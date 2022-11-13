Don Felix Cafe imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Don Felix Cafe 2290 Calle De Parian

277 Reviews

$

2290 Calle De Parian

Las Cruces, NM 88005

Great Starts

Chips & Dip

$11.00

sousvide shrimp + tomato + red onion + serrano + avocado + citrus achiote dressing + micro cilantro + house-made chips

Harley's Jalapeno Puffs

Harley's Jalapeno Puffs

$10.00

puff pastry + whipped jalapeño cream cheese + house-made jalapeño bacon jam + apricot date jam

Summer Salad

$10.00

butter lettuce + micro cilantro + green chick peas + cucumber + pomegranate + red onion + powdered lemongrass tea vinaigrette

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Ceviche

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Queso Fries

$12.50

Entreés

Blue Corn Pecan Chicken Flautas

Blue Corn Pecan Chicken Flautas

$14.00

three rolled blue corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken + roasted pecans + jalapeño with spicy corn cream dip + Mexican corn + Serrano & cilantro rice

Red Chile Duck Enchilada

Red Chile Duck Enchilada

$15.00

three fried rolled corn tortillas + muenster cheese + red chile + duck + beans + rice

Green Chile Tamales

Green Chile Tamales

$14.00Out of stock

three rolled blue corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken + roasted pecans + jalapeño with spicy corn cream dip + Mexican corn + Serrano & cilantro rice

Green Chicken Pozole

$10.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

texas toast + angus beef patty + sautéed onions + asadero cheese + green chile + side of fries or cheese curds

Queso Burger

Queso Burger

$15.00

Angus beef patty + smothered in chile con queso + crispy onions + sun-dried tomatoes+ side of fries or cheese curds

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

three pulled pork sliders + chipotle BBQ + mango slaw + side of fries or cheese curds

Street Tacos

Pulled Pork Street Tacos

Pulled Pork Street Tacos

$13.00

four pulled pork tacos + bitter orange salsa + cabbage

Carne Asada Street Tacos

Carne Asada Street Tacos

$16.00

four carne asada tacos + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + micro cilantro

Spicy Manzana

Spicy Manzana

$13.00

four spiced fried potato tacos + jalapeno + red onion + grilled fuji apple + Grilled avocado + micro radish

Chipotle Mahi Mahi

Chipotle Mahi Mahi

$14.00

four fried & breaded mahi mahi + chipotle crema + cabbage + micro cilantro

Kids

Kids Tacos

$7.00

Kids Bean Burrito

$7.00

Kids Flautas

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Desserts

Loaded Pistachio Sopapillas

Loaded Pistachio Sopapillas

$10.00

Large sopapilla + ice cream + pistachio sugar + pistachio glaze

Tres Leches

$8.00

sponge cake soaked in condensed, evaporated, and whole milk + berries

Churros (3)

Churros (3)

$10.00

3 fried churros + cajeta + sugar

Add Ons

Mexican Corn

$3.00

Roasted corn + cilantro crema + cotija cheese + honey lime butter

Spanish Rice

$2.00

Green Rice

$3.00

Onion + tomato + mexican squash

Refried Beans

$2.00

Sauces

Mini Dips

Chips

Tortillas

$0.75

Fries/Curds

Ice Cream

$2.50

Veg Sides

$0.75

Cojita Cheese

$0.75

Egg

$1.75

Cuttlery

$0.75

Soda

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Fanta

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Root Beer

$1.50+

Dr Pepper

$1.50+

Agua Frescas

Limonada

$1.25+

Horchata

$1.25+

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

Teas

Tea

$1.25+

Half/Half

$1.50+

Tea/Agua

$1.50+

Coffee/Hot Chocolate

Inside

$2.00

To Go

$2.50

Abuelita Hot Coco

$3.75

Add Ons

Clamato

$1.00

Extra Orange Juice

$1.00

Lime Juice

$1.50

Extra Limes

$1.50

Imports

Dos XX

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Modelo Negro

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Import Bucket

$17.00

Domestic

Bud Light

$4.25

Stella Artois

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Domestic Bucket

$17.00

Craft

Bosque Scotia

$4.75

Bosque 1888

$4.25

Elephants on Parade

$4.25

Marble Desert Fog

$4.25

Puff Puff Passion

$4.25Out of stock

Marble Seltzer

$4.25

Double White

$4.25

Pickle Beer

$4.25

Drafts

Felix House 7/17

$6.50

October Fest 9/15

$7.50

Ace Pineapple 7/17

$7.00

Ex Novon Stay Golden 8/19

$7.00

Bosque 1888 10/6

$7.50

Seasonal Rotating Brown Nut 9/

$7.00

La Cumbre 10/12

White Wines

GLS Mer Soleil Silver - Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Vino - Moscato

$8.00

GLS La Crema - Sauvignon blanc

$10.00

GLS Scott - Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS August Keller - Riesling

$8.00

GLS Conundrum White Bland

$8.00

GLS Torresella - Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Mia Dolcea Moscato

$8.00

GLS Napa Moscato

$12.00

BTL Mer Soleil Silver - Chardonnay

$26.00

St Supery - NAPA valley

$32.00

BTL La Crema - Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Scott - Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL August Kesseler - Riesling

$21.00

BTL Conundrum - White Blend

$21.00

BTL Torresella - Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Mia Dolcea

$22.00

BTL St. Supery

$32.00

Red Wines

GLS Bonanza - Cabernet

$9.00

GLS New Age - Red blend

$8.00

GLS Mer Soleil Reserve - Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Red Chile Wine

$7.00

GLS Matanzas - Merlot

$11.00

BTL Bonanza - Cabernet

$32.00

BTL New Age - Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Mer Soleil Reserve - Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Red Chile Wine

$26.00

BTL Matanzas - Merlot

$35.00

Sparkling Wines

La Marca - Prosecco

$8.00

A to Z - Rose'

$5.00

Matuam - Rose'

$5.00

Louis Jadot

$5.00

La Marca - Prosecco

$28.00

BTL Matua

$28.00

BTL A To Z

$32.00

Wine Cocktails

Limonada

$10.50

$5

$5.00

Blood Orange

$8.50

Watermelon

$3.00

Lime

$8.00

Red

$7.00

Glass

$13.00

Bottle

$42.00

Shirts

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

X-Large

$35.00

XX-Large

$40.00

Sweat Shirts

Small

$50.00

Medium

$50.00

Large

$50.00

X-Large

$50.00

XX-Large

$55.00

Bar Keys

Bar Key

$15.00

Stickers

Small

$2.00

Large

$3.00

Holographic

$4.00

Greeting Cards

W/O Gift Card

$5.00

W Gift Card

$8.00

Experience Mesilla Beer Glasses

Credit Card

$11.00

Cash

$10.00

Half Off

$5.00

Food

Chefs Special

$14.00

Taco & Booze

$55.00

Red Sea

$65.00

Thur-Taco

$55.00

Fri-Rosé

$75.00

Puffs & Jadot

$15.00

19 Crimes & Tres Leches

$11.00

Arbol Jar

$12.00

Drinks

Beer Special

$5.00

Wine Special

Jodot Wine

$10.00

19 Crimes Rose

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We bring you the best quality product and make everything in house to give you our take on traditional and contemporary New Mexican cuisine

Don Felix Cafe image

