Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Wings Traditional (5CT)

$7.95

Side of Meatballs or Sausage

$6.95

Bruschetta

$7.95

Topped with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic & basil

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Buttery garlic bread that seasoned with herbs

Loaded Basket of Fries

$6.95

Double fried french fries with melted cheese, bacon bits, jalapeños, black olives, tomatoes and onions

Basket of Fries

$3.95

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Comes with 6 poppers

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Coated in a light and crispy seasoned batter and deep fried

Fried Mozzarella

$7.95

Comes with 6 mozzarella sticks

Fried Ravioli

$7.95

Comes with 6 ravioli

Alfredo Dipping Sauce (cup)

$3.50

Marinara

$3.50

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.95

Buttery garlic bread that seasoned with herbs and topped with shredded cheese

Open Face Gyro Platter

$12.95

Pita bread, tomato, onions, tzatziki sauce, small greek salad

Antipasto

$6.95+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, ham, salami, capicola,provolone

Soups & Salads

House Salad

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Croutons

Ceasar Salad

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

Greek Salad

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Ham, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini

Cucumber Salad

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cilantro, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice

Pasta Fagioli

Italian sausage, pasta, beans, and tomatoes.

House Soup Special

Italian Entrees

Baked Penne

$12.95

Penne pasta bakes with ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

thinly sliced pieces of pan-fried chicken breast and mushrooms in a reduced wine sauce. With choice of pasta

Chicken Parm

$15.95

Fried Chicken Covered with Marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Creamy Beef Bolognese

$15.95

Eggplant Parm

$15.95

Eggplant Covered with Marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Lasagna

$15.95

Layers of meat, ricotta, mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$14.95

pasta tubes tender with flavorful meat, fresh cheese, and a seasoned red sauce

Mediterranean Chicken

$15.95

Sauted Chicken Breast with Capers, Artichokes, Spinach, Fresh Tomato

Pasta w/ Alfredo

$13.95

choice of pasta with creamy alfredo sauce

Pasta with Marinara

$10.95

your choice of pasta with with tomatoes, garlic, herbs, and onions sauce

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$12.95

Choice of pasta with meat tomato sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.95

Penne pasta cooked in blush vodka sauce

Ravioli

$13.95

four cheese stuffed ravioli

Sausage, Pepper & Onions with Marinara

$13.95

Choice of pasta cooked with sausage, peppers, and onions in light sauce

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Pasta shells stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and marinara sauce

Vegetarian Pasta

$12.95

Choice of pasta sauteed spinach, broccoli, green peppers. onions

Handhelds

Classic Philly Footlong

$12.95

Thinly sliced steak, caramelized onion, provolone cheese

Meatball Parm Footlong

$12.95

Italian meatballs, marinara, Italian seasoning and choice of cheese

Chicken Parm Footlong

$12.95

Fried parmesan-breaded chicken breasts with marinara and melted Italian cheeses

Eggplant Parm Footlong

$12.95

Breaded eggplant, fried and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella

Italian Footlong

$11.95

Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Sausage & Peppers Footlong

$11.95

Italian sausage topped with sautéed peppers and onions

Grilled Chicken Footlong

$11.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and onion. Cheese is optional.

Crispy Chicken Footlong

$11.95

Chicken breast, crispy lettuce, tomato and pickles

Gyro Pita

$10.95

Roasted meat served in a pita, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Grill Chicken Gyro Pita

$10.95

Grilled Chicken served in a pita, with tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Hamburger

$9.95

Seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato and onions

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$10.95

Kids Menu

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$8.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.95

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Make Your Own Pizza

$12.95

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Bianca Pizza

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil

Hawaiian Pizza

Ham & Pineapple

Meat Lovers Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham & Bacon

Cheese Steak Pizza

Green Peppers & Onions

Supreme Pizza

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Veggie Pizza

Green Pepper, Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Broccoli

Cheese Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$11.95

Pizza Slice

$2.95

Calzones & Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$12.95

Mozzarella & Marinara; Choose Toppings

Cheese Strombolis

$12.95

Mozzarella & Marinara; Choose Toppings

Chicken Parm

$13.95

Served with Marinara; Choose Toppings

Meatball

$13.95

Mozzarella, Marinara, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham & Bacon; Choose Toppings

Cheese Steak

$13.95

Mozzarella, Marinara, Steak, Peppers & Onions; Choose Toppings

Meat Lover

$13.95

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham & Ground Beef; Choose Toppings

Veggie

$13.95

Mozzarella, Marinara, Green Pepper, Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Broccoli; Choose Toppings

Supreme

$13.95

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms; Choose Toppings

Desserts

Zeppole's

$4.95

Cannoli

$4.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Red Velvet

$4.95

Tiramisu

$4.95

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Drinks

Soft Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Coke, diet coke, coke zero, sprite,root beer, lemonade, powerade

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea, Unsweetened

Energy Drinks

Green Monster

$3.00

Monster Zero

$3.00

Monster Java Mean Bean

$3.00

Water

Vitamin Water - Acai, Blueberry & Pomegranate

$2.50

Vitamin Water - Tropical Citrus

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Dunkin' Iced Coffee

Original

$3.30

20oz Bottled Soda

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

2 Liters (Copy)

CocaCola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Minute-Maid Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Easy and delicious!

Location

2772 Elkcam Blvd., Suite B, Deltona, FL 32738

Directions

