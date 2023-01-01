Domo 976 n high st
976 n high st
Columbus, OH 43201
Food
Apps
House Salad
Sping mix, cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato, ginger dressing
Miso Soup
Edamame
steamed (sea salt) or sautéed (spicy garlic soy)
Gyoza (pork dumplings)
deep fried
Gyoza (veg dumplings)
deep fried
Harumaki (veg spring rolls)
3 pc, with sunrise sauce
Agedashi Tofu
deep fried tofu, tempura sauce, bonito flakes, kizami nori, and scallions
Vegetable Tempura App
king oyster mushroom, sweet potato, asparagus, and onions with tempura sauce
Shrimp Tempura App
6 pieces with tempura sauce
Calamari
fried, lemon avo aioli, and balsamic soy glaze
Sushi Sando
spicy crab, spicy salmon, or spicy tuna over toasted buttered shokupan, avocado, and soy reduction
Crispy Rice
Spicy crab, spicy salmon, spicy tuna, or yellowtail with a sweet soy reduction
Yellowtail Jalapeno Crudo
6 cuts of yellowtail, jalapeno, spring mix, crispy quinoa, scallions, ponzu, chili oil
Salmon Crudo
6 cuts of salmon, spring mix, lemon, shaved onions, dry miso, ponzu, sesame oil
Tuna Tataki Crudo
6 cuts of seared tuna, spring mix, lemon, crispy quinoa, ponzu, chili oil
Yakitori - Chicken
two skewers of grilled chicken meat and green onions with yakitori sauce
Yakitori - Short Rib
two skewers of grilled short rib and king oyster mushroom with yakitori sauce
Yakitori - Veg
two skewers of grilled enoki mushrooms, asparagus, cherry tomato with yakitori sauce
Sushi Panini
Spicy Crab Salad
Seaweed Salad
Rolls (Standard)
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Asparagus Roll
Crispy Enoki Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Veg Tempura Roll
sweet potato, asparagus, onion, avocado, and takuan with kabayaki sauce
Tekka Roll
tuna
Sake Roll
salmon
Negi Hama Roll
hamachi and scallions
Negi Toro Roll
tuna belly and scallions
Tamago Roll
sweet egg
Cali Roll
kani kama, avocado, cucumber
Supreme Cali Roll
premium crab meat, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber
Salmon Avo Roll
salmon, avocado
Hama Cuc Roll
yellowtail, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado with kabayaki sauce
Futomaki Roll
kani kama, tamago, kampyo, yamagobo, takuan, cucumber
Spider Roll
fried soft shelled crab, kani kama, avocado, cucumber, kampyo, takuan, and masago with kabayaki sauce
Rainbow Roll
Supreme cali roll with tuna, salmon, shiromi, shrimp, avocado, and a brush of light soy glaze
Philadelphia Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Rolls (Fried)
Rolls (Special)
Domo
Lobster tempura, asparagus, avocado wrapped in mame nori. Topped with spicy salmon seared with schichimi, lemon aioli, sweet soy and scallions.
Firecracker
shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, kabayaki, and tempura flakes
Sunrise
hamachi, scallions, cucumber, topped with tuna, bass, scallions, and brushed ponzu sauce
Sakura
spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber, topped with tuna, citrus aioli, shiro sauce, and micro flowers
Mamba
Fried soft shelled crab, enoki mushroom, asparagus, seared American Wagyu Sirloin beef, kabayaki sauce, konbu butter
Mt. Hokkaido
shrimp tempura, spicy crab, topped with baked hokkaido scallops, kabayaki, shiro, spicy mayo, mozzarella cheese, tempura flakes, and micros
Salmon Enso
spicy salmon and cucumber, topped with seared salmon, avocado, ikura, shiro sauce, and chives
Seafood Turf Roll
salmon, tuna, shiromi, ebi, avocado, and masago wrapped in daikon sheets, nori, and rice, over seaweed salad, ponzu
Midori Goddess
sweet potato, enoki mushroom, and onion tempura, and avocado, topped with crispy quinoa, goddess dressing
O-Toh J Roll
Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with spicy crab, sweet soy and tempura flakes.
Arigato Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Kanga Roll
Entree
Bento Beef
kalbi, 1 roll (cali, salmon avo, cucumber), miso soup, house salad, 2 pc shrimp tempura, seasonal veg otoshi, harumaki, pickles
Bento Salmon
shio koji salmon, 1 roll (cali, salmon avo, cucumber), miso soup, house salad, 2 pc shrimp tempura, seasonal veg otoshi, harumaki, pickles
Bento Tofu
crispy tofu, 1 roll (cali, salmon avo, cucumber), miso soup, house salad, 2 pc shrimp tempura, seasonal veg otoshi, harumaki, pickles
Berkshire Tonkatsu
berkshire pork cutlet fried, with white rice, cabbage salad, and japanese potato salad
Creamy Udon Carbonara
premium crab meat, bacon, fried egg, chives, fresh grated parmesan
Fried Rice Beef
beef, egg, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, crispy garlic
Fried Rice Chicken
chicken, egg, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, crispy garlic
Fried Rice Pork
Fried Rice Shrimp
shrimp, egg, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, crispy garlic
Fried Rice Veg
veg, egg, carrot, onion, peas, scallion, crispy garlic
Blackened Miso Cod
mixed purple rice, sauteed bok choi, pickled radish, miso soup
Kalbi Short Ribs
grilled marinated short ribs, mixed purple rice, cucumber kimchi, steamed egg, scallion salad
Nabeyaki Udon
bonito broth, bok choi, enoki, scallions, kani kama, poached egg, shrimp tempura, wakame nori, tempura flakes
Sapporo Battered Bass
white rice, cabbage salad, and japanese potato salad
Teriyaki Chicken
white rice, broccolini, carrots, asparagus and miso soup
Teriyaki Salmon
white rice, broccolini, carrots, asparagus and miso soup
Teriyaki Tofu
white rice, broccolini, carrots, asparagus and miso soup
Sushi (Nigiri)
Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri
Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) Nigiri
Bluefin Tuna Mid Belly (Chu Toro) Nigiri
Bluefin Tuna Belly (Toro) Nigiri
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Bass (Suzuki) Nigiri
Flounder (Hirame) Nigiri
Snapper (Madai) Nigiri
Mackrel (Saba) Nigiri
Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri
Squid (Ikka) Nigiri
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri
Crab (Kani) Nigiri
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Crab Stick (Kani Kama) Nigiri
Egg (Tamago) Nigiri
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri
Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri
Urchin (Uni) Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi) Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp w Fried Head (Ama Ebi) Nigiri
Sushi (Sashimi)
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro) Sashimi
Bluefin Tuna Mid Belly (Chu Toro) Sashimi
Bluefin Tuna Belly (Toro) Sashimi
Salmon (Sake) Sashimi
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi
Bass (Suzuki) Sashimi
Flounder (Hirame) Sashimi
Snapper (Madai) Sashimi
Mackrel (Saba) Sashimi
Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi
Squid (Ikka) Sashimi
Octopus (Tako) Sashimi
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi
Crab (Kani) Sashimi
Eel (Unagi) Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Crab Stick (Kani Kama) Sashimi
Egg (Tamago) Sashimi
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sashimi
Masago (Smelt Roe) Sashimi
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi
Urchin (Uni) Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi) Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp w Fried Head (Ama Ebi) Sashimi
Sushi (Entree)
Liquor
Tequila
Whiskey
Beer
Asahi
Kirin
Saporro
Modelo
Corona
Blue Moon
Columbus Brewing - IPA Bodhi
Heinikien
Ciderboys - Blackberry Wild
Florida Seltzer - Yuzu
Florida Seltzer - Guava
Florida Seltzer - Pomegranate
White Claw - Black Cherry
White Claw - Mango
High Noon - Grapefruit
High Noon - Watermelon
Wine
Red
The Seeker, Red Blend (2020)
The Prisoner, Red Wine California (2021)
Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (2021)
Davis Bynum, Pinot Noir (2019)
Proemio, Malbec ( 2019)
Resonance, Pinot Noir (2021) - Bottle
Robert Mondavi Winery, Napa Valley Red Blend (2019) - Bottle
The Seeker, Red Blend (2020) - Bottle
The Prisoner, Red Wine California (2021) - Bottle
Bella Union, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (2018) - Bottle
Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (2021) - Bottle
Davis Bynum, Pinot Noir (2019) - Bottle
White
The Seeker, Pinot Grigio (2021)
Ferrari-Carano, Chardonnay Reserve Carneros (2021) - Bottle
Honig, Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley (2022)
Tenuta Ca'Bolani, Friuli Aquileia Pinot Grigio (2021)
Santa Margherita, Sudtirol Alto Adige Pinot Grigio (2022)
Craggy Range, Sauvignon Blanc Martinborough (2022)
The Seeker, Pinot Grigio (2021) - Bottle
Ferrari-Carano, Chardonnay Reserve Carneros (2021) - Bottle
Honig, Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley (2022) - Bottle
Tenuta Ca'Bolani, Friuli Aquileia Pinot Grigio (2021) - Bottle
Santa Margherita, Sudtirol Alto Adige Pinot Grigio (2022) - Bottle
Craggy Range, Sauvignon Blanc Martinborough (2022) - Bottle
Dessert Wine
Sake
Chum Churum Strawberry Soju
Chum Churum Yogurt Soju
Cold Sake - Large
Hot Sake - Large
Kinsen Plum Wine
Mio Sparkling Sake - Bottle 750 mL
Miyozakura Shuzo, Panda Junmai Cup
Moonstone Sake - Bottle
Nihon Sakari, Daiginjo Sake - Bottle
OUT - Golden Gourd, Daiginjo Sake
Sho Chiku Bai, Ginjo Sake - Bottle
Sho Chiku Bai, Shirakabegura Junmai Daiginjo Sake - Bottle
Sho Chiku Bai, Sho Junmai Ginjo - Bottle
Ozeki Sake Dry - Bottle
Happy Hour
HH Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
HH Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
HH Spicy Crab Hand Roll
HH Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
HH Salmon Avocado Hand Roll
HH Avocado Cucumber Hand Roll
HH Sweet Potato Asparagus Hand Roll
HH Edamame
HH Harumaki
HH Seaweed Salad
HH Meat Gyoza
HH Vegetable Gyoza
HH Spicy Crab Salad
HH Agadashi Tofu
HH Two World Old Fashion
HH Lychee & Melon Smash
HH Bourbon Ginger High Ball
HH Cherry Blossom
HH Lime Life
HH Sapporo
HH Modelo
HH Corona
HH White Claw Mango
HH White Claw Black Cherry
HH Hot Sake
HH Seeker Pinot Grigio
HH Seeker Red Blend
HH Sushi Donburi Bowl
Sushi rice, cucumber, crispy onion, poached egg and scallions
HH Kitchen Donburi Bowl
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
976 n high st, Columbus, OH 43201
