Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Juan Mex Grill

410 Reviews

$

1328 Chestnut St

Emmaus, PA 18049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Don Juan Taco (1 per order)
Empanada (1 per order)
Bowl

FOOD

Don Juan Combos

2 Tacos, Rice & Beans, and a Drink

$14.50

Two of our signature Don Juan tacos, a side of rice & beans, and a drink of your choice

3 Tacos and a Drink

3 Tacos and a Drink

$14.50

Three Don Juan tacos of your choice and a drink

Burrito/Bowl Meal

$16.75

One of our signature burritos or bowls, with a side of chips & salsa, and a drink

Don Juan for 2

Don Juan for 2

$27.25

The perfect meal for two! Four Don Juan tacos of your choice, a side of chips & salsa, churros, and 2 drinks

Entrees

Burrito

Burrito

$10.50

Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice

Bowl

Bowl

$10.50

All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl

Don Juan Taco (1 per order)

Don Juan Taco (1 per order)

$4.00

Choice of protein with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle dressing

Traditional Taco (1 per order)

Traditional Taco (1 per order)

$3.50

Traditional street tacos served with soft corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro; no substitutions or additions

Breakfast Taco (2 per order)

Breakfast Taco (2 per order)

$8.75

Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheese, serve on soft flour tortillas.

Cheesy Chimichanga

Cheesy Chimichanga

$12.50

Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce

Grande Quesadilla

Grande Quesadilla

$10.50

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of extras

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Traditional pressed Cuban sandwich with slow-roasted pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles, served with a side of chipotle dressing

Queso & Tomato Sandwich

Queso & Tomato Sandwich

$9.50

Pressed sandwich filled with cheddar, Swiss, and tomato, served with a side of chipotle dressing

Tio's Favorito Sandwich

Tio's Favorito Sandwich

$10.00

Pressed sandwich filled with slow-roasted pulled pork, cheddar, and tomato, served with a side of chipotle dressing

Empanada (1 per order)

Empanada (1 per order)

$3.75

Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Corn chips served with your choice of melted cheese or queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream

Salad

Salad

$10.00

Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, and black beans with your choice of dressing and additional toppings

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing

Tostada

Tostada

$8.00

Crispy tortilla served with cheese, refried beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream, topped with a fried egg and avocado slices

Chips & More

Chips

$2.50
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.75
Chips & Queso Dip

Chips & Queso Dip

$6.00
Chips & Queso with Chorizo

Chips & Queso with Chorizo

$6.50
Chips & Melted Cheese

Chips & Melted Cheese

$6.25
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.00+

Queso Dip - chips sold separately

$4.25

Queso with Chorizo Dip - chips sold separately

$4.75

Guacamole

$2.50+
Tequeños

Tequeños

$6.25

Tomato Salsa 4oz

$1.50

Pineapple Salsa 4oz

$1.50

Sides

Tequeños

Tequeños

$6.25

Delicious Latin cheese sticks

Rice

Rice

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Side Protein

$5.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Chipotle Dressing

$0.75+

Hot Sauce

$0.75+

Ranch

$0.75+
Lime Wedges

Lime Wedges

$1.00
Sliced Avocado

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Jalapeños

$1.00
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.00
Taco Bowl (shell only)

Taco Bowl (shell only)

$3.00

Nutella

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Taco

$7.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$4.50

Mexican pastry sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, served with a side of Nutella

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.50

Latin-inspired three milk cake

DRINKS

Smoothies

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$4.50

Cookies, skin milk, vanilla ice cream

All Americano

All Americano

$4.50

Peanut butter, banana, skim milk, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Bliss

Chocolate Bliss

$4.50

Nutella, strawberries,, banana, skim milk, vanilla ice cream

Banana Xtra

Banana Xtra

$4.50

Banana, strawberries, apple juice, orange juice, vanilla ice cream

Banaberry

Banaberry

$4.50

Banana, blueberries, apple juice, vanilla ice cream

SoyMilk Infusion

SoyMilk Infusion

$4.50

Soy milk, strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey

Fruity

Fruity

$4.50

Blueberries, apple juice, vanilla ice cream

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Jarritos (Mexican soda)

Jarritos (Mexican soda)

$3.50
Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50
Mountain Dew - Major Melon

Mountain Dew - Major Melon

$2.50
Mountain Dew - Live Wire

Mountain Dew - Live Wire

$2.50
Pure Leaf Tea - Unsweetened

Pure Leaf Tea - Unsweetened

$2.50

CATERING

Catering

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.
15 Guests build your own

15 Guests build your own

$180.00

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.

20 Guests build your own

$240.00

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.

25 Guests build your own

$300.00

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.

30 Guests build your own

$360.00

Adjust quantity as needed (50 guests, choose 2 at 25 guests) 24-hour notice required for orders placed for more than 40 guests. Includes 2 flour tortillas per person, your choice of 2 proteins, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle dressing, chips, and salsa. Utensils provided.

Extras

Extra add ons, in case you need more than our build your own taco/bowl bar comes with. All the sides come individually, and it's only the tray of product you selected.

Guacamole (16oz)

$18.00

Serves 6 to 8

Queso Dip

$34.00

Serves 12 to 14

Don Juan Salad

$24.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Carne Asada

$80.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Chorizo

$60.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Chicken

$65.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Beef

$65.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Carnitas (slow-roasted pulled pork)

$60.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Chips

$15.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of Churros with Nutella

$45.00

20 pieces

Pico de Gallo (16 oz)

$10.00

Chipotle Dressing (16 oz)

$10.00

Salsa (16 oz)

$8.00

Tray of Lettuce

$18.00+

Serves 12 to 14

Tray of White Rice

$20.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Brown Rice

$20.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Mexican Rice

$20.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Black Beans

$22.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Pinto Beans

$22.00

Serves 10 to 14

Tray of Refried Beans

$22.00

Serves 10 to 14

Cheese (16 oz)

$12.00

Chafing Stands & Fuel

$25.00+

Pick-Up

Pick-Up Instructions

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1328 Chestnut St, Emmaus, PA 18049

Directions

Gallery
Don Juan Mex Grill image
Banner pic
Don Juan Mex Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

House and Barn
orange star4.5 • 882
1449 Chestnut St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus - Emmaus, Pa
orange starNo Reviews
518 Bank Steet Unit A Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Cactus Blue Emmaus
orange starNo Reviews
4030 Chestnut Street Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Funk Brewing - Emmaus, PA
orange starNo Reviews
19 S 6th St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Switchback Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 338
525 Jubilee St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Nowhere Coffee Co. - South Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
318 Main Street Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Emmaus

House and Barn
orange star4.5 • 882
1449 Chestnut St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Switchback Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 338
525 Jubilee St Emmaus, PA 18049
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Emmaus
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston