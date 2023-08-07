Breakfast/Lunch

Breakfast Burritos

Egg & Potatoe

$6.00

Egg & Bacon

$6.00

Egg & Chorizo

$6.00

Egg & Machaca

$6.00

Egg w/green Salsa

$6.00

Chorizo and potatoe

$6.00

Bean & Cheese

$6.00

Bean

$5.00

Chorizo w/beans

$5.00

Lunch Burritos

Desebrada en Salsa Roja

$7.00

Desebrada en Salsa verde

$7.00

Pork Belly

$7.00

Pork Belly w/green salsa

$7.00

Picadillo

$7.00

Asado

$7.00

Barbacoa

$7.00

Chile verde con Carne

$7.00

Pollo asado

$7.00

Nopales w/pork

$7.00

Carnitas

$7.00

Breakfast Tacos

Egg & Potatoe

$7.00

Egg & Bacon

$7.00

Egg & Chorizo

$7.00

Egg & Machaca

$7.00

Egg w/green Salsa

$7.00

Chorizo and potatoe

$7.00

Bean & Cheese

$7.00

Bean

$7.00

Lunch Tacos

Desebrada en Salsa Roja

$7.00

Desebrada en Salsa verde

$7.00

Pork Belly

$7.00

Pork Belly w/green salsa

$7.00

Picadillo

$7.00

Asado Tacos (3)

$7.00

Barbacoa

$7.00

Chile verde con Carne

$7.00

Nopales w/pork

$7.00

Carnitas

$7.00

Mollejas

$7.00

Carne Azada

$15.00

Lamb

$16.00

Octopus

$16.00

Pork Belly

$15.00

Lengua

$16.50

Molleja De Rez

$16.75

Chicken

$15.00

Carne asada

$15.00

Sea Food

Ceviche Tatemado

$16.00

Ceviche DB small

$18.00

Ceviche DB Large

$23.00

Don Aguachile

$26.50

Shrimp Coctail

$15.00

Cacahuate Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Sopes

$13.00

Steaks

Fillet

$35.00

Hamburger

La Adams

$25.00

La Tabla

$30.00

Don Bolos Mole

$18.00

Morros Menu

Chicken stripes

$7.00

Pizza

$8.00

Hamburger

$8.00

APPETIZERS

Guacamole w/Pork Belly

$14.00

Beef Flautas

$14.00

Empanadas

$14.00

Guacamole

$8.99

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Brunch

Brunch Items

Chillaquiles

$14.00

Molletes DB

$15.00

Chicken & Black waffles

$16.00

French Toast w/pecan

$15.00

N/A Bev

NA Beverages (Copy)

Sample Soda

$2.00

SOL MANZANITA

$3.50

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

7 UP

$3.50

DR.PEPPER

$3.50

SUNKIST

$3.50

BIG RED

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.75