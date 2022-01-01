  • Home
  • /
  • Greenwood
  • /
  • Don Cuervo - Greenwood - 4800 West Smith Valley Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Cuervo - Greenwood 4800 West Smith Valley Road

review star

No reviews yet

4800 West Smith Valley Road

Greenwood, IN 46142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESO DIP
ARROZ CON POLLO
STREET TACOS MEAL

APPETIZERS

QUESO DIP

QUESO DIP

$5.99+
CHORIQUESO

CHORIQUESO

$6.99+
NACHOS

NACHOS

$7.99

NACHOS SUPREMOS

$12.99

NACHOS DON CUERVO

$17.99

NACHOS FAJITA

$13.99

SAMPLER DISH

$10.99

TAQUITOS DORADOS

$10.99

BEAN DIP

$6.49+
GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$5.99+

TRAD. RECIPE GUAC

$6.99+

TOMATILLO

$4.99+

SALSA

$3.99+

York Peppermint

$0.25

SALADS

HOUSE OF CUERVO SALAD

$13.99

GARDEN SALAD

$5.99

TACO SALAD

$10.99

CRISPY SALAD

$11.99

Sour-cream Salad

$3.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

House Cuervo Salad No Meat

$6.99

BURRITOS

BURRITO AL PASTOR

$14.99

BURRITO NORTENO

$12.99

BURRITO FAJITA

$13.99

BURRITO DE CARNE ASADA

$13.99

BURRITO SEAFOOD

$13.99

BURRITO POBLANO

$12.99

BURRITO VEGETARIANO

$12.99

BURRITOS SUPREMOS

$10.99

CHIMICHANGAS

FAJITA CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA

$13.99

SEAFOOD CHIMICHANGA

$14.99

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

QUESADILLAS

DON CUERVO QUESADILLA

$13.99

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$12.99

SEAFOOD QUESADILLA

$14.99

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$11.99

QUESADILLA NORTENA

$12.99

TACOS

TACO TUESDAY

$10.99

Order of 3 tacos mix and match (additional charge) topped with cilantro and onions served with rice and beans.

SANTA CRUZ FISH TACOS

$10.99

Three Grilled fish tacos topped with red onion slaw, cilantro and a smokey chipotle sauce. (no sides)

STREET TACOS MEAL

$10.99

Order of 3 tacos topped with cilantro & onions served with rice and beans.

QUESABIRRIAS

$12.99

FAJITAS

FAJITA CHOICE

FAJITA CHOICE

$13.99

COMBOS

1 ITEM COMBO

$7.99
2 ITEM COMBO

2 ITEM COMBO

$9.99

SIDES

AVOCADO SLICES

$3.99

BEANS

$2.99

BLACK BEANS

$2.99

CHILES TOREADOS

$3.49

CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$2.99

DICED TOMATOES

$0.99

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.99

GUAC SIDE

$3.99

JALAPENOS

$0.99

PICO DE GALLO

$1.49

RICE

$2.99

RICE & BEANS

$3.99

ROAST PINEAPPLE

$2.99

SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.99

SOUR CREAM

$0.99

STEAMED VEGGIES

$3.99

TOMATILLO

$1.99

TORTILLAS

$1.99

A LA CARTA

BURRITO

$5.99

GORUND BEEF OR SHREDDED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH RED SAUCE

ENCHILADA CARTA

$2.49

TOSTADA

$4.99

CHILE RELLENO

$5.99

TACO SUPREMO

$2.99

TAMAL

$3.99

QUESADILLA CARTA

$3.49

CARTA TACO GRILL

$3.50

CHIMI CARTA

$6.99+

TOSTAGUAC

$4.99

POLLO FUNDIDO CARTA

$5.99

TORTAS

TORTA DE ASADA

TORTA DE ASADA

$12.99

Traditional Mexican sandwich Telera bun with steak, beans, mayo, lettuce , tomatoes, avocado,queso fresco & jalapenos served with side of hand cut fries.

TORTA CUBANA

TORTA CUBANA

$15.99

DE LA CASA

CHEF'S SPECIAL

$19.99

Molcajete style platter with chicken steak shrimp grilled queso fresco, cactus and jalapeno pepper, served on a bed of grilled onions and mushroom, topped with cheese and green sauce. side of rice and beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.

RIB EYE STEAK

$15.99

topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, choose 2 sides . Add shrimp extra.

CARNE ASADA

$14.99

10 OZ. rib eye marinated and spiced carne asada style served with rice, beans and avocado salad

CARNITAS

$13.99

Marinated and spiced pork tips, handcrafted in house Michoacan style served with rice beans avocado jalapenos and flour tortillas.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

KIDS

Mini Arroz Con Pollo

$8.99

A junior version of our favourite arroz con pollo!

Kids Taco Salad

$7.99

Ground beef or Shredded chicken topped with lettuce tomatoes red cabbage sour cream and black beans.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

SERVED WITH HAND CUT FRIES

PRETZEL BUN BURGERCITA

$7.99

single beef patty with cheese on a pretzel bun lettuce and tomato on side served with hand cut fries.

KIDS COMBOS

$7.99

1 Item served with your choice of rice, beans, steamed veggies or hand cut fries.

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

KIDS NACHOS

$7.99

LUNCH

LUNCH P. FUNDIDO

$8.99

LUNCH ARROZ C.POLLO

$9.99

LUNCH FAJITAS

$10.99

LUNCH TACO SALAD

$8.99

HUEVOS AL GUSTO

$8.99

LUNCH ENCHILADAS

$8.99

LUNCH BURRITOS

$6.49

LUNCH COMBO 1

$6.99

LUNCH COMBO 2

$8.49

LUNCH AFTER HOURS

$1.00

LUNCH CHIMICHANGAS

$8.99

L. FAJ. CHIMICHANGA

$10.99

CHICKEN DISHES

POLLO ESPECIAL DC

$15.99

POLLO SABROSO

$12.99

ARROZ CON POLLO

$12.99

POLLO FUNDIDO (ORDER OF 2)

$11.99

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.99

ARROZ C. MARISCOS

$14.99

CAMARONES DIABLO

$14.99

CAMARONES AL CHIPOTLE

$13.99

SALMON

$16.99

EXTRAS

ONIONS

$0.99

JALAPENOS

$0.99

GREEN PEPPERS

$0.99

MUSHROOMS

$2.49

CHORIZO SIDE

$4.99

CORN SIDE

$1.99

MOLE SAUCE

$3.99

QUESO FRESCO

$4.99

MUSSELS

$4.99

GRL. CHICKEN SIDE

$7.49

STEAK SIDE

$7.49

FAJITA SALAD PLT.

$4.99

GROUND BEEF SIDE

$4.99

SHREDDED CHICKEN SIDE

$4.99

CHIPOTLE SAUCE SIDE

$2.99

SHRIMP SIDE

$6.49

CILANTRO SIDE

$0.99

LETTUCE SIDE

$0.99

ENCHILADAS

E. SUIZAS

$12.99

SUPER ENCHILADAS

$9.99

E. POBLANAS

$12.99

E. DEL MAR

$13.99

DESSERTS

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.99

CARAMEL FLAN

$5.99

CHURROS

$5.99

CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGA

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.45

SODAS

CHERRY COKE

$2.90

COCA COLA MEXICO

$2.79

COKE

$2.90

DIET COKE

$2.90

GINGER ALE

$2.90

ICED TEA

$2.90

JARRITOS

$2.79

PIBB XTRA

$2.90

PINK LEMONADE

$2.90

SODA WATER

$2.90

SPRITE

$2.90

WATER

ROOT BEER

$2.90

AGUAFRESCA 28oz

$3.99

Fanta

$2.79

Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Made Mexican!

Location

4800 West Smith Valley Road, Greenwood, IN 46142

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews - 3113 w. Smith Valley Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurantnext
MashCraft Brewing
orange star4.5 • 234
1140 IN-135 Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Burger - Greenwood
orange star4.2 • 1,269
8923 S Meridian St Indianapoils, IN 46217
View restaurantnext
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
orange starNo Reviews
2222 W Southport Rd STE A Indianapolis, IN 46217
View restaurantnext
The NY Slice - Greenwood
orange star4.0 • 386
1201 Greenwood Park E Dr Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
orange starNo Reviews
640 S Madison Avenue Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenwood

The NY Slice - Greenwood
orange star4.0 • 386
1201 Greenwood Park E Dr Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
MashCraft Brewing
orange star4.5 • 234
1140 IN-135 Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenwood
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston