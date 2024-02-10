Don Jose Taco Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
1932 Grayson Hwy Unit 103
Grayson, GA 30017
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Dips
Wings & Sandwiches
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$7.25
- Beans Nachos$7.25
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$9.50
- Ground Beef Nachos$10.50
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$10.75
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Nachos$11.75
Bell peppers, and onions
- Steak Nachos$12.50
- Steak Fajita Nachos$13.50
Bell peppers, and onions
- 1/2 Order Nachos Texanos$12.99
Steak, chicken, and shrimp with bell peppers and onions
- Large Nachos Texanos$16.25
Steak, chicken, and shrimp with bell peppers and onions
- 1/2 Order Papas Texanas Nachos$13.99
Fries with steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions
- Large Papas Texanas Nachos$17.50
Fries with steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions
- 1/2 Order Arroz Texano Nachos$13.99
Rice with steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions
- Large Arroz Texano Nachos$17.50
Rice with steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers, and onions
- 1/2 Order nachos camaron$13.99
- Large order nachos camaron$16.50
Soups
- Medium Caldo De Pollo desemprado$6.50
Mexican style
- Large Caldo De Pollo desemprado$8.99
Mexican style
- Medium Sopa pierna de pollo$7.75
Flavorful chicken broth with shredded chicken & rice. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado
- Large Sopa pierna de pollo$10.50
Flavorful chicken broth with shredded chicken & rice. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado
- Medium Caldo De Pescado Fish$10.50
Fish soup
- Large Caldo De Pescado Fish$13.50
Fish soup
- Medium Menudo$11.25
Made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base
- Large Menudo$14.25
Made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base
- Medium Caldo De Res$11.25
Traditional mexican beef soup cooked with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob
- Large Caldo De Res$14.99
Traditional mexican beef soup cooked with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob
- Medium Caldo De Camaron$11.99
Shrimp soup
- Large Caldo De Camaron$16.99
Shrimp soup
- Medium Caldo De Mariscos$14.99
Octopus, shrimp, fish, and crab soup
- Large Caldo De Mariscos$18.99
Octopus, shrimp, fish, and crab soup
Taco Salad
- Chicken Taco Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken, with onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
- Steak Taco Salad$12.99
Grilled steak, with onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
- Texas Taco Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, with onions, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream
Lunch
- Speedy Gonzales$9.50
One taco, one enchilada, & choice of rice or beans
- 1. lunch One Chile Relleno, One Taco, and Beans$10.50
- 2. lunch One Burrito, Rice, and Beans$9.99
- 3. lunch One Enchilada, Rice, and Beans$9.50
- 4. lunch One Chile Relleno Rice and Beans$10.50
- 5. lunch One Burrito, One Taco, and Rice$10.25
- 6. lunch One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, & Rice$10.25
- 7. lunch One Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans$10.50
- 8. lunch One Fried Chicken Chimichanga, Rice, and Beans$10.50
- 9. lunch One Burrito Deluxe, Rice, and Beans$10.50
- 10. lunch Cheese Steak Burrito with Rice$11.99
- 10. lunch Cheese Steak Burrito with Beans$11.99
- 11. lunch Grilled Chicken Burrito and Rice$10.99
- 12. lunch Taco Salad with Beef$10.25
- 12. lunch Taco Salad with Chicken$10.25
- 13. lunch Chicken Soup$9.75
- 14. lunch 6 Wings and Fries$11.99
- 15. lunch 2 Tacos, Steak Served with Onions & Cilantro, Rice, and Beans$11.99
- 15. lunch 2 Tacos, Chicken Served with Onions & Cilantro, Rice, and Beans$11.99
- 16. lunch Carne Asada, Steak, Salad, Rice, and Beans$13.50
- 17. lunch 3 Enchiladas Mexicanas Chicken$9.50
- 17. lunch 3 Enchiladas Mexicanas Potatoe$9.50
- 18. lunch Pollo Asado Rice and Beans$8.99
- Lunch Fajita$9.75
Dinner Combinations
- 1. One Taco, Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans$10.99
- 2. One Chile Relleno, Taco, and Burrito$10.99
- 3. One Enchilada, Taco, Rice, and Beans$10.99
- 4. Beef Tostada, Nacho Cheese, Taco, Rice, and Beans$10.99
- 5. One Beef Quesadilla, Burrito, and Rice$10.99
- 6. Two Burritos, Rice, and Beans$10.99
- 7. Two Enchiladas Rice and Beans$10.99
- 8. One Burrito, One Enchilada, & One Chile Relleno$10.99
- 9. One Burrito, One Taco Rice, and Beans$10.99
- 10. 3 Beef Hard Tacos Rice and Beans$10.99
- 11. One Burrito, One Enchilada, & One Taco$10.99
- 12. One Burrito, One Enchilada Rice, & Beans$10.99