Don Gallo - Hardin Valley imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Sandwiches

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley 10681 Hardin Valley Rd

908 Reviews

$$

10681 Hardin Valley Rd

Knoxville, TN 37932

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SODAS

WATER

COKE

$2.79

DIET COKE

$2.79

ZERO COKE

$2.79

PINK LEMONADE

$2.79

FANTA

$2.79

SPRITE

$2.79

SWEET TEA

$2.79

UNSWEET TEA

$2.79

DR PEPPER

$2.79

MELLO YELLO

$2.79

MEXICAN COKE

$3.25

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.25

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.25

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.25

Jarrito Strawberry

$3.25

Jarrito FruitPunch

$3.25

Coffee

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

PREMIUM MARGARITAS

Margarita House S

$7.00

Margarita House L

$9.00

Margarona

$12.00

Pitcher House Margarita

$36.00

Perfect S

$10.00

Perfect Large

$14.00

Presidente S

$11.00

Presidente Large

$15.00

Blackberry S

$10.00

Blackberry Large

$14.00

Champagne Large

$15.00

Jalapeno S

$10.00

Jalapeno Large

$14.00

Millionaire S

$11.00

Millionaire Large

$16.00

Skinny S

$10.00

Skinny Large

$15.00

Chamnpagne S

$11.00

Uptown S

$10.00

Uptown Large

$15.00

Paloma Margarita S

$10.00

Paloma Margarita Large

$15.00

M. DOBEL Margarita SMALL

$9.00

M. DOBEL Margarita LARGE

$12.00

Habanero S-

$10.00

Habanero Large-

$14.00

House Margarita TO GO

$9.00

CERVEZAS DRAFT

XX Amber

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Sam Adams

$4.25

420 Sweetwater

$5.00

Pitcher Domestic

$15.00

Pitcher Imported

$17.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

CERVEZA BOTTLE

Corona Extra bottle

$4.75

Corona Light bottle

$4.75

Corona Premiere bottle

$4.75

Victoria bottle

$4.75

Corona Familiar Grande

$11.00

Victoria Grande

$11.00

Coors Lite bottle

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.25

TEQUILA

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

7 Leguas Silver

$11.00

7 Leguas Reposado

$13.00

7 Leguas Anejo

$14.00

1800 Silver Silver

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$14.00

1800 Anejo

$16.00

Los Altos Silver

$9.00

Los Altos Reposado

$11.00

Los Altos Anejo

$13.00

Casa Noble Silver

$11.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$13.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$15.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Silver

$9.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Corralejo Anejo

$13.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Anejo

$14.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$14.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$16.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$17.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$13.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$14.00

Insolito Silver

$11.00

Insolito Reposado

$13.00

Insolito Anejo

$15.00

HOUSE SHOT

HOUSE TEQUILA CHARRO SILVER

$6.00

HOUSE TEQUILA CHARRO REPOSADO

$6.00

LUNA AZUL SILVER

$7.00

LUNA AZUL REPOSADO

$8.00

HOUSE VODKA

$5.00

HOUSE RUM

$5.00

HOUSE GIN

$5.00

PREMIUM TEQUILA

DON JULIO RESERVA 70

$20.00

DON JULIO PRIMAVERA

$25.00

DON JULIO EXTRA ANEJO

$25.00

DON JULIO 1942

$29.75

AVION RESERVA 44

$29.75

PATRON BARRELL SELECT REPO

$15.00

1800 CRISTALINO

$20.00

BOURBON

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bullet Bourbon

$10.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knox Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

WHISKEY

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dewars

$11.00

Jameson

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Nelson's Green Brier Tn

$9.00

Sheep Dog

$9.00

Bullet Bourbon

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

BRANDYS

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Presidente

$9.00

GIN RUM & VODKA

Hendricks Gin

$12.00

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$13.00

Bacardi RUM

$8.00

Bombay Gin

$9.00

COCKTAILS

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

PINA COLADA

$10.00

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$10.00

LONG ICELAND TEA

$9.00

MICHELADA

$9.00

DON GALLO MARTINI

$9.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$9.00

MIMOSA

$4.00

MOJITO

$7.00

MOJITO BLACKBERRY

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

CAIPIRINHA

$8.00

MALIBU BAY BREEZE

$8.00

HAWAIIAN MIMOSA

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$8.00

MJ SHOT

$8.00

SPICYRITA

$6.00

COCOARITA

$6.00

PACIFIC EMPRESS

$8.00

SEASONAL COCKTAIL

SANGRIA

$8.00

GALLO MIMOSA

$4.00

TINCHO

$7.00

BOURBON SER

$8.00

WHITE WINE

DOMINO CHARDONNAY

$7.00

DOMINO PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

DOMINO MOSCATO

$7.00

NOBLES VINE 242 SAUVIGNON

$11.00

KIM CRAWFORD

$11.00

KENDALL JACKSON

$10.00

RED WINE

DOMINO CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00

DOMINO MERLOT

$7.00

THE SEEKER

$9.00

APHOTIC RED

$8.00

WENTE SAUVIGNON

$9.00

MEZCAL

Los Vecinos Del Campo Espadin

$11.00

Del Maguey Luis del Rio

$14.00

Nucano Silver

$13.00

Nucano Reposado

$14.00

Nucano Anejo

$15.00

Ilegal Anejo

$21.00

Ilegal Reposado

$16.00

OTHERS

Gran Gala Shot

$10.00

Add Gran Gala Margarita

$5.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Gran Marnier Shot

$12.00

BLANCO BOTTLES

Bottle NOBLE VINES 242 SAUVIGNON BLANC

$38.00

Bottle KIM CRAWFORD

$41.00

Bottle KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$38.00

Bottle DOMINO CHARDONNAY

$20.00

Bottle DOMINO PINOT GRIGIO

$20.00

Bottle DOMINO MOSCATO

$20.00

RED BOTTLES

Bottle APHOTIC RED BLEND

$35.00

Bottle THE SEEKER PINOT

$39.00

Bottle DOMINO CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$20.00

Bottle DOMINO MERLOT

$20.00

Bottle WENTE SAUVINGNON

$35.00

Appetizers

Cheese Dip Reg.

$5.50

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip Lg

$8.50

Cheese Dip

Guacamole Reg.

$6.50

Guacamole Lg

$10.50

Ground Beef Dip

$10.50

Chorizo Dip

$10.50

Spinach Dip

$9.50

Frijole Dip

$9.50

Avocado Salsa

$11.00

Made with fresh avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, onions & freshly squeezed lime

Queso Del Mar

$11.00

Melted cheese garnished with grilled shrimps and onions. Served with tortillas

Ceviche Shrimp

$14.00

Bite size pieces of shrimp cooked & marinated in fresh lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions and cilantro

To Go Fee

$0.35

Chips&Salsa Reg.

$3.00

Chips&Salsa Lg.

$8.00

Fire roasted habanero salsa

$2.00

Casa Especiales

ACP Arroz con Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast strips over Mexican rice topped with our delicious cheese

Pollo Supremo

$14.49

Grilled chicken strips covered with enchilada sauce and our delicious creamy cheese sauce and 2 sides

Quesadilla Ranchera Grande

$14.00

Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with our popular fajita and 1 side

Coyoacan Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, spinach and melted cheese and 2 sides

Especial Don Goyo

$27.00

Angus Beef sirloin steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, onions, bell peppers grilled to the perfection topped with shredded cheese in a molcajete (stone bowl).

Molcajete Arriero

$22.00

Shredded tender pork smothered with shredded cheese in a molcajete (stone bowl). Served with tomatillo, frijoles de la olla & tortillas

Carnitas

$16.00

Tender and juicy pork Mexican style, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Chile Verde or Chile Colorado

$17.00

Angus beef sirloin steak grilled to perfection OR our Mexican style carnitas covered with our special green tomatillo OR delicious red sauce

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla folded in half, stuffed with Angus Beef sirloin steak strips cooked to the perfection with onions, and smothered in our special cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lettuce

Pizza Mexicana

$16.00

Two layered flour tortillas grilled and stuffed with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, onions and bell peppers

Taquitos Mexicanos

$13.00

Four corn tortillas stuffed with carnitas (pork) or chicken, deep fried. Served on a bed of lettuce with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheese

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$15.00

Marinated pork in our traditional adobo with pineapple chunks, inside of a grilled flour tortilla served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo.

Chiles Costenos

$14.50

One chile relleno stuffed with cheese, topped with 2 grilled shrimp, smothered in our delicious red sauce and 2 sides

Mulitas

$13.00

Tostadas Las Chonas

$13.00

L/Taco Bowl-

$11.00

Rice, black beans, corn, fresh cilantro, chipotle sauce

Fajitas

Your choice of meat grilled to perfection with onions, bell peppers. Served with 2 sides and tortillas.

Angus Beef Sirloin Steak Fajita

$19.00

Pork Fajita

$15.00

Shrimp Fajita

$16.00

Chicken Fajita

$15.00

Steak & Chicken Fajita

$18.00

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.50

Angus Beef sirloin Steak topped with chorizo, served with avocado slices and 2 slides

Parrillada Gallo's

$30.00

Angus Beef sirloin steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo and carnitas. Served with frijoles de la olla, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas

Nachos & Sandwiches

Nachos Fries

$14.00

Beer battered fries topped with ground beef or shredded chicken covered with melted cheese

Nachos Fajitas

$14.00

Your choice of meat with fajita veggies and melted cheese

Nachos Supremos

$12.50

Tortillas chips topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream

Nachos De La Casa

$11.50

Tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, ground beef, refried beans and melted cheese

Cuban Sandwich

$13.50

Ciabatta bread, carnitas (pork), ham, onions, poblano peppers & spicy brown mustard, served with beer battered fries

Nachos Ground Beef

$11.00

Nachos Shredded chicken

$11.00

Nachos Cheese

$8.50

Nachos Vegetarian

$11.00

Nachos Beans

$9.00

Burritos & Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Served with 2 sides

Burrito Don Gallo

$12.00

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, smothered with our special red sauce, topped lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with 2 sides

Burrito Gigante

$13.00

Extra-large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of meat, covered with our special cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Burrito Sonora

$15.00

Large flour tortilla filled with Angus Beef sirloin steak, smothered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides

Tacos

Tacos Clasicos

$15.00

Three soft corn tortillas, one pork (carnitas), one grilled chicken, and one Angus beef sirloin steak filled with cheese, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side

Tacos Pastor

$14.00

Marinated pork in our traditional adobo with pineapple chunks, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side

Tacos Chorizo

$14.00

The original Mexican sausage, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side

Tacos Pork Belly

$14.00

Braised pork belly, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side

Tacos Steak

$15.00

Angus Beef sirloin steak, served with chopped onions, cilantro, tomatillo & frijoles de la olla on the side

Tacos Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, and onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices and our special chipotle sauce

Tacos Battered Shrimp

$14.00

Beer battered shrimp, shredded cabbage, mango-pinneapple salsa, pico de gallo and our special chipotle sauce

Tacos Baja

$14.00

Beer-battered tilapia, shredded cabbage, pineapple, pico de gallo and our special poblano sauce

Enchiladas

Supremas

$14.00

Four enchiladas-chicken, beef, cheese and bean. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and shredded cheese

Guadalajara

$14.50

Four soft corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken, covered with our special green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and lettuce

San Miguel

$13.50

Three enchiladas filled with grilled zucchini, spinach, onions, and tomatoes covered with cheese sauce, avocado slices, and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice

Cancun

$14.00

Two soft corn tortilla stuffed with sautéed shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.50

MEXICAN MIX

Mexican Mix

$12.00

Seafood

Ceviche Shrimp

$14.00

Bite size pieces of shrimp cooked & marinated in fresh lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions and cilantro

Arroz Huatulco

$16.00

Grilled seasoned shrimps, onions and bell peppers over Mexican rice, topped with our delicious cheese sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Best Mexican style cocktail prepared with our special sauces, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, and avocado

Vegetarian Menu

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortilla folded in half filled with cheese, refried beans, onions, zucchini, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with a side of rice

Veggie Fajita

$14.00

Grilled onions, zucchini, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with melted cheese & tortillas.

Veggie Chimichanga

$11.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, deep fried to a golden brown, and topped with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides

Sopas & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Shredded chicken, tortilla chip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, green pepper & avocado slices

Taco Salad

$10.50

Iceberg lettuce, ground beef or shredded chicken, sour cream, fresh tomatoes, shredded cheese, cheese sauce

Taco Salad Fajita

$13.00

Our delicious fajita, grilled vegetables in a big tortilla shell covered with our unique cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Santa Fe Salad

$13.00

Seasoned grilled chicken on spring mix salad, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, avocado and queso fresco topped with crispy tortilla strips

Hardin Valley Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, spring mix, apples, cranberries and queso fresco topped with crispy tortilla strips

Sides/Add Ons

SIDE Rice & Beans

$5.50

SIDE Rice

$3.00

SIDE Beans

$3.00

SIDE Frijoles Olla

$3.00

SIDE Black Beans

$3.00

SIDE Plantains

$3.00

SIDE Battered Fries

$3.00

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$3.00

SIDE H/Salad

$3.00

SIDE Cheese Dip

$2.50

SIDE Guacamole

$2.50

SIDE Lettuce

$1.00

SIDE Shredded Cheese

$1.00

SIDE Pico De Gallo

$2.00

SIDE Sour Cream

$1.00

SIDE Tortillas flour

$1.00

SIDE Tortillas Corn

$1.00

SIDE Tomatillo Salsa

$1.00

SIDE Chopped Onions

$1.00

SIDE Chopped Tomatoes

$1.00

SIDE Cilantro

$1.00

SIDE Cilantro & Onions

$1.00

SIDE Sliced Jalapenos Frescos

$1.00

SIDE Sliced Jalapenos Pckl

$1.00

SIDE Avocado Slices

$2.50

SIDE Chorizo

$3.00

SIDE Grill Onions

$1.50

SIDE Grill Peppers

$1.50

SIDE Grill Zucchini

$1.50

SIDE Grill Mushroom

$2.00

SIDE Grill Pineapple

$1.50

SIDE Grill (2)Jalapeno

$2.00

Meat/Add/Sides

Side Ground Beef

$4.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Shrimpx8

$8.00

Add Steak

$4.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Add Shrimpx6

$4.00

A la Carta

ALC-Quesadilla

ALC-Taco

ALC-Enchilada

ALC-Burritos

ALC-Tamal

ALC-Chile Relleno

$6.50

ALC-Chimichanga

Desserts

Sopapilla

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Churros

$5.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

Catering

Beef Chimichanga Catering

$45.00

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga Catering

$45.00

Steak Chimichanga Catering

$57.00

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga Catering

$57.00

Beef Burrito Catering

$45.00

Shredded Chicken Burrito Catering

$45.00

Steak Burrito Catering

$57.00

Grill Chicken Burrito Catering

$55.00

Shrimp Burrito Catering

$65.00

Ground Beef Taquitos Catering

$37.00

Shredded Chicken Taquitos Catering

$37.00

Steak Taquitos Catering

$47.00

Grill Chicken Taquitos Catering

$47.00

Shrimp Taquitos Catering

$55.00

Carnitas Taquitos Catering

$45.00

Catering Taco Beef and shredded Chicken

$40.00

Catering Taco Steak and Chicken

$50.00

Catering Taco Steak

$57.00

Catering Taco Grilled Chicken

$47.00

Carnitas Catering

$55.00

Carnitas Green/Salsa Catering

$58.00

Ground Beef Nacho St. Catering

$45.00

Shredded Chicken Nacho St. Catering

$45.00

G/Beef & S/Chicken Nacho St. Catering

$45.00

Steak Nacho St. Catering

$57.00

Steak & G/Chicken Nacho St. Catering

$57.00

Grilled Chicken Nacho St. Catering

$53.00

Chicken ACP Catering

$52.00

Steak ACP Catering

$58.00

Chicken Pollo Sup. Catering

$52.00

Steak&Chicken Fajita Catering

$60.00

Steak Fajita Catering

$68.00

Chicken Fajita Catering

$55.00

Shrimp Fajita Catering

$68.00

Mc& Cheese Catering

$30.00

Steak Mc& Cheese Steak Catering

$50.00

Chicken Mc& Cheese Catering

$45.00

Chicken Tenders Catering

$40.00

Churros Mx Catering

$18.00

Quarter Cheese Dip

$27.00

Quarter House Salsa

$18.00

Quarter Tomatillo

$22.00

Pint Guacamole

$22.00

Pint Shredded Cheese

$8.00

Pint Pico de Gallo

$9.00

Pint Frijol de la OLLa

$8.00

Merch

Tacoholic Tshirt

$20.00+

Orange Tshirt Don Gallo

$20.00+

TACO KID

Taco Ground Beef Kid

$5.50

Taco Shredded chicken Kid

$5.50

Taco Steak Kid

$7.50

Taco Grill Chicken Kid

$7.50

BURRITOS KID

Burrito Ground Beef Kid

$5.50

Burrito Shredded Chicken Kid

$5.50

Burrito Steak Kid

$7.50

Burrito Shirmp Kid

$7.50

Burrito Grill Chicken Kid

$7.50

Burrito Bean Kid

$5.50

ENCHILADA KID

Ench Beef Kid

$5.50

Ench Shredded Chickn Kid

$5.50

Ench Cheese Kid

$5.50

Ench Grill Chickn Kid

$7.50

Ench Steak Kid

$7.50

Ench Shrimp Kid

$7.50

QUESADILLA KID

Chesse Quesadilla kids

$5.00

Beef Quesadilla Kids

$5.50

Shredded Chickn Kids Quesa

$5.50

Steak Quesadilla Kids

$7.00

Grill Chickn Quesadilla Kids

$7.00

Shrimp Quesadilla Kids

$7.25

BURGUERS KID

CHEESEBURGUER KID

$6.00

BURGUER KID

$6.00

OTHERS

ACP Kid

$7.00

ACP Steak Kids

$9.00

CHICKEN TENDERS Kid

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN TENDERS Kid

$6.00

CHEESEBURGUER Kid

$6.00

BURGUER Kid

$6.00

MC & CH Kids

$6.00

MC & CH STEAK Kid

$8.00

MC & CH Grill Chickn Kid

$7.50

MC & CH SHRIMP Kid

$8.00

PIZZA CHEESE Kid

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932

Directions

Gallery
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville
orange star4.4 • 282
10420 Kingston Pike ste E Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext
Pizza Hoss - Karns
orange starNo Reviews
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy Knoxville, TN 37931
View restaurantnext
Bit Burger
orange star4.8 • 928
151 N Seven Oaks Dr Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext
Old Mill Bread Company
orange starNo Reviews
432 N Cedar Bluff Road KNOXVILLE, TN 37923
View restaurantnext
Its All So Yummy Cafe
orange star4.6 • 668
124 S Peters Rd Knoxville, TN 37923
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - The Gallery - Kingston Pike
orange star4.4 • 526
7240 KINGSTON PIKE Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston