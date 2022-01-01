Don Arturo's Mexican Grill imageView gallery
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill

120 Reviews

$$

4910 Main St #206

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Appetizers

Choriqueso

$5.99

Guacamole Casero

$6.99

Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Large Bean Dip

$5.99

Large Cheese Dip

$6.99

Nopalitos

$3.00

Small Bean Dip

$3.99

Charros

$2.99

nopales free

charros free

chiles t.

$2.99

large guaca

$6.99

spinach dip

$4.99

Arturos dip

$8.00

Wings (6)

$6.99

Wings (12)

$10.99

32 oz cheese dip

$20.99

16 oz cheese dip

$10.99

Small Cheese Dip (Copy)

$3.99

A La Carte

Tamale A La Carte

$2.49+

Chili Relleno A La Carte

$3.25+

Chulupa A La Carte

$3.25+

Tostada A La Carte

$3.49+

Tostaguac A La Carte

$3.75+

Enchilada A La Carte

$1.99+

Taco A La Carte

$1.99+

Burrito A La Carte

$5.99

Q.Q carta

$2.49

spinach and mush Q.

$2.50

Burritos

Single Burrito

$3.99

Bean Burrito

$2.99

Burrito Real

$8.99

Burritos Deluxe

$9.49

Burrito Special

$5.99

Burrito Carne Asada

$9.99

Burrito California

$10.49

Pork Burrito

$9.99

Burrito Fajita Camarone

$10.50

Burrito Fajita

$9.49

Hot & Spicy Burrito

$10.99

Chicken

Pollo Feliz

$8.99

Poll Azteca

$9.99

Pollo Loco

$9.99

Arroz con Pollo

$9.99

Choripollo

$10.99

Pollo Hawaiian

$10.99

Pollo Guadalajara

$10.99

Chimichangas

Beef Chimichanga (Single)

$3.99

Chicken Chimichanga (Single)

$3.99

Shrimp Chimichanga (Single)

$5.75

Chimichanga Meal

$8.99

Chimichanga Supreme

$10.99

Fajita Chimichanga

$10.49

Fajita Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.49

Combination Dinner

Any 2 Combo

$7.99

Any 3 Combo

$8.99

1 combo

$6.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$7.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$7.99

Enchiladas Azteca

$7.99

Enchildas Rancheras

$9.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$12.49+

Steak Fajitas

$12.49+

Mixed Fajitas

$12.49+

Texana Fajitas

$14.99+

Ribeye Fajitas

$15.99+

Hawaiana Fajitas

$12.49+

Campechana Fajitas

$11.99+

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.99+

Mixed Fajitas (Copy)

$12.49+

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Enchiladas

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Kids Pollo Feliz

$5.99

Kids Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Kids Beef Nachos

$5.99

Kids G.Pollo Nachos

$5.99

Kids Bean Nachos

$4.99

Kids STEak Nachos

$5.99

Kids cheese burger

$5.99

Kids steak feliz

$5.99

Lunch

Lunch #1

$7.49

Lunch #2

$5.99

Burrito Real Lunch

$6.99

Chalupa Lunch

$5.49

Chile Relleno Lunch

$5.99

Chimichanga Lunch

$6.99

Enchilada Lunch

$4.99

Fajitas Lunch

$7.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$6.99

Huevos con Nopalitos Lunch

$6.99

Quesadilla Rellena Lunch

$6.99

Speedy Gonzales Lunch

$5.49

Taco Lunch

$4.99

Taco Salad Fajita Lunch

$6.99

Taco Salad Lunch

$5.49

Tamale Lunch

$4.99

Taquitos Mexicanos Lunch

$6.99

Toasta Lunch

$5.49

Tostaguac Lunch

$5.49

chilaquiles

$7.99

Huevos ala mexicana

$6.99

Nachos

Bean Nachos

$4.99

Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Beef Nachos

$6.49+

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$7.99+

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$6.49+

Steak Nachos

$7.99+

Supreme Nachos

$8.49+

Fajita Nachos

$9.49

Texanos Nachos

$10.99

Fj shrimp nachos

$12.99

Shrimp nachos

$11.99

Nachos El Indio

$9.99

Seafood

Camaron Feliz

$12.49

Shrimp Avocado

$12.49

Camarones a la Diabla

$12.49

Camarones Vallarta

$12.49

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Filete Guadalajara

$10.99

Filete de Pescado

$8.99

Fish Tacos Meal

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos Meal

$11.99

Crab Tacos Meal

$11.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$8.99

tostada camaron

$4.99

order of 12 shrimps

$11.99

coctel small

$8.99

Shrimp,Crab,Fish Tacos Meal

$11.99

Pacific Shrimp Tilapia

$11.99

Specialties

The Best El Indio

$13.99

Chile Colorado

$10.99

Carnitas

$10.49

Chiles Relleno Dinner

$8.99

Special Dinner

$13.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$8.99

Taco Salad Fajita

$8.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Arroz Texano

$12.49

Special La Casa

$13.49

Taco Salad Texano

$10.99

Chori chicken skillet

$10.99

Papas ala mexicana texanas

$10.99

Taco salad Fj shrimp

$12.99

El Indio Wrap

$8.99

Steaks

Steak El Indio

$15.99

Steak a la Mexicana

$12.99

Steak Ranchero

$12.99

Carne Asada

$11.99

Steak Feliz

$9.99

ribeye

$8.99

Vegetarian

A. Veggie Fajita

$9.99

B. Chimichanga Vegetarian

$8.99

C. Taco Salad Veggie

$7.99

D. Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

E. Chile relleno and bean chalupa & rice

$7.99

F. Cheese Quesadilla, Chalupa & Bean Enchilada

$7.99

G. Bean burrito cheese enchilada &rice

$5.99

Dessert

Churros w/ Ice Cream

$4.49

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Sopapillas

$1.50

Sopapillas w/ Ice Cream

$3.25

Flan

$3.25

Chocochimichanga w/ Ice Cream

$5.00

Fried cheese cake

$5.99

Sides

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Black Beans

$1.99

Side Refried Beans

$1.99

Side French Fries

$1.99

Side Seasonal Veggies

$1.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Tortillas

$0.50

Side Grilled Steak

$6.49

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.49

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.25

rice and beans

$2.99

t.maiz

$1.00

pickle jal

$1.00

fresh jal

$1.00

side guaca

$1.99

Side S.cheese

$1.99

Side cheese dip

$1.99

Tomatillo

$1.00

Grilled Tacos

taco asada

$2.50

2 tacos asada

$5.00

3 tacos asada

$7.00

1 taco pastor

$2.50

2 tacos pastor

$5.00

3 tacos pastor

$7.25

1 taco carnitas

$2.50

2 tacos carnitas

$5.00

3 tacos carnitas

$7.00

taco chorizo

$2.50

2 tacos chorizo

$5.00

3 tacos chorizo

$7.25

taco tripa

$2.99

2 tacos tripa

$5.99

3 tacos tripa

$8.25

shrimp taco

$2.99

3 shrimp tacos

$8.25

2 shrimp tacos

$5.99

crab taco

$3.25

2 crab tacos

$6.50

3 crab tacos

$9.25

taco costilla

$2.50

3 tacos costilla

$7.25

2 tacos costilla

$5.00

2 tacos g.pollo

$5.00

3 tacos g.pollo

$7.00

taco g.pollo

$2.50

fish taco

$2.99

2 fish tacos

$5.99

3 fish tacos

$8.25

taco lengua

$2.50

2 tacos lengua

$5.00

3 tacos lengua

$7.25

Birria

$2.99

Soup

Chicken Soup

$3.99+

Tortilla Soup

$4.99+

Veggie Soup

$2.99+

Sopa Cam

$8.99+

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$5.49

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$5.49

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla

$7.50

Quesadilla Fajita - Chicken

$9.25

Quesadilla Fajita - Steak

$9.25

Quesadilla Texana

$10.99

Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla fj mix

$9.25

Shrimp quesadilla

$10.99

Quesadilla Cancun

$10.99

Salads

Guacamole Salad

$3.99

Top Salad

$2.99

Fajita Salad

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.49

Steak Salad

$7.99

Shrimp Salad

$9.99

El Indio salad

$9.99

Wings

Wings 6 pc

$6.99

Wings 12 pc

$10.99

Burgers

Cheese burger

$8.00

Bacon avocado burger

$8.99

Super Bowl Special

24 Wings

$20.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Mello Yello

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Root Beer Bottle

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Horchata

$4.25

Jamaica

$4.25

Mexican Jarrito's

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$3.25

12 Oz Virgin Daiquiri

$2.99

Jumbo Virgin Daiquiri

$4.99

kids horchata

$1.99

kids jamaica

$1.99

Piña

$4.25

Melon

$4.25

Shirley temple

$2.49

Whiskey

Crown royal

$4.99

Jack Daniels

$4.99

Wyoming

$3.99

Wild turkey

$3.99

Evan Williams

$4.00

Chivas regal

$4.99

Old hickory

$3.99

Canadian club

$4.00

Rebel yell

$4.00

Black label

$4.99

Lunch up charge

Up charge

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4910 Main St #206, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Directions

