Dominicks pizza and pasta imageView gallery

Dominicks pizza and pasta 308 35th street

review star

No reviews yet

308 35th street

Lindenhurst, NY 11757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Large Cheese Pie
Garlic Knots (6)
Ala Vodka (Kristin's Favorite)

Appetizer

Baked Clams

$11.00

Chopped with bacon, carrots, celery and onions

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$6.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Buffalo Fried Calamari

$13.00

Buffalo Mushrooms

$9.00

Buffalo Wings (12)

$16.00

Buffalo Wings (6)

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$7.95

Cheddar And Monterey

Chicken Fingers (5)

$9.00

Chicken Fingers With Fries

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$11.00

Crab Cakes (2)

$15.00

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Golden fried served with a side of sauce

Fried Mozzarella Stick (6)

$5.50

Fried Mozzarella Sticks (12)

$10.00

Fried or Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Ravioli (6)

$7.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks (8)

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread with Melted Mozzarella

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.00

Mac and Cheese Bites (6)

$6.00

Pizza Fries

$7.95

Mozarella and Marinara

Popcorn Chicken BUFFALO

$9.00

Popcorn Chicken PLAIN

$8.00

Popcorn Chicken SWEET CHILI

$9.00

Pot Stickers

$9.00

Potato Skins (4)

$8.00Out of stock

Served with cheese, bacon & scallions with side of sour cream

Rice Ball Jumbo

$5.00

Rice Ball Mini (6)

$12.00

Served over vodka sauce with a side of ricotta

Rice Ball Parmigana

$6.00

Sweet and Sticky Meatballs

$9.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger & Fries

$11.00

Includes lettuce, tomato and pickle

Cheese Burger & Fries

$10.00

Includes lettuce, tomato and pickle

Hamburger & Fries

$9.00

Includes lettuce, tomato and pickle

Pizza Burger & Fries

$10.00

Calzone / Rolls / Knots

Calzone Large

$17.00

Includes ricotta and mozzarella

Calzone Medium

$12.00

Includes ricotta and mozzarella

Calzone Small

$7.00

Includes ricotta and mozzarella

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$1.50

Garlic Knot (1)

$0.60

Garlic Knots (12)

$7.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.50

Pepperoni Knot (1)

$0.70

Pepperoni Knots (12)

$8.00

Pepperoni Knots (6)

$4.00

Pinwheel Broccoli

$3.50

Pinwheel Pepperoni

$3.50

Pinwheel Spinach

$3.50

Roll - Broccoli

$8.00

Roll - Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Buffalo chicken & blue cheese

Roll - Chicken

$8.00

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Roll - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Roll - Eggplant

$8.00

Roll - Ham & Pepperoni

$8.00

Ham, pepperoni and mozzarella

Roll - Sausage & Pepper

$8.00

Sausage, peppers, onions & mozzarella

Slider - Chicken Parm

$6.95

Served on a GIANT Garlic Knot

Slider - Shrimp Parm

$8.95

Served on a GIANT Garlic Knot

Slider Meatball Parm

$5.95

Served on a GIANT Garlic Knot

Desserts

*New Ice Cream

$7.00

Apple Crumb

$6.00

Blondie

$4.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Fried Oreo's

$5.00

Gelato

$7.00

Oreo Cake

$5.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$6.00

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Tartufo

$6.95

Tiramisu

$4.00

Tres Leches

$5.00

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.25

20 Ounce Soda

$2.40

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Jarritos Soda

$3.00

Entrees - All Entrees Come with Pasta Marinara, Salad & Bread

All Entrees Come with Pasta (Marinara), Bread & Salad

Chicken Cacciatore Entree

$19.95

Chicken sauteed with mushrooms, onions & black olives in marinara sauce

Chicken Francese Entree (Gianna's Favorite)

$19.95

Battered chicken breast simmered in a white wine & lemon sauce

Chicken Marsala Entree

$19.95

Breast of chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$18.00

Breaded breast of chicken topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Piccata Entree

$19.95

Tender breast of chicken sauteed with capers in a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Rollatini Entree

$21.95

Chicken cutlets rolled with prosciutto & provolone in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca Entree

$20.95

Sauteed & topped with spinach, eggplant & mozzarella in marsala sauce

Chicken Scarpariello Entree

$20.95

Sauteed chicken, sausage & potato made in a zesty lemon white wine sauce with a hint of rosemary

