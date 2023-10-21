Food

Appetizers

BAYLOR BOTANA
$20.95
BOTANA MIXTA
$20.95
CAMPECHANA
$14.95
CHILE CON QUESO COMPUESTOS
$13.95
CHILE CON QUESO LG
$11.95
CHILE CON QUESO SMALL
$7.95
GUACAMOLE LARGE
$13.95
GUACAMOLE SMALL
$7.95
QUESO ASADO LG
$16.95
QUESO ASADO SMALL
$11.95
QUESO FLAMEADO
$13.95
RATONES DE QUESO
$13.95
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
$12.95
TABLE-SIDE GUACAMOLE
$14.95

SOUPS & SALADS

TORTILLA SOUP
$12.95
CALDO DE RES
$13.95
ENSALADA DC
$13.95
OCAMPO SALAD
$14.95
Sopa de Mariscos
$14.95
Menudo
$13.95

ENCHILADAS,BURRITOS & TAMALES

SUMMER PLATE
$8.95
DOS AMIGOS
$11.95
MY ENCHILADAS
$13.95
ENCHILADAS DE SPINACAS POBLANITAS
$15.95
ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS
$15.95
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
$14.95
CHIMICHANGA
$14.95
BEEF TAMALES
$14.95
BURRITO ENCHILADO
$14.95
BURRITOS TEXAS STYLE
$16.95
ENCHILADAS FAJITA
$14.95

NACHOS & QUESADILLAS

SUPREMOS NACHOS
$14.95
COMPUESTO NACHOS
$12.95
FAJITA NACHOS
$14.95
MARISCO NACHOS
$22.95
POTATO FRIES NACHOS
$14.95
QUESADILLAS GRANDES
$16.95
FAJITADILLAS
$14.95
1/2 NACHOS
$10.95

TOSTADAS, CHALUPAS & FLAUTAS

TOSTADAS
$13.95
TOSTADAS DE FAJITAS
$14.95
TOSTADAS DEL MAR
$20.95
FLAUTAS
$14.95
CHALUPAS
$12.95
TOSTADAS MEXICANAS
$14.95

FAJITAS & GRILL

FAJITAS
$17.95
FAJITAS FOR 2
$34.95
BABY BACK RIBS
$21.95
PARRILLADA ESPECIAL
$99.95
PARRILLADA MIXTA
$91.95
SHRIMP BROUCHETTE
$26.95
CAMARONES PLANCHA
$24.95
TRIPLE COMBO
$25.95
TRIPLE COMBO FOR 2
$50.95
CHICKEN FAJ POBLANAS
$19.95
TRIPITAS
$24.95
CARNITAS
$18.95
CARNITAS FOR 2
$36.95
RIBEYE STEAK
$32.95

COMBOS & TACOS

TEX-MEX SPECIAL
$16.95
CORONADO
$20.95
TIPICO
$16.95
STUFFED AVOCADO
$14.95
TAMPIQUENO
$38.95
CHILE RELLENO
$15.95
MONTEREY DINER
$16.95
EL SOMBRERO
$16.95
TACOS
$13.95
TACOS FAJITA
$15.95
TACOS AL CARBON
$15.95
BAJA TACOS
$15.95
ALAMO TACOS
$16.95
Child Plate
$6.95

DC SPECIALS

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS
$24.95
FAJITA BURGER
$15.95
CHICKEN TENDERS
$12.95
DON CARLOS ESPECIAL
$15.95
MILANESA
$15.95
CARNE GUISADA
$18.95
POLLO MARISCO MAZATLAN
$21.95
MARISCADA
$21.95
ASADO DE PUERCO
$15.95

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES
$7.95
CHEESE CAKE
$7.95
FLAN
$6.95
ARROZ CON LECHE
$5.95
SOPAPILLAS
$6.95
1/2 SOPAPILLAS
$3.95
BANANA FRIED ICECREAM
$9.95

SIDES

1 ENCHILADA
$2.95
1 ENCHILADA FAJ
$3.50
1 FAJITADILLA
$3.50
1 TACO MOLIDA
$2.95
1 TACO FAJITA
$3.50
1 TOSTADA FAJ
$3.50
1 CHALUPA
$2.95
TOREADOS
$2.95
RICE
$2.50
REFRITOS
$2.50
CHARROS
$3.50+
TORTILLAS
$1.50
FRIES
$2.95
GUACAMOLE LG
$12.95
GUACAMOLE SMALL
$7.95
SINGLE TAMALE
$2.95
CHEESE
$1.95
1 FLAUTA
$2.95
JALAPENOS
$1.50
PICO
$1.95
BARCO
$6.95
SCOOP GUACAMOLE
$2.95
SAUSAGE
$4.95
BACON
$3.95
CHIPS & SALSA MED
$7.95
CHIPS & SALSA LG
$10.95
FAJITAS LB
$19.95
TORTILLAS DZ
$3.25
SOUR CREAM
$1.50

Beverages

DRINK MENU

RITA
$6.95
PLATINUM RITA
$9.95
BROAD RESERV RITA
$11.95
MAGNOLIA GOLD RITA
$9.95
SKINNY RITA
$11.95
FLANTINI
$9.95
STRAWBERRY DAQ
$9.95
PINA FRESCA
$13.95
MEX FLAG
$10.95
BLOODY ORANGE
$9.95
BAJA SMASH
$9.95
SANGRIA
$10.95
3 LECHES
$9.95
CANTINFLAS
$9.95
CHAPULIN COLORADO
$11.95
AGUA RANCHERA
$11.95
CHESPIRITO
$9.95
MANGONADA RITA
$10.95
BELINI
$9.95
DC COFFEE
$9.95
PALOMA
$11.95
PALOMA PINA
$11.95
PALOMA RUSTIC
$11.95
BLACKBERRY MOJITO
$10.95
24K RITA FZ
$12.95
24K RITA RX
$12.95
TEQUILA
$6.00
VODKA
$6.00
GIN
$6.00
TRIPLE SEC
$6.00
WHISKEY
$6.00
BOURBON
$6.00
PIÑA COLADA
$9.95

SOFT BEVS

PEPSI
$3.25
DIET PEPSI
$3.25
DR PEPPER
$3.25
SIERRA MIST
$3.25
STRAWBERRY
$3.25
ORANGE
$3.25
LEMONADE
$3.95
O.J
$4.95
TO GO DRINKS
HORCHATA
$3.95
JAMAICA
$3.95
WATER
TEA
$3.25
Togo charge
$0.75
SODA TOGO
$3.95
TEA TOGO
$3.95
Coffee
$3.25
TOPOCHICO
$3.25
JUICE PITCHER
VIRGIN
$6.95
CHOCOLATE
$4.95+

BOTTLED BEER

BTL Budweiser
$3.50
BTL Bud Light
$2.50
BTL Michelob Ultra
$2.50
BTL Coors Lite
$2.50
BTL Miller Lite
$3.50
BTL Shiner Bock
$3.50
BTL Corona
$4.50
BTL Corona Light
$4.50
BTL Dos X* Lager
$4.50
BTL Dos X* Amber
$4.50
BTL Tecate
$4.50
BTL Tecate Light
$4.50
BTL Pacifico
$4.50
BTL Modelo Especial
$4.50
BTL Modelo Negra
$4.50
BTL Heineken
$4.50

MARGARITAS

RITA FZ
$6.95
RITA RX
$6.95
PERFECT RITA
$13.95
RITA FZ O
$11.95
RITA O RX
$11.95
TOP SHELF RITA
$13.95
PREMIUM RITA O
$15.95
MEX FLAG RITA
$10.95
GranM RITA O
$13.95
24K RITA
$13.95
WATERMELON RITA
$11.95
SPIDER RITA O
$11.95
DONCARLOS RITA
$12.95
MANGONADA
$11.95
GOLD RITA SM
$7.95
GOLG RITA LG
$12.95
ITAL RITA SM
$8.95
BLUE RITA O
$12.95
DONCARLOS RITA LG
$13.95
DANGEROUS RITA
$10.95
PITCHER
$36.95

LIQUOR

Absolute
$7.00
Bacardi 151
$6.95
Bacardi Lemon
$6.00
Bacardi Light
$6.00
Bombay
$6.50
Buchanan
$8.50
Capt Morgan
$6.00
Chivas Reg
$8.50
Crown Apple
$7.95
Crown Royal
$8.25
Crown Vanilla
$7.95
Cruzan Rum
$6.00
Dewars
$6.50
Fireball
$6.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Henessey
$8.00
J Walker B
$8.50
J Walker R
$8.25
Jack Daniels
$8.25
Jack Fire
$6.00
Jameson's
$6.50
Jim Bean
$6.00
Makers Mark
$8.25
Malibu Rum
$6.95
Myers Rum
$6.00
Rumchata
$6.00
Seagrams 7
$7.95
Smirnoff
$6.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$6.50
Smirnoff Vanilla
$6.50
Southern C
$6.00
Tangeray
$6.50
Titos
$7.00
Wild Turkey
$6.50
Amaretto
$7.50

TEQUILAS

1800 Gold
$7.95
1800 Silver
$7.95
3 Generaciones
$8.50
Avion Silver
$9.25
Cazador Anejo
$9.95
Cazador Repo
$8.95
Cazador Silver
$7.95
Clase Azul
$19.95
Cuervo Gold
$7.95
Don Julio 70
$10.95
Don Julio Anejo
$9.95
Don Julio Rep
$8.95
Don Julio Silv
$7.95
Herradura Anejo
$9.95
Herradura Repo
$8.95
Herradura Silver
$7.95
Herradura Ultra
$8.50
Hornitos Plata
$7.25
Hornitos Repo
$7.95
Jimador Anejo
$8.50
Jimador Repo
$8.00
JImador Silver
$7.50
Ocho Plata
$7.95
Patron Anejo
$9.25
Patron Reposado
$9.25
Patron Silver
$8.95

BEER

Bottled Domestics

BTL Budweiser
$3.50
BTL Bud Light
$2.50
BTL Michelob Ultra
$2.50
BTL Coors Lite
$2.50
BTL Miller Lite
$3.50
BTL Shiner Bock
$3.50

Bottled Imports

BTL Corona
$4.50
BTL Corona Light
$4.50
BTL Dos X* Lager
$4.50
BTL Dos X* Amber
$4.50
BTL Tecate
$4.50
BTL Tecate Light
$4.50
BTL Pacifico
$4.50
BTL Modelo Especial
$4.50
BTL Modelo Negra
$4.50
BTL Heineken
$4.50

HH RITAS

HH RITA FROZEN
$4.95
HH RITA RX
$4.95

MICHELADAS

TRADICIONAL
$6.95
CHAMOY
$6.95
CHELADA RITA
$8.95
DON CARLOS
$6.95

Vinos | Wines (PRICE WINE)

White Wine

White Zinfandel
$6.95
Chardonnay
$6.95
Pinot Grigio
$6.95
Moscato
$6.95

Red Wine

Pinot Noir
$6.95
Merlot
$6.95
Cabernet
$6.95

Party Pack Menu

Fiesta!! Party Packs!

1 Party Pack
$16.95
2 Party Pack
$33.90
3 Party Pack
$50.85
4 Party Pack
$67.80
5 Party Packs
$84.75

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

10 Party Pack
$169.50

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

GALLON
One Dozen Chicken Flautas
$36.00
One Dozen Crispy Tacos
$39.00

Choice of one: ground beef, shredded chicken, trompo or carnitas by the dozen each

One Dozen Enchiladas
$39.00

Choice of one: cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, with one sauce only per dozen

One Dozen Fajitadillas
$36.00
One Dozen Soft Tacos
$39.00

Choice of one: ground beef, shredded chicken, trompo or carnitas by the dozen each

Whole Desserts

Whole Cheesecake
$69.50
Whole Tres Leches
$69.50
Whole Flan
$59.50

Breakfast

Huevos Verdes
$11.95
Huevos Rancheros
$9.95
Huevos con Chorizo
$9.95
Huevon con Nopales
$9.95
Huevos a la Mexicana
$9.95
Breakfast Taco Plate
$9.95
The Real Deal
$10.95
Machacado Norteño
$11.95
Migas Tejanas
$9.95
Chilaquiles
$9.95
Con Queso Breakfast
$8.95
Almuerzo Norteño
$11.95
Breakfast Quesadilla
$9.95
Barbacoa de Res
$12.95
Burrito Navigation
$9.95
Chicharon a la Mexicana
$9.95
Huevos Chelos
$11.95
Ribeye & Eggs
$32.95
Chuleta & Eggs
$10.95
Milanesa Breakfast
$14.95
Carnitas a la mexicana
$11.95
OMELET
$11.95
PANCAKES
$10.95
BREAKFAST TACO
$2.50
MENUDO
OATMEAL BOWEL
$4.95
Breafast Sides