Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dominick's of Historic Norcross

review star

No reviews yet

95 S Peachtree St

Norcross, GA 30071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dominick's Garlic Bread
Chicken Parmigiana
Dominick's Garlic Cheese Bread

Appetizers

Arancini di Riso

$10.00+

Homemade creamy risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese lightly breaded and fried served over a spicy garlic pepper sauce

Calamari Fritti

$12.00+

Lightly seasoned calamari rings with sliced hot cherry peppers, breaded and flash-fried, served with a side of Dominick’s marinara sauce.

Dominick's Garlic Bread

$4.00+

Dominick’s famous Italian bread baked with fresh razor thin sliced garlic and butter

Dominick's Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00+

Dominick's famous Italian bread baked with fresh razor thin sliced garlic and butter, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown

Mussels with Red or White Sauce

$14.00+

Mussels sautéed with onions and garlic in your choice of red or white wine sauce

Spedini Bread

$16.00

A loaf of classic seeded Italian bread stuffed with mozzarella wrapped in proscuitto ham, baked with simmering garlic and butter

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00+

Large mushroom caps stuffed with ground Italian sausage, peppers, spinach and onions then baked to perfection and drizzled with a lemon basil cream sauce garnished with fresh basil and diced tomatoes

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

The Source (Sparkling) Large

$6.00

The Source (Sparkling) Small

$4.00

The Source (Still) Large

$6.00

The Source (Still) Small

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Kid Beverage

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Entrees

Lunch Chicken dei Sessi

$12.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms caramelized red onions and spinach in a tomato cream sauce topped with melted gorgonzola

Lunch Chicken Marsala

$11.00

Boneless, skinless breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$10.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast lightly breaded and flash-fried, topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella, and baked golden brown

Lunch Chicken Piccata

$11.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers

Lunch Chicken Saltimboca

$12.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast wrapped with prosciutto and mozzarella and sautéed in a marsala wine sauce with spinach and mushrooms

Lunch Chicken Scallopini

$11.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with bacon, mushrooms, green onions, and diced tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Lunch Chicken Scarpariello

$12.00

Roasted chicken, Italian sausage, garlic, and hot cherry peppers sautéed in a rosemary infused white wine sauce tossed with roasted potatoes

Lunch Dominick's Chicken

$11.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with garlic, sliced mushrooms and spinach in a white wine sauce and topped with provolone cheese

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.00

Thin slices of skin-on eggplant lightly breaded, flash-fried, topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with a side of pasta

Lunch Veal Marsala

$12.00

Thin veal cutlets sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Lunch Veal Parmigiana

$12.00

Thin veal cutlets, lightly breaded, flash- fried and topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella and baked golden brown

Lunch Veal Picatta

$12.00

Thin veal cutlets sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers

Lunch Veal Saltimboca

$13.00

Cutlets of veal wrapped with prosciutto and mozzarella and sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce with fresh spinach and mushrooms

Pastas

Lunch Baked Ziti

$10.00

Penne pasta tossed with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Marinara, Pesto, Napolitano, Bolognese or Alfredo

Lunch Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Lunch Chicken Carbonara

$12.00

Lunch Lasagna Bolognese

$13.00

Layers of fresh pasta sheets with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, Italian sausage, ground beef, and fresh herbs covered in Dominick’s bolognese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown

Lunch Mediterranean Tortelloni

$12.00

Cheese filled Tortelloni with sun-dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives in a roasted red pepper and feta cheese Alfredo sauce garnished with fried spinach

Lunch Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage

$11.00

Your choice of Spaghetti, Linguine, Penne or Angel Hair pasta with choice of meatballs, Italian sausage or both

Lunch Pasta with Sauce

$9.00

Your choice of Spaghetti, Linguine, Penne or Angel Hair pasta with one of our Classic sauces. Marinara, Pesto, Napolitano, Bolognese, or Alfredo. Add Chicken or Shrimp 5 / 8

