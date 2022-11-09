Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Chido LLC 121 Leon Dr

No reviews yet

121 Leon Dr

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BEEF EMPANADAS
CARNE ASADA
STREET CORN

TACOS - served on homemade corn tortillas. 3 tacos per order / no mix & match

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$18.00

grilled skirt steak, salsa fresco, queso fresco, pickled red onions, avocado, micro cilantro

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$18.00

beer battered cod, shoestring potatoes, escabeche, malt vinegar aioli, micro greens, pickled jalapeño

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

$17.50

kimchi, pickled jalapeño, watermelon radish, kim chee sauce, micro cilantro

KOREAN SHORT RIB

KOREAN SHORT RIB

$18.00

brussels sprout slaw, pickled red onion, gochujang aioli, pickled jalapeño, micro cilantro

TEMPURA AVOCADO

TEMPURA AVOCADO

$18.00

black bean purée, escabeche, queso fresco, chile de arbol, micro greens

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$17.50

Black bean purée, corn relish, Chile de árbol sauce, micro cilantro

Tapas

BEEF EMPANADAS

BEEF EMPANADAS

$9.00

served with garlic aioli

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$8.00

filled with roasted chicken, potatoes & sofrito. served with tajin ranch

KIM CHEE SHRIMP

KIM CHEE SHRIMP

$12.00

crispy shrimp, napa cabbage, kim chee sauce, scallions, watermelon radish

PATATAS BRAVAS

PATATAS BRAVAS

$8.50

crispy potatoes, scallions, queso fresco, watermelon radish, garlic aioli, salsa brava

Antojitos

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$9.50

shaved grilled corn, chimayo, cilantro, cotija, chile de arbol sauce, crispy pork belly. served with corn tortilla chips.

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.50

salsa verde & salsa fresca

Beverages

JARRITOS

$3.00

MEXICAN COCA-COLA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

SOFT DRINK

$1.25Out of stock

S. PELLEGRINO

$2.25

Postre

CHURROS

CHURROS

$7.50

served with chocolate ganache & oreo whipped cream

Blueberry goat cheese hand pie

Blueberry goat cheese hand pie

$10.00

served with chocolate ganache & orange agave cream

À La Carte Tacos

À LA CARTE CARNE ASADA

À LA CARTE CARNE ASADA

$7.50

grilled skirt steak, salsa fresco, queso fresco, pickled red onions, avocado, micro cilantro

À LA CARTE FISH & CHIPS

À LA CARTE FISH & CHIPS

$7.50

beer battered cod, shoestring potatoes, escabeche, malt vinegar aioli, micro greens, pickled jalapeño

À LA CARTE KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

À LA CARTE KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

$7.00

kimchi, pickled jalapeño, watermelon radish, kim chee sauce, micro cilantro

À LA CARTE KOREAN SHORT RIB

À LA CARTE KOREAN SHORT RIB

$7.50

brussels sprout slaw, pickled red onion, gochujang aioli, pickled jalapeño, micro cilantro

À LA CARTE TEMPURA AVOCADO

À LA CARTE TEMPURA AVOCADO

$7.00

black bean purée, escabeche, queso fresco, chile de arbol, micro greens

À LA CARTE ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

À LA CARTE ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$7.00

black bean purée, corn relish, chile de arbol sauce, queso fresco, micro cilantro

Tempura Lobster taco

Tempura Lobster taco

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted corn relish, cilantro-lemon aioli, citrus radish slaw, Fresno chili, micro cilantro

Kids

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.50

served with shoestring fries

KIDS CHICKEN TACO

$7.50

fried chicken tenderloin, queso fresco. served with shoestring fries

KIDS STEAK TACO

$7.50

grilled skirt steak, queso fresco. served with shoestring fries

Off -Menu Specials

Shrimp tacos

$18.99

Crispy shrimp, escabeche, Kim chee sauce, queso fresco micro cilantro

WM kFC

$12.00

WM carne Asada

$12.00

WM tempura avocado

$12.00

Sides

SHOESTRING FRIES

$3.95

seasoned with salt and pepper

COTIJA TRUFFLE FRIES

$5.50

Shoestring potatoes, salt & pepper, truffle oil, cotija cheese, cilantro

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The taco place to be! Eat tacos! Be happy!

Location

121 Leon Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Directions

