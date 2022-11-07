Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant

187 Reviews

$$

3430 Village Dr

Castro Valley, CA 94546

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Burrito
Combo 3 Items + R&B
Enchiladas Verdes (2)

Appetizers

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jack cheese.

Combotizer

$16.00

A sampler platter. Includes: chicken wings, potato skins, shredded beef taquitos & quesadilla. Served with sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Sour cream, guacamole, diced tomatoes, and green onions.

Wings of Fire

$13.00

Mexican-Style spicy chicken wings (8) served with House made Devil Ranch dip.

Taco Ricos (6)

$10.00

Carnitas served with Taco Rico salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.

Taquitos (6)

$10.00

Chicken or Shredded Beef. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Potato Skins (4)

$10.00

Melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and bacon bits.

Bean Dip

$8.00

DJ’s homemade refried beans for chip-dipping.

Nachos

$11.00

Jack cheese, frijoles, sour cream, guacamole, diced tomato, and green onion.

Soups/Salads

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Sliced avocado and tomato on a bed of lettuce.

BOWL Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Served with diced tomato, green onion, tortilla strips diced avocado and Jack cheese.

CUP Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Served with diced tomato, green onion, tortilla strips diced avocado and Jack cheese.

Ensalada Chica

$8.00

DJ’s tossed green house salad. Choice of dressing.

Super Tostada

$13.50

Crisp flour tortilla shell, thin layer of frijoles, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Side of ranchera sauce.

Grld Chickn Salad

$14.50

Marinated and grilled chicken breast strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded Jack cheese. Side of ranch dressing.

Cup Soup & Salad

$11.00

Regalo Salad

$14.50

Crisp corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, beef, chicken, cheese, guacamole, and tomato. House vinaigrette dressing.

Compuesta Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with shredded chicken, jack cheese, guacamole, tomato, and adorned with corn chips dipped in frijoles. Side of house vinaigrette.

Especialidades

Chimis (1)

$13.75

Flour tortilla wrap with shredded beef or chicken, and cheese. Deep fried and topped with sour cream, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.

Flautas (1)

$12.00

Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken, deep fried and topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with arroz y frijoles.

Golfos (1)

$12.00

Soft tacos filled with chicken, cheese, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.

Tamales (1)

$13.75Out of stock

Homemade tamales served in corn husks and enchilada sauce on the side. Served with arroz, frijoles, and sour cream.

Chimis (2)

$16.75

Flour tortilla wrap with shredded beef or chicken, and cheese. Deep fried and topped with sour cream, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.

Flautas (2)

$16.00

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken, deep fried and topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with arroz y frijoles.

Golfos (2)

$15.50

Two soft tacos filled with chicken, cheese, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.

Tamales (2)

$16.00Out of stock

Two homemade tamales served in corn husks and enchilada sauce on the side. Served with arroz, frijoles, and sour cream.

Malinchi

$15.00

Crisp flour tortilla layered with frijoles, melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Combos

Combo 1 Item + R&B

$13.00

Please make a selection from the drop down list:

Combo 2 Items + R&B

$16.00

Please make a selection from the drop down list:

Combo 3 Items + R&B

$18.50

Please make a selection from the drop down list:

Combo 4 Items + R&B

$20.00

Please make a selection from the drop down list:

DJ's Tacos

Dorados (2)

$14.00

Crispy tacos stuffed with pork carnitas served with salsa ‘Jalisco,’ guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and chopped Jalapeños on the side.

Taco Trio + R&B

$17.50

Three soft tacos- Served with steak, carnitas, and chicken. Cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and ‘verduras en vinagre’ on the side.

COD Fish Tacos (2)

$17.00

Two cod fish tacos, flour tortillas with pico de mango-avocado salsa. Served with whole pinto beans.

Fish Tacos (2)

$16.00

Grilled tilapia, corn tortillas, cabbage and pico de mango-avocado salsa. Served with whole pinto beans.

Steak Tacos (2)

$17.50

Two tacos filled with steak, white onions, and cilantro. Served with arroz y frijoles.

Tacos de Carnitas (2)

$17.00

Two soft flour tortillas filled with pork carnitas, served with lettuce, cabbage, mild pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Comes with arroz, whole beans, and salsa verde.

Las Enchiladas

Enchilada Ranchera (1)

$13.75

Enchilada served with ranchera sauce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchilada Verde (1)

$13.75

Enchiladas served with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Mole Enchilada (1)

$13.75

Enchiladas topped with Poblano-style mole sauce. Served with sour cream on the side.

Enchiladas Rancheras (2)

$16.75

Enchiladas served with ranchera sauce, guacamole, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Verdes (2)

$16.75

Enchiladas served with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Mole Enchiladas (2)

$16.75

Enchiladas topped with Poblano-style mole sauce. Served with sour cream on the side.

Spicy Enchilada (1)

$13.75

Enchiladas topped with DJ’s spicy-hot sauce, and Jack cheese.

Spicy Enchiladas (2)

$16.75

Cheese enchiladas topped with DJ’s spicy-hot sauce, and Jack cheese.

Veggie Enchilada (1)

$13.75

Enchiladas served with flour tortillas and stuffed with sautéed veggies. Served with arroz and whole black beans.

Veggie Enchiladas (2)

$16.75

Enchiladas served with flour tortillas and stuffed with sautéed veggies. Served with arroz and whole black beans.

Burritos

Super Burrito

$14.50

Served in a flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, Jack cheese, arroz, frijoles, and ranchera sauce. Sour cream and guacamole served on the side.

Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Just like the title says! Nice and simple.

Fajita Spr Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla served with marinated fajita style chicken, steak or shrimp, cheese, red and green bell peppers, arroz y frijoles. Comes with sour cream and guacamole.

Carnitas SB

$16.00

Flour tortilla with pork carnitas, arroz, whole beans, cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo. With sliced avocado.

Veggie Spr Burrito

$14.50

Spinach tortilla filled with sautéed vegetables (ask server), salsa verde, arroz and whole beans. Topped with sliced avocado, tomato, and sour cream.

Verde Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with Chile Verde, arroz, frijoles, and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Colorado Burrito

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with Chile Colorado, arroz, frijoles, and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Carnes y Aves

Baja Plate

$15.00

Your choice of marinated chicken OR prawns sautéed with mushrooms in Baja style BBQ sauce, garnished with sliced green olives. Served with arroz and veggies.

Cancun Platter

$16.50

Chicken breast or prawns sautéed in white wine with onions, cilantro, and mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with arroz and steamed vegetables.

Sizzling Carnitas

$19.00

Pork carnitas served sizzling over a bed of cabbage. Served with arroz, whole beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and choice of tortillas.

Sizzling Fajitas x1

$15.50

Fajita-marinated steak, chicken, prawns, or a combo, served sizzling with onions and bell peppers. Comes with arroz, frijoles, guacamole, pico de gallo, and choice of tortillas.

Sizzling Fajitas x2

$32.00

A double portion of your DJ's favorite: Fajita-marinated steak, chicken, prawns, or a combo, served sizzling with onions and bell peppers. Comes with arroz, frijoles, guacamole, pico de gallo, and choice of tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$17.50

Sirloin Tip sautéed in DJ’s special mild ‘colorado’ sauce. Served with arroz, frijoles, and choice of tortillas.

Chile Verde

$17.50

Pork served in DJ’s salsa verde. Comes with arroz, frijoles, and choice of tortillas.

Arroz con Pollo

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast served on a bed of arroz, served with DJ’s special cheese-ranchera sauce.

Pollo En Mole

$17.00

Grilled chicken topped with Poblano-style mole sauce, served on a bed of arroz and a side of frijoles.

Del Mar

Baja Prawns

$19.00

Prawns sautéed with mushrooms in a Baja-style BBQ sauce, and grilled onions garnished with sliced green olives. Served with arroz and veggies.

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.50

Prawns sautéed with mushrooms in either mild or spicy Diabla sauce. Served with arroz and a side salad.

Cancun Prawns

$18.50

Prawns sautéed in white wine with onions, cilantro, and mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with arroz and steamed vegetables.

Shrimp Ench (1)

$16.00

One traditional enchilada topped with DJ’s enchilada sauce, Jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with arroz y frijoles.

Shrimp Ench (2)

$19.00

Two traditional enchiladas topped with DJ’s enchilada sauce, Jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with arroz y frijoles.

Arroz con Camarones

$19.00

Prawns simmered in DJ’s cheese-ranchera sauce. Served on a bed of arroz.

Kid's Menu

K-Burger

$6.00

Hamburger served plain with fries. Lettuce, tomato, and cheese available upon request!

K-Malinchita

$6.00

Small crisp flour tortilla, covered with beans, melted cheese, and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, and olives.

K-Nachos

$6.00

Our home-made corn tortilla chips topped with beans, and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Olives and tomatoes served on the side.

K-Quesadilla

$6.00

Two small flour tortillas filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce and olives.

K-SB Jr

$6.00

A smaller version of our super burrito! Served with chicken or beef. Rice and beans inside. Or Bean and Cheese Burrito, with rice on the side.

K-Taco

$6.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken taco, topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans.

K-Whole Ench

$6.00

Cheese, beef, or chicken enchilada, served with rice and beans. Garnished with lettuce and olives.

Non-Alcoholic

BEBIDAS

Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Coffee/Decaf

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea FLAVOR

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Horchata

$3.50

Jarritos - Mandarin

$4.50

Jarritos - Tarmarind

$4.50

Jarritos - Strawberry

$4.50Out of stock

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Red Bull

$5.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$4.50

San Pellegrino 750ml

$5.50

Margaritas

House Marg

$8.50

Cadillac

$11.00

Flaca-Rita

$9.50

Flavor-Rita

$9.50

Corona-Rita

$9.50

Cactus Margarita

$9.50

Agave Azul

$9.50

Patron Marg

$12.50

Billionaire

$11.00

Tex-Mex

$13.00

Top Shelf Marg

$11.00

Pitcher House Marg

$32.00

Pitcher Flavor-Rita

$34.00

Pitcher Cadillac

$38.00

Pitcher Flaca-Rita

$34.00

CKTLS (A-L)

Specialty Cocktail

$9.00

APPLETINI

$10.00

A.M.F.

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.50

CHAMBORD TEA

$9.50

COSMOPOLITAN

$9.50

DACQUIRI

$8.50

DACQUIRI FLAVOR

$9.00

GORILLA PUNCH

$10.00

HOT TODDY

$8.00

IRISH COFFEE

$8.50

LEMON DROP

$8.50

LEMONBERRY ABSOLUTINI

$11.00

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

CKTLS (M-Z)

MIMOSA

$8.50

MIMOSA (PITCHER)

$30.00

MOJITO

$8.50

MOJITO FLAVOR

$9.50

MOSCOW MULE

$8.50

PAIN KILLER

$11.00

PALOMA

$10.00

PINA COLADA

$9.00

PINK LEMONADE

$8.50

SCREWDRIVER

$8.50

TEQUILA SUNSET

$8.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.50

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$6.00

VIRGIN DAIQUIRI FLAVOR

$5.50

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$5.00

VIRGIN FLAVO-RITA

$5.50

VIRGIN MOJITO

$5.00

VIRGIN MOJITO FLAVOR

$5.50

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$5.50

WHISKEY SOUR

$8.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.00

Dessert

Apple Burrito

$8.50

Banana Burrito

$8.50

Bunuelo

$7.50

Churros

$6.50

Dish of Ice Cream

$5.50

Flan

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Directions

Gallery
Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant image

