Don Camaron Seafood Grill & Market

832 Reviews

$$

501 NW 37th Ave

Miami, FL 33125

Popular Items

Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries
Fish Soup/Sopa De Pescado
Whole Snapper Fried/Pargo Pescado Entero 1 LB Frito

SOPAS

Shrimp Bisque/Crema De Camaron

$6.95+

Fish Soup/Sopa De Pescado

$4.95+

Seafood Stew/Sopon Marinero

$18.99

SALADS

Grilled Shrimps/Camarones al Grill Salad

$16.99

Grilled Dolphin/Dolphin al Grill Salad

$17.99

Grilled Chicken/Pollo al Grill Salad

$15.99

RAW BAR

Shrimp Cocktail/Coctel de Camarones

$12.99

Shrimp Ceviche /Ceviche de Camaron

$14.99

Fish Ceviche/Ceviche De Pescado

$14.99

Mixed Ceviche/Ceviche Mixto

$14.99

APERITIVOS

Cod Fritters/Frituras De Bacalao

$9.99

DC Fried Ceviche Tacos/Tacos de Ceviche Frito

$9.99

Fish Croquettes/Croquetas De Pescado

$9.99

Fried Calamari/Calamares Fritos

$10.99

Fried Seafood Medley/Jalea Mixta

$20.99

Fritura de Yuca con Queso

$9.99

Frituras De Cobo

$9.99

Malanga Fritters/Frituras De Malanga

$9.99

Shrimp Stuffed Fried Green Plantains/Tostones Rellenos

$11.99

Shrimp Vegetable Pinco/Camaron Vegetale Pincho

$9.95

Green Plantain Chips/Mariquitas

$6.79

Y MAS

Camarones & Fries/Shrimp & Fries

$10.99

Chicken & Fries/Pollo & Fries

$9.99

Fish & Fries/ Pescado & Fries

$8.99
Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Tacos & Fries/Tacos de Camarones al Grill & Fries

$8.99

Dolphin Sandwich

$10.95

BOWLS

Shrimp Bowls

$9.99+

Base de arroz blanco o amarillo con camarones y maduros o frijoles negros. A white or yellow rice base topped with shrimp and sweet plantains or black beans.

Fish Bowl

$9.99+

Base de arroz blanco o amarillo con pescado y maduros o frijoles negros. A white or yellow rice base topped with fish and sweet plantains or black beans.

Chicken Bowl

$10.99+

Base de arroz blanco o amarillo con pollo y maduros o frijoles negros. A white or yellow rice base topped with chicken and sweet plantains or black beans.

CAMARON

Shrimp Made to Order/Camarones Al Gusto

$18.99

PESCADO FRESCO Y FILETES

Whole Snapper Fried/Pargo Pescado Entero 1 LB Frito

$15.95

Snapper Filet/Filete De Pargo

$21.99

Grouper Filet/Filete De Cherna

$22.99

Dolphin Filet/Filete De Dorado

$21.99

Salmon Filet/Filete De Salmon

$19.99

Filete de Corvina

$16.95

Swai Filet/Filete de Basa

$10.99

Filete De Tilapia

$12.95

A LA CARTE

Arroz con Marisco

$20.99

Cherna Piccata

$24.95Out of stock

Churrasco 10 oz

$25.95

Cola De Langosta

$49.95

Grilled Chicken Filet/Filete De Pollo A La Parrilla

$15.99

Langosta Entera Thermidor

$65.95

Mar Y Mar

$52.95

Mar Y Tierra

$57.95
Paella

$20.99

Pasta Alfredo

Served plain, shrimp or chicken. Servido sencillo, camaron, o pollo

Peruvian Seafood Fried Rice/Arroz Chaufa

$20.99

Peruvian Stir Fry Beef/Lomo Saltado

$20.99

Rice with Fish/Arroz con Pescado

$11.95

Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp

$23.99

Salmon Tamarindo

$20.99Out of stock

Shrimp A la Francaise/Camaron A La Francesa

$21.99

Volcan

$24.95Out of stock

Zarzuela De Mariscos

$18.95

DESSERTS

Bahama Mama

$6.99

Caramel Custard/Flan

$4.99

Three Milks Sponge Cake/Tres Leches

$5.99

Tres Leches Fresas

$6.99

EXTRAS

Aji Amarillo 1.5

$0.75

Aji Limo 1.5

$0.75

Boniato

$0.75

Cancha 1.5

$0.75

Cebolla

$0.65

Chimichurri 1.5oz

$0.75

Choclo 1.5

$0.75

Cilantro Sauce 1.5

$0.75

Coctail Sauce 1.5

$0.65

Dressings

$0.65

Facemask

$1.00

Lechuga y Tomate

$1.00

Mojito Sauce 1.5

$0.65

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Pico Gallo 1.5

$0.75

Pinchito

$7.99

Queso

$0.65

Rocotto Sauce 1.5

$0.75

Sour Cream 1.5

$0.65

Tartar Sauce 1.5

$0.75

Tortilla Y Salsa

$1.99

Salsa Picante de Casa

$0.65

SIDES

White Rice/Arroz Blanco

$2.99

Yellow Rice/Arroz Amarillo

$2.99

Fried Sweet Plantains/Maduros

$3.99

Fried Green Plantains/Tostones

$3.99

French Fries/Papitas Fritas

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes/Pure de Papas

$3.99

Black Beans/Fijoles Negros

$3.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Cesar Salad

$4.99

KIDS Menu

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$7.99

KIDS Dolphin Fingers

$7.99

KIDS Macaroni

$6.99

KIDS Quesadilla

$6.99

KIDS Burger

$6.99
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

simplemente freh.

Website

Location

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125

Directions

