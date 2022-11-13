Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dominic's Hometown Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

19 S Parish St.

Johnstown, CO 80534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

X-Large Pizza (16") *
Large Pizza (14") *
X-Large Super Special

Build A Pizza

Small Pizza (8")

$6.99

Medium Pizza (12")

$11.00

Large Pizza (14") *

$12.00

X-Large Pizza (16") *

$13.00

Specialty Pizza

Small Deluxe (8")

$8.99

Small Hawaiian (8")

$8.99

Small Meat Supreme (8")

$8.99

Small Veggie (8")

$8.99

Small Half/Half Mix (8")

$8.99

Medium Deluxe (12")

$15.50

Medium Hawaiian (12")

$15.50

Medium Meat Supreme (12")

$15.50

Medium Veggie (12")

$15.50

Medium Half/Half Mix (12")

$15.50

Large Deluxe (14")

$18.50

Large Hawaiian (14")

$18.50

Large Meat Supreme (14")

$18.50

Large Veggie (14")

$18.50

Large Half/Half Mix (14")

$18.50

X-Large Deluxe (16")

$20.50

X-Large Hawaiian (16")

$20.50

X-Large Meat Supreme (16")

$20.50

X-Large Veggie (16")

$20.50

X-Large Half/Half Mix (16")

$20.50

Gluten-Free Pizza

Please be aware that during normal operations ingredients may come in direct contact with shared preparation areas, equipment, utensils and instances of contact with allergen containing ingredients. Not recommended for those with Celiac Disease.

Gluten-Free Pizza 12"

$13.50

Dominic's Super Special

Must order two pizzas for the Dominic's Super Special

Large Super Special

$12.00

The SUPER special two pizza discount will be applied at the time of check out using PROMO Code SUPERLARGE

X-Large Super Special

$13.00

The SUPER special two pizza discount will be applied at the time of check out using PROMO Code SUPERXLARGE

Subs

Deli Sub

$6.99

This sub is prepared cold. If you'd like it toasted, please let us know in the order notes.

Italian Combo

$6.99

This sub is prepared cold. If you'd like it toasted, please let us know in the order notes.

Club

$6.99

This sub is prepared cold. If you'd like it toasted, please let us know in the order notes.

Three Meat Combo

$6.99

This sub is prepared cold. If you'd like it toasted, please let us know in the order notes.

BLT

$6.99

This sub is prepared cold. If you'd like it toasted, please let us know in the order notes.

Meatball

$6.99

This sub is prepared hot and toasted. If you prefer it not be toasted, please let us know in the order notes.

Italian Sausage Sub

$6.99

This sub is prepared hot and toasted. If you prefer it not be toasted, please let us know in the order notes.

Pizza Sub

$6.99

This sub is prepared hot and toasted. If you prefer it not be toasted, please let us know in the order notes.

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Stromboli

Make Your Own Stromboli

$9.99

House Stromboli

$9.99

Hawaiian Stromboli

$9.99

Meat Stromboli

$9.99

Veggie Stromboli

$9.99

7" Chocolate Chip Cookie

7" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.99

7" Family Size Brownie

7" Family Size Brownie

$6.99

Cheese Stix

Cheese Stix Regular

$7.99

Cheese Stix Large

$10.00

Cinnamon Stix

Cinnamon Stix

$7.99

Wings

5 Buffalo Wings

$7.50

10 Buffalo Wings

$15.00

15 Buffalo Wings

$22.50

20 Buffalo Wings

$30.00

25 Buffalo Wings

$37.50

30 Buffalo WIngs

$45.00

35 Buffalo Wings

$52.50

40 Buffalo Wings

$60.00

Sides

Extra Side of Marinara

$1.00

Extra Side of Ranch

$1.00

Extra Side Icing

$1.00

Pizza Toppings

$1.00

Chips

$1.39

Crushed Red Pepper

Parmesan

Drinks

Soda 20 oz

Soda 2L

Bottled Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

19 S Parish St., Johnstown, CO 80534

Directions

Gallery
Dominic's Hometown Pizza image
Dominic's Hometown Pizza image
Dominic's Hometown Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pelican Jo's Pizzeria - Milliken
orange starNo Reviews
903 Broad st. Milliken, CO 80543
View restaurantnext
Lazy Dog Bar & Grill - Johnstown
orange star3.5 • 25
4801 Thompson pkwy Johnstown, CO 80534
View restaurantnext
Bent Fork the Grill - Loveland
orange starNo Reviews
5971 Sky Pond Drive Suite C-106 Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Colorado Coffee Co. Centerra
orange star4.4 • 182
1450 N Boyd lake ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Inta Juice - Loveland Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
3525 Mountain Lion Dr. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Pelican Jo's Pizzeria
orange star3.5 • 42
263 Eastman Park Dr Windsor, CO 80550
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Johnstown
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston