Don Giovanni's 235 Castro Street
235 Castro Street
Mountain View, CA 94041
Dinner
Appetizers
Carpaccio di Manzo
Thinly sliced raw beef filet marinated with olive oil topped with capers, Dijon mustard and shaved parmesan cheese.
Bruschetta al Pomodoro (4)
Crostinis with fresh chopped tomato, basil and olive oil.
Garlic Bread
Sourdough bread topped with a creamy butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, and parsley spread.
Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta
Roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and a touch of Balsamic reduction.
Polpette Della Mamma (3)
House made Wagyu beef meatballs.
Calamari Fritti
Fresh fried squid served with cocktail sauce.
Cozze in Guazzetto
Steamed mussels in garlic, wine, fresh tomato, and basil.
Oysters Rockefeller (6)
Oysters topped with sautéed spinach, pancetta and parmesan cheese baked and drizzled with beurre blanc sauce.
Stuffed Mushroom
Arancini Di Riso
Grilled Vegies
Salad/Soup
Caprese
Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt, olive oil, and balsamic reduction.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with our homemade special Caesar dressing.
Mixed Green Salad
Organic mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.
Insalata Greca
Fresh baby spinach tossed with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, fresh basil, & roma tomatoes in balsamic vinaigrette.
Napa Cabbage Salad
Crispy pepper bacon, mushrooms, crumble gorgonzola tossed with warm red wine vinaigrette.
Butter Lettuce Salad
Butter lettuce with Granny Smith apple, gorgonzola cheese and toasted walnuts, drizzled with champagne vinaigrette.
Insalata Fantasia
Mixed spring greens with fresh fruit, walnuts, and blue cheese tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
House made hearty Italian vegetable soup.
Pizza
Pasta
Tortellini MichaelAngelo
Pasta stuffed with chicken and veal topped with pancetta and peas on a creamy sauce.
Ravioli Bolognese
Cheese ravioli topped with our delicious homemade meat sauce
Ravioli Marinara
Cheese ravioli topped with our delicious homemade marinara sauce.
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti pasta topped with our delicious meat sauce.
Fettuccine All' adriatica
Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, sundried tomato sauce with prawns and baby scallops.
Penne Pomodoro Melanzane
Tube pasta with fresh diced tomatoes and eggplant.
Spaghetti Pollo Picante
Pasta in a spicy tomato sauce with chicken tenderloins.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Lasagna Bolognese
House made lasagna with ricotta cheese and meat sauce.
Linguine Vongole
Linguine pasta with clams in a garlic white wine sauce or marinara sauce.
Linguine Mediterranea
Linguine with prawns on a white wine sauce with garlic, olives, tomato, mushrooms, feta cheese and green onions.
Risotto ai Funghi
Creamy arborio rice with mushrooms and sundried tomatoes.
Rissoto Frutti di Mare
Arborio rice with marinara saffron sauce and mixed seafood.
Gnocchi alla Piemontese
Potato dumplings in a tomato sage sauce.
Linguine Pesto
Linguine pasta topped with a creamy pesto sauce.
Capellini D’Angelo al Pomodoro
Angel hair pasta topped with a fresh diced tomato, basil, and garlic.
Fettuccine alla Villana
Fettuccine pasta with veal, artichokes, peas, sun-dried tomatoes in wine sauce.
Rigatoni con Salsiccia
Tube pasta in a basil marinara sauce with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and mild Italian sausage.
Veggie Lasagna
Entree
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded free range chicken breast coated with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Piccata
Free range chicken breast sautéed in lemon, capers and white wine.
Chicken Marsala
Free range chicken breast in Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and Parmigianino Reggiano and Mozzarella cheese.
Gamberi Alla Mediterranea
Tiger prawns sautéed in garlic, olive oil, olives, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, feta cheese and green onions, on a white wine sauce.
Saltimboca di Vitello
Veal scallopini topped with prosciutto and sage in a wine demi-galce sauce.
Costolette di Vitello Impanate
Breaded veal cutlets cooked in olive oil
Vitello ai Capperi
Veal scallopini with cappers, lemon and butter sauce.
Vitello Marsala
Veal scallopini with mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce.
Frutti di Mare al Pomodoro
Prawns, scallops, squid, clams, and mussels in a mild saffron tomato broth.
Rack of Lamb
Grilled baby rack of lamb, topped with garlic, rosemary and balsamic vinaigrette.
New York Steak
Char broiled New York steak, served with red wine and black peppercorn sauce.
Add Pasta
Dessert
Amaretto Cheesecake
Cream cheesecake made with Amaretto topped with sliced almonds
Chocolate Mousse
Velvety rich mousse served with fresh berries
Cannoli
Cannoli filled with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
Raspberry Sorbet
Raspberry
Vanilla Gelato
Vanilla
Sea Salt Caramel gelato
Sea salt caramel
Spumoni
chocolate, pistachio, and maraschino cherry
Tiramisu
Bread Pudding
Layers of lady fingers soaked in amaretto and espresso filled with mascarpone cheese and shaved chocolate
Crème Brulee
Sweet custard with a caramelized sugar crust
Chocolate Lava Cake
Warm, decadent chocolate cake with a luscious molten chocolate center, served with vanilla ice cream
Fresh Berries
Wine
Sparkling
Chardonnay
R. Collection By Raymond
Sempre Vive Reserve, Napa Valley
Stags' Leap, Napa Valley
Jordan, Sonoma County
Rombauer, Chardonnay
Folie A Deux ,Russian River Valley
Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley
Flowers, Chardonnay
DuMOL
Grgich Hills, Napa Valley
Domaine Serene, Evanstad Reserve
Sauvignon Blanc
Mixed White Wines
Zinfandel
Merlot
Italian Red
Podere, Sangiovese
Banfi Principessa, Gavi Cortese
Lamole Di Lamole, Tuscany
Machiavelli, Chianti Classico
Banfi, Chianti Classico Riserva
Santa Margherita, Chianti Classico Riserva
Loggiato, Chianti, Super Tuscan, Italy
Podere San Giovanni, Vino Nobile Di Montepulicano
Le Volte, Dell'Ornellaia, Super Tuscan
La Fiorita, Rosso Di Montalcino
Colli Euganei Riserva, Veneto
Ruffino
Banfi Aska, Bolgheri Rosso
Osvaldo, Viberto, Barolo
Prunotto, Barolo
Nicolis, Amarone
Famiglia Pasqua, Amarone
La Fiorita, Brunello Di Montalcino
Castello Di Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino (375ml)
Castello Di Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino
Castello Di Banfi, Balnero
Bertani, Amarone
Cesare, Amarone
Podere Elia, Barbaresco
Giuseppe Leonardi, Amarone
Malgra Barolo
Raina Rosso, Montefalco
Antinori Tignanello
Le Macioche, Brunello Di Montalcino
Antinori , Tignanello 2019
Martoccia, Brunello Di Montalcino
Querceto
Super Tuscan
Ruffino Ducale
Cabernet Sauvignon
Byington, Dry Creek Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
J. Lohr, Seven Oaks (375ml)
J. Lohr, Seven Oaks
Robert Mondavi, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
Kendall Jackson, Sonoma County, Cabernet Sauvignon
Sempre Vive, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
Markham, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
Clos Du Val, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
Stags' Leap, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon (375ml)
Stags' Leap, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
Hall, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
Jordan, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
Chimney Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon
Groth, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Duckhorn, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
Heitz Cellar, Lot C-91, Napa Valley
DuMOL, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon
BV,
Caymus, Napa Valley, 750ml
J. Lohr, Signature, Paso Robles
Caymus, Napa Valley, 1L
Jordan, Alexander Valley, 2008
Silver Oak Cellars, Alexander Valley
Silver Oak Cellars, Alexander Valley, 2007/2008
Caymus Vineyards, Special Selection, 2013
Caymus Vineyard, Napa Valley, Magnum
Stags' Leap Wine Cellars, Cask 23, Napa Valley
Opus One, Napa Valley
Mixed Reds
Reserve List
Gaja Marcanda Promis
Ambrosan, Amarone
Pio Cesare, Barolo
Fomacina, Brunello Di Montalcino
Pio Cesare, Barbaresco
Le Fonti, Fontissimo, Super Tuscan
Fratelli, Alessandria, Barolo Monvigliero
Capanna, Brunello Di Montalcino Riserva
Antinori Solaia
Antinori Tignanello 2006
Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia, Bolgheri
Raina
N/A Beverages
N/A Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Tonic
Soda Water
Iced tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Acquapanna
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Pellegrino Small
Pellegrino Large
Coffee Regular
Coffee Decaf
Caffe Latte
Decaf Latte
Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappucino
Decaf Cappucino
Hot Tea
Mocha
Italian Soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
235 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041