Chicken Sorrentino Entree

$20.95

Chicken, prosciutto, eggplant & mozzarella in marsala sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

$17.00

Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheeese

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$18.00

Eggplant rolled with seasoned ricotta, prosciutto, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Hannah Chicken Entree

$20.95

Chicken, mushrooms, spicy ham, basil, garlic, sundried tomatoes in a light cream sauce topped with provolone & gouda

Veal Francese Entree

$21.95

Battered veal simmered in a white wine & lemon sauce

Veal Marsala Entree

$21.95

Breast of veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

Veal Parmigiana Entree

$20.95

breaded breast of veal topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Veal Sorrentino Entree

$21.95

Veal, prosciutto, eggplant & mozzarella in marsala sauce

Gyros

Gyro

$7.00

Thinly Sliced Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce

Gyro & Fries

$9.00

Thinly Sliced Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce. Served with Fries

Gyro with Greek Salad

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce. Served with a Greek Salad.

Heros COLD

Dominick's Special Hero

$10.95

Salami, pepperoni, capicola, soppressota, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Salami & Provolone Hero

$9.50

Heros HOT

Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Bacon, Russian Dressing Hero

$10.95

Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American, Mayo

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana Ala Vodka Hero

$11.50

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$9.25

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Hero

$10.95

Meatball Parigiana Hero

$9.25

Peppers & Eggs Hero

$8.00

Philly Cheese Steak Hero

$9.95

Potato & Eggs Hero

$8.00

Sausage & Pepper Parm Hero

$9.25

Sausage Parm Hero

$8.00

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$11.95

The 161 Hero

$10.95

Buffalo chicken, swiss, bacon, blue cheese

Veal & Peppers Hero

$12.95

Veal Parmigiana Hero

$12.95

Just For Kids

Kids - Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids - Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids - Homemade Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids - Ravioli with Garlic Knots

$8.00

Kids - Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.00

Includes garlic knots

Paninis

Cuban Panini

$10.00

Ham - Swiss Cheese - Pickles - Mustard

Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.00

Grilled Chicken - Roasted Peppers - Broccoli Rabe - Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Grilled Eggplant Panini

$10.00

Grilled Eggplant - Roasted Red Peppers - Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

The Italian Panini

$10.00

Italian Cold Cuts with Provolone & Pesto

Pasta BAKED Dishes

Baked Manicotti (5)

$15.00

Tube shaped pasta stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Penne pasta with ricotta, mozzarella & our delicious tomato sauce

Baked Ziti Bolognese

$17.00

Our delicious baked ziti with bolognese sause

Baked Ziti Sicilian

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella and eggplant

Cheese Tortellini

$16.00

Stuffed with cheese and topped with our delicious tomato sauce

Lasagna

$17.00

Pasta noodles with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Ravioli

$15.00

8 Stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Shells

$15.00

5 Pasta shells stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pasta Specialties

Ala Vodka (Kristin's Favorite)

$15.00

Prosciutto sauteed in a creamy pink sauce

Alfredo

$15.00

Creamy alfredo sauce

Bolognese

$16.00

Ground beef simmered in our delicious tomato sauce with a touch of cream

Butter Sauce

$10.00

A delicious blend of butter and herbs

Garlic & Oil

$12.00

Sauteed with garlic & oil

Logan's Pasta *Spicy"

$18.00

Chicken sauteed with mushrooms, spicy ham, basil, garlic & sundried tomatoes. Served over pasta and topped with provolone & gouda

Mariana Sauce

$12.00

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, onion, Italian herbs

Meatballs

$15.00

Served over choice of pasta with tomato sauce

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

A mix of sesonal vegetables, cherry tomatoes, garlic, onions & fresh herbs with a touch of chicken broth

Pasta, Broccoli, Sundried Tomatoes, Garlic & Oil

$14.00

Sauteed with garlic & oil

Sausage

$14.00

Served over choice of pasta with tomato sauce

Stuffed Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$18.00

Stuffed Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Tortellini Alfredo

$17.00

Tortellini Carbonara *Spicy"

