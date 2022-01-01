Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

DOMODOMO NYC

review star

No reviews yet

138-140 W Houston St

New York, NY 10012

16-PIECE HANDROLL SET
SUSHI & HANROLL SET
SUSHI DOMOKASE

FOOD

SUSHI DOMOKASE

SUSHI DOMOKASE

$68.00

12 Pieces Assorted PREMIUM Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Tuna Sashimi, Miso Soup

SUSHI & HANROLL SET

SUSHI & HANROLL SET

$38.00

8 Pieces Assorted Sushi, Choice of 2 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.

16-PIECE HANDROLL SET

16-PIECE HANDROLL SET

$29.00

Choice of 4 Handrolls (cutrolls, 4 pieces each), Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad.

SASHIMI SPECIAL

SASHIMI SPECIAL

$85.00Out of stock

20 pieces of assorted premium sashimi with a side of sushi rice, and nori sheets to enjoy as sushi or make your own hand rolls. Also includes miso cod, edamame and cabbage salad.

MISO BLACK COD SET

MISO BLACK COD SET

$26.00

Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET

$19.00

Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad

SMOKED PORK BELLY SET

SMOKED PORK BELLY SET

$20.00

Rice, Organic Edamame, Potato Croquettes, Cabbage Salad

NY STRIP SET

NY STRIP SET

$26.00

Rice, Organic Edamame, Cabbage Salad

UNI PASTA

UNI PASTA

$26.00

Squid ink pasta, cheddar dashi, tobiko

TOBIKO PASTA

TOBIKO PASTA

$22.00

Linguine, Crab meat, Tobiko

KATSU SANDO

KATSU SANDO

$19.00

White Bread, Pork Katsu, Onion Jam

HOT UDON W/WASHU BEEF

HOT UDON W/WASHU BEEF

$19.00

Spinach, Scallion

GARLIC BACON FRIED RICE

GARLIC BACON FRIED RICE

$18.00

Masago, Green Onion, Sesame Seed

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

Green Pea Miso Spread

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

$14.00Out of stock

10 Pieces

CUCUMBER SALAD

CUCUMBER SALAD

$11.00

Pickled Tomato, Spicy Paste, Yuzu Ponzu, Cilantro

MISO SOUP

$3.00

Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion

WHITE RICE

$3.00

SPICY MAYO SAUCE

$2.00

EXTRA GINGER

$2.00

EXTRA WASABI

$2.00

DESSERT

HOJICHA PUDDING

HOJICHA PUDDING

$6.00
BLACK SESAME PANNA COTTA

BLACK SESAME PANNA COTTA

$6.00

BEER

Kagua Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

Belgian wheat ale with yuzu citrus

Ginga Kogen

$9.00Out of stock

Hefeweizen style beer, fruity aroma and rich

Koshihikari Echigo

$9.00Out of stock

Extremely mild malt with a tiny hint of rice

Sapporo Premium

$6.00

BEVERAGE

Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino 750

$5.00Out of stock

Saratoga Still Water 720ml

$5.00

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, DOMODOMO NYC is a Japanese restaurant famous for its signature handrolls, DOMOKASE (our version of omakase), and its modern interpretations of traditional Asian recipes.

138-140 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012

