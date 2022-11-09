Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Domo Yakitori & Sushi

23 Reviews

$

3441 Tuttle rd

suite 405

Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Yakitori

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Grilled chicken skewers with miso glaze over sushi rice and cabbage slaw

Chicken Meatballs

$13.00

Chicken Oyster

$12.00

Chicken skin

$10.00

Chicken Thigh

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Wing

$10.00

Quail Egg

$12.00
Duck Meatballs

Duck Meatballs

$13.00

skewered duck meatballs, dipped in tare, served with sushi rice and a cabbage slaw.

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$12.00

Skewered pork belly dipped in tare, served with sushi rice and cabbage slaw

Shiitake

$11.00

Tofu

$12.00

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Leeks

$10.00

Sushi

California Roll (6pcs)

California Roll (6pcs)

$9.50

Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber. 6 piece roll.

Cleveland Volcano Roll (8pcs)

$12.00
Dragon Roll (8pcs)

Dragon Roll (8pcs)

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, gourd inside, avocado, crab salad and tobiko on top. 8 piece roll.

Eel avacado (6pcs)

$9.00

Eel (Unagi) and avocado in side the roll. 6 pieces

Firecracker Roll (6pcs)

Firecracker Roll (6pcs)

$9.50

Tempura crunch and avocado inside. Topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo and scallions.

Nigiri Combo

$12.00

Chef's selection of cooked and raw fish over rice.

Philly Roll (6pcs)

Philly Roll (6pcs)

$9.50

Smoked salmon and cream cheese. 6 piece roll.

Rainbow Roll (6pcs)

Rainbow Roll (6pcs)

$17.00

California Roll topped with sashimi

Sashimi Combo

$13.00

Side of Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00
Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)

Spicy Tuna Roll (6pcs)

$9.50

Spicy Tuna tartare, tempura crunch, scallions and spicy mayo

Spider Roll (4pcs)

Spider Roll (4pcs)

$15.00

Tempura soft shell crab,, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko. 4 piece roll.

Spicy Hamachi (6pcs)

$9.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Sushi

Cucumber Avocado Roll (8pcs)

$8.00

Cucumber and Avocado. 8 piece roll

Mushroom Roll (8pcs)

$12.00

mushrooms, leeks, fried onions, cucumber, avocado.

Veggie Futomaki (8pcs)

Veggie Futomaki (8pcs)

$11.00

Avocaodo, cucumber, fried onion, gourd and carrot roll.

Avocado Nigiri (6pcs)

$9.00

avocado slices over sushi rice

Maui Volcano Roll (6pcs)

$9.00

Hiroshima Style Cabbage Pancake

Hiroshima Style Cabbage Pancake

Hiroshima Style Cabbage Pancake

$13.00

Layered dish, with bacon, egg, cabbage, savory pancake, okonomiyaki sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, and bonito flakes

Rice bowl

Rice Bowl Special

$12.00

Layer of rice, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce, spicy tuna, crab salad, cucumber, avocado and scallions.

Soup

Miso cup

$6.00

Miso broth, tofu, scallions, and seaweed

Miso quart

$10.00Out of stock

Party Platters

Veggie Light Platter

$70.00

24 hours advanced orders

Classic Platter

$80.00

24 hours advanced orders

Domo Specialty Platter

$130.00

24 hours advanced orders

Urban Platter

$80.00

24 hours advanced orders

Domo Vegan Platter

$100.00

24 hours advanced orders

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best sushi in Cleveland Ohio. We also offer Yakitori and Okonomiyaki. All our food is made to order.

Website

Location

3441 Tuttle rd, suite 405, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Directions