$18.00

Tossed with our creamy alfredo sauce, peas & bacon

Pizza PIES

18" Large Cheese Pie

$17.50

Sicilian Pie

$20.00

Grandma Sicilian

$21.50

Gluten Free

$11.00

Personal Size Only

Cauliflower Pie

$11.00

Personal Size Only

Pizza SLICES / Specialty SLICES

1 Plain Slice

$2.99

Baked Ziti Slice

$4.50

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.50

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.50

Chicken Ala Vodka Slice

$5.00

CHicken Marsala Slice

$4.50

Chicken Parm Slice

$4.50

Grandma Sicilian Slice

$3.91

Mac & Cheese Slice

$4.50

Meat Slice

$4.50

Penne Ala Vodka Slice

$4.50

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.91

Spinach and Artichoke

$4.50

White Slice

$4.50

Pizza Specialty PIES

Baked Ziti Pizza

$26.00

Baked ziti, fresh tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

$27.00

BBQ Chicken Pie - HALF ONLY

$22.00

Brooklyn Sicilian

$18.00

Bruchetta

$27.00

Dices fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic & balsamic

Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Buffalo chicken, hot sauce & blue cheese

Buffalo Chicken - HALF ONLY

$22.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$27.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Chicken, mushrooms, onions & marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parm

$27.00

Home made chicken cutlets topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Crostini

$29.00

Thin crust, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella & basil

Dominick's Special Regular Pie

$26.00

Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, peppers, onions, fresh garlic & mozzarella

Dominick's Special Sicilian

$27.00

Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic & mozzarella

Eggplant Ricotta & Mozzarella

$26.00

Hannah Chicken

$30.00

Chicken, sundried tomatoes, basil, garlic, spicy ham, provolone, gouda and alfredo sauce

Hawaiian - HALF ONLY

$20.00

Hawiian

$24.00

Smothered with ham & pineapple & topped with mozzarella

Heart Shaped Pizza

$20.99

Heart Shaped Pizza - Personalized

$24.99

Mac & Cheese

$27.00

Mashed Potato

$25.00

Mashed potatoes, bacon & cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers

$27.00

Sausage, Meatball, pepperoni, ham & salami topped with mozzarella

Meat Lovers - HALF ONLY

$22.00

Old Fashioned

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella covered in marinara sauce

Salad Pizza

$24.00

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers & Italian dressing

Spinach Artichoke

$27.00

Spinach Artichoke - HALF ONLY

$22.00

Stuffed

$30.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, meatball, tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella between two layers of dough

Vegetarian

$26.00

Brocolli, mushrooms, peppers, onions & spinach topped with mozzarella

Vegetarian - HALF ONLY

$22.00

White Pizza

$27.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, and a touch of garlic

Pizza | Flat Breads

Flatbread Alla Vodka

$11.00

Vodka Sauce - Fresh Mozzarella - Basil

Flatbread Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Cutlet - Buffalo Sauce - Mozzarella

Flatbread Margarita

$10.00

Flatbread Spinach & Artichoke

$12.00

Spinach - Artichoke - Mozzarella Cheese

Pizzette

Baked Ziti Pizzette

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Pizzette

$14.99

Bruchetta Pizzette

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizzette

$14.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizzette

$14.99

Chicken Marsala Pizzette

$14.99

Chicken Parm Pizzette

$14.99

Dominick's Special Pizzette

$15.99

Eggplant & Ricotta Pizzette

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Pizzette

$14.99

Hanna Chicken Pizzette

$15.99

Hawaiian Pizzette

$14.99

Mac & Cheese Pizzette

$14.99

Margarita Pizzette

$14.99

Mashed Potato Pizzette

$14.99

Meat Lovers Pizzette

$14.99

Penne Ala Vodka Pizzette

$14.99

Pizzette

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Pizzette

$14.99

Veggie Pizzette

$14.99

White Pizzette

$14.99

Salads

Side Salad

$3.00

House Salad

$8.00

Iceberg, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine, peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, cranberries, walnuts, red onion, tomatoes, raspberry vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Iceberg, romaine, assorted Italian cold cuts, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers and Italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Iceberg, romaine, bonless buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Spring Mix, tomatoes, black beans, corn, cheddar, monterey jack & tortilla strips with avocado ranch dressing

Seafood

All Seafood Dishes come with Bread & Salad

Avery's Special

$18.95

Shrimp, crawfish, mushrooms & scallions in a creamy alfredo sauce tossed with pasta

Calamari Marinara

$17.00

Golden fried calamari tossed in our delicious marinara

Frutta De Mare

$24.95

Clams, mussels, shrimp & scallops with marinara sauce