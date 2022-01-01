Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

DOMODOMO Jersey City

2,215 Reviews

$$

200 Greene St

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Order Again

Popular Items

16-PIECE HANDROLL SET
SUSHI & HANDROLL SET
SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO

FOOD

SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO

SUSHI & HANDROLL DELUXE SET FOR TWO

$50.00

12 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (Cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Salmon Sashimi, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad, Gyoza.

SUSHI & HANDROLL SET

SUSHI & HANDROLL SET

$37.00

8 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (Cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.

16-PIECE HANDROLL SET

16-PIECE HANDROLL SET

$27.00

Choice of 4 Handrolls (Cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.

MISO BLACK COD SET

MISO BLACK COD SET

$25.00

Rice, Organic Edamame, Gyoza, Cabbage Salad

MISO SALMON SET

MISO SALMON SET

$20.00

Rice, Organic Edamame, Gyoza, Cabbage Salad

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET

$20.00

Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad

BULGOGI SET

BULGOGI SET

$22.00

Thinly sliced marinated beef and mushroom, Rice, Organic Edamame, Gyoza, Cabbage Salad

SMOKED PORK BELLY SET

SMOKED PORK BELLY SET

$21.00

Rice, Organic Edamame, Gyoza, Cabbage Salad

NY STRIP SET

NY STRIP SET

$26.00

Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad

KATSU SANDO

KATSU SANDO

$18.00

White Bread, Pork Katsu, Onion Jam

HOT UDON W/WASHU BEEF

HOT UDON W/WASHU BEEF

$19.00

Spinach, Scallion

GARLIC BACON FRIED RICE

GARLIC BACON FRIED RICE

$18.00

Masago, Green Onion, Sesame Seed

KIMCHI FRIED RICE

KIMCHI FRIED RICE

$16.00

Pork, Scallion, Sesame seeds

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

Green Pea Miso Spread

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$15.00

Parmesan Cheese, Furikake

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

$14.00

10 Pieces

CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$10.00

Pickled Tomato, Spicy Paste, Yuzu Ponzu, Cilantro

ORGANIC EDAMAME

ORGANIC EDAMAME

$9.00

Chamame With Miso Hummus

POTATO CROQUETTES

$5.00Out of stock

DESSERT

BLACK SESAME PANNA COTTA

BLACK SESAME PANNA COTTA

$6.00
HOJICHA PUDDING

HOJICHA PUDDING

$6.00

SAKE

SOTO Premium Cup Sake

SOTO Premium Cup Sake

$7.00
Ozeki Cup Sake _ Junmai

Ozeki Cup Sake _ Junmai

$5.00
Ozeki Cup Sake _ Nigori

Ozeki Cup Sake _ Nigori

$6.00
Sparkling Jelly Sake _ Peach

Sparkling Jelly Sake _ Peach

$7.00
SOTO 300ml Junmai Daiginjo (Niigata)

SOTO 300ml Junmai Daiginjo (Niigata)

$40.00

Clean and crisp with hints of honeydew and green melon

Shirakawago 300ml Nigori (Chubu)

Shirakawago 300ml Nigori (Chubu)

$25.00

SOTO 720ml Junmai Daiginjo (Niigata)

$90.00

Clean and crisp with hints of honeydew and green melon

Born Gold Muroka 720ml Junmai Daiginjo (Fukui)

$85.00

Gorgeous aroma of green apple and peach

Shichida 720ml Junmai Ginjo (Saga)

$72.00

Medium dry with a full-bodied

HEAVENSAKE 720ml Junmai Ginjo (Miyagi)

$72.00

Crisp, light and refreshing

Kiseki No Osake 720ml Junmai Ginjo (Okayama)

$67.00

Made out of organic rice, fruity with smooth finish

Maboroshi No Taki 720ml Junmai Ginjo (Toyama)

$67.00

Clean, smooth and mild rice-forward, dry finish

Kinryo Kusukami 720ml Junmai (Kagawa)

$58.00

Sharply dry, crisp and refreshing finish

HEAVENSAKE_Junmai 12 720ml (Hyogo)

$50.00

Savory and mineral, bright fresh finish

SOTO 720ml Junmai (Niigata)

$54.00

Clean and light on the palate. Flavors of apples and soft rice notes

Kunimare Ginpu 720ml Junmai (Hokkaido)

$49.00

Refreshingly crisp with a medium dry finish

Kitaya 720ml Junmai (Yama)

$49.00

Medium dry, light and crisp finish

Shiragiku 720ml Nigori (Okayama)

$40.00

The balance of acidity and sweetness

Oze No Yukidoke_Oze X Rose 720ml _ Rose Sake

$75.00

Light and well-balanced with a sweet and tart finish

Gyokusendo Peak 750ml _ Japanese Whisky

$81.00

Highly aromatic and rich flavor from storing in sherry barrels

Kura The Whisky 750ml _ Japanese Whisky

$160.00

Wildly aromatic from Hokkaido peat and yet smooth on palate

BEER

Sapporo Draft

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Kagua Blanc

$12.00

Belgian wheat ale with yuzu citrus

Far Yeast Tokyo White

$10.00

Dry, smooth Saison boasting an aroma

Kagua Saison

$12.00

Allagash White

$9.00

BEVERAGE

Ringo Sparkling Juice

Ringo Sparkling Juice

$6.00

Sparkling juice made from hand-picked Fuji Ringo apples

Yuzu Sparkling Juice

$6.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Saratoga Still Water 720ml

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water 720ml

$5.00

SIDES

MISO SOUP

MISO SOUP

$3.00

Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$2.00

EXTRA SOY SAUCE

$0.50
EXTRA GINGER

EXTRA GINGER

$2.00
EXTRA WASABI

EXTRA WASABI

$2.00

EXTRA BLACK SESAME DRESSING

$3.00
EXTRA SPICY MAYO SAUCE

EXTRA SPICY MAYO SAUCE

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Please confirm that you are ordering for pick up from the Jersey City location. If New York service is needed, please order separately from the New York website: www.domodomoNYC.com

Website

Location

200 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

Gallery
DOMODOMO image
DOMODOMO image
DOMODOMO image

