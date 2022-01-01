Dominick's of Historic Norcross
95 S Peachtree St
Norcross, GA 30071
Appetizers
Arancini di Riso
Homemade creamy risotto balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese lightly breaded and fried served over a spicy garlic pepper sauce
Calamari Fritti
Lightly seasoned calamari rings with sliced hot cherry peppers, breaded and flash-fried, served with a side of Dominick’s marinara sauce.
Dominick's Garlic Bread
Dominick’s famous Italian bread baked with fresh razor thin sliced garlic and butter
Dominick's Garlic Cheese Bread
Dominick's famous Italian bread baked with fresh razor thin sliced garlic and butter, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown
Mussels with Red or White Sauce
Mussels sautéed with onions and garlic in your choice of red or white wine sauce
Spedini Bread
A loaf of classic seeded Italian bread stuffed with mozzarella wrapped in proscuitto ham, baked with simmering garlic and butter
Stuffed Mushrooms
Large mushroom caps stuffed with ground Italian sausage, peppers, spinach and onions then baked to perfection and drizzled with a lemon basil cream sauce garnished with fresh basil and diced tomatoes
Beverages
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda
Fever Tree Tonic
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Sprite
Sweet Tea
The Source (Sparkling) Large
The Source (Sparkling) Small
The Source (Still) Large
The Source (Still) Small
Unsweet Tea
Club Soda
Kid Beverage
Dr Pepper
Mr Pibb
Entrees
Lunch Chicken dei Sessi
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms caramelized red onions and spinach in a tomato cream sauce topped with melted gorgonzola
Lunch Chicken Marsala
Boneless, skinless breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless, skinless chicken breast lightly breaded and flash-fried, topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella, and baked golden brown
Lunch Chicken Piccata
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers
Lunch Chicken Saltimboca
Boneless, skinless chicken breast wrapped with prosciutto and mozzarella and sautéed in a marsala wine sauce with spinach and mushrooms
Lunch Chicken Scallopini
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with bacon, mushrooms, green onions, and diced tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Lunch Chicken Scarpariello
Roasted chicken, Italian sausage, garlic, and hot cherry peppers sautéed in a rosemary infused white wine sauce tossed with roasted potatoes
Lunch Dominick's Chicken
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with garlic, sliced mushrooms and spinach in a white wine sauce and topped with provolone cheese
Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana
Thin slices of skin-on eggplant lightly breaded, flash-fried, topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with a side of pasta
Lunch Veal Marsala
Thin veal cutlets sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Lunch Veal Parmigiana
Thin veal cutlets, lightly breaded, flash- fried and topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella and baked golden brown
Lunch Veal Picatta
Thin veal cutlets sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers
Lunch Veal Saltimboca
Cutlets of veal wrapped with prosciutto and mozzarella and sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce with fresh spinach and mushrooms
Pastas
Lunch Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Marinara, Pesto, Napolitano, Bolognese or Alfredo
Lunch Cheese Ravioli
Lunch Chicken Carbonara
Lunch Lasagna Bolognese
Layers of fresh pasta sheets with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, Italian sausage, ground beef, and fresh herbs covered in Dominick’s bolognese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown
Lunch Mediterranean Tortelloni
Cheese filled Tortelloni with sun-dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives in a roasted red pepper and feta cheese Alfredo sauce garnished with fried spinach
Lunch Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage
Your choice of Spaghetti, Linguine, Penne or Angel Hair pasta with choice of meatballs, Italian sausage or both
Lunch Pasta with Sauce
Your choice of Spaghetti, Linguine, Penne or Angel Hair pasta with one of our Classic sauces. Marinara, Pesto, Napolitano, Bolognese, or Alfredo. Add Chicken or Shrimp 5 / 8
Lunch Penne Casserole with Tiger Shrimp
Large Tiger shrimp, fresh ground Italian sausage and broccoli in a Gorgonzola cream sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown
Lunch Shrimp Scampi
Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with garlic, and tomatoes in a light white wine butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta
Lunch Shrimp Scarpariello
Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, in a spicy red seafood sauce served over Angel Hair pasta
Lunch Spicy Chicken and Sausage Casserole
Sliced chicken breast and Italian sausage sautéed with caramelized red onions in a spicy fra-diavolo sauce tossed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown
Lunch Spinach and Sun-dried Tomato Manicotti
Fresh pasta sheets filled with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic, and caramelized red onions baked in an Alfredo sauce and topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce
Lunch Tortelloni and Roasted Chicken
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, shaved garlic, and fresh spinach in a tomato cream sauce tossed with cheese-filled Tortelloni pasta
Lunch Linguini Alfredo with Chicken
Lunch Linguini Alfredo with Shrimp
Salads
Lunch Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tossed in our signature Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Lunch Caprese Salad
A colorful blend of seasonal tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella over a bed of mixed greens drizzled with a balsamic reduction and extra virgin olive oil garnished with fresh basil
Lunch Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion and gorgonzola cheese, tossed in our homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Lunch House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots, tossed in our homemade creamy red wine vinaigrette dressing
Lunch Sicilian Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, bacon, chicken breast, penne pasta, green onion, and Gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our homemade, creamy red wine vinaigrette
Lunch Side Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, tossed in our signature Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Lunch Side Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion and gorgonzola cheese, tossed in our homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Lunch Side House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots, tossed in our homemade creamy red wine vinaigrette dressing
Lunch Side Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon and homemade croutons
Lunch Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, dried cranberries, bacon and homemade croutons
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Herb battered chicken breast fried golden brown and topped with marinara and mozzarella, baked in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Thin sliced, lightly breaded eggplant, fried golden brown and topped with marinara and mozzarella, baked in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll
Half Sandwich and Soup or Salad Combo
Half Sandwich and cup of soup of the day or a side salad (House or Caesar. Gorgonzola or Spinach for $2 more)
Italian Club Sandwich
Pepperoni, salami and cappicola baked with roasted peppers and smoked provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, served in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll and dressed with oil and vinegar
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Homemade meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll
Roasted Chicken Sandwich
Roasted chicken breast, onion, roasted red peppers and Provolone cheese in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll and topped with lettuce, tomato and a garlic aioli
Sausage Pepper and Onion Parmigiana Sandwich
Italian sausage, onions and bell peppers sautéed in marinara served in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll with melted mozzarella on top
Sausage Pepper and Onion Sandwich
Italian sausage, onions and bell peppers sautéed in marinara served in a fresh garlic toasted hoagie roll
Veggie Sandwich
Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted red peppers and tomatoes tossed in a balsamic glaze and sautéed with creamy gorgonzola cheese. Served on a fresh garlic toasted ciabatta with a balsamic aioli
Salads and Soup
Antipasto Salad
A mix of artichoke hearts, green olives, kalamata olives, hot cherry peppers, capicola, prosciutto, pepperoni and mozzarella served on a bed of mixed greens with grape tomatoes topped with shaved Parmesan and balsamic reduction
Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, tossed in our signature Caesar dressing with large homemade croutons topped with shaved Parmesan cheese
Caprese Salad
A colorful blend of seasonal tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella over a bed of mixed greens drizzled with a balsamic reduction and extra virgin olive oil garnished with fresh basil
Gorgonzola Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, Gorgonzola cheese, tossed in our homemade, creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots, tossed in our homemade creamy red wine vinaigrette dressing
Sicilian Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, bacon, chicken breast, penne pasta, green onion, and Gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our homemade, creamy red wine vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette with goat cheese, sweet dried cranberries, and large homemade croutons
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Gorgonzola Salad
Side Spinach Salad
Specialties
Chicken Scarpariello
Roasted chicken, Italian sausage, garlic, and hot cherry peppers sautéed in a rosemary infused white wine sauce tossed with roasted potatoes
Dominick's Ribeye
A 14oz Ribeye topped with herb garlic butter and served with broccoli and Gorgonzola scalloped potatoes
Eggplant Parmigiana
Thin slices of skin-on eggplant lightly breaded, flash-fried, topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with a side of pasta
Lasagna Bolognese
Layers of fresh pasta sheets with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, Italian sausage, ground beef, and fresh herbs covered in Dominick’s bolognese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown
Stuffed Porkchops
8oz. butterflied pork chop stuffed with minced vegetables, cheese, and Italian sausage pan seared, oven baked and served over Penne pasta tossed in a Gorgonzola cream sauce with spinach, garlic, and diced tomatoes
White Bean and Sausage Pasta
Penne pasta, fresh ground Italian Sausage, Spinach and Cannellini Beans tossed in a Spicy Garlic White Wine sauce
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Marinara, Pesto Cream, Napolitano, Bolognese, or Alfredo
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken Carbonara
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with bacon and green onions in a creamy egg sauce tossed with Linguini and garnished with grated pecorino cheese, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes
Dominick's Cheese Ravioli
Cheese filled ravioli with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Marinara, Pesto Napolitano, Bolognese or Alfredo.
Linguini Alfredo with Chicken
Mediterranean Tortelloni
Cheese filled Tortelloni with sun-dried tomatoes and kalamata olives in a roasted red pepper and feta cheese Alfredo sauce garnished with fried spinach
Mushroom Ravioli
Sliced Portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, and spinach sautéed in a marsala cream sauce tossed with raviolis stuffed with a savory mushroom blend
Pasta and Sauce
Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage
Your choice of Spaghetti, Linguine, Penne or Angel Hair pasta with choice of meatballs, Italian sausage or both
Penne Primavera
Spicy Chicken and Sausage Casserole
Sliced chicken breast and Italian sausage sautéed with caramelized red onions in a spicy fra-diavlo sauce tossed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown
Spinach and Sundried Tomato Manicotti
Fresh pasta sheets filled with ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, roasted garlic, and caramelized red onions baked in an Alfredo sauce and topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce
Tortelloni and Roasted Chicken
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, shaved garlic, and fresh spinach in a tomato cream sauce tossed with cheese-filled Tortelloni pasta
Chicken
Chicken Dei Sessi
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms caramelized red onions and spinach in a tomato cream sauce topped with melted gorgonzola
Chicken Marsala
Boneless, skinless breast of chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless, skinless chicken breast lightly breaded and flash-fried, topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella, and baked golden brown
Chicken Piccata
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers
Chicken Portobello
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with portobello mushrooms in an almond Marsala cream sauce
Chicken Saltimboca
Boneless, skinless chicken breast wrapped with prosciutto and mozzarella and sautéed in a marsala wine sauce with spinach and mushrooms
Chicken Scallopini
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with bacon, mushrooms, green onions, and diced tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce
Dominick's Chicken
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with garlic, sliced mushrooms and spinach in a white wine sauce and topped with provolone cheese
Veal
Dominick's Veal
Thin veal cutlets lightly breaded and flash-fried layered with spinach, toasted almonds, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh mozzarella served on a bed of tomato cream sauce
Veal Marsala
Thin veal cutlets sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Thin veal cutlets, lightly breaded, flash- fried and topped with Dominick’s marinara sauce, mozzarella and baked golden brown
Veal Picatta
Thin veal cutlets sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers
Veal Saltimboca
Cutlets of veal wrapped with prosciutto and mozzarella and sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce with fresh spinach and mushrooms
Seafood
Fruitti del Mar
Linguini Alfredo with Shrimp
Linguini with Clams
Littleneck clams in a garlic butter white wine sauce with a touch of red pepper served over linguine noodles
Mediterranean Salmon
Pan seared Atlantic Salmon sautéed in a white wine caper sauce with artichoke, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, spinach and feta cheese over penne pasta.
Mussels Linguini with Red or White Sauce
Whole black Mussels sautéed with onions and garlic in your choice of red or white wine sauce
Penne Casserole with Tiger Shrimp
Large Tiger shrimp, fresh ground Italian sausage and broccoli in a Gorgonzola cream sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown
Shrimp Scampi
Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with garlic, and tomatoes in a light white wine butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta
Shrimp Scarpariello
Large Tiger shrimp sautéed with Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, in a spicy red seafood sauce served over Angel Hair pasta
Spicy Garlic Tilapia
Tilapia filets sautéed with garlic and spinach with a hot cherry pepper cream sauce served over Angel Hair pasta and drizzled with a spicy Chile sauce
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Beverages
Blueberry Lemonade
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Espresso
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Mr Pibb
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Sprite
Sweet Tea
The Source (Sparkling) Large
The Source (Sparkling) Small
The Source (Still) Large
The Source (Still) Small
Unsweet Tea
Beer
Allagash White
Ayinger Brauweisse
Ayinger Pilsner
Buckler (Non-Alcoholic)
Bud light Lager
Budweiser Lager
Dos Equis
Fire Maker Chattahooch Tea
Fire Maker Hazed n Blazed
Founders Porter
Guinness Stout
Heineken Lager
Lindemans Framboise
Michelob Ultra
Miller lt Pilsner
Moretti Lager
Night on Ponce IPA
Original Sin Apple Cider
Peroni Lager
Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout
Scofflaw Basement IPA
Stella Artois Lager
Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale
Tropicalia IPA
Yuengling Lager
Samuel Smith Apple Cider
White Wine - Glass
Ame du Vin Rose GLS
Bonterra Sauv Blanc GLS
Coppola Chardonnay GLS
Elouan Chardonnay GLS
Four Vines Chardonnay GLS
Frisk Riesling GLS
Gemma di Luna Moscato GLS
La Vis Pinot Grigio GLS
Matchbook Chardonnay GLS
Matua Sauv Blanc GLS
San Felice Vermentino GLS
St M Riesling GLS
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay GLS
Villa Sandi Prosecco GLS
Zenato Pinot Grigio GLS
White Wine - Bottle
Ame du Vin Rose BTL
Bonterra Sauv Blanc BTL
Coppola Chardonnay BTL
CORKING FEE
Elouan Chardonnay BTL
Four Vines Chardonnay BTL
Frisk Riesling BTL
Gemma di Luna Moscato BTL
La Vis Pinot Grigio BTL
Matchbook Chardonnay BTL
Matua Sauv Blanc BTL
San Felice Vermentino BTL
St M Riesling BTL
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay BTL
Villa Sandi Prosecco BTL
Zenato Pinot Grigio BTL
Red Wine - Bottle
Beran Zinfandel BTL
Coppola Pinot Noir BTL
CORKING FEE
Di Majo Norante Sangiovese BTL
Domaine Bousquet Malbec BTL
Donna Paula Malbec BTL
Elouan Pinot Noir BTL
Emporium Appassimento Rosso BTL
Frescobaldi Chianti BTL
Gabbiano Classico Chianti BTL
J Lohr Merlot BTL
La Fiera Montepulciano BTL
La Forge Cabernet BTL
McManis Merlot BTL
Menage a Trois Dulce BTL
Paul Mas Pinot Noir BTL
Pico Maccario Barbera BTL
Quilt Cabernet BTL
Raymond Cabernet BTL
San Felice Brunello BTL
Stag Leap Napa Cabernet BTL
Sycamore Lane Cabernet BTL
The Biker Zinfandel BTL
The Critic Cabernet BTL
Tiamo Chianti BTL
Red Wine - Glass
Beran Zinfandel GLS
Coppola Pinot Noir GLS
Di Majo Norante Sangiovese GLS
Domaine Bousquet Malbec GLS
Domaines Paul Mas GLS
Donna Paula Malbec GLS
Elouan Pinot Noir GLS
Emporium Appassimento Rosso GLS
Frescobaldi Chianti GLS
Gabbiano Classico Chianti GLS
J Lohr Merlot GLS
La Fiera Montepulciano GLS
La Forge Cabernet GLS
McManis Merlot GLS
Menage a Trois Dulce GLS
Pico Maccario Barbera GLS
Raymond Cabernet GLS
Sycamore Lane Cabernet GLS
The Biker Zinfandel GLS
The Critic Cabernet GLS
Tiamo Chianti GLS
Cocktails
Apple Cider Cocktail
Aviation Cocktail
Baileys and Coffee
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade Vodka
Cape Cod
Citrus Mule
Dark and Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Grey Hound
Irish coffee
Italian Margarita
Kahlua and Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Maple Old Fashioned
Margarita Rocks
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Paloma
Peach Bellini
Pimms and Tonic
Pomegranate Mule
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Southern Palmer
Spiced Pear Sidecar
Texas Margarita
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Margarita
Tuaca Margarita
Watermelon Cosmopolitan
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Cognac
Cordials
Averna Amaro
B & B
Baileys
Bumbu Cream
Drambui
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Galliano Amaro
Galliano Espresso
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Limoncello
Luxardo Amaretto
Peach Schnapps
Pimms
Rumpleminz
Sambuca
St George Raspberry
St George Spiced Pear
Villon
Gin
Martini
Rum
Scotch
Vodka
Whiskey
Salads
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Established in 1996. Family style Italian food served in the charming historic district of Norcross.
95 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071