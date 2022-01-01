Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Campiti's Pizzeria - Dormont

review star

No reviews yet

1509 Potomac Ave

South Hills, PA 15216

14" Pizza (1 Topping)
Italian Hoagie - Whole
8 pc Chicken

Small 10" Pizzas

Small 10" Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Small 10" Pizza (.5 Topping)

$11.75
Small 10" Pizza (1 Topping)

Small 10" Pizza (1 Topping)

$12.50

10" Small One Topping Pizza - Cut into 6 slices.

Small 10" Pizza (1.5 Toppings)

$13.25

Small 10" Pizza (2 Toppings)

$13.95

Small 10" Pizza (2.5 Toppings)

$14.75

Small 10" Pizza (3 Toppings)

$15.20

Small 10" Pizza (3.5 Toppings)

$15.25

Small 10" Pizza (4 Toppings)

$16.95

Small 10" Pizza (Works)

$18.25

Medium 12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.65

12" Pizza (.5 Topping)

$13.50

12" Pizza (1 Topping)

$14.20

12" Pizza (1.5 Toppings)

$15.10

12" Pizza (2 Toppings)

$15.65

12" Pizza (2.5 Toppings)

$16.25

12" Pizza (3 Toppings)

$17.20

12" Pizza (3.5 Toppings)

$17.75

12" Pizza (4 Toppings)

$18.65

12" Pizza (Works)

$20.20

Large 14" Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.45

14" Pizza (.5 Topping)

$17.25
14" Pizza (1 Topping)

14" Pizza (1 Topping)

$17.95

14" Large One Topping. Cut into 12 slices.

14" Pizza (1.5 Toppings)

$18.75

14" Pizza (2 Toppings)

$19.75

14" Pizza (2.5 Toppings)

$20.75

14" Pizza (3 Toppings)

$21.25

14" Pizza (3.5 Toppings)

$21.95

14" Pizza (4 Toppings)

$22.65

14" Pizza (Works)

$24.25

Extra Large 18" Pizzas

18" Cheese Pizza

$19.65

18" Pizza (.5 Topping)

$20.75

18" Pizza (1 Topping)

$21.20

18" Pizza (1.5 Toppings)

$22.25

18" Pizza (2 Toppings)

$22.95

18" Pizza (2.5 Toppings)

$23.50

18" Pizza (3 Toppings)

$24.25

18" Pizza (3.5 Toppings)

$24.75

18" Pizza (4 Toppings)

$25.20

18" Pizza (Works)

$26.50

Hoagies

Cheesesteak - Half

$8.95

Cheesesteak Hoagie - Whole

$14.25

Italian Hoagie - Half

$8.25

Italian Hoagie - Whole
$13.50

$13.50

Pizza Boat Hoagie - Half

$8.00

Pizza Boats Hoagie - Whole

$12.50

Veggie Hoagie - Half

$8.25

Veggie Hoagie - Whole

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Steak Salad

$10.95

Frozen Pizzas

Mini-Camps w/ Cheese

$3.00

Mini-Camps w/ Cheese (dozen)

$30.00

Mini-Camps w/ Pepperoni

$3.50

Mini-Camps w/ Pepperoni (dozen)

$38.00

Medium w/ Cheese

$13.25

Medium w/ Cheese (5)

$65.00

Medium w/ Pepperoni

$15.75

Medium w/ Pepperoni (5)

$75.00

14" White Pizza

White Pizza

$19.95

Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$9.95

Quick Bites

8 pc Chicken

$12.95

Pepperoni Roll

$9.95

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Can of Pop

$1.25

Turner Tea

$1.75

2 Liter

$2.95

6 Pack

$6.25

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1509 Potomac Ave, South Hills, PA 15216

