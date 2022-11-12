Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Don Juan Mex Grill

17 Reviews

$

300 N 3rd St.

Easton, PA 18042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Don Juan Taco (1 per order)
Bowl
Burrito

Entrees

Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, and cheese, served on soft flour tortillas
Burrito

Burrito

$10.00

Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice

Bowl

Bowl

$10.00

All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl

Don Juan Taco (1 per order)

Don Juan Taco (1 per order)

$3.50

Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing

Traditional Taco (1 per order)

Traditional Taco (1 per order)

$2.75

Traditional street tacos served with two soft corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro; no substitutions or additions

Breakfast Taco (2 per order)

Breakfast Taco (2 per order)

$8.75

Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheese, serve on soft flour tortillas.

Cheesy Chimichanga

Cheesy Chimichanga

$12.50

Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce

Grande Quesadilla

Grande Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of extras

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Traditional pressed Cuban sandwich with slow-roasted pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles, served with a side of chipotle dressing

Queso & Tomate Sandwich

Queso & Tomate Sandwich

$8.75

Pressed sandwich filled with cheddar, Swiss, and tomato, served with a side of chipotle dressing

Tio Ricky's Favorito Sandwich

Tio Ricky's Favorito Sandwich

$10.00

Pressed sandwich filled with slow-roasted pulled pork, cheddar, and tomato, served with a side of chipotle dressing

Empanada (1 per order)

Empanada (1 per order)

$3.50

Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Corn chips served with your choice of melted cheese or queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream

Salad

Salad

$10.00

Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, and black beans with your choice of dressing and additional toppings

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing

Tostada

Tostada

$8.00

Crispy tortilla served with cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream, topped with a fried egg and avocado slices

Chips & Dips

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Chips & Queso Dip

$6.00

Chips & Queso with Chorizo

$6.50

Chips & Melted Cheese

$6.25
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.00+

Queso Dip - chips sold separately

$4.20

Queso with Chorizo Dip - chips sold separately

$4.75

Guacamole 2oz

$2.50+

Sides

Tequeños

Tequeños

$6.25

Delicious Latin cheese sticks

Rice

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.50

Beans

$3.00

Sour Cream

$0.50+

Chipotle Dressing

$0.50+

Hot Sauce

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50

Lime Wedges

$0.50

Side Protein

$4.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Taco Bowl (shell only)

$3.00

Nutella

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Taco

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$4.50

Mexican pastry sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, served with a side of Nutella

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.50

Latin-inspired three milk cake

Smoothies

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$4.50

Cookies, skin milk, vanilla ice cream

All Americano

All Americano

$4.50

Peanut butter, banana, skim milk, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Bliss

Chocolate Bliss

$4.50

Nutella, strawberries,, banana, skim milk, vanilla ice cream

Banana Xtra

Banana Xtra

$4.50

Banana, strawberries, apple juice, orange juice, vanilla ice cream

Banaberry

Banaberry

$4.50

Banana, blueberries, apple juice, vanilla ice cream

SoyMilk Infusion

SoyMilk Infusion

$4.50

Soy milk, strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey

Fruity

Fruity

$4.50

Blueberries, apple juice, vanilla ice cream

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jarritos (Mexican soda)

$3.00

Churro Shake

Warm churro blended with cinnamon vanilla ice cream, topped with a churro.
Churro Shake

Churro Shake

$8.00

Catering

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.
15 Guests build your own

15 Guests build your own

$180.00

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.

20 Guests build your own

$240.00

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.

25 Guests build your own

$300.00

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.

30 Guests build your own

$360.00

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.

Extras

Extra add ons, in case you need more than our build your own taco/bowl bar comes with. All the sides come individually, and it's only the tray of product you selected.

Guacamole (16oz)

$18.00

Serves 6 to 8

Queso Dip

$34.00

Serves 12 to 14

Don Juan Salad

$24.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Carne Asada

$80.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Chorizo

$60.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Chicken

$65.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Beef

$65.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Carnitas (slow-roasted pulled pork)

$60.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Chips

$15.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Churros with Nutella

$45.00

20 pieces

Pico de Gallo (16 oz)

$10.00

Chipotle Dressing (16 oz)

$10.00

Salsa (16 oz)

$8.00

Tray of Lettuce

$18.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of White Rice

$20.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Brown Rice

$20.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Mexican Rice

$20.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Black Beans

$22.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Pinto Beans

$22.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Refried Beans

$22.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Cheese

$28.00+

Chafing Stands & Fuel

$25.00+

Pick-Up

Pick-Up Instructions

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

300 N 3rd St., Easton, PA 18042

Directions

Gallery
Don Juan Mex Grill image
Banner pic
Don Juan Mex Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar - 526 Main Street
orange star3.9 • 406
526 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Cali Burrito
orange star4.6 • 1
2149 Reading Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Chopfin - 1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140
orange starNo Reviews
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140 Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Casa Catrina.
orange starNo Reviews
1905 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
UNO TAQUERIA
orange starNo Reviews
1042 Mill Creek Rd Allentown, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Easton

Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The State Cafe and Grill
orange star4.7 • 723
14-16 South 5th Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Quadrant Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 666
20 N 3rd St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 611
229 N 11th St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Easton
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston