- Home
- /
- Lindenhurst
- /
- Dominicks pizza - NEW
Dominicks pizza - NEW
No reviews yet
308 35th street
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizer
Baked Clams
Chopped with bacon, carrots, celery and onions
Broccoli & Cheese Bites
Bruschetta
Buffalo Fried Calamari
Buffalo Mushrooms
Buffalo Wings (12)
Buffalo Wings (6)
Cheese Fries
Cheddar And Monterey
Chicken Fingers (5)
Chicken Fingers With Fries
Coconut Shrimp (6)
Crab Cakes (2)
French Fries
Fried Calamari
Golden fried served with a side of sauce
Fried Mozzarella Stick (6)
Fried Mozzarella Sticks (12)
Fried or Stuffed Mushrooms
Fried Ravioli (6)
Fried Zucchini Sticks (8)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Melted Mozzarella
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
Mac and Cheese Bites (6)
Pizza Fries
Mozarella and Marinara
Popcorn Chicken BUFFALO
Popcorn Chicken PLAIN
Popcorn Chicken SWEET CHILI
Pot Stickers
Potato Skins (4)
Served with cheese, bacon & scallions with side of sour cream
Rice Ball Jumbo
Rice Ball Mini (6)
Served over vodka sauce with a side of ricotta
Rice Ball Parmigana
Sweet and Sticky Meatballs
Burgers
Calzone / Rolls / Knots
Calzone Large
Includes ricotta and mozzarella
Calzone Medium
Includes ricotta and mozzarella
Calzone Small
Includes ricotta and mozzarella
Cheesy Bread Sticks
Garlic Knot (1)
Garlic Knots (12)
Garlic Knots (6)
Pepperoni Knot (1)
Pepperoni Knots (12)
Pepperoni Knots (6)
Pinwheel Broccoli
Pinwheel Pepperoni
Pinwheel Spinach
Roll - Broccoli
Roll - Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken & blue cheese
Roll - Chicken
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Roll - Chicken Bacon Ranch
Roll - Eggplant
Roll - Ham & Pepperoni
Ham, pepperoni and mozzarella
Roll - Sausage & Pepper
Sausage, peppers, onions & mozzarella
Slider - Chicken Parm
Served on a GIANT Garlic Knot
Slider - Shrimp Parm
Served on a GIANT Garlic Knot
Slider Meatball Parm
Served on a GIANT Garlic Knot
Desserts
Entrees - All Entrees Come with Pasta Marinara, Salad & Bread
Chicken Cacciatore Entree
Chicken sauteed with mushrooms, onions & black olives in marinara sauce
Chicken Francese Entree (Gianna's Favorite)
Battered chicken breast simmered in a white wine & lemon sauce
Chicken Marsala Entree
Breast of chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Breaded breast of chicken topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Piccata Entree
Tender breast of chicken sauteed with capers in a lemon butter sauce
Chicken Rollatini Entree
Chicken cutlets rolled with prosciutto & provolone in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca Entree
Sauteed & topped with spinach, eggplant & mozzarella in marsala sauce
Chicken Scarpariello Entree
Sauteed chicken, sausage & potato made in a zesty lemon white wine sauce with a hint of rosemary
Chicken Sorrentino Entree
Chicken, prosciutto, eggplant & mozzarella in marsala sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheeese
Eggplant Rollatini Entree
Eggplant rolled with seasoned ricotta, prosciutto, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Hannah Chicken Entree
Chicken, mushrooms, spicy ham, basil, garlic, sundried tomatoes in a light cream sauce topped with provolone & gouda
Veal Francese Entree
Battered veal simmered in a white wine & lemon sauce
Veal Marsala Entree
Breast of veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Veal Parmigiana Entree
breaded breast of veal topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Veal Sorrentino Entree
Veal, prosciutto, eggplant & mozzarella in marsala sauce
Gyros
Heros COLD
Heros HOT
Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Bacon, Russian Dressing Hero
Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American, Mayo
Chicken Parmigiana Ala Vodka Hero
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Hero
Meatball Parigiana Hero
Peppers & Eggs Hero
Philly Cheese Steak Hero
Potato & Eggs Hero
Sausage & Pepper Parm Hero
Sausage Parm Hero
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
The 161 Hero
Buffalo chicken, swiss, bacon, blue cheese
Veal & Peppers Hero
Veal Parmigiana Hero
Just For Kids
Paninis
Cuban Panini
Ham - Swiss Cheese - Pickles - Mustard
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken - Roasted Peppers - Broccoli Rabe - Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Grilled Eggplant Panini
Grilled Eggplant - Roasted Red Peppers - Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
The Italian Panini
Italian Cold Cuts with Provolone & Pesto
Pasta BAKED Dishes
Baked Manicotti (5)
Tube shaped pasta stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta with ricotta, mozzarella & our delicious tomato sauce
Baked Ziti Bolognese
Our delicious baked ziti with bolognese sause
Baked Ziti Sicilian
Ricotta, mozzarella and eggplant
Cheese Tortellini
Stuffed with cheese and topped with our delicious tomato sauce
Lasagna
Pasta noodles with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Ravioli
8 Stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Stuffed Shells
5 Pasta shells stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pasta Specialties
Ala Vodka (Kristin's Favorite)
Prosciutto sauteed in a creamy pink sauce
Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce
Bolognese
Ground beef simmered in our delicious tomato sauce with a touch of cream
Butter Sauce
A delicious blend of butter and herbs
Garlic & Oil
Sauteed with garlic & oil
Logan's Pasta *Spicy"
Chicken sauteed with mushrooms, spicy ham, basil, garlic & sundried tomatoes. Served over pasta and topped with provolone & gouda
Mariana Sauce
Fresh tomato, basil, garlic, onion, Italian herbs
Meatballs
Served over choice of pasta with tomato sauce
Pasta Primavera
A mix of sesonal vegetables, cherry tomatoes, garlic, onions & fresh herbs with a touch of chicken broth
Pasta, Broccoli, Sundried Tomatoes, Garlic & Oil
Sauteed with garlic & oil
Sausage
Served over choice of pasta with tomato sauce
Stuffed Rigatoni Ala Vodka
Stuffed Rigatoni Bolognese
Tomato Sauce
Tortellini Alfredo
Tortellini Carbonara *Spicy"
Tossed with our creamy alfredo sauce, peas & bacon
Pizza PIES
Pizza SLICES / Specialty SLICES
1 Plain Slice
Baked Ziti Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Chicken Ala Vodka Slice
CHicken Marsala Slice
Chicken Parm Slice
Grandma Sicilian Slice
Mac & Cheese Slice
Meat Slice
Penne Ala Vodka Slice
Pizza Dough
Sicilian Slice
Spinach and Artichoke
White Slice
Pizza Specialty PIES
Baked Ziti Pizza
Baked ziti, fresh tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken Pie - HALF ONLY
Brooklyn Sicilian
Bruchetta
Dices fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic & balsamic
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken, hot sauce & blue cheese
Buffalo Chicken - HALF ONLY
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Marsala
Chicken, mushrooms, onions & marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parm
Home made chicken cutlets topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Crostini
Thin crust, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella & basil
Dominick's Special Regular Pie
Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, peppers, onions, fresh garlic & mozzarella
Dominick's Special Sicilian
Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic & mozzarella
Eggplant Ricotta & Mozzarella
Hannah Chicken
Chicken, sundried tomatoes, basil, garlic, spicy ham, provolone, gouda and alfredo sauce
Hawaiian - HALF ONLY
Hawiian
Smothered with ham & pineapple & topped with mozzarella
Heart Shaped Pizza
Heart Shaped Pizza - Personalized
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potato
Mashed potatoes, bacon & cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers
Sausage, Meatball, pepperoni, ham & salami topped with mozzarella
Meat Lovers - HALF ONLY
Old Fashioned
Fresh mozzarella covered in marinara sauce
Salad Pizza
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers & Italian dressing
Spinach Artichoke
Spinach Artichoke - HALF ONLY
Stuffed
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, meatball, tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella between two layers of dough
Vegetarian
Brocolli, mushrooms, peppers, onions & spinach topped with mozzarella
Vegetarian - HALF ONLY
White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, and a touch of garlic
Pizza | Flat Breads
Pizzette
Baked Ziti Pizzette
BBQ Chicken Pizzette
Bruchetta Pizzette
Buffalo Chicken Pizzette
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizzette
Chicken Marsala Pizzette
Chicken Parm Pizzette
Dominick's Special Pizzette
Eggplant & Ricotta Pizzette
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Pizzette
Hanna Chicken Pizzette
Hawaiian Pizzette
Mac & Cheese Pizzette
Margarita Pizzette
Mashed Potato Pizzette
Meat Lovers Pizzette
Penne Ala Vodka Pizzette
Pizzette
Spinach Artichoke Pizzette
Veggie Pizzette
White Pizzette
Salads
Side Salad
House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese
Greek Salad
Romaine, peppers, black olives, tomatoes, feta
Gorgonzola Salad
Spring Mix, cranberries, walnuts, red onion, tomatoes, raspberry vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg, romaine, assorted Italian cold cuts, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers and Italian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, bonless buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad
Spring Mix, tomatoes, black beans, corn, cheddar, monterey jack & tortilla strips with avocado ranch dressing
Seafood
Avery's Special
Shrimp, crawfish, mushrooms & scallions in a creamy alfredo sauce tossed with pasta
Calamari Marinara
Golden fried calamari tossed in our delicious marinara
Frutta De Mare
Clams, mussels, shrimp & scallops with marinara sauce
Mussels Marinara
Fresh mussels sauteed in marinara sauce
Red Clam Sauce
Tossed with choice of pasta
Seafood Combo
Fried shrimp, fried calamari & fried clams
Shrimp Fra Diavolo * Spicy
Fresh shrimp cooked in a spicy marinara sauce
Shrimp Francese
Jumbo egg battered shrimp in a lemon wine sauce
Shrimp Marinara
Garlic, olive oil and tomato sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana
Jumbo shrimp breaded then topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp, white wine, fresh garlic & butter in a lemon sauce
White Clam Sauce
Tossed with choice of pasta
Sides & Extras
Broccoli Rabe Sauteed with Garlic & Oil
Broccoli Sauteed with Garlic & Oil
Chicken Cutlet (2)
French Fries
Grilled Chicken (2)
Italian Bread
Meatball (1) Sausage (1)
Meatballs (2)
Pint of Tomato Sauce
Pint of Vodka Sauce
Pizza Dough
Pizza Kits
Sausage (2)
Sauteed Spinach
Side of Anchovies
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Dressing
Side of Grated Cheese
Side of Ranch
Side of Sauce
Side of Shrimp
Soups
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
308 35th street, Lindenhurst, NY 11757