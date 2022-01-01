Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Camaron Fish Market

832 Reviews

$$

501 NW 37th Ave

Miami, FL 33125

COOKED/COCIDO FROZEN

Shrimp (16-20) Cooked 2 lbs Bag

$26.95

Shrimp (31-40) Cooked 2 lbs Bag

$19.99

Shrimp (51-60) Cooked 1 lbs Bag

$7.99

RAW/CRUDO FROZEN

Shrimp (71-90) 2 Raw 2 lbs Bag

$15.98

Shrimp (26-30) Raw 2 lbs Bag

$18.99

Shrmip (16-20) Raw 2 lbs Bag

$23.95

FRESH/FRESCO By POUND

Shrimp (41/50)

$8.99

Shrimp (16/20) Shell On

$11.99

Shrimp (16/20) Tail On

$12.99

Shrimp (16/20) Shell On Pink - Argentino

$11.99

Shrimp (26/30)

$9.99

SLICED/RUEDAS

Rueda Cherna/Grouper

$13.99

Rueda De Serrucho/King Fish

$7.99

Emperador/Gold Fish

$11.99

Rueda de Wahoo

$9.75

Rueda de Dorado

$10.95

FILETS/FILETES

Dolphin/Dorado Filet

$11.99

Cherna/Grouper Filet

$12.99

Pargo/Snapper Filet

$12.99

Curvina Filet

$10.99

Salmon Filet

$10.99

Tilapia Filet

$5.99

Basa Filet

$6.99

WHOLE/ENTERO

Pargo 1-4 Lb

$10.99

Pargo Grande 5-10

$10.99

Cherna

$8.99

Pez Perro 1 LBS

$9.99

Cubera

$9.99

Serrrucho

$6.99

Mahi - Mahi

$11.00

Rabirubia

$9.99

Tilapia

$6.99

MISCELLANEOUS

Cabeza De Cherna

$2.99

Cola de Langosta P/Lbs

$24.95

FRESH SEAFOOD

Lobster Tail 6oz

$16.95

Pulpo/Octopus by Pound

$7.99

Langostine by Pound

$12.99

Stone Crab By Pound

Calamari By Pound

$5.99

SEAFOOD FROZEN

Baby Octupus 2 lb Bag

$8.99

Blue Crab/Jaiba 1 lb Pkt

$4.99

Calamari 2.5 lb Pkt

$18.99

Clams 1 lb Bag

$3.99

Cod/Bacalao 1 lb

$8.99

Cod/Bacalao By Pound

$8.99

Conch Meat By Pound

$12.99

Cooked Mussels Black 1 lb Bag

$3.99

Crab Flakes 1 lb bag

$3.99

Crab Meat 16 oz Lata

$14.99

Green Mussels 2 lb Bag

$10.99

Lobster Meat 1 lbs

$15.99

Pulpo - Cocinado 1 lb

$8.99

Pulpo - Cocinado 2 lb Bag

$13.99

Seafood Medley 1 lb Bag

$6.99

Squid Ring 1 lb Bag

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125

Directions

Don Camaron Fish Market image
Don Camaron Fish Market image

