- Home
- /
- Castro Valley
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
187 Reviews
$$
3430 Village Dr
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Guacamole
Avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jack cheese.
Combotizer
A sampler platter. Includes: chicken wings, potato skins, shredded beef taquitos & quesadilla. Served with sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadilla
Sour cream, guacamole, diced tomatoes, and green onions.
Wings of Fire
Mexican-Style spicy chicken wings (8) served with House made Devil Ranch dip.
Taco Ricos (6)
Carnitas served with Taco Rico salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
Taquitos (6)
Chicken or Shredded Beef. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Potato Skins (4)
Melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and bacon bits.
Bean Dip
DJ’s homemade refried beans for chip-dipping.
Nachos
Jack cheese, frijoles, sour cream, guacamole, diced tomato, and green onion.
Soups/Salads
Avocado Salad
Sliced avocado and tomato on a bed of lettuce.
BOWL Tortilla Soup
Served with diced tomato, green onion, tortilla strips diced avocado and Jack cheese.
CUP Tortilla Soup
Served with diced tomato, green onion, tortilla strips diced avocado and Jack cheese.
Ensalada Chica
DJ’s tossed green house salad. Choice of dressing.
Super Tostada
Crisp flour tortilla shell, thin layer of frijoles, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Side of ranchera sauce.
Grld Chickn Salad
Marinated and grilled chicken breast strips, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded Jack cheese. Side of ranch dressing.
Cup Soup & Salad
Regalo Salad
Crisp corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, beef, chicken, cheese, guacamole, and tomato. House vinaigrette dressing.
Compuesta Salad
Mixed greens topped with shredded chicken, jack cheese, guacamole, tomato, and adorned with corn chips dipped in frijoles. Side of house vinaigrette.
Especialidades
Chimis (1)
Flour tortilla wrap with shredded beef or chicken, and cheese. Deep fried and topped with sour cream, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Flautas (1)
Rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken, deep fried and topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Golfos (1)
Soft tacos filled with chicken, cheese, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Tamales (1)
Homemade tamales served in corn husks and enchilada sauce on the side. Served with arroz, frijoles, and sour cream.
Chimis (2)
Flour tortilla wrap with shredded beef or chicken, and cheese. Deep fried and topped with sour cream, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Flautas (2)
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken, deep fried and topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Golfos (2)
Two soft tacos filled with chicken, cheese, and guacamole. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Tamales (2)
Two homemade tamales served in corn husks and enchilada sauce on the side. Served with arroz, frijoles, and sour cream.
Malinchi
Crisp flour tortilla layered with frijoles, melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Combos
DJ's Tacos
Dorados (2)
Crispy tacos stuffed with pork carnitas served with salsa ‘Jalisco,’ guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and chopped Jalapeños on the side.
Taco Trio + R&B
Three soft tacos- Served with steak, carnitas, and chicken. Cilantro, onions, salsa verde, and ‘verduras en vinagre’ on the side.
COD Fish Tacos (2)
Two cod fish tacos, flour tortillas with pico de mango-avocado salsa. Served with whole pinto beans.
Fish Tacos (2)
Grilled tilapia, corn tortillas, cabbage and pico de mango-avocado salsa. Served with whole pinto beans.
Steak Tacos (2)
Two tacos filled with steak, white onions, and cilantro. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Tacos de Carnitas (2)
Two soft flour tortillas filled with pork carnitas, served with lettuce, cabbage, mild pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Comes with arroz, whole beans, and salsa verde.
Las Enchiladas
Enchilada Ranchera (1)
Enchilada served with ranchera sauce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchilada Verde (1)
Enchiladas served with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
Mole Enchilada (1)
Enchiladas topped with Poblano-style mole sauce. Served with sour cream on the side.
Enchiladas Rancheras (2)
Enchiladas served with ranchera sauce, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Verdes (2)
Enchiladas served with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
Mole Enchiladas (2)
Enchiladas topped with Poblano-style mole sauce. Served with sour cream on the side.
Spicy Enchilada (1)
Enchiladas topped with DJ’s spicy-hot sauce, and Jack cheese.
Spicy Enchiladas (2)
Cheese enchiladas topped with DJ’s spicy-hot sauce, and Jack cheese.
Veggie Enchilada (1)
Enchiladas served with flour tortillas and stuffed with sautéed veggies. Served with arroz and whole black beans.
Veggie Enchiladas (2)
Enchiladas served with flour tortillas and stuffed with sautéed veggies. Served with arroz and whole black beans.
Burritos
Super Burrito
Served in a flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, Jack cheese, arroz, frijoles, and ranchera sauce. Sour cream and guacamole served on the side.
Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito
Just like the title says! Nice and simple.
Fajita Spr Burrito
Flour tortilla served with marinated fajita style chicken, steak or shrimp, cheese, red and green bell peppers, arroz y frijoles. Comes with sour cream and guacamole.
Carnitas SB
Flour tortilla with pork carnitas, arroz, whole beans, cheese, green sauce, and pico de gallo. With sliced avocado.
Veggie Spr Burrito
Spinach tortilla filled with sautéed vegetables (ask server), salsa verde, arroz and whole beans. Topped with sliced avocado, tomato, and sour cream.
Verde Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Chile Verde, arroz, frijoles, and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Colorado Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Chile Colorado, arroz, frijoles, and cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Carnes y Aves
Baja Plate
Your choice of marinated chicken OR prawns sautéed with mushrooms in Baja style BBQ sauce, garnished with sliced green olives. Served with arroz and veggies.
Cancun Platter
Chicken breast or prawns sautéed in white wine with onions, cilantro, and mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with arroz and steamed vegetables.
Sizzling Carnitas
Pork carnitas served sizzling over a bed of cabbage. Served with arroz, whole beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and choice of tortillas.
Sizzling Fajitas x1
Fajita-marinated steak, chicken, prawns, or a combo, served sizzling with onions and bell peppers. Comes with arroz, frijoles, guacamole, pico de gallo, and choice of tortillas.
Sizzling Fajitas x2
A double portion of your DJ's favorite: Fajita-marinated steak, chicken, prawns, or a combo, served sizzling with onions and bell peppers. Comes with arroz, frijoles, guacamole, pico de gallo, and choice of tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Sirloin Tip sautéed in DJ’s special mild ‘colorado’ sauce. Served with arroz, frijoles, and choice of tortillas.
Chile Verde
Pork served in DJ’s salsa verde. Comes with arroz, frijoles, and choice of tortillas.
Arroz con Pollo
Marinated chicken breast served on a bed of arroz, served with DJ’s special cheese-ranchera sauce.
Pollo En Mole
Grilled chicken topped with Poblano-style mole sauce, served on a bed of arroz and a side of frijoles.
Del Mar
Baja Prawns
Prawns sautéed with mushrooms in a Baja-style BBQ sauce, and grilled onions garnished with sliced green olives. Served with arroz and veggies.
Camarones a la Diabla
Prawns sautéed with mushrooms in either mild or spicy Diabla sauce. Served with arroz and a side salad.
Cancun Prawns
Prawns sautéed in white wine with onions, cilantro, and mushrooms. Topped with melted cheese and served with arroz and steamed vegetables.
Shrimp Ench (1)
One traditional enchilada topped with DJ’s enchilada sauce, Jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Shrimp Ench (2)
Two traditional enchiladas topped with DJ’s enchilada sauce, Jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with arroz y frijoles.
Arroz con Camarones
Prawns simmered in DJ’s cheese-ranchera sauce. Served on a bed of arroz.
Kid's Menu
K-Burger
Hamburger served plain with fries. Lettuce, tomato, and cheese available upon request!
K-Malinchita
Small crisp flour tortilla, covered with beans, melted cheese, and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, and olives.
K-Nachos
Our home-made corn tortilla chips topped with beans, and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Olives and tomatoes served on the side.
K-Quesadilla
Two small flour tortillas filled with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce and olives.
K-SB Jr
A smaller version of our super burrito! Served with chicken or beef. Rice and beans inside. Or Bean and Cheese Burrito, with rice on the side.
K-Taco
Ground beef or shredded chicken taco, topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans.
K-Whole Ench
Cheese, beef, or chicken enchilada, served with rice and beans. Garnished with lettuce and olives.
Non-Alcoholic
BEBIDAS
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Coffee/Decaf
Iced Tea
Ice Tea FLAVOR
Lemonade
Soda Water
Horchata
Jarritos - Mandarin
Jarritos - Tarmarind
Jarritos - Strawberry
Cherry Coke
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
San Pellegrino 500ml
San Pellegrino 750ml
Margaritas
CKTLS (A-L)
CKTLS (M-Z)
MIMOSA
MIMOSA (PITCHER)
MOJITO
MOJITO FLAVOR
MOSCOW MULE
PAIN KILLER
PALOMA
PINA COLADA
PINK LEMONADE
SCREWDRIVER
TEQUILA SUNSET
TEQUILA SUNRISE
VIRGIN BLOODY MARY
VIRGIN DAIQUIRI FLAVOR
VIRGIN MARGARITA
VIRGIN FLAVO-RITA
VIRGIN MOJITO
VIRGIN MOJITO FLAVOR
VIRGIN PINA COLADA
WHISKEY SOUR
WHITE RUSSIAN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley, CA 94546