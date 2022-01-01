Sushi & Japanese
DOMODOMO NYC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, DOMODOMO NYC is a Japanese restaurant famous for its signature handrolls, DOMOKASE (our version of omakase), and its modern interpretations of traditional Asian recipes.
Location
138-140 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Go! Go! Curry! Washington Square Park
No Reviews
231 Thompson Street New York City, NY 10012
View restaurant