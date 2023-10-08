Food

Appetizers

BAYLOR BOTANA

$20.95

BOTANA MIXTA

$20.95

CAMPECHANA

$14.95

CHILE CON QUESO COMPUESTOS

$13.95

CHILE CON QUESO LG

$11.95

CHILE CON QUESO SMALL

$7.95

GUACAMOLE LARGE

$13.95

GUACAMOLE SMALL

$7.95

QUESO ASADO LG

$16.95

QUESO ASADO SMALL

$11.95

QUESO FLAMEADO

$13.95

RATONES DE QUESO

$13.95

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.95

TABLE-SIDE GUACAMOLE

$14.95

SOUPS & SALADS

TORTILLA SOUP

$12.95

CALDO DE RES

$13.95

ENSALADA DC

$13.95

OCAMPO SALAD

$14.95

Sopa de Mariscos

$14.95

Menudo

$13.95

ENCHILADAS,BURRITOS & TAMALES

SUMMER PLATE

$8.95

DOS AMIGOS

$11.95

MY ENCHILADAS

$13.95

ENCHILADAS DE SPINACAS POBLANITAS

$15.95

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$15.95

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$14.95

CHIMICHANGA

$14.95

BEEF TAMALES

$14.95

BURRITO ENCHILADO

$14.95

BURRITOS TEXAS STYLE

$16.95

ENCHILADAS FAJITA

$14.95

NACHOS & QUESADILLAS

SUPREMOS NACHOS

$14.95

COMPUESTO NACHOS

$12.95

FAJITA NACHOS

$14.95

MARISCO NACHOS

$22.95

POTATO FRIES NACHOS

$14.95

QUESADILLAS GRANDES

$16.95

FAJITADILLAS

$14.95

1/2 NACHOS

$10.95

TOSTADAS, CHALUPAS & FLAUTAS

TOSTADAS

$13.95

TOSTADAS DE FAJITAS

$14.95

TOSTADAS DEL MAR

$20.95

FLAUTAS

$14.95

CHALUPAS

$12.95

TOSTADAS MEXICANAS

$14.95

FAJITAS & GRILL

FAJITAS

$17.95

FAJITAS FOR 2

$34.95

BABY BACK RIBS

$21.95

PARRILLADA ESPECIAL

$99.95

PARRILLADA MIXTA

$91.95

SHRIMP BROUCHETTE

$26.95

CAMARONES PLANCHA

$24.95

TRIPLE COMBO

$25.95

TRIPLE COMBO FOR 2

$50.95

CHICKEN FAJ POBLANAS

$19.95

TRIPITAS

$24.95

CARNITAS

$18.95

CARNITAS FOR 2

$36.95

RIBEYE STEAK

$32.95

COMBOS & TACOS

TEX-MEX SPECIAL

$16.95

CORONADO

$20.95

TIPICO

$16.95

STUFFED AVOCADO

$14.95

TAMPIQUENO

$38.95

CHILE RELLENO

$15.95

MONTEREY DINER

$16.95

EL SOMBRERO

$16.95

TACOS

$13.95

TACOS FAJITA

$15.95

TACOS AL CARBON

$15.95

BAJA TACOS

$15.95

ALAMO TACOS

$16.95

Child Plate

$6.95

DC SPECIALS

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$24.95

FAJITA BURGER

$15.95

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.95

DON CARLOS ESPECIAL

$15.95

MILANESA

$15.95

CARNE GUISADA

$18.95

POLLO MARISCO MAZATLAN

$21.95

MARISCADA

$21.95

ASADO DE PUERCO

$15.95

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

$7.95

CHEESE CAKE

$7.95

FLAN

$6.95

ARROZ CON LECHE

$5.95

SOPAPILLAS

$6.95

1/2 SOPAPILLAS

$3.95

BANANA FRIED ICECREAM

$9.95

SIDES

1 ENCHILADA

$2.95

1 ENCHILADA FAJ

$3.50

1 FAJITADILLA

$3.50

1 TACO MOLIDA

$2.95

1 TACO FAJITA

$3.50

1 TOSTADA FAJ

$3.50

1 CHALUPA

$2.95

TOREADOS

$2.95

RICE

$2.50

REFRITOS

$2.50

CHARROS

$3.50+

TORTILLAS

$1.50

FRIES

$2.95

GUACAMOLE LG

$12.95

GUACAMOLE SMALL

$7.95

SINGLE TAMALE

$2.95

CHEESE

$1.95

1 FLAUTA

$2.95

JALAPENOS

$1.50

PICO

$1.95

BARCO

$6.95

SCOOP GUACAMOLE

$2.95

SAUSAGE

$4.95

BACON

$3.95

CHIPS & SALSA MED

$7.95

CHIPS & SALSA LG

$10.95

FAJITAS LB

$19.95

TORTILLAS DZ

$3.25

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

Beverages

DRINK MENU

RITA

$6.95

PLATINUM RITA

$9.95

BROAD RESERV RITA

$11.95

MAGNOLIA GOLD RITA

$9.95

SKINNY RITA

$11.95

FLANTINI

$9.95

STRAWBERRY DAQ

$9.95

PINA FRESCA

$13.95

MEX FLAG

$10.95

BLOODY ORANGE

$9.95

BAJA SMASH

$9.95

SANGRIA

$10.95

3 LECHES

$9.95

CANTINFLAS

$9.95

CHAPULIN COLORADO

$11.95

AGUA RANCHERA

$11.95

CHESPIRITO

$9.95

MANGONADA RITA

$10.95

BELINI

$9.95

DC COFFEE

$9.95

PALOMA

$11.95

PALOMA PINA

$11.95

PALOMA RUSTIC

$11.95

BLACKBERRY MOJITO

$10.95

24K RITA FZ

$12.95

24K RITA RX

$12.95

TEQUILA

$6.00

VODKA

$6.00

GIN

$6.00

TRIPLE SEC

$6.00

WHISKEY

$6.00

BOURBON

$6.00

PIÑA COLADA

$9.95

SOFT BEVS

PEPSI

$3.25

DIET PEPSI

$3.25

DR PEPPER

$3.25

SIERRA MIST

$3.25

STRAWBERRY

$3.25

ORANGE

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.95

O.J

$4.95

TO GO DRINKS

HORCHATA

$3.95

JAMAICA

$3.95

WATER

TEA

$3.25

Togo charge

$0.75

SODA TOGO

$3.95

TEA TOGO

$3.95

Coffee

$3.25

TOPOCHICO

$3.25

JUICE PITCHER

VIRGIN

$6.95

CHOCOLATE

$4.95+

BOTTLED BEER

BTL Budweiser

$3.50

BTL Bud Light

$2.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$2.50

BTL Coors Lite

$2.50

BTL Miller Lite

$3.50

BTL Shiner Bock

$3.50

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Corona Light

$4.50

BTL Dos X* Lager

$4.50

BTL Dos X* Amber

$4.50

BTL Tecate

$4.50

BTL Tecate Light

$4.50

BTL Pacifico

$4.50

BTL Modelo Especial

$4.50

BTL Modelo Negra

$4.50

BTL Heineken

$4.50

MARGARITAS

RITA FZ

$6.95

RITA RX

$6.95

PERFECT RITA

$13.95

RITA FZ O

$11.95

RITA O RX

$11.95

TOP SHELF RITA

$13.95

PREMIUM RITA O

$15.95

MEX FLAG RITA

$10.95

GranM RITA O

$13.95

24K RITA

$13.95

WATERMELON RITA

$11.95

SPIDER RITA O

$11.95

DONCARLOS RITA

$12.95

MANGONADA

$11.95

GOLD RITA SM

$7.95

GOLG RITA LG

$12.95

ITAL RITA SM

$8.95

BLUE RITA O

$12.95

DONCARLOS RITA LG

$13.95

DANGEROUS RITA

$10.95

PITCHER

$36.95

LIQUOR

Absolute

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$6.95

Bacardi Lemon

$6.00

Bacardi Light

$6.00

Bombay

$6.50

Buchanan

$8.50

Capt Morgan

$6.00

Chivas Reg

$8.50

Crown Apple

$7.95

Crown Royal

$8.25

Crown Vanilla

$7.95

Cruzan Rum

$6.00

Dewars

$6.50

Fireball

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Henessey

$8.00

J Walker B

$8.50

J Walker R

$8.25

Jack Daniels

$8.25

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jameson's

$6.50

Jim Bean

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.25

Malibu Rum

$6.95

Myers Rum

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$7.95

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.50

Southern C

$6.00

Tangeray

$6.50

Titos

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Amaretto

$7.50

TEQUILAS

1800 Gold

$7.95

1800 Silver

$7.95

3 Generaciones

$8.50

Avion Silver

$9.25

Cazador Anejo

$9.95

Cazador Repo

$8.95

Cazador Silver

$7.95

Clase Azul

$19.95

Cuervo Gold

$7.95

Don Julio 70

$10.95

Don Julio Anejo

$9.95

Don Julio Rep

$8.95

Don Julio Silv

$7.95

Herradura Anejo

$9.95

Herradura Repo

$8.95

Herradura Silver

$7.95

Herradura Ultra

$8.50

Hornitos Plata

$7.25

Hornitos Repo

$7.95

Jimador Anejo

$8.50

Jimador Repo

$8.00

JImador Silver

$7.50

Ocho Plata

$7.95

Patron Anejo

$9.25

Patron Reposado

$9.25

Patron Silver

$8.95

BEER

Bottled Domestics

BTL Budweiser

$3.50

BTL Bud Light

$2.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$2.50

BTL Coors Lite

$2.50

BTL Miller Lite

$3.50

BTL Shiner Bock

$3.50

Bottled Imports

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Corona Light

$4.50

BTL Dos X* Lager

$4.50

BTL Dos X* Amber

$4.50

BTL Tecate

$4.50

BTL Tecate Light

$4.50

BTL Pacifico

$4.50

BTL Modelo Especial

$4.50

BTL Modelo Negra

$4.50

BTL Heineken

$4.50

HH RITAS

HH RITA FROZEN

$4.95

HH RITA RX

$4.95

MICHELADAS

TRADICIONAL

$6.95

CHAMOY

$6.95

CHELADA RITA

$8.95

DON CARLOS

$6.95

Vinos | Wines (PRICE WINE)

White Wine

White Zinfandel

$6.95

Chardonnay

$6.95

Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Moscato

$6.95

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$6.95

Merlot

$6.95

Cabernet

$6.95

Party Pack Menu

Fiesta!! Party Packs!

1 Party Pack

$16.95

2 Party Pack

$33.90

3 Party Pack

$50.85

4 Party Pack

$67.80

5 Party Packs

$84.75

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

10 Party Pack

$169.50

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

GALLON

One Dozen Chicken Flautas

$36.00

One Dozen Crispy Tacos

$39.00

Choice of one: ground beef, shredded chicken, trompo or carnitas by the dozen each

One Dozen Enchiladas

$39.00

Choice of one: cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, with one sauce only per dozen

One Dozen Fajitadillas

$36.00

One Dozen Soft Tacos

$39.00

Choice of one: ground beef, shredded chicken, trompo or carnitas by the dozen each

Whole Desserts

Whole Cheesecake

$69.50

Whole Tres Leches

$69.50

Whole Flan

$59.50

Happy Hour (WED - SUN)

HH Bottled Domestics

BTL Budweiser

$2.50

BTL Bud Light

$2.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$2.50

BTL Coors Lite

$2.50

BTL Miller Lite

$2.50

BTL Shiner Bock

$3.50

HH Bottled Imports

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Corona Light

$4.50

BTL Dos X* Lager

$4.50

BTL Dos X* Amber

$4.50

BTL Tecate

$4.50

BTL Tecate Light

$4.50

BTL Pacifico

$4.50

BTL Modelo Especial

$4.50

BTL Modelo Negra

$4.50

BTL Heineken

$4.50

HH Domestic Draft Beer

Large Coors Lite

$4.50

Regular Bud Lite

$2.95

Large Bud Lite

$4.50

Regular Shiner Bock

$2.95

Large Shiner Bock

$4.50

Regular Michelob Ultra

$2.95

Large Michelob Ultra

$4.50

HH Imported Draft Beer

Regular Dos Equis

$3.45

Large Dos Equis

$4.95

Regular Modelo Especial

$3.45

Large Modelo Especial

$4.95

HH White Wine

White Zinfandel

$6.95

Chardonnay

$6.95

Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Moscato

$6.95

HH Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$6.95

Merlot

$6.95

Cabernet

$6.95

HH RITAS

HH RITA SMALL

$4.95

HH RITA LARGE

$7.95

HH FOOD (Copy)

HH FLAUTAS

$4.95

HH TACO

$4.95

HH FAJITADILLA

$4.95

HH NACHOS

$4.95

Breakfast

Huevos Verdes

$11.95

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.95

Huevon con Nopales

$9.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.95

Breakfast Taco Plate

$9.95

The Real Deal

$10.95

Machacado Norteño

$11.95

Migas Tejanas

$9.95

Chilaquiles

$9.95

Con Queso Breakfast

$8.95

Almuerzo Norteño

$11.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.95

Barbacoa de Res

$12.95

Burrito Navigation

$9.95

Chicharon a la Mexicana

$9.95

Huevos Chelos

$11.95

Ribeye & Eggs

$32.95

Chuleta & Eggs

$10.95

Milanesa Breakfast

$14.95

Carnitas a la mexicana

$11.95

OMELET

$11.95

PANCAKES

$10.95

BREAKFAST TACO

$2.50

MENUDO

OATMEAL BOWEL

$4.95

Breafast Sides