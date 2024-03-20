Don Dean Bakery 4701 Van Dam St first floor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Here in Don Dean Bakery, we serve EXQUISITE FOOD!!! Our food is homemade , NOT premade. We treat everyone with respect, pleasantry, family and excellent customer service.
Location
4701 Van Dam St first floor, Long Island City, NY 11101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Go! Go! Curry Express - Queens
No Reviews
43-31 33rd Street, 4th Floor Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurant
POKE BURRITO - LIC - 44-28 Purves Street
No Reviews
44-28 Purves Street LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101
View restaurant
Dutch Kills Bar - 27-24 Jackson Avenue
No Reviews
27-24 Jackson Avenue Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Long Island City
More near Long Island City