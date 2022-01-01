- Home
- /
- Knoxville
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Don Gallo - Hardin Valley - 10681 Hardin Valley Rd
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley 10681 Hardin Valley Rd
908 Reviews
$$
10681 Hardin Valley Rd
Knoxville, TN 37932
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SODAS
WATER
COKE
DIET COKE
ZERO COKE
PINK LEMONADE
FANTA
SPRITE
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
DR PEPPER
MELLO YELLO
MEXICAN COKE
Jarrito Grapefruit
Jarrito Pineapple
Jarrito Tamarindo
Jarrito Strawberry
Jarrito FruitPunch
Coffee
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Orange Juice
PREMIUM MARGARITAS
Margarita House S
Margarita House L
Margarona
Pitcher House Margarita
Perfect S
Perfect Large
Presidente S
Presidente Large
Blackberry S
Blackberry Large
Champagne Large
Jalapeno S
Jalapeno Large
Millionaire S
Millionaire Large
Skinny S
Skinny Large
Chamnpagne S
Uptown S
Uptown Large
Paloma Margarita S
Paloma Margarita Large
M. DOBEL Margarita SMALL
M. DOBEL Margarita LARGE
Habanero S-
Habanero Large-
House Margarita TO GO
CERVEZAS DRAFT
CERVEZA BOTTLE
TEQUILA
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
7 Leguas Silver
7 Leguas Reposado
7 Leguas Anejo
1800 Silver Silver
1800 Reposado
1800 Anejo
Los Altos Silver
Los Altos Reposado
Los Altos Anejo
Casa Noble Silver
Casa Noble Reposado
Casa Noble Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Corralejo Silver
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Anejo
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Anejo
Casa Amigos Silver
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Amigos Anejo
Maestro Dobel Silver
Maestro Dobel Reposado
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Insolito Silver
Insolito Reposado
Insolito Anejo
HOUSE SHOT
PREMIUM TEQUILA
BOURBON
WHISKEY
GIN RUM & VODKA
COCKTAILS
MOSCOW MULE
PINA COLADA
STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI
LONG ICELAND TEA
MICHELADA
DON GALLO MARTINI
TEQUILA SUNRISE
MIMOSA
MOJITO
MOJITO BLACKBERRY
BLOODY MARY
CAIPIRINHA
MALIBU BAY BREEZE
HAWAIIAN MIMOSA
SEX ON THE BEACH
GREEN TEA SHOT
MJ SHOT
SPICYRITA
COCOARITA
PACIFIC EMPRESS
SEASONAL COCKTAIL
WHITE WINE
RED WINE
MEZCAL
BLANCO BOTTLES
RED BOTTLES
Appetizers
Cheese Dip Reg.
Cheese Dip
Cheese Dip Lg
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Reg.
Guacamole Lg
Ground Beef Dip
Chorizo Dip
Spinach Dip
Frijole Dip
Avocado Salsa
Made with fresh avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, onions & freshly squeezed lime
Queso Del Mar
Melted cheese garnished with grilled shrimps and onions. Served with tortillas
Ceviche Shrimp
Bite size pieces of shrimp cooked & marinated in fresh lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions and cilantro
To Go Fee
Chips&Salsa Reg.
Chips&Salsa Lg.
Fire roasted habanero salsa
Casa Especiales
ACP Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast strips over Mexican rice topped with our delicious cheese
Pollo Supremo
Grilled chicken strips covered with enchilada sauce and our delicious creamy cheese sauce and 2 sides
Quesadilla Ranchera Grande
Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with our popular fajita and 1 side
Coyoacan Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, spinach and melted cheese and 2 sides
Especial Don Goyo
Angus Beef sirloin steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, onions, bell peppers grilled to the perfection topped with shredded cheese in a molcajete (stone bowl).
Molcajete Arriero
Shredded tender pork smothered with shredded cheese in a molcajete (stone bowl). Served with tomatillo, frijoles de la olla & tortillas
Carnitas
Tender and juicy pork Mexican style, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Chile Verde or Chile Colorado
Angus beef sirloin steak grilled to perfection OR our Mexican style carnitas covered with our special green tomatillo OR delicious red sauce
Cheese Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla folded in half, stuffed with Angus Beef sirloin steak strips cooked to the perfection with onions, and smothered in our special cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lettuce
Pizza Mexicana
Two layered flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, onions and bell peppers
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four corn tortillas stuffed with carnitas (pork) or chicken, deep fried. Served on a bed of lettuce with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Marinated pork in our traditional adobo with pineapple chunks, inside of a grilled flour tortilla served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo.
Chiles Costenos
One chile relleno stuffed with cheese, topped with 2 grilled shrimp, smothered in our delicious red sauce and 2 sides
Mulitas
Tostadas Las Chonas
L/Taco Bowl-
Rice, black beans, corn, fresh cilantro, chipotle sauce
Fajitas
Carne Asada
Nachos & Sandwiches
Nachos Fries
Beer battered fries topped with ground beef or shredded chicken covered with melted cheese
Nachos Fajitas
Your choice of meat with fajita veggies and melted cheese
Nachos Supremos
Tortillas chips topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
Nachos De La Casa
Tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, ground beef, refried beans and melted cheese
Cuban Sandwich
Ciabatta bread, carnitas (pork), ham, onions, poblano peppers & spicy brown mustard, served with beer battered fries
Nachos Ground Beef
Nachos Shredded chicken
Nachos Cheese
Nachos Vegetarian
Nachos Beans
Burritos & Chimichangas
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with 2 sides
Burrito Don Gallo
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, smothered with our special red sauce, topped lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with 2 sides
Burrito Gigante
Extra-large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of meat, covered with our special cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Burrito Sonora
Large flour tortilla filled with Angus Beef sirloin steak, smothered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
Tacos
Tacos Clasicos
Three soft corn tortillas, one pork (carnitas), one grilled chicken, and one Angus beef sirloin steak filled with cheese, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side
Tacos Pastor
Marinated pork in our traditional adobo with pineapple chunks, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side
Tacos Chorizo
The original Mexican sausage, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side
Tacos Pork Belly
Braised pork belly, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side
Tacos Steak
Angus Beef sirloin steak, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side
Tacos Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, and onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices and our special chipotle sauce
Tacos Battered Shrimp
Beer battered shrimp, shredded cabbage, mango-pinneapple salsa, pico de gallo and our special chipotle sauce
Tacos Baja
Beer-battered tilapia, shredded cabbage, pineapple, pico de gallo and our special poblano sauce
Enchiladas
Supremas
Four enchiladas-chicken, beef, cheese and bean. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese
Guadalajara
Four soft corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, covered with our special green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and lettuce
San Miguel
Three enchiladas filled with grilled zucchini, spinach, onions, and tomatoes covered with cheese sauce, avocado slices, and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice
Cancun
Two soft corn tortilla stuffed with sautéed shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Enchiladas Verdes
MEXICAN MIX
Seafood
Ceviche Shrimp
Bite size pieces of shrimp cooked & marinated in fresh lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions and cilantro
Arroz Huatulco
Grilled seasoned shrimps, onions and bell peppers over Mexican rice, topped with our delicious cheese sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
Best Mexican style cocktail prepared with our special sauces, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, and avocado
Vegetarian Menu
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Flour tortilla folded in half filled with cheese, refried beans, onions, zucchini, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with a side of rice
Veggie Fajita
Grilled onions, zucchini, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with melted cheese & tortillas.
Veggie Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, deep fried to a golden brown, and topped with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
Sopas & Salads
Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, tortilla chip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, green pepper & avocado slices
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, sour cream, fresh tomatoes, shredded cheese, cheese sauce
Taco Salad Fajita
Our delicious fajita, grilled vegetables in a big tortilla shell covered with our unique cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Santa Fe Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken on spring mix salad, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, avocado and queso fresco topped with crispy tortilla strips
Hardin Valley Salad
Grilled chicken, spring mix, apples, cranberries and queso fresco topped with crispy tortilla strips
Sides/Add Ons
SIDE Rice & Beans
SIDE Rice
SIDE Beans
SIDE Frijoles Olla
SIDE Black Beans
SIDE Plantains
SIDE Battered Fries
SIDE Mac & Cheese
SIDE H/Salad
SIDE Cheese Dip
SIDE Guacamole
SIDE Lettuce
SIDE Shredded Cheese
SIDE Pico De Gallo
SIDE Sour Cream
SIDE Tortillas flour
SIDE Tortillas Corn
SIDE Tomatillo Salsa
SIDE Chopped Onions
SIDE Chopped Tomatoes
SIDE Cilantro
SIDE Cilantro & Onions
SIDE Sliced Jalapenos Frescos
SIDE Sliced Jalapenos Pckl
SIDE Avocado Slices
SIDE Chorizo
SIDE Grill Onions
SIDE Grill Peppers
SIDE Grill Zucchini
SIDE Grill Mushroom
SIDE Grill Pineapple
SIDE Grill (2)Jalapeno
Meat/Add/Sides
A la Carta
Catering
Beef Chimichanga Catering
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga Catering
Steak Chimichanga Catering
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga Catering
Beef Burrito Catering
Shredded Chicken Burrito Catering
Steak Burrito Catering
Grill Chicken Burrito Catering
Shrimp Burrito Catering
Ground Beef Taquitos Catering
Shredded Chicken Taquitos Catering
Steak Taquitos Catering
Grill Chicken Taquitos Catering
Shrimp Taquitos Catering
Carnitas Taquitos Catering
Catering Taco Beef and shredded Chicken
Catering Taco Steak and Chicken
Catering Taco Steak
Catering Taco Grilled Chicken
Carnitas Catering
Carnitas Green/Salsa Catering
Ground Beef Nacho St. Catering
Shredded Chicken Nacho St. Catering
G/Beef & S/Chicken Nacho St. Catering
Steak Nacho St. Catering
Steak & G/Chicken Nacho St. Catering
Grilled Chicken Nacho St. Catering
Chicken ACP Catering
Steak ACP Catering
Chicken Pollo Sup. Catering
Steak&Chicken Fajita Catering
Steak Fajita Catering
Chicken Fajita Catering
Shrimp Fajita Catering
Mc& Cheese Catering
Steak Mc& Cheese Steak Catering
Chicken Mc& Cheese Catering
Chicken Tenders Catering
Churros Mx Catering
Quarter Cheese Dip
Quarter House Salsa
Quarter Tomatillo
Pint Guacamole
Pint Shredded Cheese
Pint Pico de Gallo
Pint Frijol de la OLLa
TACO KID
BURRITOS KID
ENCHILADA KID
QUESADILLA KID
BURGUERS KID
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932