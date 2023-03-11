Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

19141 Stone Oak Parkway

STE 108

San Antonio, TX 78258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


LUNCH SPECIAL

BEEF FAJITAS

$9.99

CHICKEN FAJITA

$9.99

BEEF FAJITA TACOS

$9.99

CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS

$9.99

CRISPY TACOS

$9.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA

$9.99

BEEF FAJITA QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$9.99

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADAS

$9.99

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$9.99

GREEN ENCHILADAS

$9.99

BURRITO SABANERO

$9.99

CHILE RELLENO

$9.99

CHALUPAS

$9.99

APPETIZERS

Queso Dip

$10.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Rib Eye Chicharron

$22.00

Fish Chicharron

$18.00

Fiesta Nachos

$16.00

Don Nachos

$11.00

Sopes

$12.00

Adolfos Bone-In Wings

$16.00

Adolfos Boneless Wings

$15.00

Chalupas

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Arely's Ceviche Tower

$17.00

Los Toritos

$14.00

Fiesta Platter

$28.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Chicken Soup

$12.00

Fideo Loco

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

TACOS

Beef Fajita Tacos (2)

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Tacos (2)

$13.00

Tacos al Carbón Beef

$16.00

Tacos al Carbón Chicken

$16.00

Taquitos Mexicanos (4)

$16.00

Taquitos al Pastor (4)

$16.00

Taquitos Cochinita Pibil (4)

$15.00

Taquitos Pork Carnitas (4)

$16.00

Taquitos de Rib Eye (4)

$20.00

Tacos Machaca de Camaron (3)

$22.00

Snapper Tacos (2)

$18.00

Tacos al Carbon Mixed

$16.00

Crispy Tacos

$14.00

Tacos De Camaron

$18.00

QUESADILLAS

Poblano Quesadilla

$20.00

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$11.00

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla (2)

$14.00

Beef Fajita Quesadilla (2)

$16.00

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla (2)

$18.00

ENCHILADAS

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$14.00

Ground Beef Enchiladas (2)

$15.00

Beef Fajita Enchiladas (2)

$16.00

Chicken Fajita Enchiladas (2)

$15.00

Spinach Enchiladas (2)

$15.00

Don Adolfo's Enchiladas (2)

$18.00

Mole Enchiladas (2)

$17.00

Green Enchiladas (2)

$17.00

Shrimp Enchiladas (2)

$18.00

Enchiladas Rojas (3)

$17.00

Creamy Poblanas Verdes (2)

$17.00

Enchiladas Rancheras (2)

$17.00

Chipotle Shrimp Enchiladas (2)

$19.00

Chipotle Crab Enchiladas (2)

$18.00

Enchiladas Patrias (3)

$17.00

ENTREES

Rylee

$17.00

Mini Olivia's Flautas

$17.00

El Catrin

$18.00

El Michoacano

$18.00

El Camaronero

$20.00

Chile Relleno

$17.00

Burrito Sabanero Ground Beef

$15.00

Burrito Sabanero Beef

$17.00

Burrito Sabanero Chicken

$16.00

Pollo Parrilla

$18.00

Pollo Mazatlan

$22.00

Pollo Popeye

$18.00

Pollo Don Adolfo's

$18.00

La Bahia Snapper

$30.00

El Barquito

$22.00

Steak & Shrimp

$28.00

The Quail Plate

$20.00

Beef Fajitas 1/2 LBS

$21.00

Beef Fajitas 1 LBS

$32.00

Chicken Fajitas 1/2 LBS

$19.00

Chicken Fajitas 1 LBS

$30.00

Fajitas Jarochas Beef 1/2 LBS

$24.00

Fajitas Jarochas Beef 1 LBS

$35.00

Fajitas Jarochas Chicken 1/2 LBS

$22.00

Fajitas Jarochas Chicken 1 LBS

$33.00

Don Adolfo’s Fajitas Chicken 1/2 LB

$21.00

Don Adolfo’s Fajitas Chicken 1LB

$32.00

Don Adolfo’s Fajitas Beef 1/2 LB

$23.00

Don Adolfo’s Fajitas Beef 1LB

$34.00

Don Adolfo's Parrillada

$50.00

Don Adolfo’s Fajitas Mixed 1/2 LB

$23.00

Don Adolfo’s Fajitas Mixed 1LB

$34.00

1\2 Fajitas Combo

$26.00

La Bomba

$25.00

Vallarta Fish

$25.00

Don Adolfo's Snapper

$25.00

1 Pound Combo Fajitas

$34.00

Seafood Platter

$18.99

Seafood Platter (Shrimp Only)

$21.99

NEW ENTREES

Pechuga Poblana

$18.00

Al Ajillo Red Snapper

$34.00

Salmon a la Veracruzana

$29.00

Camarones al Chipotle

$31.00

Arely's Shrimp

$36.00

Burger a la Mexicana

$16.00

Milanesa

$18.00

Tampiquena

$28.00

Don Adolfo's Tampiquena

$35.00

DESSERTS

Flan

$8.00

Tres Leche

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Sopapilla

$8.00

DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Limonada

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Burger (Kids)

$7.00

Mac and Cheese (Kids)

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Kids)

$7.00

Fideo (Kids)

$7.00

Chicken Tenders (Kids)

$7.00

Quesadilla (Kids)

$7.00

Cheese Enchilada (Kids)

$7.00

Ground Beef Enchilada (Kids)

$7.00

À LA CARTE

Avocado Taco a la Carte

$4.50

Barbacoa Taco

$5.50

Bean & Cheese Taco A La Carte

$1.99

Bean & Rice Taco A La Carte

$1.99

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Beef Fajita Taco A La Carte

$5.50

Chalupa ala carta

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla a la Carte

$4.50

Chicken Fajita Taco A La Carte

$5.50

Chile Relleno Ala Carta

$9.00

Enchilada ala carta

$2.99

Fish Taco Ala Carta

$6.50

Flauta Ala Carta

$5.50

Ground Beef Taco A La Carte

$4.50

Michoacano Ala Carta

$8.00

Shredded Chicken Taco Ala Carta

$4.50

Shrimp Taco Ala Carta

$6.50

Sope A La Carta

$6.50

Taco Machaca Ala Carte

$5.00

Taquito Mexicano (1) Ala Carte

$2.00

Toritos (2)

$9.00

EXTRA SIDES

Refried Beans Side

$3.00

Rice Side

$3.00

Sour Cream Side

$3.00

Pickeld Jalepenos

$2.00

Pico De Gallo Side

$3.00

Queso Dip side

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Cup Sweet Corn

$4.00

Yellow/White Cheese

$3.00

Guacamole side

$4.00

Slice Avocado Side

$5.00

Barquito (Rice,Charro Beans, Pico de Gallo Guacamole)

$7.00

Adolfo's Sauce (6 ounces)

$7.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Chiles Toreados (Jalapeño Peppers)

$5.00

Fresh Chopped Jalapeño Pepper

$3.00

1 Whole Serrano Pepper

$1.00

Fresh Lime/Lemon (4 slices)

$1.00

Grill Onions

$3.00

Raw Onions

$2.00

Flour Tortillas (2)

$2.00

One Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Corn Tortillas (2)

$2.00

One Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Mix Tortillas (one corn and one flour)

$2.00

Flour Chips Basket

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Side Tostadas (2)

$2.00

32 Ounce Rice

$12.00

32 Ounce Refried Beans

$12.00

16oz Charro Beans

$12.00

8 Ounce Red/Green Salsa

$6.00

16 ounce Red/Green Salsa

$10.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Fried Shrimp (3)

$9.00

Grill Shrimp (3)

$9.00

Grill Chicken Breast

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Steam Mix Veggies

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Fried Plantain (4 pieces)

$5.00

12 Green Chk Enchiladas

$40.00

12 Spinach Enchiladas

$40.00

Powerbowl

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious authentic Mexican food, come in and enjoy! Free Contactless Delivery! Enjoy all our restaurant promos with our Toast app!

Website

Location

19141 Stone Oak Parkway, STE 108, San Antonio, TX 78258

Directions

Gallery
Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill image
Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill image
Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop - 1615 N Loop 1604 E
orange starNo Reviews
1615 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
orange star4.5 • 2,382
16505 BLANCO RD SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
2838 N Loop 1604 E. San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
orange star4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Nico's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 119
25020 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78260
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

Embers Wood Fire Kitchen & Tap - 1604
orange star4.6 • 1,257
819 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Smashin Crab - Stone Oak
orange star4.0 • 445
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston