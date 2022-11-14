Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dom's

134 N Spruce St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich
Chik'N Parm Sandwich
Korean BBQ Cauliflower

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

pickled onions & peppers, toasted seeds, ranch, chives

Buffalo Chik'n Tenders

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Korean BBQ Cauliflower

$13.00

black & white sesame seeds, sliced scallions, white bbq dipping sauce (nut free, soy free)

Korean BBQ Chik'n Tenders

$10.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich

$16.00

cheddar cheese, sweet chili chips, pickles, lettuce, red onion, ranch, includes fries

Chik'N Parm Sandwich

$16.00

marinara, mozzarella, basil spread, calabrian chili paste - includes fries

Korean BBQ Chik'n Sandwich

$16.00

sweet chili chips, sesame seeds, green onions, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato, ranch - includes fries

Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Hashbrown Sandwich

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Plant based comfort food located in the heart of downtown Winston Salem.

134 N Spruce St, Winston Salem, NC 27101

