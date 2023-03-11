Mexican & Tex-Mex
Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious authentic Mexican food, come in and enjoy! Free Contactless Delivery! Enjoy all our restaurant promos with our Toast app!
Location
19141 Stone Oak Parkway, STE 108, San Antonio, TX 78258
Gallery
