Dominicos Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
No reviews yet
19 East Luray Shopping Center
Luray, VA 22835
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
Small Hand Tossed Pizza
SM Cheese Pizza
house cheese pizza w/ tomato sauce
SM Special Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions
SM Vegetarian Pizza
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic
SM Hawaiian Pizza
ham, pineapple and cheese
SM White Pizza
fresh garlic, spinach, bacon, fresh tomatoes and bacon
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
SM NY Style Steak & Cheese Pizza
steak, onions, tomato, mayonnaise, American and mozzarella cheese
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, buffalo hot sauce and cheese
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, bbq sauce and cheese
SM Margarita Pizza
peeled tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella
SM Dominico's Special Pizza
ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese
SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza
grilled chicken, alfredo cream sauce and cheese
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken and cheese, topped with ranch
Medium Hand Tossed Pizza
MD Cheese Pizza
house cheese pizza w/ tomato sauce
MD Special Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions
MD Vegetarian Pizza
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic
MD Hawaiian Pizza
ham, pineapple and cheese
MD White Pizza
fresh garlic, spinach, bacon, fresh tomatoes and bacon
MD Meat Lovers Pizza
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
MD NY Style Steak & Cheese Pizza
steak, onions, tomato, mayonnaise, American and mozzarella cheese
MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, buffalo hot sauce and cheese
MD BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, bbq sauce and cheese
MD Margarita Pizza
peeled tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella
MD Dominico's Special Pizza
ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese
MD Chicken Alfredo Pizza
grilled chicken, alfredo cream sauce and cheese
MD Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken and cheese, topped with ranch
Large Hand Tossed Pizzas
LG Cheese Pizza
house cheese pizza w/ tomato sauce
LG Special Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions
LG Vegetarian Pizza
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic
LG Hawaiian Pizza
ham, pineapple and cheese
LG White Pizza
fresh garlic, spinach, bacon, fresh tomatoes and bacon
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
LG NY Style Steak & Cheese Pizza
steak, onions, tomato, mayonnaise, American and mozzarella cheese
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, buffalo hot sauce and cheese
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, bbq sauce and cheese
LG Margarita Pizza
peeled tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella
LG Dominico's Special Pizza
ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese
LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza
grilled chicken, alfredo cream sauce and cheese
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
grilled chicken and cheese, topped with ranch
Small Sicilian Pizza (deep crust)
SM Cheese Sicilian
mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
SM Special Sicilian
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions
SM Meat Lovers Sicilian
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
SM Vegetarian Sicilian
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic
SM Hawaiian Sicilian
ham, pineapple and cheese
SM Dominico's Special Sicilian
ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese
Large Sicilian Pizza (deep crust)
LG Cheese Sicilian
mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
LG Special Sicilian
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions
LG Meat Lovers Sicilian
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
LG Vegetarian Sicilian
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic
LG Hawaiian Sicilian
ham, pieapple and cheese
LG Dominico's Special Sicilian
ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese
Small Covered Stuffed Pizza
SM Meat Lovers Covered Stuffed Pizza
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
SM Vegetarian Covered Stuffed Pizza
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic
SM Special Covered Stuffed Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions
Large Covered Stuffed Pizza
LG Meat Lovers Covered Stuffed Pizza
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
LG Vegetarian Covered Stuffed Pizza
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic
LG Special Covered Stuffed Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions
Small Calzone + Stromboli
SM Calzone
ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
SM Stromboli
pepperoni, sausage and cheese
SM Italian Calzone
ham, salami, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
SM Italian Stromboli
ham, salami and cheese
SM Special Calzone
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
SM Special Stromboli
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
SM Steak Calzone
steak, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
SM Steak Stromboli
steak, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
SM Veggie Calzone
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and mozzarella
SM Veggie Stromboli
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella
SM Meat Lovers Calzone
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella
SM Meat Lovers Stromboli
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella
Large Calzone + Stromboli
LG Calzone
ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Stromboli
pepperoni, sausage and cheese
LG Italian Calzone
ham, salami, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Italian Stromboli
ham, salami and cheese
LG Special Calzone
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Special Stromboli
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
LG Steak Calzone
steak, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Steak Stromboli
steak, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
LG Veggie Calzone
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and mozzarella
LG Veggie Stromboli
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella
LG Meat Lovers Calzone
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella
LG Meat Lovers Stromboli
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella
Pizza Rolls SM+LG
SM Pepperoni Roll
pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
SM Special Roll
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions
SM Veggie Roll
mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic
SM Meat Lovers Roll
ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella
SM Spinach Roll
Spinach and mozzarella cheese
LG Pepperoni Roll
LG Special Roll
LG Veggie Roll
LG Meat Lovers Roll
LG Spinach Roll
Subs+Sandwiches
Sandwiches and Burgers
Gyro
lamb on pita bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, cucumber sauce, oil & vinegar
Gyro Platter
gyro served with French Fries
Chicken Pita
marinated grilled chicken on pita bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, cucumber sauce, oil & vinegar
Chicken Pita Platter
chicken pita served with French Fries
Club Sandwich
ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise
Tuna Sandwich
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise
Turkey Club
w/ bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise
B.L.T. Sandwich
w/ onions and mayonnaise
Cheeseburger Platter
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayonnaise. served w/ French Fries
Bacon Cheddar Burger Platter
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayonnaise. served w/ French Fries
Grilled Cheese
Small Grilled Subs
SM Dominico's Special Sub
ham, salami, turkey, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayonnaise and American cheese
SM Steak & Cheese Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
SM Special Steak & Cheese Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
SM Pizza Steak Sub
steak, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM Cheddar Steak & Cheese Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
SM Special Cheddar Steak & Cheese
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
SM Cheeseburger Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
SM Special Cheeseburger Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
SM Chicken Philly Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
SM Special Chicken Philly Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
SM Buffalo Chicken Philly Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
SM Special Buffalo Chicken Philly Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
SM Grilled Chicken Philly Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
SM Special Grilled Chicken Philly Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
Large Grilled Subs
LG Dominico's Special Sub
ham, salami, turkey, capicolla, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayonnaise and American cheese
LG Steak & Cheese Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
LG Special Steak & Cheese Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
LG Pizza Steak Sub
steak, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG Cheddar Steak & Cheese Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
LG Special Cheddar Steak & Cheese Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
LG Cheeseburger Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
LG Special Cheeseburger Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
LG Chicken Philly
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
LG Special Chicken Philly
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
LG Buffalo Chicken Philly
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
LG Special Buffalo Chicken Philly
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
LG Grilled Chicken Philly
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion
LG Special Grilled Chicken Philly
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers
Small Cold Subs
SM Italian Sub
ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, hot peppers, oil & vinegar
SM Tuna Fish Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise
SM Tuna Fish & Provolone Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise
SM Ham & Provolone Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise
SM Turkey & Cheese
Large Cold Subs
LG Italian Sub
ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, hot peppers, oil & vinegar
LG Tuna Fish Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise
LG Tuna Fish & Provolone Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise
LG Ham & Provolone Sub
w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise
LG Turkey & Cheese
Small Hot Subs
SM Chicken Parmigiana Hot Sub
fried chicken breast, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM Meatball Parmigiana Hot Sub
meatballs, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM Meatball Parm Peppers & Onions Hot Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM Sausage Parmigiana Hot Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM Sausage Parm Peppers & Onions Hot Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM Eggplant Parmigiana Hot Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM Eggplant Parm Peppers & Onions Hot Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
SM Veggie Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, green pepper, spinach, hot pepper, black olive, fresh garlic, provolone cheese, mayonnaise or oil & vinegar
Large Hot Subs
LG Chicken Parmigiana Sub
fried chicken breast, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG Meatball Parmigian Sub
meatballs, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG Meatball Parm Peppers & Onions Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG Sausage Parmigiana Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG Sausage Parm Peppers & Onions Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG Eggplant Parmigina Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG Eggplant Parm Peppers & Onions Sub
w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
LG Veggie Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, green pepper, spinash, hot pepper, black olive, fresh garlic, provolone cheese, mayonnaise or oil &vinegar
Food
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
French Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mushrooms
Basket Sampler
Three of each: chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings and chicken nuggets
Caesar Fries
Cheddar Fries
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Fried Pickles
Mozzarella Cheese Fries
Buffalo Fries w/ Mozzarella + Cheddar
Garlic Bread
Breadsticks w/ Cheese
Garlic Bread + Cheese
Jalapeno Poppers
Mussels in Marinara Sauce
Mussels in Garlic & Oil
Fried Calamari
House Mozzarella Sticks
Salads
SM Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot and hot peppers
SM Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese
SM Chicken Breast Salad
Fried chicken breast, mozzarella cheese
SM Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, egg
SM Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese
SM Greek Salad
Feta cheese
SM Tuna Salad
Tuna fish, provolone cheese
SM Pasta Salad
Penne pasta, salami, ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni, black olives and Dominico's house dressing
LG Garden Salad
LG Grilled Chicken Salad
LG Chicken Breast Salad
LG Chef Salad
LG Antipasta
LG Greek Salad
LG Tuna Salad
LG Pasta Salad
LG Greek Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Pasta and Baked Dishes
Spaghetti + Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti + Meat Sauce
Spaghetti + Meatballs
Mushroom Marinara Spaghetti
Spaghetti + Mushrooms in Marinara Sauce
Chicken Marinara Spaghetti
Spaghetti w/ Chicken in Marinara Sauce
Sausage, Peppers & Onion Spaghetti
Spaghetti w/ Sausage, Peppers & Onion
Marinara Baked Spaghetti
Meatball Baked Spaghetti
Baked Spaghetti + Meatballs w/ Mozzarella
Meat Sauce Baked Spaghetti
Baked Spaghetti + Meat Sauce w/ Mozzarella
Linguine w/ Clams + Garlic
Sauteed in olive oil, choice of white wine or marinara sauce
Baked Ziti
Shrimp & Mussels Pomodoro
with plum tomatoes in a spicy marinara sauce
Alta Cosina
sausage, chicken, plum tomatoes, spicy marinara over linguine pasta
Shrimp Linguine
Linguine w/ Shrimp, Plum Tomatoes, Garlic in Olive Oil
Chicken Alfredo
served over fettuccine pasta
Shrimp Alfredo
served over fettuccine pasta
New Zealand Mussels
shrimp, little neck clams, mussels, calamari and plum tomatoes sauteed in garlic olive oil and white wine sauce over linguine pasta
Shrimp Scampi
in lemon white wine sauce over linguine
Baked Ravioli + Cheese
Cheese Ravioli with marinara sauce, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Baked Stuffed Shells
stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheese, topped w/ homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese
Lasagna
layers of noodles, ground beef, italian sausage, marinara sauce, parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Baked Manicotti
stuffed w/ ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, topped w/ homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Penne Bolognese
Penne pasta, ground beef, italian sausage and light vegetables in our homemade marinara cream sauce
Grilled Chicken Tuscan Pasta w/ Vodka
Entrees
Chicken Florentine
tender boneless chicken breast sauteed w/ spinach, served in a white wine and butter sauce, topped w/ mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken breast fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with spaghetti
Chicken Cacciatore
chicken breast, peppers, onions and mushrooms in marinara or white wine sauce over spaghetti
Chicken Marsala
chicken breast and mushroom sauteed in marsala wine sauce over spaghetti
Chicken Piccata
chicken breast, capers and mushrooms sauteed in a lemon butter sauce over spaghetti
Chicken w/ Mushroom Alfredo
white cream sauce over fettuccine pasta
Lemon Chicken
tender chicken breast, mushroom in lemon juice served in white wine sauce over spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigiana
layers of eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over spaghetti
Panota
Dominico's Special Panota
chicken, steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, green pepper, mushroom and American cheese
Chicken Panota
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese
Steak Panota
grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese
Italian Panota
ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Panota
grilled chicken in buffalo hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese
BBQ Chicken Panota
grilled chicken in bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese
Kids Menu
Soups
Beverage
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
19 East Luray Shopping Center, Luray, VA 22835