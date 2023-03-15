Don Juan Mex Grill
410 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1328 Chestnut St, Emmaus, PA 18049
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus - Emmaus, Pa
No Reviews
518 Bank Steet Unit A Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurant