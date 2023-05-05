A map showing the location of Don Giovanni's 235 Castro StreetView gallery

Don Giovanni's 235 Castro Street

review star

No reviews yet

235 Castro Street

Mountain View, CA 94041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Appetizers

Carpaccio di Manzo

$16.95

Thinly sliced raw beef filet marinated with olive oil topped with capers, Dijon mustard and shaved parmesan cheese.

Bruschetta al Pomodoro (4)

$9.95

Crostinis with fresh chopped tomato, basil and olive oil.

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Sourdough bread topped with a creamy butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, and parsley spread.

Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta

$12.95

Roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and a touch of Balsamic reduction.

Polpette Della Mamma (3)

$14.95

House made Wagyu beef meatballs.

Calamari Fritti

$17.95

Fresh fried squid served with cocktail sauce.

Cozze in Guazzetto

$17.95

Steamed mussels in garlic, wine, fresh tomato, and basil.

Oysters Rockefeller (6)

$18.95

Oysters topped with sautéed spinach, pancetta and parmesan cheese baked and drizzled with beurre blanc sauce.

Stuffed Mushroom

$12.95

Arancini Di Riso

$12.95

Grilled Vegies

$15.00

Salad/Soup

Caprese

$12.95

Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and sweet basil, seasoned with salt, olive oil, and balsamic reduction.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with our homemade special Caesar dressing.

Mixed Green Salad

$8.95

Organic mixed greens tossed in our house dressing.

Insalata Greca

$12.95

Fresh baby spinach tossed with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, fresh basil, & roma tomatoes in balsamic vinaigrette.

Napa Cabbage Salad

$13.95

Crispy pepper bacon, mushrooms, crumble gorgonzola tossed with warm red wine vinaigrette.

Butter Lettuce Salad

$11.95

Butter lettuce with Granny Smith apple, gorgonzola cheese and toasted walnuts, drizzled with champagne vinaigrette.

Insalata Fantasia

$14.95

Mixed spring greens with fresh fruit, walnuts, and blue cheese tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$7.95

House made hearty Italian vegetable soup.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$17.95

Tomato, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.95

Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Veggie Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella cheese, zucchini, kalamata olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.

Pasta

Tortellini MichaelAngelo

$20.95

Pasta stuffed with chicken and veal topped with pancetta and peas on a creamy sauce.

Ravioli Bolognese

$19.95

Cheese ravioli topped with our delicious homemade meat sauce

Ravioli Marinara

$19.95

Cheese ravioli topped with our delicious homemade marinara sauce.

Spaghetti Bolognese

$19.95

Spaghetti pasta topped with our delicious meat sauce.

Fettuccine All' adriatica

$25.95

Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, sundried tomato sauce with prawns and baby scallops.

Penne Pomodoro Melanzane

$18.95

Tube pasta with fresh diced tomatoes and eggplant.

Spaghetti Pollo Picante

$19.95

Pasta in a spicy tomato sauce with chicken tenderloins.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

Fettuccine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce.

Lasagna Bolognese

$19.95

House made lasagna with ricotta cheese and meat sauce.

Linguine Vongole

$24.95

Linguine pasta with clams in a garlic white wine sauce or marinara sauce.

Linguine Mediterranea

$25.95

Linguine with prawns on a white wine sauce with garlic, olives, tomato, mushrooms, feta cheese and green onions.

Risotto ai Funghi

$19.95

Creamy arborio rice with mushrooms and sundried tomatoes.

Rissoto Frutti di Mare

$29.95

Arborio rice with marinara saffron sauce and mixed seafood.

Gnocchi alla Piemontese

$19.95

Potato dumplings in a tomato sage sauce.

Linguine Pesto

$19.95

Linguine pasta topped with a creamy pesto sauce.

Capellini D’Angelo al Pomodoro

$18.95

Angel hair pasta topped with a fresh diced tomato, basil, and garlic.

Fettuccine alla Villana

$21.95

Fettuccine pasta with veal, artichokes, peas, sun-dried tomatoes in wine sauce.

Rigatoni con Salsiccia

$19.95

Tube pasta in a basil marinara sauce with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and mild Italian sausage.

Veggie Lasagna

$19.95

Entree

Chicken Parmesan

$26.95

Breaded free range chicken breast coated with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Piccata

$25.95

Free range chicken breast sautéed in lemon, capers and white wine.

Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Free range chicken breast in Marsala wine sauce with mushrooms.

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.95

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and Parmigianino Reggiano and Mozzarella cheese.

Gamberi Alla Mediterranea

$25.95

Tiger prawns sautéed in garlic, olive oil, olives, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, feta cheese and green onions, on a white wine sauce.

Saltimboca di Vitello

$38.95

Veal scallopini topped with prosciutto and sage in a wine demi-galce sauce.

Costolette di Vitello Impanate

$34.95

Breaded veal cutlets cooked in olive oil

Vitello ai Capperi

$34.95

Veal scallopini with cappers, lemon and butter sauce.

Vitello Marsala

$34.95

Veal scallopini with mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce.

Frutti di Mare al Pomodoro

$29.95

Prawns, scallops, squid, clams, and mussels in a mild saffron tomato broth.

Rack of Lamb

$42.95

Grilled baby rack of lamb, topped with garlic, rosemary and balsamic vinaigrette.

New York Steak

$38.95

Char broiled New York steak, served with red wine and black peppercorn sauce.

Add Pasta

$5.00

Dessert

Amaretto Cheesecake

$9.95

Cream cheesecake made with Amaretto topped with sliced almonds

Chocolate Mousse

$8.95

Velvety rich mousse served with fresh berries

Cannoli

$9.95

Cannoli filled with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

Raspberry Sorbet

$8.95

Raspberry

Vanilla Gelato

$8.95

Vanilla

Sea Salt Caramel gelato

$8.95

Sea salt caramel

Spumoni

$8.95

chocolate, pistachio, and maraschino cherry

Tiramisu

$11.95

Bread Pudding

$12.95

Layers of lady fingers soaked in amaretto and espresso filled with mascarpone cheese and shaved chocolate

Crème Brulee

$11.95

Sweet custard with a caramelized sugar crust

Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.95

Warm, decadent chocolate cake with a luscious molten chocolate center, served with vanilla ice cream

Fresh Berries

$9.95

Wine

Sparkling

Gloria Ferrer, Blanc De Noirs Rose (375ml)

$45.00

House Champagne

$45.00

La Marca Prosecco

$50.00

Medici Ermete, Lambrusco

$55.00

Schramsberg, Blac De Blancs

$60.00

Santa Margherita Prosecco

$75.00

La Crema Brut Rose

$80.00

Taittinger

$95.00

Beau Joie Brut Rose

$180.00

Dom Perignon, France, 2004

$375.00

Chardonnay

R. Collection By Raymond

$45.00

Sempre Vive Reserve, Napa Valley

$50.00

Stags' Leap, Napa Valley

$60.00

Jordan, Sonoma County

$65.00

Rombauer, Chardonnay

$65.00

Folie A Deux ,Russian River Valley

$65.00

Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley

$80.00

Flowers, Chardonnay

$75.00

DuMOL

$80.00

Grgich Hills, Napa Valley

$75.00

Domaine Serene, Evanstad Reserve

$110.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Duckhorn, Napa Valley (375ml)

$35.00

Robert Hall, Paso Robles (375ml)

$25.00

Hall, Napa Valley

$65.00

Groth, Napa Valley

$65.00

Grgich Hills, Fume Blanc

$70.00

Robert Hall

$45.00

Mixed White Wines

Conundrum, 2019

$45.00

Cantina Mesa, Vermentino

$45.00

Caposaldo, Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Poggio, Muscato

$50.00

Tenuta Regaleali, Sicilia

$55.00

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Fattoria Sardi, Toscana, Rosé

$48.00

Zinfandel

Byington, Dry Creek Valley

$45.00

Coppola, Napa Valley

$48.00

Heitz Cellars, Napa Valley

$55.00

Rombauer, Zinfandel

$65.00

Hanna Bismark, Sonoma County

$75.00

Balleto, Sonoma County

$85.00

Grgich Hills, Napa Valley

$95.00

Merlot

J. Lohr,

$45.00

Markham, Napa Valley

$50.00

Robert Mondavi, Napa Valley

$50.00

Rombauer, Napa Valley, Merlot

$65.00

Stags' Leap, Napa Valley

$70.00

Cakebread, Napa Valley

$75.00

Duckhorn, Napa Valley

$130.00

Robert Hall

$50.00

Italian Red

Podere, Sangiovese

$40.00

Banfi Principessa, Gavi Cortese

$45.00

Lamole Di Lamole, Tuscany

$50.00

Machiavelli, Chianti Classico

$55.00

Banfi, Chianti Classico Riserva

$55.00

Santa Margherita, Chianti Classico Riserva

$60.00

Loggiato, Chianti, Super Tuscan, Italy

$60.00

Podere San Giovanni, Vino Nobile Di Montepulicano

$60.00

Le Volte, Dell'Ornellaia, Super Tuscan

$60.00

La Fiorita, Rosso Di Montalcino

$65.00

Colli Euganei Riserva, Veneto

$68.00

Ruffino

$70.00

Banfi Aska, Bolgheri Rosso

$70.00

Osvaldo, Viberto, Barolo

$85.00

Prunotto, Barolo

$95.00

Nicolis, Amarone

$90.00

Famiglia Pasqua, Amarone

$100.00

La Fiorita, Brunello Di Montalcino

$110.00

Castello Di Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino (375ml)

$60.00

Castello Di Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino

$110.00

Castello Di Banfi, Balnero

$110.00

Bertani, Amarone

$110.00

Cesare, Amarone

$110.00

Podere Elia, Barbaresco

$120.00

Giuseppe Leonardi, Amarone

$120.00

Malgra Barolo

$120.00

Raina Rosso, Montefalco

$130.00

Antinori Tignanello

$150.00

Le Macioche, Brunello Di Montalcino

$190.00

Antinori , Tignanello 2019

$210.00

Martoccia, Brunello Di Montalcino

$250.00

Querceto

$45.00

Super Tuscan

$60.00

Ruffino Ducale

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Byington, Dry Creek Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

J. Lohr, Seven Oaks (375ml)

$30.00

J. Lohr, Seven Oaks

$55.00

Robert Mondavi, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Kendall Jackson, Sonoma County, Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Sempre Vive, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Markham, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Clos Du Val, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Stags' Leap, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon (375ml)

$50.00

Stags' Leap, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Hall, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

Jordan, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Chimney Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Groth, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Duckhorn, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

Heitz Cellar, Lot C-91, Napa Valley

$130.00

DuMOL, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

BV,

$175.00

Caymus, Napa Valley, 750ml

$175.00

J. Lohr, Signature, Paso Robles

$170.00

Caymus, Napa Valley, 1L

$200.00

Jordan, Alexander Valley, 2008

$250.00

Silver Oak Cellars, Alexander Valley

$250.00

Silver Oak Cellars, Alexander Valley, 2007/2008

$350.00

Caymus Vineyards, Special Selection, 2013

$350.00

Caymus Vineyard, Napa Valley, Magnum

$350.00

Stags' Leap Wine Cellars, Cask 23, Napa Valley

$350.00

Opus One, Napa Valley

$550.00

Mixed Reds

Conundrum, Red

$50.00

Turasan "Okuzgozu"

$50.00

Kings Estate, Pinot Noir, Oregon

$50.00

Laetitia, Pinot Noir, Arroyo Grande

$50.00

Landmark, Pinot Noir,

$60.00

Prisoner, Red Blend

$70.00

La Crema, Pinot Noir

$80.00

Flowers, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

$110.00

Daou, Soul Of Lion

$260.00

Reserve List

Gaja Marcanda Promis

$95.00

Ambrosan, Amarone

$95.00

Pio Cesare, Barolo

$100.00

Fomacina, Brunello Di Montalcino

$110.00

Pio Cesare, Barbaresco

$115.00

Le Fonti, Fontissimo, Super Tuscan

$120.00

Fratelli, Alessandria, Barolo Monvigliero

$120.00

Capanna, Brunello Di Montalcino Riserva

$130.00

Antinori Solaia

$350.00

Antinori Tignanello 2006

$350.00

Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia, Bolgheri

$550.00

Raina

$130.00

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverage

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Soda Water

$5.00

Iced tea

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Acquapanna

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Pellegrino Small

$6.00

Pellegrino Large

$8.00

Coffee Regular

$5.00

Coffee Decaf

$5.00

Caffe Latte

$6.00

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$4.50

Decaf Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Decaf Cappucino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Italian Soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

235 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe 86 - Mt. View -
orange starNo Reviews
738 Villa St. Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
La Fontaine Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
186 Castro Street Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Udon Mugizo - Mountain View - 180 Castro St
orange star4.5 • 552
180 Castro St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.6 • 6,978
146 Castro St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Steins Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
895 Villa Street Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Doppio Zero - Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
160 Castro Street Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mountain View

Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.6 • 6,978
146 Castro St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000059 - Mountain View
orange star4.7 • 2,896
1037 A. El Monte Ave. Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3506-FR - Mountain View
orange star4.7 • 2,649
315 Castro St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Chez TJ - 938 Villa St
orange star4.4 • 2,162
938 Villa St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - Mountain View
orange star4.1 • 890
126 Castro Street Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Udon Mugizo - Mountain View - 180 Castro St
orange star4.5 • 552
180 Castro St Mountain View, CA 94041
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mountain View
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston