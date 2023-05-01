Dominicos Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

  • Home
Pizza

Small Hand Tossed Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$7.00

house cheese pizza w/ tomato sauce

SM Special Pizza

$8.75

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions

SM Vegetarian Pizza

$8.75

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$8.75

ham, pineapple and cheese

SM White Pizza

$8.75

fresh garlic, spinach, bacon, fresh tomatoes and bacon

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.50

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

SM NY Style Steak & Cheese Pizza

$8.75

steak, onions, tomato, mayonnaise, American and mozzarella cheese

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.75

grilled chicken, buffalo hot sauce and cheese

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.75

grilled chicken, bbq sauce and cheese

SM Margarita Pizza

$8.75

peeled tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella

SM Dominico's Special Pizza

$9.50

ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese

SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$9.00

grilled chicken, alfredo cream sauce and cheese

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.00

grilled chicken and cheese, topped with ranch

Medium Hand Tossed Pizza

MD Cheese Pizza

$9.00

house cheese pizza w/ tomato sauce

MD Special Pizza

$13.50

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions

MD Vegetarian Pizza

$13.50

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic

MD Hawaiian Pizza

$12.50

ham, pineapple and cheese

MD White Pizza

$13.50

fresh garlic, spinach, bacon, fresh tomatoes and bacon

MD Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.50

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

MD NY Style Steak & Cheese Pizza

$13.50

steak, onions, tomato, mayonnaise, American and mozzarella cheese

MD Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

grilled chicken, buffalo hot sauce and cheese

MD BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.50

grilled chicken, bbq sauce and cheese

MD Margarita Pizza

$13.50

peeled tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella

MD Dominico's Special Pizza

$14.50

ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese

MD Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.75

grilled chicken, alfredo cream sauce and cheese

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.75

grilled chicken and cheese, topped with ranch

Large Hand Tossed Pizzas

LG Cheese Pizza

$9.99

house cheese pizza w/ tomato sauce

LG Special Pizza

$16.50

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

ham, pineapple and cheese

LG White Pizza

$16.50

fresh garlic, spinach, bacon, fresh tomatoes and bacon

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.25

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

LG NY Style Steak & Cheese Pizza

$16.25

steak, onions, tomato, mayonnaise, American and mozzarella cheese

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

grilled chicken, buffalo hot sauce and cheese

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

grilled chicken, bbq sauce and cheese

LG Margarita Pizza

$16.00

peeled tomato sauce, fresh basil and mozzarella

LG Dominico's Special Pizza

$17.25

ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese

LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

grilled chicken, alfredo cream sauce and cheese

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

grilled chicken and cheese, topped with ranch

Small Sicilian Pizza (deep crust)

SM Cheese Sicilian

$10.95

mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

SM Special Sicilian

$15.50

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions

SM Meat Lovers Sicilian

$15.50

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

SM Vegetarian Sicilian

$15.50

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic

SM Hawaiian Sicilian

$13.50

ham, pineapple and cheese

SM Dominico's Special Sicilian

$15.50

ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese

Large Sicilian Pizza (deep crust)

LG Cheese Sicilian

$13.99

mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

LG Special Sicilian

$20.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions

LG Meat Lovers Sicilian

$20.99

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

LG Vegetarian Sicilian

$20.00

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic

LG Hawaiian Sicilian

$17.50

ham, pieapple and cheese

LG Dominico's Special Sicilian

$20.00

ham, turkey, salami, capicola, pineapple, pepperoni and cheese

Small Covered Stuffed Pizza

SM Meat Lovers Covered Stuffed Pizza

$16.00

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

SM Vegetarian Covered Stuffed Pizza

$15.50

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic

SM Special Covered Stuffed Pizza

$14.75

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions

Large Covered Stuffed Pizza

LG Meat Lovers Covered Stuffed Pizza

$21.99

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

LG Vegetarian Covered Stuffed Pizza

$20.99

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic

LG Special Covered Stuffed Pizza

$20.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions

Small Calzone + Stromboli

SM Calzone

$8.50

ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

SM Stromboli

$8.50

pepperoni, sausage and cheese

SM Italian Calzone

$8.50

ham, salami, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

SM Italian Stromboli

$9.50

ham, salami and cheese

SM Special Calzone

$9.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

SM Special Stromboli

$9.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

SM Steak Calzone

$9.00

steak, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

SM Steak Stromboli

$9.00

steak, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese

SM Veggie Calzone

$9.00

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and mozzarella

SM Veggie Stromboli

$9.99

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella

SM Meat Lovers Calzone

$9.99

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella

SM Meat Lovers Stromboli

$9.99

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella

Large Calzone + Stromboli

LG Calzone

$13.99

ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Stromboli

$13.99

pepperoni, sausage and cheese

LG Italian Calzone

$14.50

ham, salami, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Italian Stromboli

$15.50

ham, salami and cheese

LG Special Calzone

$15.50

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Special Stromboli

$15.50

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

LG Steak Calzone

$16.00

steak, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Steak Stromboli

$16.00

steak, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese

LG Veggie Calzone

$16.50

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and mozzarella

LG Veggie Stromboli

$16.50

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic and mozzarella

LG Meat Lovers Calzone

$17.50

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella

LG Meat Lovers Stromboli

$17.50

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella

Pizza Rolls SM+LG

SM Pepperoni Roll

$8.00

pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

SM Special Roll

$9.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green peppers and onions

SM Veggie Roll

$8.00

mushroom, green peppers, onions, spinach, black olives, tomatoes and fresh garlic

SM Meat Lovers Roll

$9.99

ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, sausage, bacon and mozzarella

SM Spinach Roll

$8.50

Spinach and mozzarella cheese

LG Pepperoni Roll

$14.75

LG Special Roll

$15.50

LG Veggie Roll

$14.75

LG Meat Lovers Roll

$15.50

LG Spinach Roll

$12.99

Subs+Sandwiches

Sandwiches and Burgers

Gyro

$8.99

lamb on pita bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, cucumber sauce, oil & vinegar

Gyro Platter

$10.99

gyro served with French Fries

Chicken Pita

$8.99

marinated grilled chicken on pita bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, cucumber sauce, oil & vinegar

Chicken Pita Platter

$10.99

chicken pita served with French Fries

Club Sandwich

$8.50

ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, egg, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise

Tuna Sandwich

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise

Turkey Club

$8.50

w/ bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise

B.L.T. Sandwich

$8.50

w/ onions and mayonnaise

Cheeseburger Platter

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayonnaise. served w/ French Fries

Bacon Cheddar Burger Platter

$9.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayonnaise. served w/ French Fries

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Small Grilled Subs

SM Dominico's Special Sub

$6.99

ham, salami, turkey, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayonnaise and American cheese

SM Steak & Cheese Sub

$6.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

SM Special Steak & Cheese Sub

$6.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

SM Pizza Steak Sub

$6.50

steak, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Cheddar Steak & Cheese Sub

$6.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

SM Special Cheddar Steak & Cheese

$6.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

SM Cheeseburger Sub

$6.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

SM Special Cheeseburger Sub

$6.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

SM Chicken Philly Sub

$6.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

SM Special Chicken Philly Sub

$6.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

SM Buffalo Chicken Philly Sub

$6.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

SM Special Buffalo Chicken Philly Sub

$6.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

SM Grilled Chicken Philly Sub

$6.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

SM Special Grilled Chicken Philly Sub

$6.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

Large Grilled Subs

LG Dominico's Special Sub

$8.99

ham, salami, turkey, capicolla, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayonnaise and American cheese

LG Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

LG Special Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

LG Pizza Steak Sub

$8.50

steak, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG Cheddar Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

LG Special Cheddar Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

LG Cheeseburger Sub

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

LG Special Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

LG Chicken Philly

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

LG Special Chicken Philly

$8.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

LG Buffalo Chicken Philly

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

LG Special Buffalo Chicken Philly

$8.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

LG Grilled Chicken Philly

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and grilled onion

LG Special Grilled Chicken Philly

$8.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, onions, mushroom, green peppers and hot peppers

Small Cold Subs

SM Italian Sub

$6.99

ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, hot peppers, oil & vinegar

SM Tuna Fish Sub

$6.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise

SM Tuna Fish & Provolone Sub

$6.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise

SM Ham & Provolone Sub

$6.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise

SM Turkey & Cheese

$6.50

Large Cold Subs

LG Italian Sub

$8.99

ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, hot peppers, oil & vinegar

LG Tuna Fish Sub

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise

LG Tuna Fish & Provolone Sub

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise

LG Ham & Provolone Sub

$8.50

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers and mayonnaise

LG Turkey & Cheese

$8.50

Small Hot Subs

SM Chicken Parmigiana Hot Sub

$6.50

fried chicken breast, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Meatball Parmigiana Hot Sub

$6.50

meatballs, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Meatball Parm Peppers & Onions Hot Sub

$6.99

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Sausage Parmigiana Hot Sub

$6.50

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Sausage Parm Peppers & Onions Hot Sub

$6.99

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Eggplant Parmigiana Hot Sub

$6.50

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Eggplant Parm Peppers & Onions Hot Sub

$6.99

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SM Veggie Sub

$6.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, green pepper, spinach, hot pepper, black olive, fresh garlic, provolone cheese, mayonnaise or oil & vinegar

Large Hot Subs

LG Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

fried chicken breast, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG Meatball Parmigian Sub

$8.50

meatballs, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG Meatball Parm Peppers & Onions Sub

$8.99

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG Sausage Parm Peppers & Onions Sub

$8.99

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG Eggplant Parmigina Sub

$8.50

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG Eggplant Parm Peppers & Onions Sub

$8.99

w/ marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

LG Veggie Sub

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, green pepper, spinash, hot pepper, black olive, fresh garlic, provolone cheese, mayonnaise or oil &vinegar

Food

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$5.99

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Basket Sampler

$8.99

Three of each: chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings and chicken nuggets

Caesar Fries

$3.50

Cheddar Fries

$3.99

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$3.99

Buffalo Fries w/ Mozzarella + Cheddar

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Breadsticks w/ Cheese

$7.00

Garlic Bread + Cheese

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Mussels in Marinara Sauce

$9.50

Mussels in Garlic & Oil

$9.50

Fried Calamari

$8.50

House Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Wings

10 Wings

$9.99

20 Wings

$18.99

30 Wings

$28.99

Salads

SM Garden Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, carrot and hot peppers

SM Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.50

Grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese

SM Chicken Breast Salad

$6.50

Fried chicken breast, mozzarella cheese

SM Chef Salad

$6.50

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, egg

SM Antipasto Salad

$6.50

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese

SM Greek Salad

$6.50

Feta cheese

SM Tuna Salad

$6.50

Tuna fish, provolone cheese

SM Pasta Salad

$6.50

Penne pasta, salami, ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni, black olives and Dominico's house dressing

LG Garden Salad

$6.00

LG Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

LG Chicken Breast Salad

$9.00

LG Chef Salad

$9.00

LG Antipasta

$9.00

LG Greek Salad

$9.00

LG Tuna Salad

$9.00

LG Pasta Salad

$9.00

LG Greek Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Pasta and Baked Dishes

Spaghetti + Marinara Sauce

$9.00

Spaghetti + Meat Sauce

$11.00

Spaghetti + Meatballs

$11.00

Mushroom Marinara Spaghetti

$9.99

Spaghetti + Mushrooms in Marinara Sauce

Chicken Marinara Spaghetti

$11.00

Spaghetti w/ Chicken in Marinara Sauce

Sausage, Peppers & Onion Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti w/ Sausage, Peppers & Onion

Marinara Baked Spaghetti

$10.00

Meatball Baked Spaghetti

$12.50

Baked Spaghetti + Meatballs w/ Mozzarella

Meat Sauce Baked Spaghetti

$12.50

Baked Spaghetti + Meat Sauce w/ Mozzarella

Linguine w/ Clams + Garlic

$13.00

Sauteed in olive oil, choice of white wine or marinara sauce

Baked Ziti

$11.00

Shrimp & Mussels Pomodoro

$15.99

with plum tomatoes in a spicy marinara sauce

Alta Cosina

$13.99

sausage, chicken, plum tomatoes, spicy marinara over linguine pasta

Shrimp Linguine

$13.99

Linguine w/ Shrimp, Plum Tomatoes, Garlic in Olive Oil

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

served over fettuccine pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.99

served over fettuccine pasta

New Zealand Mussels

$16.00

shrimp, little neck clams, mussels, calamari and plum tomatoes sauteed in garlic olive oil and white wine sauce over linguine pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$13.99

in lemon white wine sauce over linguine

Baked Ravioli + Cheese

$9.99

Cheese Ravioli with marinara sauce, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Baked Stuffed Shells

$9.99

stuffed with ricotta and parmesan cheese, topped w/ homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese

Lasagna

$11.00

layers of noodles, ground beef, italian sausage, marinara sauce, parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Baked Manicotti

$9.99

stuffed w/ ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, topped w/ homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Penne Bolognese

$12.00

Penne pasta, ground beef, italian sausage and light vegetables in our homemade marinara cream sauce

Grilled Chicken Tuscan Pasta w/ Vodka

$14.99

Entrees

Chicken Florentine

$13.99

tender boneless chicken breast sauteed w/ spinach, served in a white wine and butter sauce, topped w/ mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.99

breaded chicken breast fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with spaghetti

Chicken Cacciatore

$13.99

chicken breast, peppers, onions and mushrooms in marinara or white wine sauce over spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

$13.99

chicken breast and mushroom sauteed in marsala wine sauce over spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$13.99

chicken breast, capers and mushrooms sauteed in a lemon butter sauce over spaghetti

Chicken w/ Mushroom Alfredo

$14.99

white cream sauce over fettuccine pasta

Lemon Chicken

$13.99

tender chicken breast, mushroom in lemon juice served in white wine sauce over spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

layers of eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over spaghetti

Panota

Dominico's Special Panota

$15.99

chicken, steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, green pepper, mushroom and American cheese

Chicken Panota

$14.99

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese

Steak Panota

$14.99

grilled steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese

Italian Panota

$14.99

ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Panota

$14.99

grilled chicken in buffalo hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese

BBQ Chicken Panota

$14.99

grilled chicken in bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mushroom and American Cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders (3) w/ French Fries

$7.25

Kids Chicken Nuggets (4) w/ French Fries

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger w/ French Fries

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ French Fries

$6.00

Grill Cheese

$3.50

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara or Butter

$6.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

shredded chicken, bowtie pasta, carrots, tomatoes, green pepper and onion

Dominico's Specialty Soup

$6.50

ham, salami, capicola, bowtie pasta, onions and green peppers

Minestrone Soup

$6.00

beans, potatoes, carrots, tomato juice

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

NY Cheesecake

$5.00

Sweet Sticks

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Beverage

Soft Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

S. Pellegrino

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

2-Liter Soda

2 L. Coke

$3.50

2 L. Sprite

$3.50

2 L. Diet Coke

$3.50

2 L. Fanta Orange

$3.50

2 L. Root Beer

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19 East Luray Shopping Center, Luray, VA 22835

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
