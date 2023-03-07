Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Brand's

review star

No reviews yet

919 Cherry St E Ste 100

Canal Fulton, OH 44614

Wings

Wings

$7.00+

Specialty Pizzas

Large BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$18.00

Small BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Chips

Large Bag of Chips

$6.00

Medium Bag of Chips

$4.00

Small Bag of Chips

$2.00

Drinks

Large Soda

$3.50

Small Soda

$2.00

Lg Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Sm Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

