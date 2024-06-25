This restaurant does not have any images
Don Eduardo's Mexican Grill
1202 North Kentucky Street
Kingston, TN 37763
Food Menu
Appetizrs
- Cheese and Nachos$5.99
- Cheese and Bean Nachos$5.99
- Nachos with Chicken$5.99
- Nachos with Beef$5.99
- Don Eduardo's Dip
Beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip$5.99
- Lalo's Dip
Shrimp, avocado chunks, onions, tomato & cilantro$6.99
- Bean Dip$5.99
- Cheese Dip$3.99
- Guacamole Dip$3.99
- Mexican Guacamole$6.99
- Stuffed Jalapeños (6)$5.49
- 7 X Chicken Wings$7.99
- 10 X Chicken Wings$9.99
- Queso Fundido with Mexican Sausage$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (8 Pieces)$5.99
- Sample Platter N°1
One chicken quesadilla, one steak quesadilla, 4 hot wings, 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 chicken nuggets, bean and spinach dip$14.99
- Sample Platter N° 2
One chicken quesadilla, one steak quesadilla, 4 hot wings, 2 chicken chimichangas, 2 steak taquitos, sour cream, guacamole & pico salad$14.99
Burritos
- Acapulco Burritos
Two cheese burritos, topped with grilled shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice or beans$11.99
- Burrito De Chile Colorado
10 burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, beans and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$10.53
- Burrito De Carne Asada
10" burrito, stuffed with steak and onions. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$10.99
- Burrito California
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce$10.99
- El Burrito Loco (The Crazy Burrito)
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, pico de gallo, beans, guacamole and melted cheese on top$9.99
- Burrito Degollado
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans$11.99
- Pork Burrito
10" pork burrito, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo$9.99
- Burrito Don Eduardo's (Shrimp)
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$11.99
- Burrito Fajita
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken or both, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce$11.49
- Burrito Especial
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, beans, pico de gallo and red sauce. Topped with cheese sauce$9.99
- Burrito Mexicano
Chicken or ground beef burrito. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans$8.99
- Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos; one chicken and beans, the other, beef and beans. Topped with tomatoes, lettuce, cheese and sour cream$9.49
- Hot and Spicy Burrito
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, mushrooms and onions. Topped with fresh grilled jalapeños, avocado and cheese sauce$11.49
- Burrito Boss
10" burrito, stuffed with grilled shrimp, grilled steak & chicken. Topped with a delicious tequila sauce, corn and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans$11.49
Chimichangas
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supremas
Four stuffed corn tortillas (one of each: beef, chicken, cheese and beans). Topped with enchilada sauce, cheese lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$9.99
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas. Topped with chicken, beef tips or pork and mole sauce. Served with guacamole salad$9.99
- Enchiladas Suizas
Two chicken enchiladas or ground beef. Topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans$9.99
- Enchiladas Deluxe
Two cheese enchiladas. Topped with grilled steak or chicken, ten shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$10.99
- Enchiladas Don Eduardo's
Three cheese enchiladas. Topped with shrimp, crab meat, onions, tomatoes and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$11.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three rolled corn tortillas. Filled with chunk steak or chicken. Served with guacamole salad and rice$10.99
- Enchiladas Rojas
Three rolled corn tortillas. Filled with chunk steak or chicken. Served with guacamole salad and rice$10.99
- Enchiladas Degollado
Three spinach and grilled chicken enchiladas, topped with spinach sauce, sour cream and fresh tomatoes. Served with rice$11.49
Fajitas
- Single Grilled Steak Fajita$12.99
- Double Grilled Steak Fajita$24.99
- Single Combination Fajita
Steak & chicken$12.99
- Double Combination Fajita
Steak & chicken$24.99
- Single Grilled Chicken Fajita$12.99
- Double Grilled Chicken Fajita$24.99
- Single Fajita Texana
Steak, chicken & shrimp$14.99
- Double Fajita Texana
Steak, chicken & shrimp$27.99
- Single Fajita De Camarones
Shrimp$15.29
- Double Fajita De Camarones
Shrimp$28.99
- Single Fajita De Carnitas
Pork$12.99
- Double Fajita De Carnitas
Pork$24.99
- Single Fajita Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, and chorizo (Mexican sauce) with cactus, cheese, and ranchero sauce on top$16.99
- Double Fajita Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, and chorizo (Mexican sauce) with cactus, cheese, and ranchero sauce on top$30.99
- Pineapple Fajitas
Single. Steak and chicken fajitas served inside a fresh half pineapple$14.99
Make Your Ourn Combo
Mixed Grill Specials - Chef's Specials
- Don Eduardo's Favorite
Steak, chicken and shrimp. Mixed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms and broccoli. Served sizzling with cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas$14.99
- Chile Colorado
Grilled steak with red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$11.49
- Chile Verde
Tender pork or steak, cooked to perfection with our special green sauce. Served with rice$11.44
- Especial De La Casa
Steak, chicken and shrimp, mixed with cactus, pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$14.99
- Carnitas
Tender pork tips, garnished with avocado salad. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$11.49
- Taquitos Mexicanos
Four rolled deep-fried tortillas. Two beef and two chi garnished with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans$9.49
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Corn-fried tortilla, blended with our special ranchero sauce. Topped with chicken or beef tips and cheese. Choice of rice or beans and guacamole salad$9.99
- Carne Asada
A tender rib eye, served with grilled onions, rice and beans. Garnished with avocado salad and Degollado special. Grilled chicken or steak, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$12.99
- Mary Tierra
A tender ribeye steak, grilled chicken breast, grilled shrimp, scallops and pineapple. Served with rice, beans and avocado salad$14.99
- Arroz Texano
Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken and pineapple. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served over rice and topped with spinach sauce$12.49
- Alambres
An 8" pita bread topped with grilled shrimp, steak, pineapple and cheese. Cooked with bell peppers, onions, broccoli,zucchini, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole salad$11.99
Mixed Grill Specials - Steaks
- Steak Don Eduardo's
12 oz steak, 6 shrimp, mushrooms, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and cheese sauce$16.99
- Steak a La Mexicana
12 oz steak. Served with grilled onions, mushrooms and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, avocado salad and tortillas$14.99
- Steak Marimar
12 oz steak. Topped with cooked onions and mushrooms, served with cheese sauce, rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas$14.99
- Steak Ranchero
12 oz steak, smothered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas$14.99
Nachos
- Nachos Supremos
Cheese nachos with beef, chicken and beans. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$9.99
- Fajita Nachos
Chicken or steak fajitas, served on a bed of crisp topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese sauce$10.99
- Seafood Nachos
Grilled shrimp, scallops, crab meat, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served on a bed of crisp nachos. Topped with cheese sauce$12.99
- Nachos Texanos
Steak, chicken and shrimp, served on a bed of crisp nachos and topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & cheese sauce$11.99
New
Para Los Niños
- N°1 One Enchilada
Includes spanish rice and refried beans$5.49
- N°2 One Taco
Includes Spanish rice and refried beans$5.49
- N°3 Chicken Nuggets
Includes french fries$5.49
- N°4 One Burrito & One Taco$5.49
- N°5 Cheeseburger
Includes french fries$5.49
- N°6 Cheese Quesadilla
Includes Spanish rice or fries$5.49
- N°7 Cheese Quesadilla
Includes french fries$5.49
- N°8 Hot Dog
Grilled chicken over rice$5.49
- N°9 Pepperoni Pizza
Incudes french fries$5.49
- N°10 Macaroni & Cheese$5.49
- N°11 ACP
Grilled chicken over rice. Topped with cheese sauce$5.49