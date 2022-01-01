Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Don Camaron Hialeah Gardens

238 Reviews

$$

9491 NW 77th Ct

Hialeah, FL 33016

Popular Items

Paella
Filete De Pargo
Sopa De Pescado

BOWLS

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$9.99+
Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$9.99+
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$10.99+

RAW BAR

Shrimp Cocktail/Coctel de Camaron

$12.99

Ceviche Camaron

$14.99

Ceviche De Pescado

$14.99

Ceviche Mixto

$14.99

Ostiones En Su Concha (12)

$32.95

Ostiones En Su Concha (6)

$16.95

Y MAS

Camarones & Fries

$10.99

Chicken & Fries

$10.99

Fish & Fries

$8.99
Minuta Sandwich & Fries

Minuta Sandwich & Fries

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Tacos & Fries

$8.99

APERITIVOS

Calamares Fritos

$10.99

Croquetas De Pescado

$9.99

DC Tacos

$9.99

Frituras De Bacalao

$9.99

Frituras de Cobo

$9.99

Frituras De Malanga

$9.99

Jalea Mixta

$20.99

Mariquitas

$6.79

Tostones Rellenos

$11.99

Frituras de Yuca con Queso

$9.99

SOPAS

Crema De Camaron

$6.95+

Sopa De Pescado

$4.95+

Sopon Marinero

$18.99

CAMARON

Camarones Al Gusto

$18.99

A LA CARTE

Arroz Chaufa

$20.99

Arroz con Mariscos

$20.99

Camaron A La Francesa

$21.99

Churrasco 10 oz

$25.95

Cola De Langosta

$49.95

Extra - Fresh Lobster

Out of stock

Filete De Pollo A La Parrilla

$15.99

Fish & Rice

$12.00

Langosta Thermidor

$65.95Out of stock

Lomo Saltado

$20.99

Mar Y Mar

$52.95

Mar Y Tierra

$57.95
Paella

Paella

$20.99

Pasta Alfredo

Salmon Cilantro con Camarones

$23.99

Salmon Tamarindo

$19.95Out of stock

Volcan

$24.95Out of stock

Zarzuela de Marisco

$19.99

PESCADO FRESCO Y FILETES

Pargo Pescado Entero 1 LB

$15.95Out of stock

Filete De Pargo

$21.99

Filete De Cherna

$22.99

Filete De Dorado

$21.99

Filete De Salmon

$19.99

Filete de Corvina

$17.99Out of stock

Filete de Basa

$10.99

Rabirrubia Pescado Entero Mkt$$

$19.95

Filete De Tilapia

$12.99

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

$5.99

Crema Catalana

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Bahama Mama

$6.99Out of stock

Tres Leches de Fresas

$6.99Out of stock

KIDS Menu

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$7.99

KIDS Dolphin Fingers

$7.99

KIDS Macaroni

$6.99

KIDS Quesadilla

$6.99

KIDS Burger

$6.99

SALADS

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled Dolphin Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.99

SIDES

Arroz Blanco

$2.99

Arroz Amarillo

$2.99

Maduros

$3.99

Tostones

$3.99

Papitas Fritas

$3.99

Pure de Papas

$3.99

Frijoles Negros

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

House Salad

$4.99

Extras

Aji Amarillo 1.5

$0.75

Aji Limo 1.5

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.65

Cancha 1.5

$0.75

Cebolla

$0.65

Chimichurri 1.5oz

$0.75

Cilantro Sauce 1.5

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce 1.5

$0.65

Lechuga y Tomate

$1.00

Mojito Sauce 1.5

$0.65

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Pico Gallo 1.5

$0.75

Pinchito

$7.99

Queso

$0.65

Ranch Sauce 1.5

$0.65

Rocotto Sauce 1.5

$0.75

Sour Cream 1.5

$0.65

Tartara Sauce 1.5

$0.75

Salsa Picante de Casa

$0.65
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

simplemente fresh.

Website

Location

9491 NW 77th Ct, Hialeah, FL 33016

Directions

Gallery
Don Camaron image
Don Camaron image
Don Camaron image
Don Camaron image

Map