Lunch Penne Casserole with Tiger Shrimp

$13.00

Large Tiger shrimp, fresh ground Italian sausage and broccoli in a Gorgonzola cream sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

$13.00

Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with garlic, and tomatoes in a light white wine butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta

Lunch Shrimp Scarpariello

$13.00

Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, in a spicy red seafood sauce served over Angel Hair pasta

Lunch Spicy Chicken and Sausage Casserole

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast and Italian sausage sautéed with caramelized red onions in a spicy fra-diavolo sauce tossed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown

Lunch Spinach and Sun-dried Tomato Manicotti

$11.00

Fresh pasta sheets filled with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic, and caramelized red onions baked in an Alfredo sauce and topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce

Lunch Tortelloni and Roasted Chicken

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, shaved garlic, and fresh spinach in a tomato cream sauce tossed with cheese-filled Tortelloni pasta

Lunch Linguini Alfredo with Chicken

$12.00

Lunch Linguini Alfredo with Shrimp

$13.00

Salads

Lunch Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tossed in our signature Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Lunch Caprese Salad

$12.00

A colorful blend of seasonal tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella over a bed of mixed greens drizzled with a balsamic reduction and extra virgin olive oil garnished with fresh basil

Lunch Gorgonzola Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion and gorgonzola cheese, tossed in our homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Lunch House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots, tossed in our homemade creamy red wine vinaigrette dressing

Lunch Sicilian Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, bacon, chicken breast, penne pasta, green onion, and Gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our homemade, creamy red wine vinaigrette

Lunch Side Caesar salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, tossed in our signature Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Lunch Side Gorgonzola Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion and gorgonzola cheese, tossed in our homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Lunch Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots, tossed in our homemade creamy red wine vinaigrette dressing

Lunch Side Spinach Salad

$6.00

Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon and homemade croutons

Lunch Spinach Salad

$9.00

Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon and homemade croutons

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

Herb battered chicken breast fried golden brown and topped with marinara and mozzarella, baked in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.00

Thin sliced, lightly breaded eggplant, fried golden brown and topped with marinara and mozzarella, baked in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll

Half Sandwich and Soup or Salad Combo

$12.00

Half Sandwich and cup of soup of the day or a side salad (House or Caesar. Gorgonzola or Spinach for $2 more)

Italian Club Sandwich

$12.00

Pepperoni, salami and cappicola baked with roasted peppers and smoked provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll and dressed with oil and vinegar

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

Homemade meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted chicken breast, onion, roasted red peppers and Provolone cheese in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll and topped with lettuce, tomato and a garlic aioli

Sausage Pepper and Onion Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

Italian sausage, onions and bell peppers sautéed in marinara served in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll with melted mozzarella on top

Sausage Pepper and Onion Sandwich

$11.00

Italian sausage, onions and bell peppers sautéed in marinara served in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted red peppers and tomatoes tossed in a balsamic glaze and sautéed with creamy gorgonzola cheese. Served on a fresh garlic toasted ciabatta with a balsamic aioli

Appetizers

Arancini di Riso

$10.00+

Homemade creamy risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese lightly breaded and fried served over a spicy garlic pepper sauce

Calamari Fritti

$12.00+

Lightly seasoned calamari rings with sliced hot cherry peppers, breaded and flash-fried, served with a side of Dominick’s marinara sauce.

Dominick's Garlic Bread

$4.00+

Dominick’s famous Italian bread baked with fresh razor thin sliced garlic and butter

Dominick's Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00+

Dominick's famous Italian bread baked with fresh razor thin sliced garlic and butter, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown

Mussels with Red or White Sauce

$14.00+

Mussels sautéed with onions and garlic in your choice of red or white wine sauce

Spedini Bread

$16.00

A loaf of classic seeded Italian bread stuffed with mozzarella wrapped in proscuitto ham, baked with simmering garlic and butter

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00+

Large mushroom caps stuffed with ground Italian sausage, peppers, spinach and onions then baked to perfection and drizzled with a lemon basil cream sauce garnished with fresh basil and diced tomatoes

Salads and Soup

Antipasto Salad

$14.00+

A mix of artichoke hearts, green olives, kalamata olives, hot cherry peppers, capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni and mozzarella served on a bed of mixed greens with grape tomatoes topped with shaved Parmesan and balsamic reduction

Caesar salad

$11.00+

Romaine lettuce, tossed in our signature Caesar dressing with large homemade croutons topped with shaved Parmesan cheese

Caprese Salad

$14.00+

A colorful blend of seasonal tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella over a bed of mixed greens drizzled with a balsamic reduction and extra virgin olive oil garnished with fresh basil

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00+

Romaine lettuce, red onion, Gorgonzola cheese, tossed in our homemade, creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$11.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots, tossed in our homemade creamy red wine vinaigrette dressing

Sicilian Salad

$14.00+

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, bacon, chicken breast, penne pasta, green onion, and Gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our homemade, creamy red wine vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Spinach Salad

$13.00+

Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette with goat cheese, sweet dried cranberries, and large homemade croutons

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Gorgonzola Salad

$6.00

Side Spinach Salad

$6.00

Specialties

Chicken Scarpariello

$18.00+

Roasted chicken, Italian sausage, garlic, and hot cherry peppers sautéed in a rosemary infused white wine sauce tossed with roasted potatoes

Dominick's Ribeye

$44.00

A 14oz Ribeye topped with herb garlic butter and served with broccoli and Gorgonzola scalloped potatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00+

Thin slices of skin-on eggplant lightly breaded, flash-fried, topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with a side of pasta

Lasagna Bolognese

$16.00+

Layers of fresh pasta sheets with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, Italian sausage, ground beef, and fresh herbs covered in Dominick’s bolognese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown

Stuffed Porkchops

$20.00+

8oz. butterflied pork chop stuffed with minced vegetables, cheese, and Italian sausage pan seared, oven baked and served over Penne pasta tossed in a Gorgonzola cream sauce with spinach, garlic, and diced tomatoes

White Bean and Sausage Pasta

$16.00+

Penne pasta, fresh ground Italian Sausage, Spinach and Cannellini Beans tossed in a Spicy Garlic White Wine sauce

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$18.00+

Penne pasta tossed with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Marinara, Pesto Cream, Napolitano, Bolognese, or Alfredo

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.00+

Chicken Carbonara

$18.00+

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with bacon and green onions in a creamy egg sauce tossed with Linguini and garnished with grated pecorino cheese, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes

Dominick's Cheese Ravioli

$18.00+

Cheese filled ravioli with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Marinara, Pesto Napolitano, Bolognese or Alfredo.

Linguini Alfredo with Chicken

$18.00+

Mediterranean Tortelloni

$20.00+

Cheese filled Tortelloni with sun-dried tomatoes and kalamata olives in a roasted red pepper and feta cheese Alfredo sauce garnished with fried spinach

Mushroom Ravioli

$20.00+

Sliced Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, and spinach sautéed in a marsala cream sauce tossed with raviolis stuffed with a savory mushroom blend

Pasta and Sauce

$16.00+

Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage

$20.00+

Your choice of Spaghetti, Linguine, Penne or Angel Hair pasta with choice of meatballs, Italian sausage or both

Penne Primavera

$20.00+

Spicy Chicken and Sausage Casserole

$20.00+

Sliced chicken breast and Italian sausage sautéed with caramelized red onions in a spicy fra-diavlo sauce tossed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown

Spinach and Sundried Tomato Manicotti

$18.00+

Fresh pasta sheets filled with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic, and caramelized red onions baked in an Alfredo sauce and topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce

Tortelloni and Roasted Chicken

$20.00+

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, shaved garlic, and fresh spinach in a tomato cream sauce tossed with cheese-filled Tortelloni pasta

Chicken

Chicken Dei Sessi

$23.00+

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms caramelized red onions and spinach in a tomato cream sauce topped with melted gorgonzola

Chicken Marsala

$21.00+

Boneless, skinless breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00+

Boneless, skinless chicken breast lightly breaded and flash-fried, topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella, and baked golden brown

Chicken Piccata

$21.00+

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers

Chicken Portobello

$21.00+

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with portobello mushrooms in an almond Marsala cream sauce

Chicken Saltimboca

$23.00+

Boneless, skinless chicken breast wrapped with prosciutto and mozzarella and sautéed in a marsala wine sauce with spinach and mushrooms

Chicken Scallopini

$21.00+

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with bacon, mushrooms, green onions, and diced tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce

Dominick's Chicken

$21.00+

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with garlic, sliced mushrooms and spinach in a white wine sauce and topped with provolone cheese

Veal

Dominick's Veal

$26.00+

Thin veal cutlets lightly breaded and flash-fried layered with spinach, toasted almonds, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh mozzarella served on a bed of tomato cream sauce

Veal Marsala

$24.00+

Thin veal cutlets sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$24.00+

Thin veal cutlets, lightly breaded, flash- fried and topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella and baked golden brown

Veal Picatta

$24.00+

Thin veal cutlets sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers

Veal Saltimboca

$26.00+

Cutlets of veal wrapped with prosciutto and mozzarella and sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce with fresh spinach and mushrooms

Seafood

Fruitti del Mar

$34.00

Linguini Alfredo with Shrimp

$22.00+

Linguini with Clams

$18.00+

Littleneck clams in a garlic butter white wine sauce with a touch of red pepper served over linguine noodles

Mediterranean Salmon

$24.00

Pan seared Atlantic Salmon sautéed in a white wine caper sauce with artichoke, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and feta cheese over penne pasta.

Mussels Linguini with Red or White Sauce

$20.00+

Whole black Mussels sautéed with onions and garlic in your choice of red or white wine sauce

Penne Casserole with Tiger Shrimp

$24.00+

Large Tiger shrimp, fresh ground Italian sausage and broccoli in a Gorgonzola cream sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00+

Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with garlic, and tomatoes in a light white wine butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta

Shrimp Scarpariello

$22.00+

Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, in a spicy red seafood sauce served over Angel Hair pasta

Spicy Garlic Tilapia

$20.00+

Tilapia filets sautéed with garlic and spinach with a hot cherry pepper cream sauce served over Angel Hair pasta and drizzled with a spicy Chile sauce

Sides

Garlic Roasted Potatoes

$5.00+

Meatballs

$8.00+

Sausage

$8.00+

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00+

Side of Alfredo

$5.00+

Side of Bolognese

$5.00+

Side of Marinara

$4.00+

Side of Pasta

$8.00+

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00+

Side Xt Dressing

$2.00

Kids

Kid Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers and Pasta

$7.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid Pasta and Meat

$7.00

Kid Pasta and Sauce

$7.00

Kid Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Bomba

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Tira Mi Su

$7.00

Kids ChocoMousse

$4.00

Beverages

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

The Source (Sparkling) Large

$6.00

The Source (Sparkling) Small

$4.00

The Source (Still) Large

$6.00

The Source (Still) Small

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Beer

Allagash White

$7.00

Ayinger Brauweisse

$7.00

Ayinger Pilsner

$7.00

Buckler (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.00

Bud light Lager

$4.00

Budweiser Lager

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Fire Maker Chattahooch Tea

$6.00

Fire Maker Hazed n Blazed

$6.00

Founders Porter

$7.00

Guinness Stout

$5.00

Heineken Lager

$5.00

Lindemans Framboise

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller lt Pilsner

$4.00

Moretti Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Night on Ponce IPA

$6.00

Original Sin Apple Cider

$5.00

Peroni Lager

$5.00

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Scofflaw Basement IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois Lager

$5.00

Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale

$5.00

Tropicalia IPA

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Samuel Smith Apple Cider

$7.00

White Wine - Glass

Ame du Vin Rose GLS

$9.00

Bonterra Sauv Blanc GLS

$9.00

Coppola Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Elouan Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Four Vines Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Frisk Riesling GLS

$7.00

Gemma di Luna Moscato GLS

$8.00

La Vis Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

Matchbook Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Matua Sauv Blanc GLS

$8.00

San Felice Vermentino GLS

$9.00

St M Riesling GLS

$8.00

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay GLS

$7.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

White Wine - Bottle

Ame du Vin Rose BTL

$34.00

Bonterra Sauv Blanc BTL

$36.00

Coppola Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

CORKING FEE

$20.00

Elouan Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Four Vines Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Frisk Riesling BTL

$26.00

Gemma di Luna Moscato BTL

$30.00

La Vis Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Matchbook Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Matua Sauv Blanc BTL

$30.00

San Felice Vermentino BTL

$34.00

St M Riesling BTL

$30.00

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco BTL

$30.00

Zenato Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Red Wine - Bottle

Beran Zinfandel BTL

$42.00

Coppola Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

CORKING FEE

$20.00

Di Majo Norante Sangiovese BTL

$34.00

Domaine Bousquet Malbec BTL

$26.00

Donna Paula Malbec BTL

$34.00

Elouan Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00

Emporium Appassimento Rosso BTL

$40.00

Frescobaldi Chianti BTL

$34.00

Gabbiano Classico Chianti BTL

$30.00

J Lohr Merlot BTL

$36.00

La Fiera Montepulciano BTL

$30.00

La Forge Cabernet BTL

$34.00

McManis Merlot BTL

$30.00

Menage a Trois Dulce BTL

$34.00

Paul Mas Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Pico Maccario Barbera BTL

$36.00

Quilt Cabernet BTL

$65.00

Raymond Cabernet BTL

$30.00

San Felice Brunello BTL

$95.00

Stag Leap Napa Cabernet BTL

$80.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernet BTL

$26.00

The Biker Zinfandel BTL

$34.00

The Critic Cabernet BTL

$50.00

Tiamo Chianti BTL

$26.00

Red Wine - Glass

Beran Zinfandel GLS

$12.00

Coppola Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Di Majo Norante Sangiovese GLS

$9.00

Domaine Bousquet Malbec GLS

$7.00

Domaines Paul Mas GLS

$11.00

Donna Paula Malbec GLS

$9.00

Elouan Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Emporium Appassimento Rosso GLS

$11.00

Frescobaldi Chianti GLS

$9.00

Gabbiano Classico Chianti GLS

$8.00

J Lohr Merlot GLS

$10.00

La Fiera Montepulciano GLS

$8.00

La Forge Cabernet GLS

$9.00

McManis Merlot GLS

$8.00

Menage a Trois Dulce GLS

$9.00

Pico Maccario Barbera GLS

$10.00

Raymond Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernet GLS

$7.00

The Biker Zinfandel GLS

$9.00

The Critic Cabernet GLS

$14.00

Tiamo Chianti GLS

$7.00

Cocktails

Apple Cider Cocktail

$11.00

Aviation Cocktail

$11.00

Baileys and Coffee

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade Vodka

$9.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Citrus Mule

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Grey Hound

$9.00

Irish coffee

$9.00

Italian Margarita

$10.00

Kahlua and Coffee

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$11.00

Margarita Rocks

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Pimms and Tonic

$9.00

Pomegranate Mule

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Southern Palmer

$10.00

Spiced Pear Sidecar

$11.00

Texas Margarita

$11.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Tuaca Margarita

$10.00

Watermelon Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$10.00

Cordials

Averna Amaro

$8.00

B & B

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Bumbu Cream

$8.00

Drambui

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano Amaro

$8.00

Galliano Espresso

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Pimms

$8.00

Rumpleminz

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

St George Raspberry

$8.00

St George Spiced Pear

$8.00

Villon

$8.00

Gin

Aviation

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Empress 1908

$9.00

Hendrix

$10.00

House Gin

$7.00

Mcqueen and the Violet Fog

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Martini

Appletini

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Dirty Dom

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

French Kiss

$11.00

House Gin Martini

$9.00

House Vodka Martini

$9.00

Limoncello Martini

$11.00

Pomegranate Martini

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi Anejo 4

$8.00

Bacardi light

$8.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan Coconut

$8.00

House Rum

$7.00

Scotch

Benriach 10 yr original

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

GlenDronach

$13.00

Glenlivit

$11.00

House Scotch

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Macallan

$13.00Out of stock

Oban

$13.00

Tequila

Avion Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Silver

$9.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Tres Agaves Sliver

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bullit Rye

$10.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

House Bourbon

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Whistle Pig 100 Bourbon

$10.00

Whistle Pig Rye 6yr

$10.00

Woodford

$10.00

Appetizers

1 Meatball

$2.00

1 Sausage

$2.00

C Arancini Di Riso

$25.00+

C Calamari

$30.00+

C Crab Cakes

$40.00+Out of stock

C Garlic Bread

$20.00+

C Garlic Cheese Bread

$25.00+

C House Bread

$5.00+

C Stuffed Mushrooms

$25.00+

Desserts

C Cannoli

$4.00

C Cheesecake

$4.00+

C Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

C Tira Mi Su

$5.00+

Entrees

C Chicken Dei Sessi

$80.00+

C Chicken Marsala

$70.00+

C Chicken Parmigiana

$70.00+

C Chicken Piccata

$70.00+

C Chicken Saltimboca

$80.00+

C Chicken Scarpariello

$70.00+

C Dominick's Chicken

$80.00+

C Eggplant Parmigiana

$60.00+

C Lasagna

$90.00+

C Veal Parmigiana

$90.00+

Pasta

C Cheese Ravioli and Sauce

$70.00+

C Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$60.00+

C Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$65.00+

C Chicken Carbonara

$80.00+

C Mediterranean Tortelloni

$90.00+

C Pasta and Meatballs

$70.00+

C Pasta and Sauce

$50.00+

C Pasta Marinara

$40.00+

C Penne Primavera

$65.00+

C Roasted Chicken Tortelloni

$80.00+

C Spicy Chicken Casserole

$70.00+

C Spicy Garlic Tilapia

$90.00+

C Ziti and Sauce

$70.00+

C Ziti Marinara

$60.00+

Salads

C Antipasto Salad

$45.00+

C Caesar Salad

$30.00+

C Caprese Salad

$45.00+

C Gorgonzola Salad

$35.00+

C House Salad

$30.00+

C Sicilian Salad

$45.00+

C Spinach Salad

$35.00+

Big Party

250 deposit

$250.00

500 deposit

$500.00

29 food

$29.00

34 food

$34.00

39 food

$39.00

1 hour

$14.00

2 hour

$18.00

3 hour

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 1996. Family style Italian food served in the charming historic district of Norcross.

Location

95 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crossing Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 1,697
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071 Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
35 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Mi Linda Managua
orange starNo Reviews
5530 Buford Hwy Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Boga Latin Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
5942 Buford Highway Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Peachtree Corners, GA
orange starNo Reviews
6050 Peachtree Parkway Norcross, GA 30092
View restaurantnext
Sabores Del Plata
orange star4.5 • 185
6200 Buford Hwy. #1G Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norcross

The Crossing Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 1,697
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071 Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Ike's Cafe and Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,008
1250 Tech Dr Norcross, GA 30093
View restaurantnext
Sabores Del Plata
orange star4.5 • 185
6200 Buford Hwy. #1G Norcross, GA 30071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norcross
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston