Reviews
21800 Center Ridge Rd Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70006 Rocky River
orange star4.7 • 425
21605 Center Ridge Road Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairview Park

King Wah
orange star4.3 • 1,101
20668 Center Ridge Rd Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext
Bearden's
orange star4.3 • 998
19985 Lake Rd Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Tacos & Rum - Rocky River
orange star4.0 • 710
19880 Detroit Road Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext
Rustic Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 641
20780 Center Ridge Rd Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70006 Rocky River
orange star4.7 • 425
21605 Center Ridge Road Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - OH001 - Rocky River
orange star4.4 • 415
19815 Center Ridge Road Rocky River, OH 44116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairview Park
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Avon Lake
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston